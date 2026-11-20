Nov 20, 2026, 10:18 AM ET

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee) expects to play Sunday against New Orleans despite being limited in practice this week. According to ProFootballTalk, Simmons said Thursday that he is confident the injury will not keep him off the field. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen echoed that confidence, saying, "I don't anticipate any issues with him." Since joining Chicago in a trade with Tennessee, Simmons has recorded a sack in each of his first two games. He appears on track to play against the Saints, though his final injury designation remains worth monitoring.