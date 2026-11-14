Jordyn Tyson Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Nov 14, 2026, 9:17 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson visited a hamstring specialist at the University of Wisconsin, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Tyson dealt with hamstring injuries throughout his college career at Arizona St. and had his NFL debut delayed until Week 9 after he suffered a hamstring injury in training camp. However, Tyson is now following a specific workout regimen designed for him by Wisconsin's Dr. Bryan Heiderscheit, who has also worked with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. Tyson recorded four catches for 30 yards on five targets in his first NFL game in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. If he can stay on the field, the 22-year-old could be an impact player for fantasy managers in the second half of the season.--Will Brady
Source: Pro Football Talk - Michael David Smith
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Josh Allen With Tasty Matchup in Week 10
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 14, 2026, 9:16 AM ETBills quarterback Josh Allen has a golden opportunity to record a big day against the New York Jets' pass defense. New York has allowed the eighth-worst EPA per pass (+0.06) to its opponents this season, according to Next Gen Stats, and is coming off a dreadful performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in which it allowed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to complete 74.2% of his passes while throwing for 242 yards passing and two touchdowns. Allen recorded a solid performance against the Minnesota Vikings last week, finishing with 234 yards passing and a touchdown while also being intercepted. We could see a boost in his performance vs. New York, as he is RotoBaller's top-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 25 fantasy points in Week 10.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Nearing a Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 9:12 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) was able to get in a full practice on Friday and earn a questionable tag for Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Browns. The veteran running back has been sidelined since Week 5, when he left with a groin injury against the Titans. Before the injury, Montgomery had 52 carries for 138 rushing yards and seven catches for 67 yards. He scored three touchdowns this season, which all came in Week 1 against the Bills. When he's ready to return, Montgomery will work back into a backfield timeshare with Woody Marks, who has been the every-down back in his absence. Marks is the more natural fit on passing downs, while Montgomery is expected to feature on early downs and short-yardage situations. However, Marks scored short rushing touchdowns when Montgomery was available as well, so it's not a clear division of labor. The Browns have been a mid-range matchup for running backs this season, and with an uncertain workload, Montgomery is a high-risk play this week even if he does return from injury. RotoBaller ranked him as the No. 38 running back for the week, which means he can be an emergency solution in deep leagues if active, but he shouldn't be counted on as a starter in standard-sized leagues until there is a clearer picture of his health and workload.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Good to Go Vs. Cleveland
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 9:08 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks missed practice this week with "mild knee discomfort," but he does not have an injury designation and should be ready to roll for the Texans when they face the Browns on Sunday afternoon. Marks has been the primary running back for the last four games, getting between 17 and 20 touches and producing a consistent 74-85 yards. He hasn't found the end zone in those four games, but he did have a pair of rushing scores earlier this season. Marks' consistent volume makes him a solid starter in 12-team leagues and a flex option in standard-sized formats. The Browns have allowed 115 rushing yards per game to running backs this season and a total of seven running back touchdowns in nine contests. The Texans listed David Montgomery as questionable due to a groin injury that has forced him to the sidelines since Week 5, and if Montgomery does get back in the mix, he could threaten Marks' playing time down the road. He could need some time to return to an involved role even if he's active, though, so Marks remains a startable option as RotoBaller's No. 27 RB coming into Week 10.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Lamar Jackson Had Thumb Surgery Last Week; Remains on Track to Potentially Return This Season
As it turns out, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson underwent thumb surgery last week, per sources. If the 6-10 week injury window that Ravens HC Jesse Minter is applied to last week’s surgery, it would give Jackson a chance at returning later this season.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 14, 2026, 9:02 AM ET
Tank Dell Brings Excellent Flex Upside
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:59 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell has returned from his catastrophic leg injury suffered almost two full years ago and has become one of the fastest-rising wide receivers in fantasy football once again. The speedster brought big-play ability before the injury, and he has shown that he still has speed and elusiveness in his two games back. In his Week 7 return, he caught a 43-yard pass on his only target, and after a Week 8 bye, he had four catches on a team-high nine targets and finished with 105 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Chargers in Week 9. Dell is clearly a big part of the Texans' plans in the passing game and brings a high ceiling with his potential to break big plays. In Week 10, he'll face the Browns, who have been effective against receivers lately. However, with Marvin Harrison Jr. out with a hamstring issue, there will be less competition for snaps and targets for Dell. He can be a little boom or bust due to the nature of his big-play skillset, but he brings a very high ceiling and makes a lot of sense as a flex option since he brings week-winning upside as he showed last week. Dell is RotoBaller's No. 34 WR in Week 10, making him a fringe starter in most leagues, but he brings lots of upside if you can handle the risk factors.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins A Strong WR2 in Week 10
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:54 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has had a few quiet games lately, but he remains a starting option in most standard-sized leagues as the Texans visit the Browns this week. Collins had four catches on four targets for 55 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season last week against the Chargers. It was a nice bounce-back to over 15 PPR fantasy points after only catching two passes for six yards in his team's loss to the Giants. His overall output has been inconsistent from week to week as C.J. Stroud has spread the ball to a variety of targets. Collins still has big-play upside and is one of the top options in the team's passing game, so he still makes sense to start in most formats against the Browns. The Browns have allowed seven wide receiver touchdowns this season, but zero in the last four weeks. Last week, the Saints receivers had a solid 197 receiving yards against the Browns, so there should be space available for Collins this week. He is RotoBaller's No. 15 WR this week, and he can be a solid WR2, even though he hasn't been living up to the elite receiver status that he has had the last few seasons.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Remains a Deep League Flier
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:50 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has been solid this season for the Texans, and he has been consistent enough to be a deep-league or dynasty option, despite his limited ceiling. Hutchinson has multiple catches in every game this season, averaging 3.0 catches for 35.9 receiving yards per game. He has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games, finding the end zone against the Giants before the bye and the Chargers last week. He is rotating on the outside with multiple wide receivers, but this week that pool will be a little shallower with Marvin Harrison Jr. out with a hamstring injury. Without Harrison, Hutchinson will still have to compete for targets with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Kayshon Boutte at the position, but C.J. Stroud has done a good job spreading the ball around and keeping Hutchinson marginally involved each week. He brings touchdown-dependent upside to his Week 10 matchup with the Browns, but his uncertain workload and lower ceiling keep him as the No. 55 wide receiver in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings. He is getting enough work to notice and monitor in most formats, even though he hasn't quite reached weekly starter status in standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Still a High-Risk Start Despite Big Game
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:43 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte had his best game of the season last week against the Chargers, going off for four catches for 125 yards and catching his first two touchdowns since joining the team just before the season. His monster game came right after Houston's bye week and set new season-highs across the board. Boutte will look to build on his momentum this week when he faces the Browns in Cleveland. The Browns' secondary has been solid in their last few games, but Boutte could be in line for more work with Marvin Harrison Jr. missing the game due to a hamstring injury. Without Harrison, Boutte will still likely rotate with Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Nico Collins at receiver. The Texans have shuffled receivers in and out all season, and last week it worked very effectively across the board, and especially for Boutte. The 24-year-old receiver brings big-play upside that gives him a high ceiling, but he needs to prove that last week's breakthrough wasn't just an outlier. He's RotoBaller's No. 59 wide receiver this week, making him not quite a starter in most formats. He can be used in an emergency situation, but he is very volatile.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ka'imi Fairbairn Remains an Elite Option
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:32 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will be kicking outdoors in Cleveland this week, but he's still a very strong option for fantasy football leagues since he has been one of the top kickers all season. Fairbairn has made multiple field goals in five consecutive games while going 14-for-14. He has converted all 21 of his extra-point attempts this season as well and made seven of his eight attempts from 50 yards or more. Fairbairn is in a favorable matchup since the Browns have allowed 19 field goals in nine games and an average of 21.8 points per game. Fairbairn is RotoBaller's No. 3 kicker in the Week 10 rankings, so start him with confidence this week in Cleveland.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Only a Deep-League Streamer
