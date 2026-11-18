Walter Clayton Jr. Available for Wednesday's Game vs. Warriors
Nov 18, 2026, 8:08 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Walter Clayton Jr. (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors after carrying a probable tag with a right ankle sprain. The 23-year-old has appeared in 13 games on a two-way deal, averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Clayton showed some upside when Kyrie Irving was unavailable on Nov. 2, scoring 20 points off the bench against Sacramento. With Irving available Wednesday, Clayton should remain part of Dallas' second-unit backcourt alongside Marcus Sasser, leaving his fantasy appeal tied mostly to limited playmaking and scoring opportunities.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Santi Aldama Back in Action Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 8:05 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors after missing Sunday's loss to Boston with a left ankle sprain. The 25-year-old, who practiced fully Tuesday, has averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in just 14.6 minutes across five appearances during his first season in Dallas. Aldama returns to a crowded frontcourt, and even Dereck Lively II's (foot) continued absence has not created much room for him. Until his workload pushes beyond the mid-teens, his fantasy value will remain tied largely to shooting efficiency and limited bench production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Max Christie Available Against the Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 8:02 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors after missing the previous two games with a left ankle sprain. The 23-year-old was a full participant in Tuesday's practice before being cleared to return. Christie has struggled to find his shot this season, averaging 5.3 points in 18.5 minutes while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three. That is a sharp drop from his 12.3 points in 29.1 minutes last season. Christie should rejoin the rotation Wednesday, but stronger perimeter shooting will be key to earning back a larger workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Isaiah Joe Listed as Available for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:58 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (hip) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after missing 10 straight games with a right hip contusion. Joe averaged 7.3 points and 1.0 three-pointer in 13.8 minutes across three appearances before the injury, and Detroit may ease him back after the lengthy absence. With Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) and Ron Holland II (knee) sidelined, there is room for Joe to rejoin the wing rotation immediately. His return could trim Kevin Huerter's workload, while Joe's perimeter shooting gives him some fantasy appeal if his minutes begin to climb.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Cade Cunningham Downgraded to Out Against Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:55 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to right knee soreness. Cunningham logged 38 minutes in Tuesday's 105-93 win over San Antonio, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists, but he will sit on the second night of the back-to-back. His absence leaves a major playmaking void for Detroit. Daniss Jenkins should handle more of the offense after scoring 25 points Tuesday, while Ausar Thompson could see another bump in creation duties following his 14-point, 12-assist performance.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dylan Harper Out Thursday vs. Clippers Due to Hip Soreness
As expected, Spurs guard Dylan Harper will be listed as OUT Thursday against the Clippers with what the team is for now calling hip soreness.— Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) November 18, 2026
Another update is expected at some point tomorrow.
Nov 18, 2026, 5:57 PM ET
Precious Achiuwa Available To Play Against Suns Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Nov 18, 2026, 5:00 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (left lower-leg contusion) is available to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to the NBA's official injury report. Achiuwa will play through his original questionable tag and return from a two-game absence. In his last contest, Achiuwa scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in 14 minutes against the Magic last Tuesday. Achiuwa averages 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season while shooting 53.3 percent from the field. The Memphis Tigers product is good to go on Wednesday night and has a decent matchup against a middling Suns team. Fantasy managers will welcome Achiuwa back to the lineup as he can provide the traditional "big man" fantasy stats.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
RJ Barrett Questionable To Face Wizards on Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Nov 18, 2026, 4:47 PM ETToronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (right hamstring tightness) is questionable to play against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, according to the NBA's official injury report. Barrett could miss the second half of the Raptors' back-to-back games after scoring 22 points with five rebounds and five assists against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Barrett has been a good contributor so far this season, averaging 20.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. The former Duke standout has played 30-plus minutes in each of the last five contests and is averaging 34.1 minutes per game this season. With Scottie Barnes (left groin) already ruled out on Wednesday, Barrett will have a good chance for impact minutes if he can manage to suit up against the Wizards.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Pelle Larsson Available For Wednesday's Game vs. Bucks
Brian Buckey
Nov 18, 2026, 4:38 PM ETMiami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (illness) is available to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, according to the official NBA injury report. Larsson missed three games with an illness, but returns to the active lineup on Wednesday. The guard, who played in college at Arizona, averages 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. In his last action, Larsson scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out two assists in 31 minutes played in the team's win over the Utah Jazz last Tuesday. Larsson boasts good field goal percentages and is a decent contributor across the board offensively. Fantasy owners should be excited to get him back on the court for the Heat as he has a good matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ryan Rollins (illness) Out Wednesday at Miami
Injury Update: Ryan Rollins (Illness) is out for tonight’s game at Miami. https://t.co/vNJNbof3Bc— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 1:31 PM ET
Scottie Barnes (groin) Out vs. Washington on Wednesday
The Raptors are holding Scottie Barnes OUT vs Washington tonight: injury management for his groin in the second half of a back-to-back. RJ Barrett is questionable with right hamstring soreness.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 1:30 PM ET
Paolo Banchero (right high ankle sprain) Progressing, No Concrete Timeline Yet for His Return
#Magic coach Sean Sweeney said Paolo Banchero (right high ankle sprain) is progressing but “no timeline right now.”— Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 18, 2026
Although we didn’t see Banchero on the court during the media-viewing session of shootaround, Sweeney said Banchero is doing well and in good spirits today.
Nov 18, 2026, 1:29 PM ET
Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis) Out vs. Pistons Wednesday
#Pelicans listed as OUT for tonight’s home game vs. Pistons— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) November 18, 2026
Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis)
Bryce McGowens (left elbow infection)
Trey Murphy III (bilateral patellar tendinopathy)
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain)
Trendon Watford (right ankle sprain)
Nov 18, 2026, 1:28 PM ET
Patrick Williams on Track to Face Nets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:59 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (finger) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets despite dislocating his right pinky in Monday's loss to Cleveland. Williams exited after 13 scoreless minutes, going 0-for-2 from the field, but the probable tag puts him on track to avoid an absence. Before Monday, the 25-year-old was averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 threes in 24.6 minutes across five games. His recent workload has given him a steady rotation role, though the finger could affect his shooting. Noa Essengue would be a candidate for more minutes if Williams is ultimately held out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylon Tyson Unlikely to Play Against Memphis
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:44 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to right ankle injury management. Tyson sat out Monday's win over Chicago after playing both ends of Cleveland's Friday-Saturday back-to-back, including a 16-point effort against Miami in which he went 4-for-7 from three. The 23-year-old has already missed six games with the ankle this season and appears headed for another absence. With Peyton Watson (back) also questionable, Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor could remain more involved on the wing. Tyson is averaging 9.5 points per game when available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Peyton Watson Questionable to Face Grizzlies
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:36 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to a lower back contusion. Watson took a hard fall late in Monday's 126-115 win over Chicago and did not return, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds, and one block on 5-for-10 shooting in 22 minutes. The 24-year-old is shooting just 23.1 percent from three this season, but his 1.5 blocks per game continue to prop up his fantasy value. With Jaylon Tyson (ankle) doubtful, a Watson absence could push Mario Hezonja into a larger role while leaving more minutes available for Cleveland's younger perimeter options.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dylan Harper Exits Late with Undisclosed Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:26 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Dylan Harper (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's 105-93 loss to the Detroit Pistons with 53.6 seconds remaining after slipping as he tried to change direction. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that Harper needed help from Keldon Johnson to get off the floor before heading straight to the locker room. The extent and nature of the injury have yet to be disclosed. Harper finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 8-for-14 shooting in 35 minutes. Any absence would leave more creation duties for Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox, with Devin Vassell also in line for a bigger share of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Mannix
T.J. McConnell Carries Probable Tag Against Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:18 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets. The 34-year-old has appeared in five straight games since making his season debut Nov. 7, with his minutes gradually increasing. He posted his best line of the season Sunday against Philadelphia, recording 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal on 6-for-10 shooting in 19 minutes. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) out and Andrew Nembhard (hip) questionable, McConnell could take on a larger playmaking role. Quenton Jackson remains part of the backcourt mix, but McConnell's increasing workload is boosting his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Andrew Nembhard Iffy for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:08 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to left hip soreness and tightness. Nembhard missed Sunday's loss to Philadelphia after averaging 14.4 points and 8.0 assists over his previous five appearances. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) still sidelined, Indiana would again have plenty of playmaking to replace if Nembhard sits. Quenton Jackson could draw another start after handing out eight assists Sunday, while T.J. McConnell (hamstring) should remain heavily involved if his probable tag holds. Pascal Siakam would also continue carrying a sizable scoring load.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kevon Looney Makes First Start of Season for Lakers
Lakers starters: Luka Dončić, Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Kevon Looney.— Sam Perley (@sam_perley) November 18, 2026
Just the 7th game of the season for Looney (first start)
Nov 18, 2026, 12:05 AM ET
Bam Adebayo Probable for Wednesday Against the Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 10:30 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Bam Adebayo (hip) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right hip impingement. Adebayo was held out of the second half of Monday's win over Houston after experiencing hip tightness, finishing with four points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals in 16 minutes. Erik Spoelstra said Miami was being cautious and does not expect the issue to linger. The 29-year-old is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a career-high 2.1 steals. Barring a setback, Adebayo should be back alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo as Miami looks for its sixth straight win.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report