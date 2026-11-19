Riley Moss Agrees to New Extension With Broncos
Nov 19, 2026, 12:09 PM ETThe Denver Broncos and star cornerback Riley Moss agreed to terms on a new contract extension on Thursday, sources told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel reports the deal is for four years and worth $67 million, meaning Moss will average $16.75 million per season and remain under team control through the 2030 season. The 26-year-old former third-round pick in 2023 from Iowa mostly played on special teams as a rookie, but he has turned himself into a top-end No. 2 cornerback and a strong running mate for All-Pro corner Patrick Surtain II. Surtain signed a four-year, $96 million deal in the summer of 2024 and then agreed to a $5 million raise in 2026. Moss suffered a concussion in the Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, but the team's bye came at the right time, and he was able to practice in full on Wednesday, so he should be available as the Broncos take on the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday in Denver. After recording 80-plus combined tackles in each of the last two years, Moss has 27 tackles (17 solo), one interception, and eight pass breakups through eight games in 2026. He led the league with 19 pass breakups in 17 regular-season games in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian RapoportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Marlon Humphrey to Miss Week 11 Against Carolina
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 12:01 PM ETBaltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was sent home for the rest of the week, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, who reports that head coach Jesse Minter plans to make Humphrey inactive Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The reason for the decision remains unclear. Humphrey apologized to reporters after practice Wednesday for saying on his podcast that Baltimore was best at making criminals. He has played in all 10 games this season and made a season-high eight tackles on 42 defensive snaps Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also forced a fumble by running back Omarion Hampton, who recovered it. Humphrey's 496 defensive snaps this season trail only Nate Wiggins among Baltimore's cornerbacks. The Ravens list Chidobe Awuzie directly behind Humphrey on their depth chart. Awuzie ranks third among Baltimore cornerbacks with 184 defensive snaps this season and played 16 against Los Angeles. Keyon Martin played 18, the most among Baltimore's reserve cornerbacks that night. Carolina wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan enters Sunday's game with a team-high 49 catches and 660 receiving yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Van Jefferson Loses Ground in Washington's Receiver Rotation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 11:52 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Van Jefferson went from starting against the Los Angeles Rams to playing 24 offensive snaps without a target four days later against the New York Giants. Treylon Burks returned from a foot injury and started against New York, catching two of three targets for 27 yards on 42 snaps. Jefferson ranked fourth among Washington receivers in playing time, behind Burks, Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams. Diggs led the team with 10 targets and caught the go-ahead touchdown. Williams scored from 31 yards out and led Washington's receivers with 59 offensive snaps. Jefferson belongs on the bench in 14-team PPR leagues when Washington hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The Commanders signed Jefferson from their practice squad when they placed Terry McLaurin on injured reserve on Oct. 28. He played seven offensive snaps the following Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. That jumped to 36 against the Rams with Burks and Dyami Brown (calf) out. Jefferson caught five of seven targets for 58 yards and a touchdown that day, accounting for all of his catches this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Back at Practice Thursday
Video: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield back at practice today and even hopping through ball security drills. Big step toward playing Sunday. Antoine Winfield (ankle) still not practicing. pic.twitter.com/nxXn2Eykrt— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 19, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 19, 2026, 11:49 AM ET
Cam Skattebo Plans to Stop Celebrating With Backflips
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 11:39 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo told the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy he plans to stop celebrating touchdowns with backflips after seeing Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson tear his ACL. Hutchinson jumped to celebrate a first-quarter sack against the New England Patriots in Munich on Sunday and went down as soon as he landed. Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the injury requires season-ending surgery. Skattebo left open the possibility of bringing back the celebration in the playoffs. Giants head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen had already spoken with Skattebo about a backflip he did at Fanatics Fest this summer while recovering from surgery for the ankle he dislocated against the Philadelphia Eagles as a rookie. Skattebo flipped after scoring in the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys and again in last Thursday's loss to the Washington Commanders. He rushed 18 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns in his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 9. Skattebo practiced fully Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Devin Singletary a Non-Factor with Teammate Healthy
