Titans, Chargers Could Trade No. 1 Overall Pick in April
Nov 19, 2026, 9:29 PM ETAs of Thursday, the Tennessee Titans are lined up to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, with the Los Angeles Chargers set up for the No. 2 pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that if the Titans or Chargers end up with the first overall pick in next year's draft, there "is going to be an auction" for the right for a team to trade up to draft Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns are all candidates that would be in the market to trade up into the No. 1 overall spot to land Mestemaker as their franchise signal-caller. Schefter thinks that the Titans have enough belief and conviction in second-year QB Cam Ward to pass on Mestemaker in next year's draft, and the Chargers are obviously sticking with Justin Herbert under center going forward despite their disastrous 2026 season to this point. The 24-year-old Ward has had an up-and-down first year and a half in the NFL as Tennessee's starting QB, but he has thrown for four touchdowns in his last two games and went over 300 yards passing in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 1. Herbert, meanwhile, drew some trade interest at the deadline earlier this month, but the Chargers were adamant that they were not looking to move him at a discount.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam SchefterComments · Join ChatOpen App
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D'Andre Swift Could Take Step Back in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:28 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift could be looking at a reduced role heading into the Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The 27-year-old has been seeing a heavy workload as of late, with a season-high 27 carries in Week 8. Now, the expectation is that Swift will have fewer carries with Kyle Monangai likely returning this weekend. Monangai has been out for the last five games, which has spiked Swift's value. The two of them will likely go back to splitting up the backfield this weekend. Swift should still be a playable fantasy option with Monangai active, but his value should take a hit.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Carson Beck Limited on Thursday With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 9:17 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a new back injury, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Beck's status could now be up in the air for Sunday's road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 after the 25-year-old dealt with back spasms several weeks ago. His practice participation on Friday will go a long way in determining his status going into the weekend. With Gardner Minshew (elbow) out for the season after having UCL surgery, the Cardinals would be forced to start veteran journeyman Josh Johnson under center in KC if Beck is unable to play this weekend. Beck predictably struggled against a strong Los Angeles Rams pass rush in his first NFL start last weekend without top receiver Michael Wilson (neck), going 11-for-18 passing for only 108 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while being sacked five times. He will not have an easy go of it on the road against KC in Week 11 if he is active, especially with dwindling weapons in the passing attack in Arizona. Beck is trending down as a desperation QB option in two-QB superflex leagues while now dealing with a physical issue.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Jauan Jennings Feels Good, Set to Play This Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 8:36 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf), who has missed the last two games, said that his calf feels good and that he has been a full-go this week, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. "I'm excited for every game. I mean, it's the San Francisco 49ers. It's my old team. I can't wait. It's always my guys for life (over there). Can't wait to see them," Jennings said. The 29-year-old has been a full participant in both practices this week, so he is well on his way to suiting up against his former team, the 49ers, on Sunday night in Mexico City. Jennings is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues, but with his return on the horizon and fellow receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) expected to miss multiple weeks, Jennings could be a sneaky deep-league flex play in Mexico in a revenge game, especially now that quarterback Kirk Cousins is in town to upgrade the Vikings' offense. He did not have a lot of opportunities in his first six games with Minnesota in a struggling offense, catching only six passes for 54 yards and no touchdowns, which is why he's on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues. Another thing worth noting is that tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) is banged up for the Vikings offense and missed last week's win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Dontayvion Wicks Stays Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 8:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Wicks has not played since the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he has a chance to play this Sunday against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers now that he has returned to practice this week. However, the former Green Bay Packers wideout might have to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid the dreaded questionable tag going into the Week 11 contest. It is also worth noting that fellow wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has also been out since Week 6, practiced in full on Thursday and is trending towards being active this weekend. The 25-year-old Wicks was a popular breakout candidate in the preseason heading into his first year in Philly as the expected WR2 behind Smith, but things did not pan out in his first six games, and now star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the year. For the rest of the 2026 season, Wicks will be forced to work with QB Joe Milton III, and it is unclear how they will gel in terms of chemistry. Even if Wicks is cleared to return for the Eagles against the Steelers, he will be a hard-to-trust WR4/5 in deeper fantasy football formats. He has 19 grabs for 284 yards and just one touchdown in his first six games with Philly.