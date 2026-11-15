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Ajay Mitchell Cleared to Play Against the Kings

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Nov 15, 2026, 8:41 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings after missing the previous two games with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has flourished in eight starts this season, averaging 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 28.3 minutes. With Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) facing lengthy absences, Mitchell should remain heavily involved alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Sacramento's 1-11 start does introduce some blowout risk, though, so Mitchell could lose late-game minutes if Oklahoma City pulls away early.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente AlmanzaComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:24 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after entering the day as questionable. Murray should remain in the starting lineup with Precious Achiuwa (ankle) sidelined after logging 40 minutes Friday against Portland. The 26-year-old finished that game with season highs of 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 7-for-14 shooting. Murray is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds this season, but his 21.1 percent mark from three remains the biggest concern. The minutes are there again, so his fantasy value will hinge on whether the jumper starts to follow.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:16 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder due to left ankle soreness, according to head coach Doug Christie. It will be his second straight absence after he also missed Friday's loss to Portland. Achiuwa is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 26.2 minutes this season. Keegan Murray is available after dealing with an illness, while Maxime Raynaud (knee) remains sidelined. Dylan Cardwell could see extra minutes in the frontcourt behind Domantas Sabonis, with Sacramento still short on depth.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes

Jericho Sims is in the starting lineup for the #Bucks 👀👀

Burries
Herro
Kuzma
Sims
Turner

— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 16, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:13 PM ET

De’Andre Hunter is experiencing left hip soreness and is questionable for tonight.

— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 16, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:13 PM ET

Taylor Jenkins could do something really interesting with the starting lineup tonight. With no Ousmane Dieng or Ryan Rollins, this could be the two-big lineup test with Kel’el Ware and Myles Turner, especially if Taylor Jenkins likes Triple J off the bench. That being said,…

— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 16, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:12 PM ET

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Nov 15, 2026, 7:28 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing Saturday's win over Minnesota with a left finger sprain. Smith aggravated the injury in overtime Friday against Atlanta, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds after scoring 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting in his previous game against San Antonio. The 26-year-old had been finding his rhythm before the setback. If Smith remains out, Nic Claxton is likely to start at center after being cleared to return, with Zach Collins available for additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
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Nov 15, 2026, 7:20 PM ET

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) is getting closer to his season debut and will travel on the team's upcoming four-game road trip, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Head coach Tyronn Lue said he hopes Ingram can return before the trip ends Nov. 25 but added that he doesn't expect it. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists with Toronto last season before undergoing right heel surgery that also addressed a partially torn Achilles. Once Ingram is ready, his scoring should command a sizable role, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Keaton Wagler among the wings who could lose minutes or touches.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
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Nov 15, 2026, 7:08 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (finger) will undergo surgery Monday for a fractured left finger, according to Justin Garcia of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network. Dieng was initially listed with a sprain before the diagnosis was updated to a fracture, and there is no timetable for his return. The 23-year-old made his first start of the season Friday against Orlando but went scoreless in five minutes. Dieng is averaging 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 12.2 minutes, so his absence carries limited fantasy impact. Nate Ament could pick up some of the available minutes after starting Wednesday before returning to the bench Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Justin Garcia
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Nov 15, 2026, 7:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (calf) will start Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards, according to Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle. Head coach Ime Udoka said Adams will be limited to roughly 15 minutes after missing 11 straight games with a right soleus strain. The restriction leaves little immediate fantasy appeal, but his return gives Houston another option up front. With Fred VanVleet (knee) out and Marcus Smart suspended, Amen Thompson should handle more of the playmaking, while Reed Sheppard could also pick up additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:54 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to right hip inflammation, according to Brad Rowland. It's a separate issue from the left hip strain that sidelined him for four games earlier this month. Landale is averaging 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds, so the bigger fantasy impact falls on Atlanta's remaining frontcourt. Zuby Ejiofor could pick up backup-center minutes behind Onyeka Okongwu after posting 11 points, three rebounds, and two steals in 17 minutes during Landale's previous absence. Mouhamed Gueye (foot) and Asa Newell (toe) are also sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:47 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, marking his first absence of the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 38.9 percent shooting after losing his starting spot to rookie Brayden Burries earlier this month. Rollins still logged 29 minutes and pulled down 10 rebounds Friday against Orlando, so his absence leaves a meaningful chunk of bench work available. Kasparas Jakucionis, Gary Trent Jr., and AJ Green could all see more playing time against Atlanta.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Milwaukee Bucks
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:42 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to a lumbar strain, according to Brad Rowland. The rookie entered Friday's loss to Chicago questionable with a lumbar spasm before exiting after 17 scoreless minutes. Flemings had started five straight games and is averaging 7.8 points and 4.1 assists this season. CJ McCollum is the likely choice to move back into the starting five and carries added playmaking appeal after posting 13 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists when Flemings served a one-game suspension earlier this month. Flemings' next chance to return comes Wednesday at Oklahoma City.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:36 PM ET

Washington Wizards guard/forward Tre Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to lower-back soreness, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. It will be his second absence of the season after the 20-year-old logged at least 27 minutes in each of his previous five games. Johnson is averaging 9.7 points while shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from three, so the increased playing time hasn't translated into consistent offense. Bub Carrington and Will Riley could pick up some of the available minutes Sunday. Johnson's next chance to return comes Monday against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:30 PM ET

Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (chest) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, according to Greg Finberg. Carrington left Thursday's double-overtime loss to Detroit with a chest/sternum contusion but is set to keep his streak of 177 consecutive games played to begin his career intact. The 21-year-old is averaging just 4.8 points and 2.0 assists in 18.2 minutes behind Trae Young, and his recent shooting hasn't helped his case for a larger role. Carrington has scored six points on 2-for-12 shooting over his last three games, leaving little fantasy appeal until the offense picks up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
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Nov 15, 2026, 6:23 PM ET

Washington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. The 21-year-old has averaged 13.0 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last six games, highlighted by a 30-point performance against Detroit on Thursday. Sarr's return should cut into the frontcourt minutes available to Deandre Ayton and Anthony Gill. With Clint Capela (ankle) sidelined for Houston, Sarr should remain busy around the rim, though Steven Adams (calf) is expected back for the Rockets.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins

This Tweet prompted plenty of reaction. But it should be noted that, now that he’s in rotation and contributing, his teammates and coaches are saying same thing about Williams https://t.co/84eakrMC1O

— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 15, 2026
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Nov 15, 2026, 10:37 AM ET

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Nov 15, 2026, 9:17 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering a stinger in the second half. The 28-year-old finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes before heading to the locker room. Gafford is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 70.5 percent from the field this season. His status is worth monitoring with Dallas facing Boston on Sunday. If he can't go, Morez Johnson Jr. and Santi Aldama could both take on more frontcourt minutes while Dereck Lively II (foot) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
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Nov 15, 2026, 9:06 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to right foot plantar fascia injury management. It will be his third absence of the season. The former MVP is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 37.4 percent from the field. With Adem Bona (neck) and Dominick Barlow (back) also sidelined, Philadelphia is extremely thin up front. Tacko Fall is the only active true center, while LeBron James, Dean Wade, and Jabari Walker could all spend time at the five. Walker has some rebounding appeal after grabbing a season-high 11 boards on Nov. 8. Embiid's next chance to play comes Monday at Brooklyn.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:59 AM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings after missing the last two games with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has taken on a larger scoring role with Jalen Williams (leg), Chet Holmgren (knee), and Cason Wallace (shoulder) sidelined, averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 52.3 percent shooting through 11 appearances. If Mitchell remains out, Jared McCain should stay in the starting lineup alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after scoring 21 points against Portland earlier this week.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 15, 2026, 8:50 AM ET

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers due to left hip soreness and tightness. Nembhard has been handling most of Indiana's playmaking with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, totaling 28 assists over his last three games. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. If Nembhard can't go, T.J. McConnell (hamstring) could take on more creation duties if his probable tag holds, while Pascal Siakam would likely be asked to carry more of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
See More News

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Against the Kings
Keegan Murray

Suits Up Against Oklahoma City
Precious Achiuwa

Ruled Out Sunday Against Thunder
Jericho Sims

Starts for Bucks
De'Andre Hunter

(hip) Questionable for Tonight
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Expected to Start for Bucks with Dieng, Rollins Out
Denver Barkey

Out Against Oilers
Jalen Smith

Upgraded to Questionable for Monday
Pat Freiermuth

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Sits Out Sunday's Action
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Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
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Gets the Start Against the Wizards
Mike Matheson

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Ruled Out Sunday Versus Bucks
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Sidelined by Illness Sunday
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Listed as Day-to-Day
Emmett Johnson

Totals 171 Yards and Two Scores in First Start
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Sidelined Against Milwaukee
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Has Two TDs in Big Win vs. Patriots
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Hurt Versus Jets After Scoring
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Makes Precautionary Exit Versus Panthers
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Exits Saturday with Stinger
Logan Stanley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Saturday
Joel Embiid

Ruled Out Sunday Against Indiana
Bo Horvat

Exits Early Versus Ducks
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Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Andrew Nembhard

Listed as Questionable Against the 76ers
Conor Garland

Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Second Straight Game
Mathew Barzal

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Artemi Panarin

Unavailable Against Flames
Chris Kreider

Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks
Cale Makar

Unavailable for Two Weeks
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to Miss One Month
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
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Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
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Named AL Most Valuable Player
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
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Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
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Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
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Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
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Wins NL Cy Young Award
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Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
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Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
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Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
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Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
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Secures First Win of 2026 Season
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Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
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Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
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Comes to Austin After a Month Off
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Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
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