Brandon Ingram Ready to Make Season Debut on Monday
Nov 20, 2026, 4:31 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Los Angeles Clippers forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) is expected to make his regular-season debut Monday against the Houston Rockets. Ingram has been recovering from surgery in May to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon. The 29-year-old will likely face a minutes restriction initially, so fantasy managers may need to temper expectations as he works toward a full workload. Gradey Dick, Kris Dunn, and Max Strus could continue seeing expanded roles in the short term, though their minutes may decrease as Ingram's minutes increase.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams CharaniaComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Alperen Sengün Questionable on Friday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Alperen Sengun (left eye corneal abrasion) is QUESTIONABLE tonight— DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 20, 2026
Steven Adams is also QUESTIONABLE pic.twitter.com/4sjfDSImSR
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 20, 2026, 3:15 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dean Wade Practices Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 1:35 PM ETAccording to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Philadelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade (hamstring) participated in Friday morning's practice without restrictions, an encouraging sign ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wade missed Wednesday's 121-116 win over Orlando due to left hamstring soreness. The 30-year-old is averaging 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 26.5 minutes through 13 appearances this season. Even if he's cleared to return Saturday, his limited offensive responsibilities give him minimal fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tony Jones
Tyrese Maxey a Full Participant in Practice on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 1:17 PM ETTony Jones of The Athletic reports that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (foot) fully participated in Friday's practice after missing Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic due to right foot soreness. The 26-year-old is enjoying a strong season, averaging 26.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 36.1 minutes through 15 appearances. His participation is an encouraging sign ahead of Saturday's matchup against Milwaukee, though his availability remains unconfirmed. If Maxey remains sidelined, Anfernee Simons should carry a heavier workload.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tony Jones
Jaylen Brown Participates in Individual Work During Practice on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 12:58 PM ETTony Jones of The Athletic reports that Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) went through individual work during Friday's practice. Brown missed Wednesday's 121-116 win over Orlando due to a left hamstring strain and is set to be re-evaluated this weekend. The 30-year-old is averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his first season with Philadelphia. His next chance to return to action will be on Monday versus Portland. Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and VJ Edgecombe are positioned for additional offensive responsibility while Brown is out.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tony Jones
Peyton Watson Questionable for Friday Against Pacers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:53 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (back) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Indiana with a low back contusion. Watson took a hard fall late in Monday's win over Chicago and missed Wednesday's loss to Memphis. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks, though his 23.1 percent shooting from three limits his scoring ceiling. If Watson sits again, Mario Hezonja should remain in line for another start after posting 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylon Tyson Sidelined Again on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:45 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Indiana, marking his third straight absence. Tyson had started to find his shot before the setback, scoring 16 and 18 points in his final two appearances while going a combined 7-for-14 from three-point range. The third-year wing also missed time earlier this season with a right ankle sprain. With Cleveland thin on the wing, Mario Hezonja should remain in line for an expanded role while Tyson is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Andrew Nembhard Questionable for Friday in Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:35 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (hip) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Cleveland after missing the last two games. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 assists while handling a larger playmaking role with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined. Quenton Jackson has started the past two contests in Nembhard's place, scoring 15 points in each while posting eight assists against Philadelphia and three steals versus Houston. Head coach Rick Carlisle has indicated Nembhard's absence should not be lengthy, but Jackson would remain the likely short-term beneficiary if Nembhard sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Grayson Allen Ruled Out Again Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:25 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Grayson Allen (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Atlanta, marking his second straight absence. The 31-year-old was a late scratch Tuesday against the Lakers after developing concussion-like symptoms and is now in the league's concussion protocol. Allen is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 assists in his first season with Charlotte. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (hamstring) also sidelined, Royce O'Neale should remain in line for expanded minutes after hitting four three-pointers across 34 minutes Tuesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Ruled Out for Fourth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:17 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings, marking his fourth straight absence. The 28-year-old is dealing with a heel contusion and bone bruise suffered Nov. 11 at Milwaukee, though head coach JJ Redick previously said there is nothing structural beyond the bruise. Reaves is averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on 51.3 percent shooting. Quentin Grimes should continue to see an expanded offensive role after scoring a career-high 47 points with 10 three-pointers against Charlotte on Tuesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jerami Grant Exits with Left-Calf Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:11 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward Jerami Grant (calf) was ruled out of Thursday's 126-98 win over Golden State after limping off following a second-quarter three-pointer. He finished with three points in five minutes. Grant entered Thursday averaging 11.