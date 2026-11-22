DeVonta Smith Sees Hefty Target Share in Return
Nov 22, 2026, 9:23 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith made his return to the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Smith missed each of the last three games before this due to a hamstring issue. It was a decent day for Smith, who hauled in five of his 12 targets for 41 yards in the win. This was a significant target share for Smith, who saw 12 of 22 passing attempts made by Joe Milton III. Smith should remain the top passing option for this offense going forward. He heads into a plus-matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense during a Week 12 Thanksgiving matchup.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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George Pickens Continues to Roll in Win Over Titans
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 22, 2026, 9:51 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens continues his strong 2026 season, recording seven catches on 10 targets for 102 yards (14.6 yards per reception) and a touchdown in a 50-31 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. Pickens also recorded one rush for six yards. His touchdown came on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in the second quarter, and Pickens' longest play of the day went for 31 yards. Fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb paced the Cowboys with 12 targets, 11 receptions and 132 receiving yards (12.0 yards per catch), while scoring a touchdown of his own, but it was another quality performance for Pickens. Through 10 games in 2026, Pickens has amassed 57 receptions for 780 yards (13.7 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. According to RotoBaller, Pickens currently ranks as the No. 8 overall wide receiver in 2026 with 143.1 fantasy points (half-PPR). He is a must-start player.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Jameson Williams Hauls in Another Long Touchdown
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 9:44 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams snagged all four of his targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in his team's 31-21 home win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even against one of the league's most formidable units, Williams did what he does best -- get behind the defense and win the footrace to the end zone. The former first-round pick's sixth touchdown of the campaign was a 57-yarder in which he flat-out beat his coverage, streaking down the middle of the field. In what could have been a boneheaded move, Williams front-flipped into the end zone to celebrate, landing on his rear end. Fortunately, he walked away unscathed. Still, it was a curious choice, given the fate of his teammate the week prior. Either way, it was a nice bounce-back effort for the University of Alabama product after failing to score double-digit PPR points through his last two appearances. Williams and the Lions will get another stiff test this Thursday in a meeting with the Chicago Bears.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Saquon Barkley Says He Won't be 100% for the Rest of the Season
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 22, 2026, 9:39 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (arm) doesn't expect to be healthy for the rest of the 2026 season, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Per Kubena, following Philadelphia's 19-16 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, Barkley said, "I don't think I'm ever going to get to 100% for the rest of the season. That's just how football works." Barkley played 34 offensive snaps against the Steelers, but he didn't play for just over the final eight minutes of the game due to what appeared to be a left arm injury. He recorded 17 rushes for 75 yards (4.4 yards per carry), including a 38-yard touchdown run, against Pittsburgh. Barkley also said after the game that he believes he will be ready to play on a short week for a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Barkley has also dealt with hamstring and back injuries in 2026. If Barkley is unable to play on Thanksgiving, expect running back Will Shipley to see an increase in touches.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Brooks Kubena - The Athletic
Elic Ayomanor Takes a Step Back in Blowout Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 9:31 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 51-30 loss to the hosting Dallas Cowboys. Ayomanor appeared to be building steam, as he'd notched seven, five, and 10 targets over his last three games. The Stanford product took a step back in Week 11, though. Quarterback Cam Ward completed at least one pass to eight different receivers on the afternoon, with Ayomanor's three looks ranking fourth. Additionally, the wideout's snap share fell off considerably with the return of teammate Carnell Tate. He was also behind Chimere Dike in playing time. It's an unfavorable development for Ayomanor, but still a situation to monitor. If Dike has surpassed the 23-year-old in the receiving hierarchy, the former could jump right into some low-end fantasy relevance. We'll see if there are any indications pointing one way or the other over the week ahead. Tennessee will hit the road for a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Likely Quiet In Win Over Jaguars, But Remains Strong TE Option
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 22, 2026, 9:25 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has had a strong campaign in 2026, but a low-volume day in a 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was a disappointment for fantasy managers. Likely caught one of three targets for 35 scoreless yards against the Jaguars. New York quarterback J.J. McCarthy was wildly inaccurate, completing only 18 out of his 38 passing attempts (47.4%) and throwing for just 173 yards, so Likely's quiet day is not a surprise. While McCarthy will need to be more efficient in the passing game, there shouldn't be too many concerns with Likely moving forward. He has caught 56 passes for 610 yards (10.9 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns through 10 games in 2026. According to RotoBaller, Likely ranks second among tight ends in both total fantasy points (133.0) and fantasy points per game (13.3). Likely and the Giants will face a struggling Indianapolis Colts team in Week 12.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Bucky Irving Extends Touchdown Streak to Four Games
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 9:17 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in the team's 31-21 loss to the Detroit Lions. He added 32 yards on three catches (four targets). Irving was bottled up for most of the day by a stout Detroit rush defense. However, he made his mark after halftime. The 24-year-old took over Tampa Bay's touchdown drive in the third quarter, picking up 52 yards and a score on seven touches while exiting briefly with an injury. In fact, Irving could have had an even bigger stat line, but an 80-yard touchdown earlier in the frame was nullified by a holding penalty. All things considered, it was another strong outing for him, as he's scored fewer than 19 fantasy points just once over his last six appearances. Moreover, he's held backfield mate Kenny Gainwell at bay despite the latter showing well when called upon. Irving will look to keep his momentum in a divisional tilt with the Carolina Panthers next Monday night.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tyler Allgeier Continues Losing Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:13 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier once again was unable to find much success on the ground. Allgeier rushed the ball seven times for 23 yards in the blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He saw 17 carries in Week 9, but since then, he has had a combined 12 carries over the past two contests. Bam Knight split up the carries with Allgeier, and he figures to continue doing that until lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) returns from the Injured Reserve. Allgeier hasn't given fantasy managers much reason to believe that things are going to get better for him. He'll have a better matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 12. He hasn't done enough for fantasy managers to really trust him in any formats.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Evan Engram Leads Broncos in Receiving in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 9:12 PM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram has been a tough sell as a TE2 streamer so far in 2026, but he came through for fantasy managers with the bye-week blues in the 38-24 Week 11 win at home against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, leading the team across the board in catches (six), targets (eight), and receiving yards (74). Engram's catches, targets, and receiving yards were also all season highs, as the Broncos have struggled to get him involved consistently in their passing game. Going into Sunday's game against the Raiders, Engram had not had more than four catches or 55 receiving yards this year, and his only trip to paydirt came back in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Coming into Week 11, the 32-year-old veteran had just 17 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown while averaging a career-low 18.8 yards per game. It was nice to see Engram get more involved, but he will still be a very risky TE2 streamer with bust potential in a short week in Week 12 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Black Friday. Engram's 74-yard performance in Week 11 feels much more like an outlier performance than something to expect more frequently going forward, especially with the Broncos' receiving corps healthy at the moment.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Bhayshul Tuten Sees Reduced Workload in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:01 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (undisclosed) came into this game banged up, and it was clear that he wasn't fully healthy yet. Tuten briefly exited in the first quarter and was seen using the exercise bike on the sideline. He came into the game battling knee and ankle issues, so maybe he aggravated the injury. Tuten rushed the ball 10 times for 33 yards in the loss to the New York Giants. He also hauled in all three of his targets for 20 yards in the defeat. The 10 carries were a season-low for Tuten, so hopefully things will turn around for him against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Fantasy managers should check the injury report and see if Tuten misses any time with ankle or knee issues.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Mark Andrews Quickly Shows his Floor Again in Loss to Panthers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 8:59 PM ETBaltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews was a popular waiver-wire pickup last week after he caught a season-high eight passes on eight targets for a season-high 82 yards in the Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in his first game working with new quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but he quickly fell back to Earth in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Andrews caught only two of three targets for 14 yards in the 35-33 loss. Both tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas were involved, catching a combined three passes on five targets for 20 yards. The 31-year-old Andrews should have a higher fantasy ceiling with Brissett now under center, with both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) out for the season, but Sunday's game in Carolina reminds us that Andrews' floor continues to be extremely damaging for fantasy managers willing to take the risk on him as a TE2 streamer. Andrews has not scored since the Oct. 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, and his big game against the Chargers last Monday night might end up being one of his outlier performances in 2026. He will be a risky, touchdown-dependent TE2 option for the Ravens' next game on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 29.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Jonah Coleman Skyrockets his Stock After Three-Touchdown Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 8:48 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman was a man who couldn't be kept out of the end zone on Sunday. The rookie back has been solid since returning in Week 7, but he was on another level this weekend. Coleman carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He also added four receptions for 18 yards through the air. Both the carries and the yardage are career highs for Coleman. He has run away with the lead back role in Denver, and he should see a heavy workload every week going forward. Next week, he'll head into a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coleman should be treated as a borderline RB1 for the Week 12 matchup against Pittsburgh.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty a Dual Threat in Week 11 Loss to Denver
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 8:47 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had another banner day as a receiver, but he was also efficient on the ground in Sunday's 38-24 loss on the road to the division-rival Denver Broncos in Week 11. Jeanty led the Raiders' backfield with 11 carries for 79 yards (7.2 yards per attempt) and also had five receptions on eight targets for a team-high 90 yards and another touchdown as a receiver. The 22-year-old former sixth overall pick's 79 rushing yards were his most this year, since he had 102 rushing yards in the season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins. Jeanty came into Sunday's contest in the Mile High City with a 3.1 yards-per-carry average, which left a lot to be desired for the Raiders and fantasy managers. However, he has salvaged his RB2 fantasy value in his sophomore season by becoming a much bigger threat as a pass-catcher. His 90 receiving yards were easily a season high, and it came with star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) out. Jeanty should continue to be a big asset in PPR leagues as a pass-catcher, but his ceiling will be lowered if Bowers is able to return for the team's Sunday night contest in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns. On the negative side, Jeanty had only two more carries on Sunday in Denver than rookie running back Mike Washington Jr.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Adonai Mitchell Posts a Dud in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 8:31 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was an inconsistent fantasy option coming into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fantasy managers can't exactly be sure what they're going to get from Mitchell every weekend. The hope was that Mitchell would bounce back against the Chargers' shaky secondary this weekend. That was not the case; Mitchell hauled in two of his three targets for 30 yards in the victory. The three targets are the fewest for Mitchell since the Week 7 contest against the Miami Dolphins. Mitchell will now head into a rematch against the Dolphins next weekend. Mitchell won't be an ideal play in fantasy leagues for that one.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers is "Optimistic" About Returning Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 8:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) continues to make progress and is optimistic about his availability for the Sunday Night Football game in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers got some practice in earlier this week, but the Raiders did not feel he was ready to return to their loss in Week 11 to the division-rival Denver Broncos after injuring his ankle early in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In the 38-24 loss in Denver, running back Ashton Jeanty led the team in receiving again with five catches on eight targets for 90 yards and a touchdown, with receiver Jack Bech showing strong chemistry with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza again with eight catches on nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. Fellow tight end Michael Mayer was once again pretty quiet with Bowers inactive, catching one of four targets for just four yards. The 23-year-old Bowers was held to only 18 yards in Week 10 when he injured his ankle, but if he can return on Sunday night against Cleveland, he will be back in the mix as a must-start, high-end TE1 in fantasy, and he will give Mendoza a huge boost as he looks to slow the game down in just his third NFL start. Keep a close eye on Bowers' practice status next week as the Raiders prepare for the Browns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Bhayshul Tuten Limps Off Late Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 7:51 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (undisclosed) limped off the field late in Sunday's game against the New York Giants after he was injured on a tackle, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten had 10 carries for 33 yards and three catches for 20 yards before leaving. His return status is unconfirmed. Chris Rodriguez Jr., who took over when Tuten briefly left in the first quarter, is the most likely to pick up carries if Tuten stays out. Tuten has been battling an ankle/foot injury in the last couple of weeks, but it is unclear if his injury on Sunday is new or an aggravation. Either way, he is now up in the air to play in Week 12 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans in Week 12.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Justin Herbert in the Concussion Protocol
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 7:27 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in the concussion protocol, according to Noah Furtado. Herbert played through the Chargers' final offensive snap in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the New York Jets, hitting Ladd McConkey for a six-yard touchdown with 2:01 left. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and added 32 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. The Chargers host the New England Patriots on Nov. 29. DJ Uiagalelei is next on the depth chart if Herbert can't play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Noah Furtado
Kyren Williams Limited Sunday, Expected to Play Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 7:20 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) was limited in Sunday's practice, according to Adam Caplan. Head coach Sean McVay said Saturday that Williams was dealing with toe soreness and was expected to play Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers. Williams was also limited Saturday after the Rams' Week 11 bye. Los Angeles is scheduled to issue its game designations Tuesday, a day before the Week 12 opener. Williams got the ball on the first four plays of the Week 10 win at Arizona and finished with 23 yards on 12 carries. Blake Corum led the Rams with 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. Corum also scored the go-ahead touchdown from the one-yard line in the previous week's seven-point win at Washington. Williams has 38 catches this season to Corum's 13, a receiving edge that keeps him in the RB2 mix in PPR leagues if active. Corum has a flex case on his current workload and would be in line to lead the backfield if Williams sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Caplan
Michael Mayer Back in After Back Injury
Michael Mayer is back in after suffering a back injury.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 23, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 22, 2026, 7:20 PM ET
Michael Mayer Questionable With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
#LVvsDEN Injury Update: TE Michael Mayer (back) is questionable— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 23, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 22, 2026, 7:19 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Mike Evans Active Against Vikings After Missing Three Games
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 7:07 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is active for Sunday night's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. It will be his first game since Oct. 19 against Washington. Evans was listed as questionable after sitting out Wednesday's practice and participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the 49ers plan to be cautious with Evans' workload, with a strict snap count unlikely. Evans had 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games before his absence, giving him flex appeal in his first game back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Barrows