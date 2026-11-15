Evan Mobley Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Nov 15, 2026, 9:30 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls, marking his third straight absence with a left great toe sprain. The former Defensive Player of the Year had cooled off before the injury, averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over his previous three games compared with season marks of 16.9 and 7.3. Mario Hezonja should remain involved after producing 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's spot start. Peyton Watson (abdomen) is also questionable, which could leave additional minutes available for Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Patrick Williams Earns Steady Minutes Off the Bench
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:14 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has worked his way back into the rotation and is making the most of it. The former No. 4 overall pick has logged at least 20 minutes in four straight games, scoring 13 points with four triples against Atlanta before adding 14 points, five rebounds, and three steals Saturday at Minnesota. Leonard Miller has also returned to the rotation, but Williams has earned the larger workload lately. Caleb Wilson (hand) being sidelined for several weeks should help keep that role intact, and Williams has been doing enough from three-point range and on the defensive end to stay on the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
De'Andre Hunter Downgraded to Out Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:01 PM ETSacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being added late to the injury report with left-hip soreness and tightness. The 28-year-old had started all 11 of his appearances, averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.1 threes in 32.4 minutes, and is coming off a 24-point outing against Portland. Dylan Cardwell will move into the starting five alongside Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray, while Malik Monk should also have room for more offensive work with Hunter and Zach LaVine (illness) sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
Zach LaVine Unavailable as Kings Host Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:55 PM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking his first absence of the season. The two-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through 12 games. Sacramento is also without De'Andre Hunter (hip) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle), leaving plenty of offense to replace. Darius Acuff Jr. should take on even more scoring responsibility, while Malik Monk and Emanuel Sharp could both see additional backcourt work with LaVine unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
Ajay Mitchell Cleared to Play Against the Kings
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:41 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings after missing the previous two games with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has flourished in eight starts this season, averaging 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 28.3 minutes. With Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) facing lengthy absences, Mitchell should remain heavily involved alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Sacramento's 1-11 start does introduce some blowout risk, though, so Mitchell could lose late-game minutes if Oklahoma City pulls away early.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Keegan Murray Suits Up Against Oklahoma City
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:24 PM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after entering the day as questionable. Murray should remain in the starting lineup with Precious Achiuwa (ankle) sidelined after logging 40 minutes Friday against Portland. The 26-year-old finished that game with season highs of 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 7-for-14 shooting. Murray is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds this season, but his 21.1 percent mark from three remains the biggest concern. The minutes are there again, so his fantasy value will hinge on whether the jumper starts to follow.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
Precious Achiuwa Ruled Out Sunday Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 8:16 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder due to left ankle soreness, according to head coach Doug Christie. It will be his second straight absence after he also missed Friday's loss to Portland. Achiuwa is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 26.2 minutes this season. Keegan Murray is available after dealing with an illness, while Maxime Raynaud (knee) remains sidelined. Dylan Cardwell could see extra minutes in the frontcourt behind Domantas Sabonis, with Sacramento still short on depth.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
Jericho Sims Starts for Bucks
Jericho Sims is in the starting lineup for the #Bucks 👀👀— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 16, 2026
Burries
Herro
Kuzma
Sims
Turner
Nov 15, 2026, 8:13 PM ET
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Expected to Start for Bucks
Keith Hernandez
Taylor Jenkins could do something really interesting with the starting lineup tonight. With no Ousmane Dieng or Ryan Rollins, this could be the two-big lineup test with Kel’el Ware and Myles Turner, especially if Taylor Jenkins likes Triple J off the bench. That being said,…— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 16, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 8:12 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith Upgraded to Questionable for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 7:28 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing Saturday's win over Minnesota with a left finger sprain. Smith aggravated the injury in overtime Friday against Atlanta, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds after scoring 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting in his previous game against San Antonio. The 26-year-old had been finding his rhythm before the setback. If Smith remains out, Nic Claxton is likely to start at center after being cleared to return, with Zach Collins available for additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
Brandon Ingram Set to Join Clippers on Road Trip
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 7:20 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) is getting closer to his season debut and will travel on the team's upcoming four-game road trip, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Head coach Tyronn Lue said he hopes Ingram can return before the trip ends Nov. 25 but added that he doesn't expect it. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists with Toronto last season before undergoing right heel surgery that also addressed a partially torn Achilles. Once Ingram is ready, his scoring should command a sizable role, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Keaton Wagler among the wings who could lose minutes or touches.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Ousmane Dieng to Undergo Finger Surgery Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 7:08 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (finger) will undergo surgery Monday for a fractured left finger, according to Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network. Dieng was initially listed with a sprain before the diagnosis was updated to a fracture, and there is no timetable for his return. The 23-year-old made his first start of the season Friday against Orlando but went scoreless in five minutes. Dieng is averaging 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 12.2 minutes, so his absence carries limited fantasy impact. Nate Ament could pick up some of the available minutes after starting Wednesday before returning to the bench Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Justin Garcia
Steven Adams Gets the Start Against the Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 7:00 PM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (calf) will start Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards, according to Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle. Head coach Ime Udoka said Adams will be limited to roughly 15 minutes after missing 11 straight games with a right soleus strain. The restriction leaves little immediate fantasy appeal, but his return gives Houston another option up front. With Fred VanVleet (knee) out and Marcus Smart suspended, Amen Thompson should handle more of the playmaking, while Reed Sheppard could also pick up additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Jock Landale Ruled Out Sunday Versus Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 6:54 PM ETAtlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to right hip inflammation, according to Brad Rowland. It's a separate issue from the left hip strain that sidelined him for four games earlier this month. Landale is averaging 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds, so the bigger fantasy impact falls on Atlanta's remaining frontcourt. Zuby Ejiofor could pick up backup-center minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu after posting 11 points, three rebounds, and two steals in 17 minutes during Landale's previous absence. Mouhamed Gueye (foot) and Asa Newell (toe) are also sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
Ryan Rollins Sidelined by Illness Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 6:47 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, marking his first absence of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 38.9 percent shooting after losing his starting spot to rookie Brayden Burries earlier this month. Rollins still logged 29 minutes and pulled down 10 rebounds Friday against Orlando, so his absence leaves a meaningful chunk of bench work available. Kasparas Jakucionis, Gary Trent Jr., and AJ Green could all see more playing time against Atlanta.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Milwaukee Bucks
Kingston Flemings Sidelined Against Milwaukee
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 6:42 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a lumbar strain, according to Brad Rowland. The rookie entered Friday's loss to Chicago questionable with a lumbar spasm before exiting after 17 scoreless minutes. Flemings had started five straight games and is averaging 7.8 points and 4.1 assists this season. CJ McCollum is the likely choice to move back into the starting five and carries added playmaking appeal after posting 13 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists when Flemings served a one-game suspension earlier this month. Flemings' next chance to return comes Wednesday at Oklahoma City.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
Tre Johnson Sidelined Against Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 6:36 PM ETWashington Wizards guard/forward Tre Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to lower-back soreness, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. It will be his second absence of the season after the 20-year-old logged at least 27 minutes in each of his previous five games. Johnson is averaging 9.7 points while shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from three, so the increased playing time hasn't translated into consistent offense. Bub Carrington and Will Riley could pick up some of the available minutes Sunday. Johnson's next chance to return comes Monday against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Bub Carrington Available Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 6:30 PM ETWashington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (chest) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, according to Greg Finberg. Carrington left Thursday's double-overtime loss to Detroit with a chest/sternum contusion but is set to keep his streak of 177 consecutive games played to begin his career intact. The 21-year-old is averaging just 4.8 points and 2.0 assists in 18.2 minutes behind Trae Young, and his recent shooting hasn't helped his case for a larger role. Carrington has scored six points on 2-for-12 shooting over his last three games, leaving little fantasy appeal until the offense picks up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
Alexandre Sarr Cleared to Face Rockets on Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 6:23 PM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. The 21-year-old has averaged 13.0 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last six games, highlighted by a 30-point performance against Detroit on Thursday. Sarr's return should cut into the frontcourt minutes available to Deandre Ayton and Anthony Gill. With Clint Capela (ankle) sidelined for Houston, Sarr should remain busy around the rim, though Steven Adams (calf) is expected back for the Rockets.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Daniel Gafford Exits Saturday with Stinger
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:17 AM ETDallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering a stinger in the second half. The 28-year-old finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes before heading to the locker room. Gafford is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 70.5 percent from the field this season. His status is worth monitoring with Dallas facing Boston on Sunday. If he can't go, Morez Johnson Jr. and Santi Aldama could both take on more frontcourt minutes while Dereck Lively II (foot) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Joel Embiid Ruled Out Sunday Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Nov 15, 2026, 9:06 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to right foot plantar fascia injury management. It will be his third absence of the season. The former MVP is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 37.4 percent from the field. With Adem Bona (neck) and Dominick Barlow (back) also sidelined, Philadelphia is extremely thin up front. Tacko Fall is the only active true center, while LeBron James, Dean Wade, and Jabari Walker could all spend time at the five. Walker has some rebounding appeal after grabbing a season-high 11 boards on Nov. 8. Embiid's next chance to play comes Monday at Brooklyn.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report