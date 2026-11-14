Jaxson Hayes Won't Face San Antonio on Sunday
Nov 14, 2026, 8:52 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after exiting Friday's loss to Houston with a left knee injury. Hayes scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting in 13 minutes before missing the entire second half. The 26-year-old has started 10 of his 12 appearances, averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. With Jusuf Nurkic (foot) also sidelined, Mo Bamba is likely to move into the starting five. Bamba is averaging 1.9 blocks in just 17.7 minutes, giving him some short-term appeal if the extra playing time holds.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chandler HoltComments · Join ChatOpen App
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GG Jackson II Out for the Rest of Saturday's Game vs. Nets
Keith Hernandez
GG Jackson II (left foot) will not return tonight vs Brooklyn.— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 15, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 8:42 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Austin Reaves Ruled Out Sunday Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 8:40 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns with a left heel bruise. Reaves was injured on an awkward landing Wednesday against Milwaukee, but X-rays were negative, and the Lakers opted against additional imaging. The 28-year-old is averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.9 percent from three. Collin Sexton (eye) plans to play in protective goggles and should pick up some of the scoring and playmaking slack, while Quentin Grimes is also expected back. Cameron Carr (illness) remains out. Reaves' next chance to return comes Tuesday against Charlotte.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ryan Ward
Klay Thompson Upgraded to Available for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 8:07 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons after missing Friday's win over Cleveland. The 36-year-old sprained his left ankle after landing awkwardly on a late chase-down block Tuesday against Utah. Thompson said Friday that he wanted to be able to cut and slide without thinking about the pain before returning. He has started all 11 of his appearances, averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 threes per game. His return should tighten Miami's wing rotation, with Ryan Conwell likely seeing fewer opportunities after scoring 20 points off the bench Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo Good to Go Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 8:04 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons after initially being listed as probable with a right wrist sprain. The two-time MVP showed no signs of being limited Friday, pouring in 37 points on 15-for-20 shooting with nine rebounds in a win over Cleveland. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, though his 60.9 percent mark at the line remains a fantasy drawback. With Jalen Duren (hamstring) sidelined, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo draw another favorable matchup around the basket.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Nehm
Zach Edey Downgraded to Out for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 7:56 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, keeping him sidelined for both ends of the back-to-back due to left ankle injury management. The 7-foot-3 center has started all 10 of his appearances this season, averaging 7.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 20.7 minutes. Quinten Post (concussion) is also unavailable, so Isaiah Stewart should remain heavily involved in the frontcourt after starting in Edey's place Friday. Stewart finished that game with four blocks, giving him some short-term fantasy appeal if the minutes stay elevated.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Ty Jerome Sidelined Against the Nets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 7:51 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to right hip soreness. This will be his second absence of the season, after upper back soreness kept him out against Sacramento on Oct. 31. Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is also unavailable, leaving Cam Spencer with a clearer path to handle more of the playmaking. Spencer started the last time Jerome sat and delivered 13 assists in 25 minutes, so another useful all-around opportunity is there Saturday. Jerome's next chance to return comes Monday at Washington.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nolan Traore Available Saturday Against Grizzlies
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 7:47 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (calf) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. The 20-year-old missed Wednesday's win over New Orleans but returned to practice Friday. Before the setback, Traoré had scored in double figures in five straight games and is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals on 51.6 percent shooting through 10 appearances. He should step back into a sizable role, though with Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. both available, Brooklyn has more options to spread the backcourt minutes around.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Peyton Watson Sidelined Saturday Versus Mavericks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 7:37 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to right hamstring injury management. Cleveland entered the travel-disrupted back-to-back without its usual starting five, and this marks Watson's third absence of November. The 24-year-old has also struggled offensively, shooting 4-for-22 over his last two games. Watson is averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 36.4 percent shooting, leaving his defensive production as the stronger part of his fantasy profile. Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor should see expanded opportunities with Cleveland so shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Donovan Mitchell Out Saturday Against Dallas
