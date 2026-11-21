Rachaad White Not at Practice on Saturday
Nov 21, 2026, 11:38 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (heel) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Saturday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. White popped up on the Week 11 injury report on Friday and was listed as a limited practice participant, putting his status in question for the team's Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. If the 27-year-old does not return to the practice field on Saturday, he could be in danger of being ruled out entirely in Week 11. It would put Washington's backfield in a state of uncertainty, as it is still unclear if Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) will come off Injured Reserve to be available on Monday despite practicing in full on Friday. If White is unable to gain clearance to face the Bengals, veteran Austin Ekeler could be in line to lead the Commanders' RB corps in touches, even if Croskey-Merritt makes his way back. White, who was already trending down as an RB3/flex for fantasy managers going into this week, is now even harder to trust with an injury to boot. He saw a season-high-tying 11 carries for 47 yards in the Week 10 win over the division-rival New York Giants, and JCM's impending return will be a major hit to his rest-of-season fantasy value. White is currently RotoBaller's No. 28-ranked RB for Week 11 and has become more volatile given his uncertain health status.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Start Rachaad White This Week?
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Tyler Bass Remains a Solid Play
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 11:37 AM ETBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has enjoyed a phenomenal run to start the season, as he remains perfect on field goal attempts to start the year. Bass is a flawless 20 of 20 on his kicks, and while he has missed a couple of extra-point attempts, his effort when trying for three points has been exquisite. Bass has made both of his attempts from 50-plus yards, and all three from 40-49 yards. He is RotoBaller's fifth-ranked kicker and is projected to score nine fantasy points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. The Dolphins have done a nice job limiting opponents on the scoreboard as of late, holding their last three foes to fewer than 25 points.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers a Low-Ceiling Flex Option Against Giants
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 11:34 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers remains a decent-at-best fantasy starter heading into Week 11 against the New York Giants. The veteran receiver has only had one big game all season, which came in a rout against his former team back in Week 3. Despite having at least one red zone target each week since, Meyers has not caught a touchdown since that week, and only topped 65 receiving yards in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. In PPR leagues, he serves as a decent floor option, but in other league formats, he is barely a Flex option. The potency of the Jaguars' offense keeps Meyers in the fantasy relevance conversations, but he simply lacks the ceiling to be a consistently appealing starter. He failed to take advantage of the worst defense against receivers in fantasy last week and is likely to be outshined again by Parker Washington in Week 11 against the 12th-ranked Giants.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Dawson Knox Could Have Larger Role
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 11:31 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox could take on a more significant role in the passing game when Buffalo takes on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Fellow Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is listed as doubtful due to thumb/ankle injuries, while tight end Jackson Hawes is questionable due to a shoulder ailment. If neither player can suit up, that would leave Knox as the clear-cut top option at the position entering the matchup with Miami. After a successful 2025 season, Knox hasn't done much in the passing game this season, as he has totaled just 86 yards on 20 receptions while scoring one touchdown. He is RotoBaller's 34th-ranked tight end and is projected to score three fantasy points against the Dolphins.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks Back at Practice Saturday
#Commanders WR Treylon Burks (foot) is back at practice today. He missed yesterday.— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 21, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 21, 2026, 11:30 AM ET
Baker Mayfield is "Good to Go" vs. Lions, Barring a Setback
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 11:28 AM ETBarring a setback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 11 game against the hosting Detroit Lions, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Mayfield is expected to wear a special orthotic and new cleats to help him deal with a painful plantar-fascia injury that has him listed as questionable to play in Detroit. The 31-year-old veteran injured his foot late in the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears and had the benefit of resting during the team's Week 10 bye. He did not practice on Wednesday but returned in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday before being labeled questionable for Week 11. Mayfield also missed three games earlier this year due to a dislocated right thumb. He is one of the toughest QBs in the league and is trending in the right direction this weekend, but that does not mean he will be a slam-dunk QB2 in superflex leagues, even in an excellent matchup. The two-time Pro Bowler has really struggled in six starts in 2026, completing only 60.6% of his pass attempts for 922 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. Mayfield is ranked as the No. 19 fantasy QB this weekend, and his mobility will almost certainly be limited outside of the pocket if he plays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Khalil Shakir Struggling to Find Consistent Role
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 11:27 AM ETIt's been a slow season for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who has struggled to get going with fellow wide receiver DJ Moore now at the forefront of the team's receiving corps. Shakir has totaled 80 yards receiving or more just twice this season, while he finished a matchup with the New York Jets with just two receptions for 26 yards. Shakir is RotoBaller's 31st-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score eight fantasy points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Miami has been stingy against opposing passing games as of late, including last week when the Dolphins allowed just 108 yards passing during a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, during which Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin led the Indianapolis wide receiver corps with just one reception for 30 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Detroit Lions Defense Missing Key Pieces in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 11:26 AM ETAfter a brutal start to the 2026 season, the Detroit Lions defense has rebounded lately. Across four games since their Week 6 bye, Detroit has allowed an average of just 12.8 points per game and forced four turnovers. However, the Lions have suffered some key injuries as well, as linebacker Jack Campbell (neck) and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (knee) are both set to miss the remainder of the season. Detroit has also done its best work against a shaky group of quarterbacks. In Week 11, Detroit will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot, thumb) is fighting through injuries, but he reportedly plans to play on Sunday. Without Hutchinson, the Lions may have trouble slowing down Tampa Bay's attack. Detroit's defense profiles as a borderline top-12 unit for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington Looking to Continue Bounce Back to WR1 Status in Week 11
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 11:22 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington should be a huge fantasy asset for the second straight game in Week 11 against the New York Giants. The breakout star put up a whopping 152 yards on seven receptions and found the end zone in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. The Giants do rank much better than the Titans against receivers in fantasy (12th compared to 32nd), meaning it is hard to imagine Washington topping that performance. However, the Jaguars are heavy road favorites, meaning Washington should have plenty of opportunities to score a touchdown again. He now has a touchdown streak going for the first time all season, and his seven receptions topped his six total receptions from the prior three games. Washington has seemingly returned to his WR1 form, and fantasy should expect him to stay there in Week 11 against the Giants.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Breece Hall Remains Jets' Top Backfield Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 11:20 AM ETAlthough New York Jets running back Braelon Allen was fantastic for the team in five starts when Breece Hall was sidelined by a quadriceps injury, head coach Aaron Glenn reiterated on Friday that Hall, who signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal in the offseason, remains the top option in the backfield, according to Howie Kussoy of The California Post. However, there has been a greater effort made to include Allen in the last two weeks than there was in the Jets' first three games, when Hall had 51 carries and Allen saw 19. In returning to the backup role in the last two games, Allen has rushed for 73 yards on 16 carries while adding three catches for 27 yards, while Hall has 26 rushing attempts for 102 yards and seven catches for 93 yards. So far in 2026, Hall has 265 rushing yards (3.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown in five games, while Allen has 638 rushing yards and three TDs in 10 games. Hall topped 100 scrimmage yards in last week's loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills and has 26 carries for 102 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) while catching seven passes for 93 yards in two games since returning from his quad injury. While Hall is still the Jets' RB1, Allen has no doubt earned more work alongside him, which makes Hall more of a high-end RB2 than a surefire RB1 in fantasy going into a Week 11 matchup against the one-win Los Angeles Chargers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Howie Kussoy
Jake Bates a Startable Kicker in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 11:15 AM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been rock solid so far in 2026, converting 16 of 17 field goal attempts and all 29 of his extra-point tries. In Week 11, Detroit will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have fielded one of the NFL's better defenses to this point in the year. However, the Lions have been able to move the ball fairly well against most opponents this season, averaging 28.6 points per game for the year. If Tampa Bay's defense stiffens in the red zone, it could lead to Bates seeing more field goal opportunities. The 27-year-old will also be kicking inside the domed Ford Field, eliminating any potential weather concerns. Bates profiles as a solid top-12 kicker option for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Brenton Strange Approaching Touchdown-or-Bust Territory in Week 11
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 11:13 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is on the downswing heading into Week 11 against the New York Giants. The 25-year-old tight end has had three unique stretches of weeks so far this season. In the first three weeks of the season, he amassed seven receptions, then the following three weeks he looked like a breakout, amassing 19 receptions. Now, in the last three weeks, he is back to his starting form with a total of just six receptions. The Giants rank 13th against tight ends in fantasy, meaning the matchup doesn't lend itself to a huge bounce-back game. The Jaguars should win the game, meaning plenty of opportunities for Strange to find the end zone, but weirdly, he has just four red-zone targets all season and two touchdowns. He did score last week in a 40-23 win, so with a similar type of game, he could easily find the end zone again. However, he just isn't involved enough in the offense right now to be considered reliable. Fantasy managers can start Strange in Week 11, but should temper expectations.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller TE Rankings
Bhayshul Tuten Remains Reliable RB1 in Week 11
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 11:04 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) has been very consistent this season, which should continue in Week 11 against the New York Giants. He did miss practice on Thursday but has been fully cleared for Sunday, meaning he should still receive a massive workload. The 23-year-old back is coming off his second game in three weeks with over 100 scrimmage yards, finishing with 88 yards rushing on 26 attempts and 25 receiving yards on three receptions. Tuten has consistently received double-digit touches all season and has been mostly efficient with his opportunities. He is averaging 4.2 yards per attempt and 10.9 yards per reception, and now has eight touchdowns on the season. That consistent volume and solid efficiency make Tuten a clear RB1 option in Week 11, despite going up against the sixth-ranked defense against running backs in fantasy.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller RB Rankings
Caleb Douglas is a Streaming Option Who Draws High Number of Targets
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 21, 2026, 11:02 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has received eight targets and recorded at least 70 receiving yards in back-to-back games. Most recently, Douglas caught three of his eight targets for 71 yards (23.7 yards per reception), including a 38-yard catch, in a 24-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. Douglas and the Dolphins have a Week 11 matchup against the 8-1 Bills, who allow 241.9 passing yards per game (tied for 28th in the NFL). With starter Malik Willis (groin) currently on injured reserve, Kyle McCord will make his second consecutive start under center for the Dolphins. Douglas is currently rostered in only 44% of Yahoo leagues and is worth a look as a streamer this week. Douglas ranks as RotoBaller's No. 33 wide receiver for Week 11.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
New York Jets D/ST Has Sack Upside Against the Chargers in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 11:01 AM ETThe New York Jets defense and special teams face Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in Week 11. He has taken 33 sacks, and Next Gen Stats has him under pressure on 44.2% of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the NFL. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey has 7.5 of New York's 23 sacks. Baltimore got to Herbert twice on Monday even though he attempted just 18 passes. That's the appeal of RotoBaller's D/ST11 as a streamer in 12-team leagues. The Chargers have committed 19 giveaways this season but finished Monday's 23-20 win without a turnover. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) remained limited Friday and is questionable after sitting out that game. Los Angeles leaned on the run at Baltimore, with Omarion Hampton gaining 105 yards and Herbert scrambling for a 22-yard touchdown. New York gave up 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground to Buffalo, including two short scores by quarterback Josh Allen. The Jets have just two interceptions this season, so sacks are the stronger basis for streaming them against an offense that can lean on Hampton.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Sanders Keeps His Streaming Appeal in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:59 AM ETNew York Jets kicker Jason Sanders has made four field goals in three consecutive games, converting 12 of 13 attempts over that stretch. He is 25 of 28 on the season and has made all 14 attempts from inside 40 yards. Against Buffalo, he made two kicks from inside 30 yards and two from beyond 40. The longest came from 48 yards after the Jets stalled at the Buffalo 30. He also hit three from 48 yards or longer at Kansas City, including a 54-yarder. The Los Angeles Chargers held Baltimore to two touchdowns in four red-zone trips on Monday and gave up field goals from 26 and 36 yards. New York has converted just two of its last nine red-zone trips into touchdowns. Sanders has accounted for all 24 of the Jets' points during their two-game touchdown drought. RotoBaller ranks him K19 for Week 11, and his four makes on six tries from at least 50 yards give him added appeal as a streamer in deeper leagues that reward distance.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mason Taylor Is a Deep-League Option in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:57 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor caught all four of his targets for 20 yards against Buffalo while playing 75% of the offensive snaps. The Los Angeles Chargers gave up eight catches for 82 yards to Mark Andrews on Monday, including a 13-yard catch over the middle that set up Baltimore at the four-yard line. Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee) played 88% of the defensive snaps in that game and will miss Sunday after sitting out Friday's practice. New York has used multiple tight ends on 38.1% of its offensive snaps and could lean on those sets with two wideouts missing. Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) sat out Friday and will miss the game. Kenyon Sadiq played 41% of the offensive snaps against Buffalo and drew two targets, giving Taylor the lead in both categories. Taylor has totaled just 50 yards over his last three games. The matchup over the middle gives RotoBaller's Week 11 TE28 a chance to turn his lead in playing time into useful catches in leagues that start two tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Has Big-Play Flex Appeal in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:56 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell turned his first catch against Buffalo into a 25-yard gain on third-and-three, taking a short throw from Geno Smith into field-goal range. He added two catches from Cade Klubnik in the fourth quarter, including a 20-yard completion down the left side. Mitchell finished with 59 yards and played 87% of the offensive snaps with Garrett Wilson back in the lineup. The Los Angeles Chargers have allowed 27 completions of at least 20 yards this season, including five of 40 or more. The Jets credit Mitchell with four catches on throws of at least 20 air yards this season. The Buffalo conversion showed he can turn a short throw into a long gain. With Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) out after missing Friday's practice, Mitchell has room to pick up more short and intermediate targets. He has caught 10 of 24 targets over his last three games, a stretch that included both 142 yards against Las Vegas and zero at Kansas City. RotoBaller's Week 11 WR29 is a flex for lineups that need big-play upside.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson's Target Volume Keeps Him in the WR1 Tier for Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:55 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned from a concussion against Buffalo and played 67 of 71 offensive snaps, catching seven of 14 targets for 106 yards. Geno Smith hit him for 33 yards in the second quarter, and Cade Klubnik found him for 29 in the third. Wilson drew five targets in the first half and nine in the second, staying involved through the quarterback changes. RotoBaller has him at WR10 for Week 11, with 13 catches for 189 yards on 26 targets over his last two appearances. The Los Angeles Chargers kept Baltimore's Zay Flowers from breaking a 20-yard gain on Monday, and he still finished with six catches for 74 yards. Wilson's catches and receiving yards alone were worth 14.3 PPR points against Las Vegas and 17.6 against Buffalo. Wilson has 50 catches for 633 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season, with three games of 100 yards or more. That production keeps him in lineups while New York works through its two-game touchdown drought.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Locked In as QB1 Against Giants
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 10:52 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is yet again an easy starting option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against the New York Giants. The Giants rank 27th against quarterbacks in fantasy, and Lawrence is coming off arguably his best game of the season. In Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, he finished with a season-high 352 passing yards, three touchdowns, and added 27 rushing yards. Besides two interceptions, Jayden Daniels had a big outing of his own against the Giants in Week 10, putting up three passing touchdowns and 277 total yards. Another plus is the Giants defense, like the Titans defense, is considerably better against the run than the pass (6th against running backs in fantasy). Lawrence yet again has every weapon at his disposal, so there isn't much reason to believe the 27-year-old QB will struggle to finish as a QB1 in Week 11.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller QB Rankings
Chicago Bears D/ST an Ascending Asset Down the Stretch
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 10:51 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST is a top-end fantasy play for this weekend's home matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The Bears defense has been solid overall for most of the campaign, but a trade for star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons before their Week 8 game against Seattle has transformed the unit into one of the league's most imposing defenses. The team ranks seventh in rushing yards (91.1) and total yards (310.9) allowed per game, and eighth in points (20.4). Additionally, they've racked up 14 sacks over their last four games, as well as five turnovers - matching their total from the season's first five contests. This weekend, the Bears will square off against a Saints offensive line that's been ravaged by injuries, further boosting an already positive fantasy outlook. Owners can confidently fire up Chicago as one of Week 11's top plays, with RotoBaller's ranking of D/ST5.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN