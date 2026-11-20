Nov 19, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

Anaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke (illness) has been cleared to play on Thursday against Colorado, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. He missed his first game of the season on Tuesday against St. Louis after feeling under the weather. Sennecke has been excellent in 2026-27, amassing 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 21 games. He's had four multi-point performances in his last seven appearances. As a result of Sennecke's return, Sam Colangelo will have to move to the press box, and Troy Terry will drop down in the lineup. That said, fantasy managers should still keep an eye on Terry, particularly after he picked up assists in consecutive outings.