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 7:29 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (knee) was ruled out for Saturday's game against Dallas due to a left knee contusion and injury management. Cleveland also dealt with unusual travel circumstances after an FAA ground stop kept the team in Miami overnight following Friday's loss. Mitchell told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that he would have preferred the game be canceled, calling the situation "unprecedented." The 30-year-old had played all 13 games, averaging 23.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. Rookie Meleek Thomas, who is averaging 13.0 points, should have a larger scoring role whenever Mitchell and James Harden (calf) are both unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
James Harden Ruled Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 7:24 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to left calf tightness. Harden had started to heat up before the injury, scoring 52 points over his last two games, including 20 points, eight assists, and three steals Friday against Miami. The 37-year-old is averaging a team-high 5.8 assists this season. With Donovan Mitchell (knee) also sidelined, Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor should see more opportunities to handle the ball and create offense, while Jaylon Tyson could benefit from additional minutes and shot attempts on the wing. Harden's next chance to return comes Monday against Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jarrett Allen Downgraded to Out Against Dallas
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 7:15 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to right knee injury management. Allen is averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks through 11 appearances this season. Cleveland is also without Evan Mobley (toe), leaving the frontcourt especially thin on the second night of a back-to-back. Thomas Bryant should be in line for a larger role at center and could provide short-term rebounding and interior production. Allen has dealt with a right knee contusion earlier this month, so his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Cleveland's next game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Evan Mobley Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 7:10 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to a left great toe sprain. It will be his second straight absence after he also sat Friday against Miami. Mobley is averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season, though he managed just 10.3 points and 5.3 boards over his last three appearances. With Jarrett Allen (knee) also unavailable Saturday, Thomas Bryant should take on a larger role at center, while Mario Hezonja could pick up additional frontcourt minutes. Mobley's next chance to return comes Monday against Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
Dejounte Murray Ruled Out Versus Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (ankle) will miss his second straight game Saturday against the Denver Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain. His absence comes one day after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Murray requested a trade, a development the Pelicans later confirmed. Phoenix has reportedly shown interest, though no trade talks have developed. Murray is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 43.1% through nine games. Jeremiah Fears should continue handling more of the backcourt workload after posting 18 points and seven assists against Memphis on Friday, while Murray's fantasy outlook now depends heavily on where he lands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: DNVR Nuggets
Trey Murphy III Remains Sidelined Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 6:55 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy. It will be his fourth straight absence and fifth missed game of the season. Murphy has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.2 threes in 32.8 minutes when available. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) also sidelined, Saddiq Bey should remain busy after putting up 30 points and 10 rebounds against Memphis on Friday. Murphy's recurring knee issue remains the bigger concern for fantasy managers until he can put together a healthier stretch.--Brian Dailisan
Source: DNVR Nuggets
Yves Missi Cleared to Return Saturday Against Denver
Brian Dailisan
Nov 14, 2026, 6:50 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) is set to return Saturday against the Denver Nuggets after missing 11 straight games with a left knee bone bruise. Missi will be on a minutes restriction in his first game back, which should keep expectations modest right away. He opened the season as New Orleans' starting center and posted 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks against Indiana before the injury. Karlo Matkovic and DeAndre Jordan have handled most of the center starts in his absence, but Missi's rebounding and defensive production could earn him a larger share of the frontcourt minutes as his workload increases.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jim Eichenhofer
Michael Porter Jr. Questionable for Personal Reasons Saturday vs. Grizzlies
Michael Porter Jr. is now questionable due to personal reasons, but Brown Jr. is available for the #Nets. #Grizzlies— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 6:14 PM ET
Ousmane Dieng Out for Sunday’s Game vs. the Hawks with Finger Sprain
#Bucks injury update: Ousmane Dieng has a left finger sprain.— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 14, 2026
Bogoljub Marković joins the Herd on assignment, while the other two-way guys head to the G-League as well.
Nov 14, 2026, 5:53 PM ET
Aaron Nesmith Questionable for Sunday with Left-Hand Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Too early to declare, but seems like good early news for the Pacers: Aaron Nesmith is listed questionable for Pacers-76ers with a left hand sprain.— Tony East (@TonyREast) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:38 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Alex Sarr Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Houston with an Illness
Alex Sarr (illness), Tre Johnson (back soreness) and Bub Carrington (chest contusion) are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Houston.— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 14, 2026
Carrington has played in 177 consecutive games to begin his NBA career. pic.twitter.com/s5nPFJYeMd
Nov 14, 2026, 4:37 PM ET
Keegan Murray Misses Saturday's Practice Due to Illness
Per Kings, Keegan Murray is sick today and didn’t participate in practice.— Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) November 14, 2026
Nov 14, 2026, 4:36 PM ET