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 23.5 minutes off the bench, so an extended absence would thin Memphis' forward rotation. The 32-year-old also dealt with a right calf strain late last season. If Grant misses Saturday's game at Minnesota, Jahmai Mashack, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Kris Murray could pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Trey Murphy III Iffy for Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 8:02 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's trying to shake off a knee issue that has sidelined him for six games. Murphy III struggled for consistency at the start of the season, with his scoring numbers taking the biggest hit compared to previous years. He's gone from a 21-point scorer to averaging 15.6 points per game. Saddiq Bey has gained momentum during Murphy III's absence and will remain a player to consider if Murphy III can't return against the Thunder.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jonathan Kuminga Cleared to Play Against Knicks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:55 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga (shoulder) has been upgraded to available on Thursday against the New York Knicks. Kuminga missed his first game of the season Tuesday night against Portland and was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's tilt. Although Kuminga can disappoint fantasy managers with his inconsistency, he's had a solid six-game stretch, averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. With Anthony Edwards out (knee), Kuminga is seeing plenty of the ball, but his scoring has been held back by a disappointing field-goal percentage. Cody Williams will drop back to the bench to accommodate Kuminga's return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Deni Avdija Sits Out Thursday's Action
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:45 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Deni Avdija (foot) won't suit up on Thursday against Milwaukee. After initially being questionable for the matchup, Avdija has been ruled out for a second straight game due to a left foot issue. Portland has gone with Jayson Kent as Avdija's replacement in the starting unit. While this makes Kent more attractive from a fantasy perspective, his usage was low in his first career start on Tuesday against the Knicks. The 24-year-old rookie finished with eight points, three rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Scottie Barnes Ready for Action Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:35 PM ETToronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (groin) is not on the injury report for Friday's tilt against the Detroit Pistons. The Raptors had a back-to-back earlier this week, and Barnes sat out the second leg on Wednesday against Washington to manage a groin injury. With Kawhi Leonard (knee), R.J. Barrett (hamstring), and Collin Murray-Boyles (concussion) all out, Barnes has to do a lot of work for the Raptors. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game, along with 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 steals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alperen Sengun Listed as Questionable for Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:27 PM ETHouston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (eye) is questionable for Friday's clash against the Denver Nuggets. We may be left without a juicy matchup between Sengun and Nikola Jokic after the Turkish star took a blow to the face, injuring both eyes in Wednesday night's game against Indiana. He's dealing with a scratched left eye and a swollen right eye. Steven Adams (quadriceps) started the second half against Indiana in Sengun's place, but he isn't fully healthy either and is questionable. Meanwhile, Clint Capela (ankle) is officially out, so Houston may have to go with Jabari Smith Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe at center.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Paolo Banchero Targeting Return Within a "Couple of Weeks"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:17 PM ETOrlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is targeting a return to the lineup "within the next couple of weeks," Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He's missed 12 straight games after injuring his right ankle early in the season. It's an encouraging update, though the Magic must still cope with Banchero's absence for some time. Since Banchero landed on the shelf, Franz Wagner has been the standout performer. Over the last six games, he's been particularly impressive, averaging 30.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Beede
Cade Cunningham Probable Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:08 PM ETDetroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Detroit's superstar is expected to return to action after skipping the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday against New Orleans. Javonte Green did a solid job as Cunningham's replacement in the starting unit but will head back to the bench Friday, which will leave him with little fantasy value. Cunningham has upped his level of play this month, averaging 28.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.7 steals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Hunter Patterson
RJ Barrett Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 19, 2026, 6:19 PM ETAccording to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com, Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (hamstring) has been diagnosed with a right-hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The 26-year-old is averaging 20.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 34.1 minutes per contest through 14 games this season. His return timeline should become clearer after the re-evaluation. In the meantime, Jamison Battle and Jamal Shead could see additional minutes for the foreseeable future.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Brett Siegel
Myles Turner Ruled Out Against Portland on Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 19, 2026, 6:01 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (shoulder) is unavailable for Thursday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a left shoulder contusion. Turner recorded four points, five rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 21 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Miami. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Philadelphia. Kel'el Ware should see an expanded role with Turner sidelined, giving him marginal streaming appeal for fantasy managers seeking rebounds and blocks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Collin Murray-Boyles Enters Concussion Protocol
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 19, 2026, 5:46 PM ETToronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (concussion) will enter the league's protocol after leaving Wednesday's loss to Washington with what was initially called an illness. Murray-Boyles is averaging 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks across 23.5 minutes per contest through 14 games in his second NBA season. With RJ Barrett (hamstring) already out, Toronto is thin at forward, leaving Jamison Battle in line to receive an expanded frontcourt role. Battle finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and one steal across 33 minutes in his last appearance against the Wizards on Wednesday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report