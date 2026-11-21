Breece Hall Remains Jets' Top Backfield Option
Nov 21, 2026, 11:20 AM ETAlthough New York Jets running back Braelon Allen was fantastic for the team in five starts when Breece Hall was sidelined by a quadriceps injury, head coach Aaron Glenn reiterated on Friday that Hall, who signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal in the offseason, remains the top option in the backfield, according to Howie Kussoy of The California Post. However, there has been a greater effort made to include Allen in the last two weeks than there was in the Jets' first three games, when Hall had 51 carries and Allen saw 19. In returning to the backup role in the last two games, Allen has rushed for 73 yards on 16 carries while adding three catches for 27 yards, while Hall has 26 rushing attempts for 102 yards and seven catches for 93 yards. So far in 2026, Hall has 265 rushing yards (3.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown in five games, while Allen has 638 rushing yards and three TDs in 10 games. Hall topped 100 scrimmage yards in last week's loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills and has 26 carries for 102 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) while catching seven passes for 93 yards in two games since returning from his quad injury. While Hall is still the Jets' RB1, Allen has no doubt earned more work alongside him, which makes Hall more of a high-end RB2 than a surefire RB1 in fantasy going into a Week 11 matchup against the one-win Los Angeles Chargers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Howie Kussoy
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Jake Bates a Startable Kicker in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 11:15 AM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been rock solid so far in 2026, converting 16 of 17 field goal attempts and all 29 of his extra-point tries. In Week 11, Detroit will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have fielded one of the NFL's better defenses to this point in the year. However, the Lions have been able to move the ball fairly well against most opponents this season, averaging 28.6 points per game for the year. If Tampa Bay's defense stiffens in the red zone, it could lead to Bates seeing more field goal opportunities. The 27-year-old will also be kicking inside the domed Ford Field, eliminating any potential weather concerns. Bates profiles as a solid top-12 kicker option for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Brenton Strange Approaching Touchdown-or-Bust Territory in Week 11
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 11:13 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is on the downswing heading into Week 11 against the New York Giants. The 25-year-old tight end has had three unique stretches of weeks so far this season. In the first three weeks of the season, he amassed seven receptions, then the following three weeks he looked like a breakout, amassing 19 receptions. Now, in the last three weeks, he is back to his starting form with a total of just six receptions. The Giants rank 13th against tight ends in fantasy, meaning the matchup doesn't lend itself to a huge bounce-back game. The Jaguars should win the game, meaning plenty of opportunities for Strange to find the end zone, but weirdly, he has just four red-zone targets all season and two touchdowns. He did score last week in a 40-23 win, so with a similar type of game, he could easily find the end zone again. However, he just isn't involved enough in the offense right now to be considered reliable. Fantasy managers can start Strange in Week 11, but should temper expectations.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller TE Rankings
Bhayshul Tuten Remains Reliable RB1 in Week 11
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 11:04 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) has been very consistent this season, which should continue in Week 11 against the New York Giants. He did miss practice on Thursday but has been fully cleared for Sunday, meaning he should still receive a massive workload. The 23-year-old back is coming off his second game in three weeks with over 100 scrimmage yards, finishing with 88 yards rushing on 26 attempts and 25 receiving yards on three receptions. Tuten has consistently received double-digit touches all season and has been mostly efficient with his opportunities. He is averaging 4.2 yards per attempt and 10.9 yards per reception, and now has eight touchdowns on the season. That consistent volume and solid efficiency make Tuten a clear RB1 option in Week 11, despite going up against the sixth-ranked defense against running backs in fantasy.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller RB Rankings
Caleb Douglas is a Streaming Option Who Draws High Number of Targets
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 21, 2026, 11:02 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has received eight targets and recorded at least 70 receiving yards in back-to-back games. Most recently, Douglas caught three of his eight targets for 71 yards (23.7 yards per reception), including a 38-yard catch, in a 24-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. Douglas and the Dolphins have a Week 11 matchup against the 8-1 Bills, who allow 241.9 passing yards per game (tied for 28th in the NFL). With starter Malik Willis (groin) currently on injured reserve, Kyle McCord will make his second consecutive start under center for the Dolphins. Douglas is currently rostered in only 44% of Yahoo leagues and is worth a look as a streamer this week. Douglas ranks as RotoBaller's No. 33 wide receiver for Week 11.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
New York Jets D/ST Has Sack Upside Against the Chargers in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 11:01 AM ETThe New York Jets defense and special teams face Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in Week 11. He has taken 33 sacks, and Next Gen Stats has him under pressure on 44.2% of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the NFL. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey has 7.5 of New York's 23 sacks. Baltimore got to Herbert twice on Monday even though he attempted just 18 passes. That's the appeal of RotoBaller's D/ST11 as a streamer in 12-team leagues. The Chargers have committed 19 giveaways this season but finished Monday's 23-20 win without a turnover. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) remained limited Friday and is questionable after sitting out that game. Los Angeles leaned on the run at Baltimore, with Omarion Hampton gaining 105 yards and Herbert scrambling for a 22-yard touchdown. New York gave up 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground to Buffalo, including two short scores by quarterback Josh Allen. The Jets have just two interceptions this season, so sacks are the stronger basis for streaming them against an offense that can lean on Hampton.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Sanders Keeps His Streaming Appeal in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:59 AM ETNew York Jets kicker Jason Sanders has made four field goals in three consecutive games, converting 12 of 13 attempts over that stretch. He is 25 of 28 on the season and has made all 14 attempts from inside 40 yards. Against Buffalo, he made two kicks from inside 30 yards and two from beyond 40. The longest came from 48 yards after the Jets stalled at the Buffalo 30. He also hit three from 48 yards or longer at Kansas City, including a 54-yarder. The Los Angeles Chargers held Baltimore to two touchdowns in four red-zone trips on Monday and gave up field goals from 26 and 36 yards. New York has converted just two of its last nine red-zone trips into touchdowns. Sanders has accounted for all 24 of the Jets' points during their two-game touchdown drought. RotoBaller ranks him K19 for Week 11, and his four makes on six tries from at least 50 yards give him added appeal as a streamer in deeper leagues that reward distance.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mason Taylor Is a Deep-League Option in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:57 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor caught all four of his targets for 20 yards against Buffalo while playing 75% of the offensive snaps. The Los Angeles Chargers gave up eight catches for 82 yards to Mark Andrews on Monday, including a 13-yard catch over the middle that set up Baltimore at the four-yard line. Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee) played 88% of the defensive snaps in that game and will miss Sunday after sitting out Friday's practice. New York has used multiple tight ends on 38.1% of its offensive snaps and could lean on those sets with two wideouts missing. Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) sat out Friday and will miss the game. Kenyon Sadiq played 41% of the offensive snaps against Buffalo and drew two targets, giving Taylor the lead in both categories. Taylor has totaled just 50 yards over his last three games. The matchup over the middle gives RotoBaller's Week 11 TE28 a chance to turn his lead in playing time into useful catches in leagues that start two tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Has Big-Play Flex Appeal in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:56 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell turned his first catch against Buffalo into a 25-yard gain on third-and-three, taking a short throw from Geno Smith into field-goal range. He added two catches from Cade Klubnik in the fourth quarter, including a 20-yard completion down the left side. Mitchell finished with 59 yards and played 87% of the offensive snaps with Garrett Wilson back in the lineup. The Los Angeles Chargers have allowed 27 completions of at least 20 yards this season, including five of 40 or more. The Jets credit Mitchell with four catches on throws of at least 20 air yards this season. The Buffalo conversion showed he can turn a short throw into a long gain. With Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) out after missing Friday's practice, Mitchell has room to pick up more short and intermediate targets. He has caught 10 of 24 targets over his last three games, a stretch that included both 142 yards against Las Vegas and zero at Kansas City. RotoBaller's Week 11 WR29 is a flex for lineups that need big-play upside.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson's Target Volume Keeps Him in the WR1 Tier for Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:55 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned from a concussion against Buffalo and played 67 of 71 offensive snaps, catching seven of 14 targets for 106 yards. Geno Smith hit him for 33 yards in the second quarter, and Cade Klubnik found him for 29 in the third. Wilson drew five targets in the first half and nine in the second, staying involved through the quarterback changes. RotoBaller has him at WR10 for Week 11, with 13 catches for 189 yards on 26 targets over his last two appearances. The Los Angeles Chargers kept Baltimore's Zay Flowers from breaking a 20-yard gain on Monday, and he still finished with six catches for 74 yards. Wilson's catches and receiving yards alone were worth 14.3 PPR points against Las Vegas and 17.6 against Buffalo. Wilson has 50 catches for 633 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season, with three games of 100 yards or more. That production keeps him in lineups while New York works through its two-game touchdown drought.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Locked In as QB1 Against Giants
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 10:52 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is yet again an easy starting option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against the New York Giants. The Giants rank 27th against quarterbacks in fantasy, and Lawrence is coming off arguably his best game of the season. In Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, he finished with a season-high 352 passing yards, three touchdowns, and added 27 rushing yards. Besides two interceptions, Jayden Daniels had a big outing of his own against the Giants in Week 10, putting up three passing touchdowns and 277 total yards. Another plus is the Giants defense, like the Titans defense, is considerably better against the run than the pass (6th against running backs in fantasy). Lawrence yet again has every weapon at his disposal, so there isn't much reason to believe the 27-year-old QB will struggle to finish as a QB1 in Week 11.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller QB Rankings
Chicago Bears D/ST an Ascending Asset Down the Stretch
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 10:51 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST is a top-end fantasy play for this weekend's home matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The Bears defense has been solid overall for most of the campaign, but a trade for star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons before their Week 8 game against Seattle has transformed the unit into one of the league's most imposing defenses. The team ranks seventh in rushing yards (91.1) and total yards (310.9) allowed per game, and eighth in points (20.4). Additionally, they've racked up 14 sacks over their last four games, as well as five turnovers - matching their total from the season's first five contests. This weekend, the Bears will square off against a Saints offensive line that's been ravaged by injuries, further boosting an already positive fantasy outlook. Owners can confidently fire up Chicago as one of Week 11's top plays, with RotoBaller's ranking of D/ST5.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kenny Gainwell is a Solid Streaming Option vs. Lions
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 21, 2026, 10:50 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell is currently rostered in 51% of Yahoo leagues and has some streaming appeal in a Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. In 2026, Gainwell has rushed 63 times for 305 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and has 15 receptions (on 21 targets) for 121 yards (8.1 yards per catch) and one receiving touchdown. According to RotoBaller, Gainwell has tallied 56.1 total fantasy points and 6.2 fantasy points per game this season. While the lack of touchdowns limits his fantasy value, Gainwell gets his fair share of touches behind starter Bucky Irving. Gainwell has played at least 23 offensive snaps in seven out of nine games in 2026 thus far. The Lions allow just 90.4 rushing yards per game, but also give up 241.9 passing yards per game. Gainwell ranks as RotoBaller's No. 26 running back for Week 11.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Sam LaPorta May Face Uphill Battle for Production in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 10:47 AM ETAcross nine games in 2026, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 36 catches for 415 yards and three touchdowns on 53 targets. After a strong start to the year, LaPorta's production has fallen off recently. Across four games since Detroit's Week 6 bye, the 25-year-old has hauled in just nine receptions for 99 yards and zero touchdowns on 16 targets. LaPorta's life won't get any easier in Week 11, as the Lions will square off against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that currently ranks first in the NFL in interceptions (16) and 11th in passing yards allowed per attempt (6.6). While LaPorta is a threat to go off in any given week, he's also liable to get lost in the shuffle of Detroit's talented group of pass-catchers. LaPorta projects as a low-end top-12 tight end for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen's Week 11 Flex Case Hinges on Early Carries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:46 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen carried six times for 34 yards before halftime against Buffalo, then handled just two more carries as the game got away from New York. Breece Hall had two carries in the first half, which ended with the Jets down by four. The Los Angeles Chargers enter Sunday averaging a league-low 16.0 points per game, so New York may be able to stick with its backfield rotation longer. Los Angeles has allowed just four runs of 20 or more yards this season, and Allen's longest run against Buffalo went for nine yards. The Chargers have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, including scores from the one- and two-yard lines by Derrick Henry on Monday despite holding him to 10 rushing yards. Allen has eight carries in each game since Hall returned and just three catches in that span. RotoBaller's Week 11 RB25 fits as a flex in deeper standard leagues, where a close game gives him a better chance to pick up carries without relying on receiving work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cairo Santos Back in Starting Lineups for Week 11
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 10:45 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is back in play as a solid fantasy asset for this week's meeting with the New Orleans Saints. Santos has had a few clunkers in 2026, but he's been mostly reliable and is attached to one of the league's better offenses. Through nine games, the 35-year-old has yet to miss an extra point (28-for-28) and is 15-of-19 on field-goal attempts. Three of Santos' four misses came over a three-game stretch from Weeks 5-7, though he's been perfect since. On Sunday, he'll get a solid matchup in New Orleans. The Saints' defense has allowed the fourth-most yards per game in the NFL (360.8), and the fifth-most points (26.2). Moreover, the unit has been solid in the red zone, so Santos may get a few chip-in opportunities if the offense stalls. As always, Chicago could limit his upside with their explosive attack, but owners can roll the veteran into their lineups as a strong option. He's RotoBaller's K8 for Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Breece Hall's Receiving Work Gives Him a Week 11 Edge
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:44 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall caught four passes for 67 yards against Buffalo, gaining more through the air than he did on 11 carries. Geno Smith found him twice for 33 yards in the first half, and Cade Klubnik hit him for a 24-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Hall played 58% of the offensive snaps after logging 43% in his return against Kansas City the previous week. He drew four targets in both games and caught three of them at Kansas City. His receiving work matters against a Los Angeles Chargers front that held Baltimore to 16 rushing yards on Monday. Derrick Henry and Justice Hill combined for 10 catches in that game, with Hill's 25-yard catch on third-and-eight helping the Ravens get into field-goal range while trailing by 10. Hall accounted for 36 of his 41 rushing yards after halftime against Buffalo, even as his team fell further behind. That combination keeps RotoBaller's Week 11 RB16 in PPR lineups even if the Jets spend the second half chasing points again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Set to Start With Superflex Appeal in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:42 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) practiced in full Friday after being limited Thursday and listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated report. He carries no injury designation and will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards before leaving last week's loss to Buffalo. He threw for 165 yards at Kansas City the week before, and the Jets went without a touchdown in both games. RotoBaller ranks him QB20 for Week 11, putting him in play as a second quarterback in Superflex. Los Angeles gave up 340 passing yards to Jacoby Brissett on Monday, though he needed 49 attempts and threw no touchdowns. According to the Jets, Smith has completed 48% of his passes that traveled at least 20 yards in the air, the sixth-best rate in the NFL. His last multi-touchdown game came in Week 8, when he threw for 290 yards against Las Vegas. Those downfield completions can lift his yardage even if New York keeps converting red-zone trips into touchdowns at its league-low rate of 37.9%.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa Unlikely to See Heavy Target Volume in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 10:41 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has seen minimal involvement in his team's offense for most of 2026, recording 13 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown on 28 targets across nine games. The 24-year-old broke through for his first touchdown catch of the season in Week 10, but he still finished the game with just two catches for 19 yards. In Week 11, TeSlaa and the Lions have a tough matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that ranks first in the NFL in interceptions (16) and 11th in passing yards allowed per attempt (6.6). Detroit also has all its top pass-catchers healthy heading into Sunday, which may make it tough for TeSlaa to see a fantasy-relevant target share. Even in deeper league formats, TeSlaa profiles as a risky start for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Dealing With Painful Plantar-Fascia Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 21, 2026, 10:37 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is dealing with a painful plantar-fascia injury, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Mayfield, who is still dealing with a right thumb injury in addition to the foot issue, did not practice on Wednesday before logging limited sessions on Thursday and Friday ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Mayfield is officially listed as questionable entering Sunday's game in Detroit, and his availability is unclear. If Mayfield is unable to play, backup rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has started three games and played in five total contests in 2026, will start against the Lions.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tom Pelissero - The Ringer
Kalif Raymond Sports Decent Upside in Favorable Spot
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 10:36 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond is set for his typical tertiary role in the team's attack, but benefits from an excellent matchup with a vulnerable New Orleans Saints defense. Raymond saw a bit more work in Chicago's win over Tampa Bay before the bye week, recording more than four targets (seven) for the first time since Week 4. The veteran couldn't get much going (4/32) and has averaged a meager 2.2 receptions and 12.7 yards per appearance over the six-week frame. That said, he's on a high-profile offense and worth consideration for fantasy in a pinch. Raymond will have as good a chance as any to capitalize on his favorable situation in a strong spot with a struggling Saints defense. New Orleans has tightened up some of late, but also hasn't been tested in recent weeks. A Bears team with a week's rest under their belt should have no problem doing just that. The 32-year-old ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR51 for the weekend's slate of action.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN