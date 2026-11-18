Pelle Larsson Available For Wednesday's Game vs. Bucks
Nov 18, 2026, 4:38 PM ETMiami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (illness) is available to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, according to the official NBA injury report. Larsson missed three games with an illness, but returns to the active lineup on Wednesday. The guard, who played in college at Arizona, averages 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. In his last action, Larsson scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out two assists in 31 minutes played in the team's win over the Utah Jazz last Tuesday. Larsson boasts good field goal percentages and is a decent contributor across the board offensively. Fantasy owners should be excited to get him back on the court for the Heat as he has a good matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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RJ Barrett Questionable To Face Wizards on Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Nov 18, 2026, 4:47 PM ETToronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (right hamstring tightness) is questionable to play against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, according to the NBA's official injury report. Barrett could miss the second half of the Raptors' back-to-back games after scoring 22 points with five rebounds and five assists against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Barrett has been a good contributor so far this season, averaging 20.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. The former Duke standout has played 30-plus minutes in each of the last five contests and is averaging 34.1 minutes per game this season. With Scottie Barnes (left groin) already ruled out on Wednesday, Barrett will have a good chance for impact minutes if he can manage to suit up against the Wizards.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Cade Cunningham (right knee soreness) Questionable vs. Pelicans Tonight
Cade Cunningham (right knee soreness) and Isaiah Joe (right hip contusion) have both been listed as questionable for the Pistons’ matchup against the Pelicans tonight.— Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 18, 2026
Ron Holland (left knee contusion) remains out.
Nov 18, 2026, 2:08 PM ET
Ryan Rollins (illness) Out Wednesday at Miami
Injury Update: Ryan Rollins (Illness) is out for tonight’s game at Miami. https://t.co/vNJNbof3Bc— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 1:31 PM ET
Scottie Barnes (groin) Out vs. Washington on Wednesday
The Raptors are holding Scottie Barnes OUT vs Washington tonight: injury management for his groin in the second half of a back-to-back. RJ Barrett is questionable with right hamstring soreness.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 1:30 PM ET
Paolo Banchero (right high ankle sprain) Progressing, No Concrete Timeline Yet for His Return
#Magic coach Sean Sweeney said Paolo Banchero (right high ankle sprain) is progressing but “no timeline right now.”— Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 18, 2026
Although we didn’t see Banchero on the court during the media-viewing session of shootaround, Sweeney said Banchero is doing well and in good spirits today.
Nov 18, 2026, 1:29 PM ET
Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis) Out vs. Pistons Wednesday
#Pelicans listed as OUT for tonight’s home game vs. Pistons— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) November 18, 2026
Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis)
Bryce McGowens (left elbow infection)
Trey Murphy III (bilateral patellar tendinopathy)
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain)
Trendon Watford (right ankle sprain)
Nov 18, 2026, 1:28 PM ET
Patrick Williams on Track to Face Nets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:59 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (finger) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets despite dislocating his right pinky in Monday's loss to Cleveland. Williams exited after 13 scoreless minutes, going 0-for-2 from the field, but the probable tag puts him on track to avoid an absence. Before Monday, the 25-year-old was averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 threes in 24.6 minutes across five games. His recent workload has given him a steady rotation role, though the finger could affect his shooting. Noa Essengue would be a candidate for more minutes if Williams is ultimately held out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylon Tyson Unlikely to Play Against Memphis
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:44 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to right ankle injury management. Tyson sat out Monday's win over Chicago after playing both ends of Cleveland's Friday-Saturday back-to-back, including a 16-point effort against Miami in which he went 4-for-7 from three. The 23-year-old has already missed six games with the ankle this season and appears headed for another absence. With Peyton Watson (back) also questionable, Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor could remain more involved on the wing. Tyson is averaging 9.5 points per game when available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Peyton Watson Questionable to Face Grizzlies
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:36 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to a lower back contusion. Watson took a hard fall late in Monday's 126-115 win over Chicago and did not return, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds, and one block on 5-for-10 shooting in 22 minutes. The 24-year-old is shooting just 23.1 percent from three this season, but his 1.5 blocks per game continue to prop up his fantasy value. With Jaylon Tyson (ankle) doubtful, a Watson absence could push Mario Hezonja into a larger role while leaving more minutes available for Cleveland's younger perimeter options.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dylan Harper Exits Late with Undisclosed Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:26 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Dylan Harper (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's 105-93 loss to the Detroit Pistons with 53.6 seconds remaining after slipping as he tried to change direction. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that Harper needed help from Keldon Johnson to get off the floor before heading straight to the locker room. The extent and nature of the injury have yet to be disclosed. Harper finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 8-for-14 shooting in 35 minutes. Any absence would leave more creation duties for Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox, with Devin Vassell also in line for a bigger share of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Mannix
T.J. McConnell Carries Probable Tag Against Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:18 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets. The 34-year-old has appeared in five straight games since making his season debut Nov. 7, with his minutes gradually increasing. He posted his best line of the season Sunday against Philadelphia, recording 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal on 6-for-10 shooting in 19 minutes. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) out and Andrew Nembhard (hip) questionable, McConnell could take on a larger playmaking role. Quenton Jackson remains part of the backcourt mix, but McConnell's increasing workload is boosting his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Andrew Nembhard Iffy for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:08 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to left hip soreness and tightness. Nembhard missed Sunday's loss to Philadelphia after averaging 14.4 points and 8.0 assists over his previous five appearances. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) still sidelined, Indiana would again have plenty of playmaking to replace if Nembhard sits. Quenton Jackson could draw another start after handing out eight assists Sunday, while T.J. McConnell (hamstring) should remain heavily involved if his probable tag holds. Pascal Siakam would also continue carrying a sizable scoring load.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kevon Looney Makes First Start of Season for Lakers
Lakers starters: Luka Dončić, Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Kevon Looney.— Sam Perley (@sam_perley) November 18, 2026
Just the 7th game of the season for Looney (first start)
Nov 18, 2026, 12:05 AM ET
Bam Adebayo Probable for Wednesday Against the Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 10:30 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Bam Adebayo (hip) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right hip impingement. Adebayo was held out of the second half of Monday's win over Houston after experiencing hip tightness, finishing with four points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals in 16 minutes. Erik Spoelstra said Miami was being cautious and does not expect the issue to linger. The 29-year-old is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a career-high 2.1 steals. Barring a setback, Adebayo should be back alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo as Miami looks for its sixth straight win.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Draymond Green Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 10:19 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to right elbow inflammation and soreness. The issue first surfaced on the injury report Nov. 6, but Green has continued to play through it. He finished Monday's loss to New Orleans with two points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes. Green hasn't topped seven points in any of his 12 appearances, leaving assists, rebounds, and defensive stats as his main fantasy contributions. If Green and Al Horford (back) both sit, Charles Bassey could be in line for a larger frontcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Amen Thompson Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 10:12 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to left knee soreness. Thompson missed Monday's loss to Miami after posting 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists against Washington the night before. The 24-year-old is averaging 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.5 percent from the field this season. If Thompson remains sidelined, Tari Eason could stay in the starting five, while Reed Sheppard should have room for a larger role off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kingston Flemings to Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 10:05 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a lumbar strain, marking his second straight absence. The rookie did practice Tuesday, so there are at least signs that a return may not be far off. Flemings is averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 12 appearances after working his way into the starting lineup. With CJ McCollum (calf) also sidelined for at least four weeks, Atlanta will likely lean more on Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to help organize the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Ruled Out Again Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 9:57 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy, marking his sixth straight absence. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.2 threes across nine appearances this season. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) also sidelined, Jeremiah Fears should remain heavily involved after recording his first career triple-double Monday with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against Golden State. Saddiq Bey should also continue carrying a larger scoring load while Murphy remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Grayson Allen a Late Scratch for Tuesday in Los Angeles
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 9:34 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Grayson Allen (concussion) was added late to the injury report and ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 31-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.4 threes while shooting 45.8 percent from deep through 13 games. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (hamstring) already unavailable, Allen's absence leaves Charlotte even thinner on the perimeter. Coby White should have the ball in his hands more often, while Sion James and Royce O'Neale could both benefit from the extra wing minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Kawhi Leonard Out at Least Another Week
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:56 PM ETToronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) has progressed in his strength and conditioning program but will remain sidelined for at least another week. Leonard has not played since Oct. 23 due to left knee swelling and is averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals across two appearances. Toronto plans to provide another update next week, and Leonard could face a minutes restriction whenever he is cleared. Until then, Ja'Kobe Walter and Collin Murray-Boyles should continue seeing extra run, with Allen Graves also picking up minutes in the wing rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc J. Spears