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:28 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has proven to be a consistent PPR contributor over the last few seasons, but he has been in a shrinking role in his team's passing game since his monster 12-catch game in Week 2. The Texans' offense has added multiple pass-catching options since Schultz was asked to carry the load in Week 2, getting players back from injury and being active in the trade market. Schultz has still gotten a few looks, with at least four targets in four consecutive games, but he has not scored a touchdown at all this year or had more than 50 yards since that big Week 2. He is RotoBaller's No. 23 TE in Week 10 as he takes on the Browns, who have been a fairly neutral matchup for tight ends this season. He isn't a regular starter in most leagues and should only be considered as a deep-league streamer or a fill-in in two-TE formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Houston Texans D/ST A Strong Start Vs. Cleveland
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:18 AM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST will face their former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, in Week 10 as they visit the Browns in Cleveland. Watson and the Browns defeated Houston when he faced them in his first season in Cleveland, but the Texans' defense has been much better in the last few years. This season, the team has eight takeaways and 29 sacks in eight games. Last week, coming off the bye week, Houston held the Chargers to 22 points and forced two turnovers while racking up a season-high eight sacks. The Browns have been the third-best matchup for D/ST this season, allowing 38 sacks in nine games and turning the ball over 11 times. Since the Texans have plenty of playmakers on defense and are coming into this favorable spot with good momentum, they are one of the top D/ST options to start in Week 10. RotoBaller puts them in the top tier of options, ranking Houston's D/ST No. 4 in Week 10's rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Miami Dolphins D/ST Can Be A Streaming Option in Week 10
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 8:08 AM ETThe Miami Dolphins D/ST isn't normally one of the top options to consider, but in Week 10, they are on the road against the Colts in a favorable spot. Last week, Miami held the Lions to only 19 points while collecting three sacks and an interception by Chris Johnson. The defense has forced four turnovers in the last four games and picked up multiple sacks in each of the last three. The defensive unit brings some momentum into Sunday's matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to D/ST this season. Opposing defenses have 25 sacks in nine games, while the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times. They have not won the turnover battle in 13 straight games dating back to last season, setting a new franchise record for consecutive games failing to win the turnover battle. With the potential for turnovers and sacks, the Dolphins check in at No. 11 in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings, making them a solid streaming option if you are looking for a D/ST from the waiver wire.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle McCord Only A Desperation Start in NFL Debut
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:58 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord will make his first NFL appearance as the Dolphins visit the Colts in Week 10. McCord was a 2025 sixth-round pick after playing for Ohio State and Syracuse in college. He was cut by the Eagles and spent the 2026 preseason with the Packers. He looked sharp in that limited preseason action, completing 46 of 70 pass attempts for 446 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He was traded to the Dolphins for a sixth-round pick at the end of the preseason before Week 1, and McCord has been Miami's backup for all seven games, despite not getting into an NFL game. He will get his first chance in a relatively favorable matchup against the Colts, but he's still extremely high-risk given how much Miami's passing game has struggled this season. He's only a dart throw in deep, two-QB leagues since he's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 27 QB for Week 10.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright Ready to Resume Backup Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:52 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright missed last week's game with a quad injury but does not have an injury designation for Week 10's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He was not limited or sidelined for any of Miami's practices this week, so he should be a full go. However, Wright hasn't been able to carve out much of a role at all in the Dolphins' backfield since Ollie Gordon II has claimed the workhorse role after De'Von Achane (knee) was lost for the season. Wright has typically been getting a few touches each game as a change-of-pace play behind Gordon, but he has just 41 rushing yards on his 22 carries for the season, so he has not been efficient or productive in his limited work. As a result, while he can still be a possible deep league or dynasty stash, he doesn't have a lot of upside in his current role, checking in this week as RotoBaller's No. 57 RB, well outside the range for starters in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II A Strong RB2 Vs. the Colts
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:46 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II is in a favorable matchup and could carry a large workload this week, as the Dolphins face the Colts. Gordon has already had at least 16 carries in each of the last four games and in five of his six games since De'Von Achane (knee) left the game against the Chiefs with a season-ending knee injury. Gordon has not found the end zone in the last two weeks against the Lions and Patriots, but he had four straight games with a touchdown prior to that. With Kyle McCord stepping in for his NFL debut, Gordon could step into an even larger role as the focus of the offense. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most PPR fantasy points to running backs this season, allowing 10 RB touchdowns in nine games and an average of 111.67 rushing yards and 40.67 receiving yards per game to the position. Gordon has been the workhorse back since Achane went down, and even with Jaylen Wright ready to return from his one-game absence, Gordon will likely carry the load again this week in a favorable matchup. The offense hasn't been reliable enough to carry him into the top 10 at the position, but Gordon is the RB13 in RotoBaller's rankings this week, making him one of the strongest RB2 options in most leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich A High-Risk Play with New Quarterback
