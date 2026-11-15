Devon Levi Records First Career Shutout Against Maple Leafs

Nov 15, 2026, 9:32 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks winger Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed) wasn't available to finish the game on Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets, The Athletic's Scott Powers reports. Bertuzzi opened the scoring as Chicago raced to a four-goal lead, but he didn't play in the final 6:14 of the third period and overtime. Bertuzzi ended a 12-game goal drought on Saturday while registering his first point of the month. The Blackhawks have been disappointing yet again in 2026-27, and Bertuzzi's numbers reflect that. He has just seven points (three goals, four assists) in 20 games. Jordan Greenway is likely to re-enter the lineup on Tuesday against Toronto if Bertuzzi isn't cleared to play.