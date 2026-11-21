Nov 21, 2026, 12:35 PM ET

The Los Angeles Chargers D/ST have blipped onto streaming radar for the first time since the start of the season. The unit is coming off an 8-point fantasy outing, with two sacks and an interception, extending their streak to four straight games with an interception. The Chargers defense has been off fantasy radar most of the year, with inconsistent fantasy performances and the team starting 0-8. The Chargers D/ST enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's D/ST8 in an intriguing matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets offense hasn't scored a touchdown in two straight weeks and has scored 12 points in each game. As a result, the Chargers D/ST is a worthy streaming option for managers in need of a D/ST in Week 11.