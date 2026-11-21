Nov 21, 2026, 3:08 PM ET

Tennessee Titans rookie running back Nicholas Singleton could be in line for an increased workload in Week 11 after the team placed Tyjae Spears on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury. The rookie out of Penn State is listed behind Tony Pollard and Spears on the depth chart, putting him in position to potentially move up the pecking order with Spears sidelined. However, Singleton has barely been involved in Tennessee's offense this season, recording just seven carries and frequently finding himself inactive on game days, including last week's matchup against Jacksonville. The Titans also elevated veteran Michael Carter from the practice squad, creating some uncertainty about how the backup touches will be distributed. Singleton draws an excellent matchup against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has struggled to stop opposing running backs, but Pollard figures to handle the overwhelming majority of the workload. While Spears' absence could create more opportunities for Singleton, he remains a dart throw option who should be avoided in most lineups until he establishes a consistent role in the offense.