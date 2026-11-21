Everyone on the active roster (plus Micah Parsons) appeared to be practicing on some level.



The returners were:



Brandon Cisse (ribs)

Josh Jacobs (finger)

Bo Melton (thigh)

Skyy Moore (ankle)

Zaire Franklin (shin)

Kevin Zeitler (triceps)

Sean Rhyan (ankle) pic.twitter.com/j0iUbr1QMr