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Geno Smith Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 8:05 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to an ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Smith was also evaluated for a concussion in the same game, but tests on Monday ruled out any significant injuries for the 36-year-old veteran signal-caller. Smith said the plan is for him to start on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, although he might be a little limited mobility-wise if his ankle is not 100%. After a two-week stretch against the division-rival Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders in which he threw five touchdown passes, Smith and the Jets' offense has been in a rut the last two weeks, with Smith failing to top 200 yards passing in either game without a single touchdown pass. The Jets will be facing the one-win Chargers on the road, which will be a great chance for them to snap their long losing streak, but the Chargers' defense has not been a slam-dunk matchup for opposing QBs this year, and a banged-up Smith should not be considered anything more than a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues. He could be without impressive rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), too, after he aggravated an ongoing ankle injury last week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Ladd McConkey Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:53 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was wearing a non-contact jersey in practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. McConkey did not play any snaps in the Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans due to back spasms that cropped up during pre-game warmups before he was inactive in Monday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old should be considered questionable to play this weekend against the New York Jets in Week 11 as the Bolts look for a second straight win. And given McConkey's disappointing season to this point (primarily due to injuries), it will be extremely hard for fantasy managers to trust him, even in a WR4/flex spot this Sunday (if he is active). The one sliver of hope fantasy managers have is that McConkey had four catches for 86 yards on six targets in the last game he played in. But the risk of re-injury and his uncertain status have him ranked as RotoBaller's No. 45 receiver for the week. The former Georgia product had a stellar rookie season with an 82-1,149-7 line in 16 games, but he took a step back as a sophomore and is having by far his worst season in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Jaylen Waddle Practices in Full Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:44 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is trending in the right direction to play in Week 11 on Sunday against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders after practicing in full for the second straight day on Thursday. Barring a setback with his head injury, Waddle should be cleared from the league's concussion protocol in the next couple of days and be active on Sunday in the Mile High City. Denver's bye came at the right time in Week 10 after the 27-year-old suffered a concussion in the team's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. Before getting hurt, he caught his only target for 22 yards in Carolina. Although Waddle has been a pretty massive disappointment after the Broncos sent multiple draft picks, including a first-rounder, to the Miami Dolphins this offseason to acquire him, he still leads the team in targets (52), receptions (30), and receiving yards (337) while scoring twice in his first year with the team. And coming out of their bye, head coach Sean Payton could be looking to get Waddle more involved in an excellent matchup against a Raiders defense that has allowed the sixth-most half-PPR points to the WR position this year. If Waddle is cleared from his concussion, he should be on the WR2/3 borderline against the Raiders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Saquon Barkley a Full Participant Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. The team's bye in Week 10 apparently has helped Barkley put his hamstring and back injuries in the rearview mirror as the team heads into a Week 11 battle this Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Helping the 29-year-old's cause will be the return of top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has not played since the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He could still be held hostage by the fact that star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the rest of the season, but the former first-rounder has been pretty efficient with his touches through seven games played while battling multiple injuries. Barkley is currently averaging 4.3 yards per carry for 296 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries, adding seven catches for 41 yards on 11 targets in the passing game. He has double-digit carries in each of the last two games and will be looking to score on the ground for the fourth straight game this Sunday against Pittsburgh. Barkley does not have the same kind of RB1 upside with Hurts out for the year, but he should be a volume-based RB2 now that he appears to be getting healthier.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Omar Cooper Jr. Remains Out of Practice Again Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:16 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) was a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Cooper played just one offensive snap in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills before being ruled out after aggravating his ankle injury. Two straight DNPs this week now have the 22-year-old trending toward doubtful to play in Week 11 on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fantasy managers should keep in mind that the first-rounder's right-ankle injury is an aggravation of an injury that already landed him on Injured Reserve this year, so it is not looking good for him being active against the Chargers. Cooper has plenty of upside in the long term, but he has given fantasy managers donuts in two of the last three weeks, and as long as both Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell are healthy, he will most likely be a volatile boom/bust WR4/flex in fantasy leagues. If Cooper is held out this weekend, it will make Mitchell a much more attractive flex play with upside against the one-win Chargers. RotoBaller currently has Cooper ranked as the No. 50 fantasy WR for Week 11. Cooper's absence in L.A. could also open the door for rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq to have a big game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
