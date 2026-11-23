Jaylon Tyson Expected Back Against the Bulls
Nov 23, 2026, 9:38 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is probable for Monday's matchup against Chicago after missing three straight games for injury management. Tyson had started to find his rhythm before the latest absence, scoring 16 points in 30 minutes at Miami and 18 points in 34 minutes against Dallas. With Evan Mobley (toe) still sidelined, Tyson could step back into a meaningful role if cleared. His return would likely squeeze some of the recent opportunities available to Tyrese Proctor, Mario Hezonja, and Meleek Thomas.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Collin Murray-Boyles Probable Against Milwaukee
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:32 AM ETToronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (concussion) is probable for Monday's matchup against Milwaukee after missing Friday's game in Detroit. The 21-year-old exited Wednesday's loss to Washington after less than five minutes with what was initially called an illness before later entering the league's concussion protocol. Murray-Boyles is averaging 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 23.5 minutes per game. With RJ Barrett (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) still sidelined, Murray-Boyles should regain a sizable role if cleared. His return could push Allen Graves back to the bench after the rookie posted 20 points and 10 rebounds in his first career start Friday, while Jamison Battle may also lose some of the extra minutes he has been seeing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
De'Aaron Fox Iffy Against Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:22 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (shin) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Sacramento after landing on the injury report with a contusion. Fox likely picked up the issue during Saturday's win over New Orleans, when he finished with five points, two rebounds, and 10 assists in 26 minutes. The 28-year-old is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds across 16 appearances. With Dylan Harper (hip) out, Stephon Castle would have even more ball-handling responsibility if Fox sits. Victor Wembanyama (back) is also questionable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Ruled Out for Fifth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:12 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Utah, marking his fifth straight absence with a heel contusion and bone bruise. The 28-year-old was a full participant in Sunday's practice, and head coach JJ Redick previously said he expected Reaves back for either Monday or Friday, making the upcoming trip to San Antonio his next chance to return. Reaves was averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds before the injury. Quentin Grimes should continue seeing an expanded role after erupting for 47 points against Charlotte last week.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaxson Hayes Out for the Rest of Sunday's Game
Keith Hernandez
Jaxson Hayes (left knee) will not return to tonight's game— Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyroNBA) November 23, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 8:08 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Zion Williamson Expected to Play Monday
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:59 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward/center Zion Williamson (thigh) is listed as probable for Monday's tilt against Phoenix. He's expected to return to the lineup after missing Saturday's loss to San Antonio with a left thigh contusion. With Williamson unavailable, the Pelicans used Derik Queen as a starter for the first time this season. He had a productive outing with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Yet this likely won't be enough to keep Queen in the first unit when Williamson returns. Williamson has started the season well, averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 32.4 minutes per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylen Brown Likely to Return Monday
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:46 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Portland. The 76ers have been without Brown for two contests, but he's on track to return Monday night. Brown had 31 points in back-to-back outings before suffering a left hamstring strain. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has run with the starters in recent games and will land back on the bench with Brown's return. The veteran will remain an important part of the rotation, but as a bench contributor, he offers little from a fantasy perspective.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tyrese Haliburton Out vs. Knicks Sunday Night with Left-Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Knicks:— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 23, 2026
Pascal Siakam - Available (left hip soreness)
T.J. McConnell - Out (left hamstring soreness)
Tyrese Haliburton - Out (left hamstring strain)
Ben Sheppard - Out (left meniscus surgery)
Johnny Furphy - Out (right ACL… pic.twitter.com/7ZjUpBtLOM
Nov 22, 2026, 7:41 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Pascal Siakam Available vs. Knicks on Sunday Night
Keith Hernandez
Pascal Siakam is available and in the starting lineup tonight in New York. He was listed as questionable: left hip soreness/tightness.— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 23, 2026
Nembhard, Nesmith, Oubre Jr., Zubac also starting.
Knicks have won four in a row, including a one-point win over the Blazers last night.
Nov 22, 2026, 7:38 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Pascal Siakam Ready to Face Knicks
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:37 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward/center Pascal Siakam (hip) will suit up on Sunday against the New York Knicks. Due to a hip problem, Siakam was initially considered questionable for the contest, but he has been upgraded to available. Siakam has been on a good run recently, averaging 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across his last six outings. However, he struggled against the Knicks on Nov. 13, going 5-for-13 from the field for 19 points and grabbing only three rebounds.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Karl-Anthony Towns Good to Go Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:30 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) has been cleared to play for Sunday's matchup with Indiana, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. The big man has been dealing with an illness and missed his first game of the season on Saturday against Portland. He was initially considered questionable for Sunday's action. Andre Drummond put in a solid shift as a starter against the Blazers as Towns' replacement in the starting unit. He has far less fantasy appeal as a member of the second unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristian Winfield
Buddy Hield Starts with Norman Powell Injured
Jordan Hawkins set to check in as first sub. Hield started today in place of Powell, who’s injured.— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 23, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 7:22 PM ET
Miles McBride Won't Play Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:22 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Miles McBride (groin) won't suit up on Sunday against Indiana, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. He will sit out his first game of the season due to an adductor issue. McBride has had a tough season, and this injury marks another setback. The 26-year-old has managed only 6.8 points per game in 7.2 minutes. Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek are candidates for more minutes against the Pacers, but neither is an attractive fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristian Winfield
Brandon Ingram Officially Available Monday
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:11 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's clash against Houston. It's now official: Ingram will make his season debut Monday night, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. While it will be great to see him back on the court, fantasy managers should tame their expectations. He's coming off a very serious injury and might be under a minutes restriction for a while. The Clippers enter a four-game week, giving Ingram a chance to shake off plenty of rust.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Charles Bassey Starting at Center vs Boston on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Steve Kerr said he will start Charles Bassey at center tonight vs Boston and wants “to give this lineup a look” moving forward. Said it is in part to shift Draymond Green to power forward and have him guard perimeter players. Draymond will be on Jayson Tatum at times tonight.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 6:58 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Mavericks Start Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg vs. Jazz
Dallas Mavericks Starters vs. Utah Jazz:— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 22, 2026
G Kyrie Irving
G Cooper Flagg
F Caleb Martin
F Zaccharie Risacher
C Daniel Gafford
Nov 22, 2026, 6:56 PM ET
Bennedict Mathurin, Dejounte Murray, Trendon Watford Ruled Out
Keith Hernandez
Pelicans injury report vs. Suns:— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 22, 2026
OUT: Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis), Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain), Trendon Watford (right ankle sprain).
PROBABLE: Zion Williamson (left thigh contusion), Bryce McGowens (left elbow infection), Trey Murphy III (bilateral…
Nov 22, 2026, 6:51 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Bub Carrington and Deandre Ayton Available vs. Orlando Sunday Night
Bub Carrington (illness) and Deandre Ayton (illness) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Orlando. pic.twitter.com/Vjr6MZs0N7— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 6:50 PM ET
Ryan Dunn Questionable for Monday Night's Game Against Pelicans
Keith Hernandez
Suns injury report at Pelicans:— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 22, 2026
Ryan Dunn (right quad soreness) QUESTIONABLE.
Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) OUT. #Suns
Nov 22, 2026, 6:48 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Magic Stick with Same Starting Lineup for Fourth Straight Game
The #Magic are starting Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. at Washington tonight.— Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 22, 2026
This is the fourth game in a row for Orlando with the same starting lineup after it utilized 8 different starting lineups in the team’s first 12 games.
Nov 22, 2026, 6:46 PM ET
Hawks List Kingston Flemings Questionable with Back Injury for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
The Hawks are 2.5-point home underdogs today against the Pistons… if you enjoy that sort of thing, Kingston Flemings is listed as questionable, with McCollum, Landale, Gueye, Newell ruled out. Duren, Robinson, Okorie, Prince out for Detroit; Holland listed as questionable.https://x.com/BTRowland/status/2124512477073346649
Nov 22, 2026, 10:11 AM ET--Keith Hernandez