Aday Mara Out Again on Monday
Nov 23, 2026, 4:28 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (shin) will miss Monday's contest against the Indiana Pacers, marking his second straight absence with a right shin contusion. Mara, the 21-year-old rookie, is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 22.4 minutes through 16 games. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Minnesota. 31-year-old veteran big man Kenrich Williams will likely continue to see an expanded role while Mara is out of action--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Joel Embiid Questionable To Face Portland On Monday
Brian Buckey
Nov 23, 2026, 4:16 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, according to the NBA's official injury report. Embiid is under the weather and was a late addition to Monday's injury report. The star center out of Kansas is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game so far this season while shooting 40 percent from the floor. If Embiid is to miss Monday's game, Adem Bona (probable, back) could be in line to see more minutes, assuming Bona can play. Fantasy managers will be hoping to have the services of Embiid who is one of the top fantasy centers in the league when healthy.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Grayson Allen Will Miss Third Straight Game On Monday
Brian Buckey
Nov 23, 2026, 4:07 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) will miss his third straight game on Monday when the Hornets take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Allen was originally injured last Tuesday and sat out the previous two Hornets' games while still in the concussion protocol. Sion James will start for Allen once again against the Grizzlies. Allen is averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game so far this season while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. The Hornets will also be without Kon Knueppel, Dennis Schroder, and Grant Williams on Monday night.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aaron Nesmith Sidelined Against Thunder
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 3:38 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with right foot soreness after finishing with nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 loss to New York. His next chance to play comes Friday in an NBA Cup matchup against Philadelphia. 28-year-old forward Obi Toppin will likely see additional minutes with Nesmith sidelined during Monday's contest.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
T.J. McConnell Out of Action on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 3:17 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking his second straight absence due to left hamstring soreness. The 34-year-old previously missed the season's first nine games with a right hamstring strain before returning to the rotation. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) also sidelined, Quenton Jackson should see additional minutes behind Andrew Nembhard, giving him potential streaming value in deeper fantasy leagues. McConnell's next chance to play comes Friday in an NBA Cup matchup against Philadelphia.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Set to Suit Up Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 2:56 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is available for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Murphy returned Friday in Oklahoma City after a six-game absence with bilateral patellar tendinopathy, scoring 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting, plus four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes. He then rested Saturday for the second half of the back-to-back. The 26-year-old could face another minutes restriction Monday, tempering his immediate fantasy outlook. Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones could see their roles shrink as Murphy's minutes increase in the near future.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Ruled Out For Third Straight Game
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 2:27 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, marking his third straight absence due to hip soreness. The 32-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 19.3 minutes per game, with much of his fantasy value coming from his defensive contributions. Despite Caruso sitting out, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back, neck) will return after a one-game absence, helping bolster OKC's backcourt.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Available on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 23, 2026, 2:12 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back, neck) is available for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers after missing Sunday's loss to Miami due to neck and back issues. The 28-year-old star guard is averaging 31.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 33.4 minutes through 16 games this season. With Gilgeous-Alexander returning for the second half of the back-to-back, fantasy managers can move him back into their starting lineups. His scoring makes him a top fantasy play against Indiana.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nic Claxton Questionable with Illness vs Cleveland Monday
No surprises on Bulls’ injury report. Claxton is questionable with illness that kept him out last night. pic.twitter.com/oj5IUYDjDa— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 2:04 PM ET
Pascal Siakam Questionable vs. Thunder on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Thunder:— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 23, 2026
Pascal Siakam - Questionable (left hip inury management)
Aaron Nesmith - Out (right foot soreness)
T.J. McConnell - Out (left hamstring soreness)
Tyrese Haliburton - Out (left hamstring strain)
Ben Sheppard - Out (left… pic.twitter.com/7lYfL1TLtN
Nov 23, 2026, 1:33 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Nolan Traoré Out 8-10 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Keith Hernandez
This is a very tough blow for the Nets. Traore had emerged as their lead ball-handler during a breakout stretch.— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 23, 2026
How they move forward will be interesting. Mikel Brown Jr. is the logical replacement in the starting five, but the rookie is still on a minutes restriction.
We’ll… https://t.co/lZl6e3vwzl
Nov 23, 2026, 10:32 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Victor Wembanyama Questionable for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 10:01 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (back) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Sacramento with bilateral low back tightness. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is coming off a huge performance Saturday, when he posted 50 points, 18 rebounds, four steals, and five blocks in a 114-91 win over New Orleans. If Wembanyama can't go, Luke Kornet would be the favorite to step into the starting lineup, while rookie Tarris Reed Jr. could pick up additional frontcourt minutes. De'Aaron Fox (shin) is also questionable, which could leave Stephon Castle with an even larger offensive role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Probable for Monday Against Phoenix
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:51 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Monday's matchup against Phoenix as he continues to manage bilateral patellar tendinopathy. Murphy returned from a six-game absence Friday in Oklahoma City, scoring 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting with four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes under a restriction. He then sat out Saturday's second leg of the back-to-back. Murphy could remain limited Monday, but his return should gradually tighten the extra workload Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones have handled during his absence.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylon Tyson Expected Back Against the Bulls
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:38 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is probable for Monday's matchup against Chicago after missing three straight games for injury management. Tyson had started to find his rhythm before the latest absence, scoring 16 points in 30 minutes at Miami and 18 points in 34 minutes against Dallas. With Evan Mobley (toe) still sidelined, Tyson could step back into a meaningful role if cleared. His return would likely squeeze some of the recent opportunities available to Tyrese Proctor, Mario Hezonja, and Meleek Thomas.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Collin Murray-Boyles Probable Against Milwaukee
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:32 AM ETToronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (concussion) is probable for Monday's matchup against Milwaukee after missing Friday's game in Detroit. The 21-year-old exited Wednesday's loss to Washington after less than five minutes with what was initially called an illness before later entering the league's concussion protocol. Murray-Boyles is averaging 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 23.5 minutes per game. With RJ Barrett (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) still sidelined, Murray-Boyles should regain a sizable role if cleared. His return could push Allen Graves back to the bench after the rookie posted 20 points and 10 rebounds in his first career start Friday, while Jamison Battle may also lose some of the extra minutes he has been seeing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
De'Aaron Fox Iffy Against Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:22 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (shin) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Sacramento after landing on the injury report with a contusion. Fox likely picked up the issue during Saturday's win over New Orleans, when he finished with five points, two rebounds, and 10 assists in 26 minutes. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds across 16 appearances. With Dylan Harper (hip) out, Stephon Castle would have even more ball-handling responsibility if Fox sits. Victor Wembanyama (back) is also questionable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Ruled Out for Fifth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:12 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Utah, marking his fifth straight absence with a heel contusion and bone bruise. The 28-year-old was a full participant in Sunday's practice, and head coach JJ Redick previously said he expected Reaves back for either Monday or Friday, making the upcoming trip to San Antonio his next chance to return. Reaves was averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds before the injury. Quentin Grimes should continue seeing an expanded role after erupting for 47 points against Charlotte last week.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaxson Hayes Out for the Rest of Sunday's Game
Keith Hernandez
Jaxson Hayes (left knee) will not return to tonight's game— Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyroNBA) November 23, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 8:08 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Zion Williamson Expected to Play Monday
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:59 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward/center Zion Williamson (thigh) is listed as probable for Monday's tilt against Phoenix. He's expected to return to the lineup after missing Saturday's loss to San Antonio with a left thigh contusion. With Williamson unavailable, the Pelicans used Derik Queen as a starter for the first time this season. He had a productive outing with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Yet this likely won't be enough to keep Queen in the first unit when Williamson returns. Williamson has started the season well, averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 32.4 minutes per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylen Brown Likely to Return Monday
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:46 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Portland. The 76ers have been without Brown for two contests, but he's on track to return Monday night. Brown had 31 points in back-to-back outings before suffering a left hamstring strain. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has run with the starters in recent games and will land back on the bench with Brown's return. The veteran will remain an important part of the rotation, but as a bench contributor, he offers little from a fantasy perspective.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tyrese Haliburton Out vs. Knicks Sunday Night with Left-Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Knicks:— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 23, 2026
Pascal Siakam - Available (left hip soreness)
T.J. McConnell - Out (left hamstring soreness)
Tyrese Haliburton - Out (left hamstring strain)
Ben Sheppard - Out (left meniscus surgery)
Johnny Furphy - Out (right ACL… pic.twitter.com/7ZjUpBtLOM
Nov 22, 2026, 7:41 PM ET--Keith Hernandez