DeVonta Smith a Full Participant on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:02 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) upgraded to a full practice on Thursday after he was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Smith is now on track to play in Week 11 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was limited in practice for the second straight day. The Eagles' banged-up offense could be getting both Smith and Wicks back this weekend, which would be great news for quarterback Joe Milton III, who will make his second start of the year against Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old has missed five of the team's last six games, but he should immediately return to WR1 duties and be heavily targeted by Milton, especially if Wicks is limited or out this weekend. In his first four games in 2026 as the Eagles' top wideout, Smith caught 26 of his 41 targets for 310 yards (career-low 11.9 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He will not have the same fantasy ceiling with starting QB Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the year, but Smith should still be in play as at least a volume-based, low-end WR2 for fantasy purposes in his return in Week 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Evans Upgrades to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:55 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday in his first session since leaving the Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 19 with Achilles tendinitis, according to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press. Evans did not practice on Wednesday, but he was hopeful he would return to the field on Thursday. Now that he is practicing again, he will have a shot to play this Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. It is good news for his fantasy managers, but with a potentially limited workload if he returns, and with the game being on Sunday night, the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer will be an extremely volatile fantasy play this weekend. Evans will also be facing more competition for targets with veteran Keenan Allen now in the fold and Jordan Watkins taking on a bigger role of late. In his first six games with the 49ers before injuring his Achilles, Evans was performing well, catching 27 passes for 420 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Right now, RotoBaller has Evans ranked as the No. 24 fantasy WR for Week 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Josh Dubow
Puka Nacua Could Face Potential Banishment for Further Violations
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 6:50 PM ETThe NFL has told Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) that any further violation of the league's personal conduct policy will subject him to further discipline as severe as a potential banishment, per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Nacua was suspended for three games for violating the policy in an offseason incident this past March. The 25-year-old is currently on Injured Reserve and ineligible to return until Week 15, so his suspension runs concurrently with his IR stint. Nacua has remained highly productive when on the field in 2026, recording 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets across seven games. However, off-field concerns are a real issue for the fourth-year wideout and could threaten to derail his career.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Brock Bowers Limited in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:48 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle, quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant in his return to practice on Thursday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers is still questionable to play in Week 11 on Sunday against the division-rival Denver Broncos on the road, but his return to the field on Thursday is a good sign. The 23-year-old All-Pro tight end injured his ankle early in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was unable to return, putting his status in doubt for this week. We will be closely watching Bowers' status on Friday. If he ends up with a questionable tag, fantasy managers who have him rostered may want to pick up Michael Mayer as insurance, with the Raiders playing in the later window on Sunday. Bowers is a must-start in all fantasy football lineups if he is active this weekend, as he comes into Week 11 action as the No. 2 overall player at his position with 50 receptions on 72 targets for 676 yards and six touchdowns. There could be more volatility in his fantasy profile now that rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is leading the offense against another strong defense this week, but Bowers is a set-and-forget player when he is healthy and active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Jordan Addison Does Not Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:41 PM ETAs expected, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday. Although Addison will not need to go on Injured Reserve after having successful thumb surgery, he is expected to miss multiple weeks, so it is only a matter of time before he is ruled out on Friday for the Week 11 game on Sunday night in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers. The 24-year-old former first-rounder has been dropped in many fantasy leagues following his thumb injury amidst a frustrating season in 2026. Through 10 weeks, Addison has only 18 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown in seven games played. It has not been all his fault, with the Vikings' poor quarterback play affecting Addison's bottom line in 2026. The good news is that all is not lost for Addison's fantasy football value once he returns from his thumb injury, now that Kirk Cousins is running the offense. However, Jauan Jennings (calf) could carve out a bigger role in the passing attack during the time that Addison misses due to his injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:08 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Hockenson did not play in Sunday's Week 10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers due to wrist and chest injuries, but he has ditched the chest designation and is on track to make his return in Mexico City on Sunday night in a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers could have a difficult decision ahead of them this weekend, though, if the 29-year-old is ultimately listed as questionable on Friday's final Week 11 injury report. Gavin Bartholomeau stepped up for the Vikings with Hockenson out last weekend, catching three of his four targets for 36 yards and one touchdown, but he will be an extremely volatile TE2 streaming option if Hockenson misses another game. When active, Hockenson has been on the TE1 radar in 2026 in his eighth year in the NFL, catching 35 of his 44 targets for 328 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played. He is second on the team in all major receiving categories, behind only All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. With quarterback Kirk Cousins now running the offense, Hockenson's rest-of-season fantasy value will receive a boost.