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 11:32 AM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary's volume has completely reversed over the last two weeks. He went from a 93% snap share as the lead back in Week 9 to an 8% snap share as the backup in Week 10. The main reason for Singletary's drastic role change was the return of Cam Skattebo, who missed just one game with a hamstring issue. Skattebo had 21 touches, 122 yards, and two touchdowns in his first game back, while Singletary was a very rare change-of-pace option with just one carry for three rushing yards. We wouldn't be shocked if the Giants try to get Singletary a little more involved going forward, even if it's merely in an attempt to keep Skattebo healthy for the final stretch of the regular season. However, last week's dud definitely proved that Singletary isn't capable of carving out any standalone value when Skattebo is healthy. The 29-year-old can be left on waivers in all fantasy leagues with 14 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Has a Chance to Practice on Thursday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 11:26 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said during an appearance on KNBR that "there's a chance" wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) will practice on Thursday. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, the 49ers will have a padded practice today at the Air Force Academy. It's very encouraging that Evans may end up participating in a padded practice, because that indicates that he's making good progress in his recovery and could end up playing sooner rather than later. The 33-year-old has been sidelined since midway through Week 6, and if he misses this week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, it would go down as his fourth consecutive absence. Deebo Samuel Sr. and newly acquired veteran Keenan Allen filled in admirably for Evans last week, but the 49ers would certainly like to get their top wide receiver back as soon as possible for the playoff push. When Evans does return, he'll rank as a high-end WR2 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Matt Maiocco
Darnell Mooney's Extra Snaps Yield Little Against Washington
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 11:25 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney played 46 offensive snaps against the Washington Commanders, up from 37 four days earlier in Philadelphia. J.J. McCarthy threw for 293 yards against Washington, and Mooney accounted for eight on two catches. Four of Mooney's five targets were short throws. His only deep target fell incomplete with 39 seconds left. In Philadelphia, Mooney got half of his season-high 54 receiving yards on one 27-yard pass from Jameis Winston. Even with that gain, Mooney has 80 receiving yards over his last six games after putting up 95 in his first three. He belongs on the bench in 12-team PPR leagues when the Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Malachi Fields has played more snaps than Mooney in both games since the bye, going for 40 yards against the Eagles and 62 against Washington. Mooney has drawn nine targets in those two games. Tight end Isaiah Likely has drawn 17 and wide receiver Malik Nabers has drawn 15, with Likely catching a touchdown in each game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz's Touchdown Masks Alarming Volume Numbers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 11:18 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz scored a touchdown last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but it came on his only catch of the game. Schultz now has just three receptions over the last two weeks, which is quite concerning for the No. 1 tight end in Houston. The 30-year-old has posted single-digit fantasy points in eight of his nine games this year. He's on pace for his worst season since 2019 with just 36 catches, 375 yards, and one touchdown so far, ranking as the TE20 in PPR leagues. Managers should not let last week's touchdown grab deceive them about Schultz's actual volume. He has taken a backseat to receivers Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson in the passing game. As a result, Schultz ranks outside the top 24 fantasy tight ends going forward, and he can be dropped to waivers in most fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Warren Enters Texans Rematch in a Receiving Slump
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 11:12 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) has caught 10 passes for 63 yards in three games since returning from a two-game absence in October. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the injury has affected Warren over the past month. Warren was absent from Wednesday's final injury report for Thursday night's game at Houston. He leads the current Colts roster with 40 catches and 276 receiving yards. Indianapolis traded wide receiver Josh Downs to Kansas City last week, and Alec Pierce (heel) remains on injured reserve. Anthony Gould (toe), who tied for the team lead with four targets against Miami, is questionable after being listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report. Warren's targets have fallen in each game since his return, from 10 against Jacksonville to seven against Dallas and three against Miami. He played 86% of the offensive snaps against the Dolphins and caught two passes for one yard. Warren caught nine of 10 targets for 55 yards in the first meeting with the Texans in Week 3, when Pierce was also sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Calvin Ridley Factored Out of the Offense Almost Entirely
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 11:10 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley saw one of the lowest involvement rates of his career last week, playing just 7% of the snaps in a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We knew Ridley was trending in the wrong direction, but we didn't necessarily expect to see his snap share plummet so drastically. Even with Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, the 31-year-old still finished last week's game without a catch, keeping him at six catches, 91 yards, and zero touchdowns through eight contests. If he can't even get on the field much with Tate sidelined, we don't expect Ridley to have much of a role going forward. The Titans placed Wan'Dale Robinson on injured reserve, but Tate is due back this week, so Ridley will likely find himself operating behind Tate, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and perhaps even Xavier Restrepo. The veteran pass catcher can be dropped to waivers in all leagues, including dynasty formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle Leads the Backfield on a Bad Day
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 11:03 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle led the backfield with a 49% snap share in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that didn't automatically result in a strong fantasy performance. The 28-year-old rushed for just 26 yards on five carries, and he added just two catches for eight receiving yards. Although Dowdle led the team in snaps, he was out-produced by Jaylen Warren in the loss. Posting just 5.4 PPR points while playing nearly half the snaps is very disappointing from a fantasy football perspective, and it will likely discourage managers from starting him in future weeks. After all, this backfield belongs to Warren, and we'd expect the workload dynamic to swing back in his favor starting this week against the Eagles. As a result, Dowdle, who is averaging 7.8 PPR points per game this year, falls in more of the RB4 range as a handcuff with occasional weekly relevance in his current role. He can be benched in most leagues with 12 or fewer teams as long as Warren is healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Allgeier Trending Down After Barely Playing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:52 AM ETArizona running back Tyler Allgeier has had a higher fantasy outlook of late with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out, but he barely got on the field in Week 10 and is now a much riskier fantasy option moving forward. In a lopsided Week 10 loss to the Rams, Allgeier got on the field for just 16 offensive snaps, which was still 45.7% of the team's total. The RB mustered 14 yards on five carries and failed to catch his only target. Allgeier had between 8-18 rushing attempts in the previous four games before that and had been more involved in the passing game, so his fantasy owners are hoping Week 10 was an outlier. More lopsided games could be coming for Arizona, which makes Allgeier and any running backs on the team riskier fantasy starting options. He still carries deep-league starting upside, but he's one to skip in most standard leagues, even when other teams are on byes and options are limited.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Brenton Strange's Involvement Has Been Slipping Drastically
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:44 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has taken a step back on offense in the three games since the team's bye week. Strange had 7+ catches in each of the three games entering the bye week, but he has emerged with just two catches in each of his three contests since then. The 25-year-old somewhat salvaged last week's dud outing (two catches, nine yards) with a touchdown, but he still has three consecutive games with single-digit fantasy points. Strange's snap share has still been hovering right above 75%, so it's not like he has dealt with a lack of playing time. Instead, his reduced production could perhaps be blamed on some of Strange's pass-catching teammates, like Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, who combined for 15 targets last Sunday against Tennessee. With players like Washington and Meyers being so involved, it has been difficult for Strange to stay on the fantasy radar. He has officially dropped down to mid-range TE2 territory going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Etienne Jr. Unimpressive in Return to Field
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:43 AM ETNew Orleans running back Travis Etienne Jr. finally got back on the field in Week 10, but he was unable to accomplish much offensively. He got on the field for 21 offensive snaps, which was just 33.3% of the team's total. Etienne attempted eight rushes, gaining just 14 yards against the Panthers. He caught three of his five targets for 20 yards. That was just his fourth game of the season, having previously played in Weeks 1-3 before getting injured. Etienne had 128 rushing yards across 30 attempts, plus caught 11 of his 13 targets for 51 yards in those three contests combined. He was second among the team's RBs in snaps in Week 10, behind Audric Estime - Alvin Kamara also played a decent amount. If the Saints keep rolling with a three-headed backfield, it will be tough for any running back to deliver well from a fantasy perspective. Etienne is one to keep rostering and starting in some fantasy setups while teams are on byes, but on weeks when all teams are in action, he could be one to skip in standard or deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Eli Stowers Off the Redraft Radar Entirely
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:39 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Eli Stowers has been highly disappointing in three games since returning from injury. Over those three games, the rookie has five targets, three catches, and 53 yards. All three of his catches came in the same game, and he has yet to play more than 19% of the snaps in a single contest this season. The 23-year-old is still facing a significant adjustment period as he acclimates to the NFL, and he hasn't been able to carve out much of a role yet behind veteran Dallas Goedert. The second-round pick does still have the draft capital necessary to give him long-term upside, so dynasty managers should be patient with Stowers. However, managers in redraft leagues can absolutely justify cutting bait, even in very deep formats. He lacks weekly appeal in this Joe Milton III-led offense, and he can be avoided at all costs for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks Will Struggle to Have Fantasy Value in Current Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:36 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks returned from a one-game absence last week, and although he logged his second consecutive game with at least a 60% snap share, he's difficult to trust in fantasy football going forward. Burks has climbed to No. 3 on the depth chart over the course of the season, partly due to teammate Terry McLaurin (knee) suffering a season-ending injury. Now, the 26-year-old finds himself behind Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams on the depth chart. Burks has been solid at times, but his role as the third receiver in Washington isn't quite enough to put him on the fantasy radar consistently. He caught just two passes for 27 yards last week, and his stat lines could hover in that range as long as Diggs and Williams are healthy. Managers looking to get stock in this up-and-coming offense should instead consider adding Williams off waivers, as it's a bit too premature to be aggressive for Burks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Mims Jr. Remains Off Fantasy Radar
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:35 AM ETDenver wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is not producing enough on the field to be worth much fantasy ownership. Over seven games played so far, Mims has 92 receiving yards on 10 receptions and 16 targets, while rushing five times for 30 yards. He also returns kickoffs and punts, but his offensive role simply isn't big enough to warrant much fantasy usage. He was targeted just twice in the team's last game in Week 9 - he caught one pass, but for no yards. The wideout has at least one rushing attempt in three straight appearances, but he's failed to break any long runs or score, so his fantasy production has been minimal. Mims is worth tracking in case his role expands, or injuries ravage the Broncos' wideout room, but for now, he's not one to roster in very many redraft leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chris Olave Being Outperformed by Rookie
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:30 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off his worst game of the season, as he caught just three of four targets for 40 yards on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Olave opened the year as a top-tier fantasy receiver, but his productivity has slipped as the Saints' offense has struggled to find its footing. Now, the 26-year-old also has to deal with competition for targets, namely from rookie Jordyn Tyson, who made his NFL debut two weeks ago following a lengthy injured reserve stint. Tyson broke out in Week 10 with 13 targets, 11 catches, and 80 yards, which is likely why Tyson's target and reception totals dropped to a new season-low mark. Tyson isn't going anywhere, so Olave is going to have to find a way to coexist with the Arizona State product. We're still sold on Olave's talent, and his volume should bounce back in a potential high-scoring game against the Bengals this weekend. Nevertheless, his ceiling and floor have both slipped a little after last week's dud.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
LeQuint Allen Jr. Not Worth Holding in Redraft Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:28 AM ETJacksonville running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (hamstring) has barely been involved offensively this season, so he's one to avoid rostering in all redraft fantasy leagues. He has also been limited at practice with an injury, giving even more reason to avoid him. Over nine games, he's logged just 73 offensive snaps, which is just 12.9% of the team's total. Allen has rushed one time, gaining a yard back in Week 6. He has eight targets, catching two for nine yards - that all came in Week 3. Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. have handled almost all of the backfield work for Jacksonville, which leaves very little for Allen. He's one to keep in mind if one of the top backs is injured or out, but otherwise, Allen has no fantasy value on a weekly basis.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ted Hurst III Sees His Fantasy Stock Plummet
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:23 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has fallen off the fantasy radar almost entirely coming out of the team's bye week. Hurst has seen his snap share decrease in each of his last two games, and he has gone three games in a row without a catch. To make matters worse, the 22-year-old got on the field for just one snap during his last game in Week 9. At best, it seems like Hurst is fourth on the depth chart behind Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Tez Johnson. It's almost impossible for any team to support four fantasy-relevant receivers, let alone a Bucs team that may have to start quarterback Jalon Daniels over Baker Mayfield (foot) this week. Any glimmer of dynasty upside for Hurst seems to be fading away, too. He can be dropped in most leagues as he continues to tumble down the depth chart with Egbuka, Godwin, and Johnson healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller