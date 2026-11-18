Connor Bedard Makes Early Exit Tuesday
Nov 18, 2026, 9:31 AM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard suffered an apparent right-hand injury in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Toronto. Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Paul struck Bedard's hand with his stick during a faceoff attempt in the third period. Bedard, who missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury, will be evaluated on Wednesday. The Blackhawks captain scored his team's third goal on Tuesday night to extend his point streak to four games. He's finished scoreless just twice in 15 games, totaling 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists). Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell are candidates for increased roles if Bedard misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Mammoth Place Nick Schmaltz on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 9:21 AM ETUtah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz (lower body) was moved to Injured Reserve, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey News reports. Schmaltz is set to miss his fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night against Colorado. With Schmaltz on the shelf, Utah has lost one of its top scorers. The 30-year-old has tallied 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. Schmaltz's absence has given Vincent Trocheck an opportunity on the first line. He found the back of the net in Monday's loss to Vancouver, but that's his only point in five games, showing Trocheck's offensive production has stagnated despite his expanded role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley
Thomas Chabot Exits Late Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 9:12 AM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's clash against Winnipeg, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports. The Senators captain went to the locker room after blocking a shot late in the game. He returned to the bench before the end but didn't log another shift. Fantasy managers should consider Chabot questionable for Thursday's tilt against Philadelphia. In his first year as captain, Chabot has made 17 appearances, registering 12 points (two goals, 10 assists), 32 SOG, and 40 blocks. He's been on the score sheet in seven of his last eight outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
Brandon Hagel Out, Anthony Cirelli Available Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:43 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, but center Anthony Cirelli (lower body) is ready to return, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports. The Lightning will also have Brayden Point (undisclosed) back against Washington, helping offset the loss of Hagel. Cirelli has been on the shelf for two games. He should slot back into the second-line center role and be an option on the power play. Hagel is considered day-to-day, so he could be back later in the week when Tampa Bay takes on Edmonton and Buffalo.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Benjamin Pierce
Erik Gustafsson Ready to Face Bruins
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:33 PM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed) will play on Tuesday against Boston, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He will end a three-game absence, having recently dealt with an undisclosed injury. Gustafsson will add offensive ability to L.A.'s blue line. He boasts six points (one goal, five assists) through 13 appearances. The 34-year-old has posted three assists in his last two outings. He's part of the first power-play unit, adding even more fantasy appeal to Gustafsson. At even strength, Gustafsson will skate alongside Brandt Clarke. Cody Ceci will make room in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Morgan Rielly Returns Against Blackhawks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:25 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (lower body) will return to action Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has shaken off a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for four games. Rielly was hurt when he had started to play his best hockey of the season. The 32-year-old has notched eight assists in his last eight games. In total, Rielly has delivered 12 assists in 18 outings this season. He's still without a goal despite putting 21 pucks on net. Rielly's return will send Dakota Mermis to the press box. The Maple Leafs will pair him with Troy Stecher to start the game, and Rielly is expected to work with the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Denver Barkey Cleared to Return Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers left wing Denver Barkey (illness) will rejoin the lineup on Tuesday against Buffalo, Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Barkey woke up unwell on Sunday and missed Philadelphia's 5-2 loss to Edmonton. It would have been hugely disappointing for the youngster after scoring twice in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Columbus. Barkey has four goals and six assists in 19 games, tied for fourth in scoring on the Flyers' squad. He will accompany Christian Dvorak and Owen Tippett on the second line and join the top power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Miro Heiskanen Set to Return Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:16 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) will return on Tuesday after a five-game absence against the Vegas Golden Knights. He will slot into the lineup as Tyler Myers' (upper body) replacement. Heiskanen has demonstrated hot form this season, recording 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 26 SOG, and 17 blocks in 15 games. With Heiskanen back, Thomas Harley must settle for a smaller role, moving down from the first defensive pairing and first power-play unit. Meanwhile, Esa Lindell will lose his spot on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brayden Point Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:13 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (undisclosed) has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Washington, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. This suggests he will jump back into action after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. In a corresponding move, the Lightning moved Conor Geekie (undisclosed) to Injured Reserve. Point has tallied five goals and 11 assists in 17 games this season. He's in great form, having recorded three multi-point games over his last eight appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Out for Second Consecutive Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 6:11 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) will miss a second consecutive game on Tuesday against Florida, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports. He's dealing with an undisclosed health issue, and it's unclear when Nugent-Hopkins can return. The 16-year veteran has been stellar this season, posting 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 games. His exit from the lineup has boosted the fantasy value of Colton Dach, who stepped into the second-line center role Sunday against Philadelphia.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jack Michaels
Olli Maatta Lands on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:57 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Olli Maatta (upper body) was placed on Injured Reserve Monday. He's set to miss this week's action after suffering an upper-body injury. While Maatta lacks fantasy appeal, he's been an effective player for the Wild, recording six points (one goal, five assists), 10 SOG, 31 blocks, and a plus-11 rating in 18 games. The Finnish veteran leads all Wild defensemen in plus/minus. Matt Kiersted and David Spacek will compete for playing time during Maatta's absence. Kiersted is expected to replace him in the lineup Tuesday night against Nashville.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Minnesota Wild PR
Sean Monahan Not Traveling With Blue Jackets
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:49 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (upper body) is not traveling with the team as they embark on a four-game road trip, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports. The veteran forward sustained an upper-body injury last week and missed his first game of the season on Saturday against Philadelphia. Monahan has posted only seven points (one goal, six assists) in 17 games this season. His lack of offensive production is mainly linked to his career-low 5.6 shooting percentage. With Monahan out, Luca Del Bel Belluz skated as the second-line center against Philadelphia, recording an assist. Despite working in the top six, Del Bel Belluz logged just 11:20 of ice time, so it doesn't seem wise to back him to make an impact again on Tuesday night against the Islanders.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Sean Durzi on Track to Return This Weekend
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:40 AM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (lower body) is set to return to action on Sunday against Carolina, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. He missed his eighth straight game on Monday as the Rangers beat Montreal. But Durzi wore a regular jersey during the morning skate and should be ready for action against the reigning champions. Durzi has five points (two goals, three assists), 12 SOG, 21 blocks, and nine hits in 14 games. He's done solid work for the Rangers, but Durzi only provides low-level fantasy production.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Colin Stephenson
Logan Stanley Considered Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:32 AM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley (lower body) is day-to-day, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Stanley was hurt against Anaheim on Saturday and may miss his first game of the season when the Islanders host Columbus on Tuesday night. The 28-year-old is still looking for his first goal since moving to Long Island, but he has contributed five assists in 19 games. Additionally, Stanley has recorded 35 blocks and 29 hits. Matt Kessel and Scott Mayfield can step in for Stanley on defense if needed, but neither has any fantasy relevance.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Andrew Gross
Jake Neighbours Cleared to Play Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:26 AM ETSt. Louis Blues winger Jake Neighbours (upper body) will remain in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. After he missed Sunday's practice due to an upper-body injury, it was initially unclear whether Neighbours would be available for action at the start of this week. Neighbours has recorded four goals and five assists in 20 games this season. He recently hit a wall, going seven games without a goal and four without a point. A scoreless outing Tuesday night would give Neighbours his longest point drought so far this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lou Korac
Philip Broberg OK for Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 17, 2026, 9:22 AM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Philip Broberg (lower body) will be available on Tuesday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. He sustained a lower-body injury in St. Louis' last game, but it won't keep him out of action. It's great news for the Blues, as Broberg plays a crucial role for the team. He leads all skaters on the squad with 24:33 ice time per game and has recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists), 42 SOG, and 25 blocks in 20 games. After three scoreless games, Broberg will hope to avoid his longest point drought of the season against the Ducks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lou Korac
Miro Heiskanen Questionable Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:44 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt against Vegas. An upper-body injury has kept him sidelined for five games. Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said he hopes Heiskanen can return this week. The Stars also face Vegas on Thursday and Philadelphia on Sunday. If Heiskanen remains out Tuesday, Thomas Harley will continue to play on the first defensive pairing and the first power-play unit. Esa Lindell and Nils Lundkvist have also taken on larger roles in his absence, increasing their fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Tyler Bertuzzi Likely Available Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:36 PM ETChicago Blackhawks winger Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) is expected to suit up on Tuesday against Toronto. The former Maple Leaf was hurt in Sunday's shootout loss to Winnipeg and didn't practice Monday, but Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said Bertuzzi will likely be available against Toronto, along with Cole Smith (maintenance), who also didn't practice Monday. Bertuzzi scored his third goal of the season against the Jets, ending a five-game scoreless spell. He has added four assists in seven games. The 31-year-old hasn't been a reliable fantasy option and should remain a free agent in most leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Artemi Panarin Remains Away From Team
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:30 PM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin (personal) didn't practice on Monday and remains away from the team, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Panarin didn't play on Saturday against Calgary following the death of his grandfather, Vladimir, and he will likely miss additional time. The Kings return to action on Tuesday against Boston. Panarin tops the tables in L.A. in all the major offensive categories, posting eight goals and 11 assists in 17 games. Alex Turcotte has taken Panarin's spot on the first line, but had minimal impact on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Nick Schmaltz, Logan Cooley Questionable Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:22 PM ETUtah Mammoth forwards Nick Schmaltz (lower body) and Logan Cooley (upper body) are questionable for Monday's clash against Vancouver. Both players have dealt with health issues lately, resulting in Cooley missing three games and Schmaltz sitting out two. The Mammoth haven't won with the two out of the lineup. Cooley is third on the team with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 18 games, and Schmaltz comes right behind him, boasting 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games. If neither player returns, Vincent Trocheck, Barrett Hayton, and Kailer Yamamoto are all worth fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bowen Byram to Remain Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 16, 2026, 6:14 PM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will remain on the shelf Tuesday night against Toronto, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports. The Blackhawks have spent most of the season without Byram, who has made just six appearances for his new team. He hasn't played since Oct. 13 due to an upper-body injury. But there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, as Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said Monday that Byram was nearing his return. Byram averaged nearly 25 minutes per game when he was active, and his return will alter how the blue line's workload is distributed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Charlie Roumeliotis