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:35 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich ranks second on the team in targets this season, behind only Malik Washington, and he has a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 10. However, he remains a high-risk play with a new quarterback taking over. Malik Willis was placed on IR with a core injury, so Kyle McCord will make his NFL debut on Sunday. It's uncertain how much Dulcich will be involved in McCord's pass distribution or how effective McCord will be, which gives Dulcich a very low floor despite the favorable matchup. Last week against the Dolphins, Dulcich only had two catches on four targets for 14 receiving yards, his lowest totals since going catchless in Week 4. He does have potential as an emergency streamer since he'll be on the field and likely get some targets, but he isn't a strong starting option in standard leagues since he checks in as the No. 29 TE in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Brings Flex Appeal in Deep Leagues
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:23 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has emerged as the team's top receiver since returning from a three-game absence with an ankle injury sustained in Week 2. He had two long touchdowns in his Week 7 return and then had four catches for 43 yards against the Patriots, followed by six catches for 70 yards against the Lions. He led the team with eight targets last week, while no other wide receiver had more than three targets. Douglas will be working with a new QB this week as Kyle McCord steps in to replace Malik Willis (core), who is on IR. The new passer definitely makes Douglas a higher risk, even in a favorable matchup against the Colts. His big-play potential and solid target volume make him still a fringe FLEX play in deep leagues, though, checking in as RotoBaller's No. 42 WR. He comes with a high ceiling but is also high risk with a new QB at the helm of an offense that was already a little shaky.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington Only a Deep League Flier
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:16 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington will be dealing with a new quarterback this week as Kyle McCord takes over for Malik Willis, who was placed on IR with a core injury. Washington and Willis worked well together, and Washington leads the team with 48 targets for the season. He has fallen behind Caleb Douglas a little bit in the last few weeks after Douglas returned from injury. Last week, Washington only had three targets and two catches for 21 yards against the Lions. He had a better week in Week 8 against the Patriots, when he scored his one touchdown of the season. He has yet to reach 70 receiving yards in any game, and with the uncertainty of a new QB in the mix as well, he is a very high-risk option for Week 10 against the Colts. Washington does have touchdown-dependent upside but should only be started in deep leagues. RotoBaller ranks him as the No. 46 WR this week, and he'll probably need to get back into the end zone to be a strong play.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kevin Coleman Jr. Possibly Lined Up for More Work
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. could be set for a larger role against the Colts this week, since his teammate and fellow rookie Chris Bell is doubtful with a knee injury. If Bell is sidelined as expected, Coleman would move up to third on the depth chart for the Dolphins' Week 10 matchup with the Colts. Coleman showed some upside with three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in Week 8, but he was held to zero catches in Week 9, although he did have a 16-yard run. Coleman has been the fourth receiver the last several weeks behind Bell, Malik Washington, and Caleb Douglas, but he'll move up the depth chart if Bell is out. Starting QB Malik Willis is also out this week due to a core injury, so Kyle McCord will be making his NFL debut against the Colts as well. The change at QB and uncertain role make him a high-risk play, but there is dynasty or deep league upside to consider since Coleman has flashed playmaking ability. He is the WR100 in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings, so he should not be starting for fantasy teams, even though he does have the potential to get some opportunities.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Risky Streaming Option In Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 2:02 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers D/ST had another boom game last week against the Raiders. The 49ers recorded three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown in their victory. It was their third game forcing multiple turnovers, but they have zero in four other games. It was also their second consecutive game (and, coincidentally, the fourth this season) where they failed to record a sack. In Week 10, San Francisco is facing the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that makes streaming the 49ers' D/ST a gamble. The Cowboys have given up seven sacks over their last two games and, last week, committed two turnovers. However, Dak Prescott has not thrown an interception since Week 6, and Dallas' offense has averaged 31.7 points in their last three games. Fantasy managers are better off avoiding San Francisco D/ST in what could be a high-scoring affair in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com