Oliver Bjorkstrand Ruled Out for 2-3 Months
Nov 22, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (upper body) will be unavailable for 2-3 months. He will miss his first game of the season Sunday against Carolina and could be out until February. Bjorkstrand has notched seven goals and four assists in 22 appearances. Despite averaging just 11:41 of ice time, Bjorkstrand ranks sixth among the team's forwards in points. The Rangers placed Bjorkstrand on Injured Reserve, opening a roster spot for Taylor Raddysh. Matt Rempe is another player who will benefit from his absence, though he's good for only hits in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Ducks Place Beckett Sennecke on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:42 AM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke (upper body) was moved to Injured Reserve on Saturday. Earlier this week, Sennecke missed a game due to illness, and he's now dealing with an upper-body injury. This issue forced Sennecke to miss his second game of the season Saturday night against Utah. He'll be unavailable for at least two more games. Sennecke has taken big strides this season, scoring 12 goals and 26 points in 22 games. His exit from the lineup gave Nico Myatovic a chance to make his fifth appearance of the season. He finished scoreless but recorded a plus-two rating. Leo Carlsson (upper body) was hurt Saturday night, so Anaheim may have to tweak the frontline further in the upcoming week.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Leo Carlsson Sustains Upper-Body Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:32 AM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) was injured after scoring a goal on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth. He needed help to get off the ice after colliding with a linesman. Carlsson's production has dipped recently, but his absence would still be a major blow to the Ducks. The Swedish forward has tallied 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 24 games this season. If Carlsson misses time, Roger McQueen could get a look in the top six. Anaheim may also experiment with Cutter Gauthier at center.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Anton Frondell Makes Early Exit Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:23 AM ETChicago Blackhawks center Anton Frondell (undisclosed) didn't finish Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Calgary Flames, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports. Frondell was limited to 11:07 of ice time. According to Roumeliotis, Frondell may have re-aggravated a previous injury, as Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill recently revealed that the 19-year-old was playing hurt. Frondell has posted 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 23 games during his first full NHL season. His injury is another blow for Chicago's center department after Connor Bedard (shoulder) exited the lineup earlier this week.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Charlie Roumeliotis
Connor Bedard to Undergo Second Shoulder Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 9:20 AM ETChicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (shoulder) will undergo surgery next week, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The young star will have a second shoulder surgery in five months. He underwent a procedure on his left shoulder during the offseason and injured his right shoulder earlier this week against Toronto. Bedard needed around three months to recover from his first surgery, so he could be back in action in March. However, considering he's now dealt with several shoulder issues, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team be extra cautious with him. Frank Nazar, Roman Kantserov, and Anton Frondell (undisclosed) could all benefit from Bedard's absence, though the latter was injured himself in Saturday's win over Calgary.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Elias Pettersson Done for the Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 6:15 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (upper body) is expected to sit out this weekend's back-to-back, Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor reports. He has already been ruled out for Saturday's action against Minnesota and is not expected back Sunday against Chicago. The Swedish forward is dealing with "upper-body soreness." Pettersson has been very productive on a bad team, producing 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games. With him out, Filip Chytil will take care of the first-line center duties. Since coming back from a shoulder injury, Chytil has tallied three goals in four outings, making him worth a look in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brendan Batchelor
Zach Hyman Exits Loss Due to Migraine
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 6:04 PM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (migraine) exited Saturday's 7-4 loss to Carolina midway through the second period. According to Oilers head coach Mike Babcock, the veteran forward was dealing with a migraine that affected his vision. Health issues have plagued Hyman throughout the campaign, limiting him to 14 appearances. He has four goals and two assists. His early exit on Saturday casts doubt on his ability to play in Sunday's contest against St. Louis. Hyman skates on the second line and the first power-play unit, leaving Babcock with plenty to consider if he isn't available.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Nikolaj Ehlers to Miss Sunday's Matinee
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:56 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Sunday's matinee against the New York Rangers. He was hurt in Saturday's win over Edmonton. With an assist, Ehlers extended his point streak to five games against the Oilers. The Danish forward has been consistent throughout the campaign, notching six goals and 16 assists in 23 outings. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is likely to fill Ehlers' spot in the lineup, while Taylor Hall is a strong contender for a second-line role, particularly after registering a goal and an assist on Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Artemi Panarin Won't Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:48 PM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin (personal) won't be in action on Saturday against Ottawa. After being away from the team following the passing of his grandfather, Vladimir, Panarin skated Saturday morning but won't be in the lineup. This will be Panarin's fourth straight absence. Yet he still leads his team in scoring, with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. The Kings are also expected to miss Trevor Moore (undisclosed) for a second consecutive contest, giving additional fantasy value to players like Andre Lee and Corey Perry.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Quinn Hughes to Sit Out at Least Two Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:41 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (upper body) has returned home from the team's road trip, The Athletic's Joe Smith reports. This rules out Hughes for at least two games, starting with Saturday's tilt against Vancouver. He could miss more time, depending on how his evaluation goes. Hughes is pretty much irreplaceable. In terms of offensive impact, he and Edmonton's Evan Bouchard have been in a league of their own this season. The American star has 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 24 games. Jonas Brodin is projected to replace Hughes on the first defensive pairing, while Brock Faber will take over his spot on the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Smith
Nathan MacKinnon to Miss 12 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:33 PM ETColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) will be sidelined for 12 weeks, head coach Jared Bednar said Saturday. A specialist re-evaluated the star forward, and the news wasn't great. MacKinnon was initially expected to miss one month. Losing MacKinnon is a huge blow for the Avalanche. He leads the team with 20 assists and 30 points this season and was on track for a fifth consecutive 110-point campaign. Until MacKinnon returns, which is now expected sometime in mid-February, Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson will have more fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan O'Reilly a Game-Time Call Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:26 PM ETNashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against Pittsburgh. O'Reilly didn't finish Friday's practice and may miss his first game of the season. The veteran forward sits fourth in scoring on the team, boasting 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 22 games. As a result of O'Reilly's absence, Alexander Kerfoot could land a top-six job against Pittsburgh, which would be a major boost to his fantasy value. The team would also need to adjust its power play, with O'Reilly skating on the first unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nicholas Robertson to Be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 6:01 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Nicholas Robertson (lower body) was placed on Injured Reserve Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He will miss a second straight game on Saturday against Nashville. Robertson has been the Penguins' third-best goal-scorer this season, lighting the lamp seven times in 20 games. However, he doesn't have any assists, meaning Robertson has minimal fantasy value. Avery Hayes was recalled from the minors to fill in for Robertson on the roster. Despite being a point-per-game player in the AHL, Hayes has struggled to make an impact in the NHL, tallying only five goals and no assists in 17 career contests.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Yakov Trenin Joining Wild in Vancouver
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 5:51 PM ETMinnesota Wild forward Yakov Trenin (personal) will link up with the team in Vancouver ahead of Saturday's game against the Canucks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The team began a three-game road trip without him in Calgary on Thursday night, as Trenin was dealing with a personal matter. Trenin has dished out 102 hits this season, tying him for fourth in the league. He's struggled to contribute on offense, registering just four assists and no goals despite 23 SOG. Nico Sturm filled in for Trenin Thursday and will likely exit the lineup against Vancouver if Trenin is available.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
Dylan Guenther Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 5:42 PM ETUtah Mammoth winger Dylan Guenther (upper body) was upgraded to day-to-day on Friday. He's been out for five games due to an upper-body injury, but Guenther participated in Friday's practice. Defenseman John Marino (upper body) was also on the ice, with Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny saying "they're getting close" to playing. Guenther has been hot on the power play this season, posting five goals and four assists. Overall, he has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 18 games. When he's ready to return, Guenther will slot into the top six and the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Oliver Bjorkstrand Dealing with Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 5:33 PM ETNew York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (upper body) didn't practice on Friday, The Athletic's Vince Z. Mercogliano reports. The Danish veteran has sustained an upper-body injury, leaving him uncertain for Sunday's meeting with Carolina. Bjorkstrand is tied for the second-most goals on his team with seven and has delivered four assists in 22 games. These are good numbers, considering he averages under 12 minutes of ice time per game. Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) would be a good replacement for Bjorkstrand, but it's unclear whether he'll be available for selection. Dorofeyev has skated on his own this week, with the team considering him day-to-day.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Vince Z. Mercogliano
Connor McMichael Ruled Out for Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 5:22 PM ETSt. Louis Blues forward Connor McMichael (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's contest against New Jersey. He's considered day-to-day. Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that McMichael could return for Sunday's tilt against Edmonton. After a couple of strong weeks at the start of the season, McMichael has been anonymous offensively for long stretches. He has amassed 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 22 appearances, while posting a team-worst minus-12 rating. Nathan Walker will likely replace McMichael in the lineup if Ross Johnston (upper body) remains out.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Evgeni Malkin Won't Play This Weekend
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 5:14 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (upper body) will sit out the team's back-to-back set this weekend. The Penguins have two road games against Nashville and Dallas. Malkin hasn't lit the lamp for nearly a month, but his overall form has been stellar. In 19 games, he's picked up 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Pittsburgh appears ready to head into the weekend with Tommy Novak partnering Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell on the first line. Benjamin Kindel will center the second line, linking up with Andrei Kuzmenko and Egor Chinakhov.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mark Stone Becomes Golden Knights' All-Time Leading Scorer
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 10:02 AM ETVegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone had a special night on Thursday against the Dallas Stars, becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer in a 4-3 shootout loss. Stone had a power-play assist on Vegas' first goal, breaking a tie with Jonathan Marchessault at the top of the team's top scorers list. Since moving to Vegas in 2019, Stone has recorded 418 points (147 goals, 271 assists) in 418 regular-season appearances. Stone has totaled 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 24 games this season. He's gone a bit cold lately, but his history as a steady scorer suggests he'll turn things around quickly.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Connor McDavid Sees Season-Opening Point Streak End Against Lightning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 9:56 AM ETEdmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid looked human for the first time in a while on Thursday, finishing scoreless in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Up to this point, McDavid had found his way on the score sheet in all 23 games this season, amassing 13 goals and 42 assists. Wayne Gretzky and Mats Sundin are the only players in NHL history to record longer season-opening point streaks. During his special start, McDavid tied the fourth-longest streak. This will probably be only a minor hiccup for McDavid and will only fuel him more for Saturday's meeting with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Filip Gustavsson Assigned to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 9:50 AM ETMinnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) has been sent to the AHL on a conditioning assignment. He's expected to start for the Wild's affiliate, the Iowa Wild, on Saturday against the San Diego Gulls. Gustavsson missed the start of the season due to offseason hip surgery. As a result, Minnesota has leaned heavily on Jesper Wallstedt between the pipes. Wallstedt has been brilliant, so the Wild haven't really missed Gustavsson. Gustavsson's return will help Minnesota manage Wallstedt's workload, but he's unlikely to dislodge him from the No. 1 spot.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com