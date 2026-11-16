Nov 13, 2026, 10:18 AM ET

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy was named the National League Manager of the Year for the 2026 season, becoming the first skipper to capture the award in three straight seasons, according to ESPN. Murphy won the award for a third straight time after guiding the Brewers to the first World Series title in franchise history. He edged out Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss and Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly to take home the hardware for a third straight year. Murphy accepted the award from a hospital bed after having hip-replacement surgery. From Aug. 15 through the end of the playoffs, the Brewers went 39-13. Before replacing Craig Counsell as Milwaukee's manager, Murphy was the head coach at Notre Dame and Arizona State in the college ranks before serving as the interim manager for the San Diego Padres in 2015. "I'm just really, really grateful. Really thankful that we did it," Murphy said after the World Series win.