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Baker Mayfield Limited in Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:00 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listing quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mayfield returned to the practice field on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday due to foot strain that he suffered near the end of the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Bucs were on their bye last week, but Mayfield still might not be able to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The 31-year-old veteran has already missed time this year due to a dislocated right thumb in what has been a dreadful season to this point. The two-time Pro Bowler (in his first two seasons in Tampa in 2023 and 2024), Mayfield has thrown for 922 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in six starts. Mayfield went 0-for-3 passing in the Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons and has not thrown a touchdown pass since the win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Oct. 25. The matchup against Detroit is a cushy one, but if Mayfield is active this weekend in Motown, he will remain more of a low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues. Jalon Daniels would make his fourth career start in Week 11 if Mayfield is not cleared to play.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey in Non-Contact Jersey on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:49 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was seen wearing a non-contact jersey in practice on Thursday, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. After missing Monday night's victory over the Baltimore Ravens due to a back injury, McConkey was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, and it looks like he will practice in the same capacity for a second straight day. The 25-year-old appears to be making progress, but he is not out of the woods to be cleared to play in Week 11 against the visiting New York Jets, and fantasy managers should be very skeptical about throwing him right back into their lineups if he ends up being active this Sunday at SoFi Stadium. In addition to missing the Week 10 contest, the Chargers' first win of the season, McConkey injured his back in pre-game warmups in their previous game against the Houston Texans and did not play a single snap. Outside of two 80-yard games this year, with one of them coming all the way back in Week 1, McConkey has been a disaster for his fantasy managers, and if he is active against the Jets, he could take a back seat to both Tre' Harris and Quentin Johnston in terms of snap share. McConkey is trending as a shaky WR4/flex in Week 11 if he returns to action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Jordyn Tyson Practices in Limited Capacity Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:38 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a chest injury. Tyson may need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid taking a questionable tag into Sunday's road matchup against the Chicago Bears. The 22-year-old from Arizona State missed the first seven games of the 2026 season while on Injured Reserve for a hamstring injury, but now he is back on the injury report with a chest injury. In his NFL debut in the Week 9 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns, Tyson played a limited number of snaps and caught only four of five targets for 30 yards. But he saw an elevated role in the Week 10 loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers and led the team with 11 catches on 13 targets for 80 yards. The talented young pass-catcher showed this past Sunday that he has clear WR2 upside in fantasy football for the rest of his first season in the NFL, as long as injuries do not get in the way. If Tyson is limited or ruled out for Week 11, Devaughn Vele would be back on the flex radar in deeper leagues behind Chris Olave. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Friday for Tyson's injury status going into Sunday's game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New Orleans Saints
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:26 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a hand injury. Most likely, Rodriguez will upgrade to a full practice on Friday and will be removed from the final Week 11 injury report. But even if the 26-year-old ends up being questionable, he should be active on Sunday against the hosting New York Giants this weekend. Backfield mate Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) has been nursing an ankle/foot injury for the last couple of weeks and was downgraded to a DNP on Thursday, so if Tuten is limited at all in New York, C-Rod would become a more intriguing RB3/flex for fantasy football purposes. But as long as Tuten is active, Rodriguez is not much more than a low-upside, touchdown-dependent flex play in point-per-reception formats. The former sixth-rounder by the Washington Commanders in 2023 from Kentucky has four touchdowns in nine games, but he has only 59 rushing attempts and is averaging under 4.0 yards per carry. His volatility was evident in last week's blowout win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans, as he had only four carries for five yards and was not targeted in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Jakobi Meyers Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:19 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) remained limited in practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. Meyers continues to be listed on the team's injury report with an ankle injury, but he has not missed any time as a result. If he does not upgrade to a full practice on Friday, Meyers could take a questionable tag into the weekend, but he should still play this weekend on the road against the New York Giants in Week 11. The 30-year-old has been Jacksonville's clear WR2 in his first full season with the team behind Parker Washington, and although he has a limited fantasy ceiling, he remains in play as a WR3/flex option in the Jaguars' high-scoring offense. Through 10 weeks, Meyers has 29 catches on 43 targets for 408 yards (14.1 yards per reception) and two touchdowns for Jacksonville. The Giants defense has been around the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed per game to opposing wide receivers. Going into Week 11 action, RotoBaller has Meyers ranked as the No. 32 fantasy WR this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars