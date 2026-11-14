Kaelon Black A Deep-League Flex Candidate In Potential Shootout
Nov 14, 2026, 12:17 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for a season-high 70 yards last week against the Raiders, outgaining starter Christian McCaffrey on the ground. It was the second time in as many games that the rookie outgained CMC on the ground, and the fourth time overall. Black's 29.1% rush share in the 49ers' backfield is among the highest in the NFL among non-starting running backs, and he is making good use of his opportunities, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. San Francisco's offense should be in a high gear again in the Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Dallas has given up 129.7 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to running backs over the last three weeks and has allowed the fourth-most explosive runs this season. Black is projected as a back-end RB3 in Week 10 and can be started in deeper leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Jordan Watkins Likely To Face Reduced Role In Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 12:45 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins was the team's leading receiver last week, making four receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. Watkins was the primary beneficiary of the absences of Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) in the win over the Raiders and has maintained a 76% snap share in the 49ers' last three games. Evans will be out again in Week 10, but Samuel has been cleared to return for the upcoming meeting with the Cowboys. The 49ers also added veteran Keenan Allen at the trade deadline. Watkins is likely to face a reduced role, but shouldn't disappear entirely, as Samuel may need time to ramp up and Allen may need some time to adjust to the 49ers' offense. Dallas has given up the seventh-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2026, making it a good matchup for Watkins if only his playing time were more certain. He projects as a WR4 in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Devaughn Vele's Role Diminishing in Saints' Passing Attack
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 12:42 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele reeled in two receptions on four targets for 17 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. It was season lows across the board for Vele, who had previously recorded at least three receptions and five targets in every game this season. The drop in production coincided with the debut of rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson, who saw just 18 snaps, but out-targeted Vele 5-4 and outgained him 30-17. Despite this, Vele continued to lead the receiving group in snap percentage, playing 93% of the team's offensive snaps. With Tyson's role set to increase as he gets fully healthy, Vele will likely continue to see his opportunities decrease. He profiles as a low-end WR5/6 and comes in at WR54 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Jalen Nailor Falling Behind in Raiders' Receiving Hierarchy
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 12:38 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has not been a factor for fantasy thus far in 2026, and his immediate outlook becomes more challenging with a rookie quarterback set to man the helm. The Raiders announced that signal-caller Fernando Mendoza will handle first-string duties moving forward, as the team traded veteran Kirk Cousins back to the Vikings earlier this week. It's possible Nailor sees a bump in production with Mendoza in control, since the first-year pro's preferences and tendencies are still unknown. However, the 27-year-old hasn't commanded more than five targets, or recorded more than 38 receiving yards in a single contest despite operating as Las Vegas' clear-cut No. 2 wideout. It just so happened that a significant portion of Cousins' pass attempts (59%) went to the running backs and tight ends, leaving little meat on the bone for WRs not named Tre Tucker. With that game plan still a threat, owners can safely avoid Nailor's services for fantasy unless a considerable change is made in the coming weeks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jordyn Tyson's Workload to Increase in Week 10
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 12:23 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded four receptions for 30 yards on five targets in Week 9's victory over the Browns. The rookie first-round pick was limited to just 18 snaps, as the Saints elected to ease him into game action following a hamstring injury that sidelined him to start the season. Head coach Kellen Moore said that Tyson should get "a healthy dose more" of snaps, which is encouraging news for both fantasy managers and Saints fans alike. His 27.7% target rate was an impressive mark, and he should become an increasingly viable fantasy option as he continues to see his workload increase. Tyson did not appear on the injury report at all this week and comes in at WR39 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Jeff Nowak
Oronde Gadsden a Fading Asset in LA's Pass Attack
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 12:19 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden once looked like a promising fantasy asset, but he isn't seeing enough consistent work to be a reliable option for managers. Gadsden burst onto the scene in the middle of the 2025 season, ripping off an impressive four-game stretch in which he amassed a 24/377/2 line with an outlandish 89% catch rate. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old's production fell off following an injury, and he hasn't been able to regain that form even in 2026. Granted, a host of other issues in the Chargers' team environment contribute to a lack of production in the passing game. Still, Gadsden isn't even the weekly snap leader at his position - an honor that goes to teammate Charlie Kolar. The former has been the more effective receiver of the duo by far, but it doesn't change the fact that he's been too spotty for fantasy. There's likely a point in which quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense turn it around. Until then, Gadsden can be left out of lineups, as an average of 2.4 receptions and 21.5 receiving yards per game won't get it done for fantasy.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Chris Olave Remains a Reliable Fantasy Option Ahead of Week 10
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 12:15 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave led the team with seven receptions on 12 targets for 98 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. It was the sixth time this season that the star wideout has drawn double-digit targets, and he currently ranks fifth among receivers in targets per game (10.4) and sixth in yards per game (91.8). Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson made his debut, albeit on a snap count, but had no impact on Olave's role in the offense. The volume should continue to be there, though Olave has scored just twice this season, limiting his overall fantasy ceiling. Despite the lack of touchdowns, he remains locked in as an every-week WR1 and comes in at WR8 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense that ranks middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Christian McCaffrey Could Extend TD Streak To Eighth Game
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 12:04 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gained 87 scrimmage yards on 20 touches last week and had two touchdowns. McCaffrey ran in one score and walked a reception into the end zone for the other, making it his seventh consecutive game with at least one touchdown. Through Week 9, McCaffrey is averaging 20.8 PPR points per game and has looked rejuvenated as a runner, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He should have another solid showing in Week 10 against the Cowboys. Dallas is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (112.8) to running backs and the fifth-most PPR points (26.5) to the position group. The matchup has the highest projected point total on this week's slate, and McCaffrey should play a prominent role in what should be a high-scoring affair. As usual, McCaffrey is projected as a top-5 option at running back and should be locked into lineups for Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Alvin Kamara's Role in New Orleans Backfield Remains Uncertain
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 13, 2026, 11:58 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed just six times for 32 yards and added three catches for another 17 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. Kamara out-snapped fellow running back Audric Estime 37-35, though it was Estime who out-gained him 77-49 in total yards. Kamara's inefficient season continues, as he is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on 6.7 attempts per game, both career lows. There may be additional mouths to feed in the backfield as well, as fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) logged a full practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to return from IR. With added competition, Kamara's fantasy value takes a significant hit. However, if Etienne Jr. does not suit up, Kamara would be a viable FLEX option against a Panthers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brock Purdy's Outlook Improving With Added Receivers
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 11:50 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had another productive game last weekend against the Raiders. Purdy threw for just 232 yards, but added 40 rushing yards and had three total touchdowns. Purdy finished Week 9 as the overall QB4, and it was his sixth top-12 finish in nine games. Purdy has been among the best quarterbacks in fantasy despite injuries to his receiving corps. Mike Evans (Achilles) will be out again in Week 10, but Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will return for his first action since Week 5. San Francisco bolstered their wide receiver depth at the trade deadline, adding veteran Keenan Allen from the Colts. Purdy should have another field day against the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas is averaging 22.3 fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks and has given up 16 passing touchdowns to four interceptions so far. Purdy is projected for another QB1 finish and should be started everywhere.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Audric Estime Looking to Maintain Role in Saints Backfield
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 13, 2026, 11:48 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime rushed 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 9's win over the Browns. He added one catch on his lone target for another five yards. After being waived by Cleveland on Monday and claimed by New Orleans on Tuesday, Estime immediately stepped into the lead rushing role over fellow running back Alvin Kamara. He played 35 snaps, and his 46% touch rate easily led the team, ranking sixth among running backs who saw at least 30 snaps in Week 9. However, his large workload may be short-lived, as teammate Travis Etienne Jr. logged a full practice Friday and is officially questionable to return from IR this week. Estime was impressive enough to earn a role in the offense, but once Etienne returns, the backfield could become too crowded for him to remain fantasy-relevant. He ranks RB41 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, with significant upside if Etienne Jr. cannot suit up.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com
Tyler Shough Set for Another High-Volume Outing Against Panthers
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 13, 2026, 11:21 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 21-of-35 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown while adding 50 rushing yards on 10 attempts in Week 9's win over the Browns. Shough's passing volume was relatively low through the first three quarters, as he attempted just 15 passes during that span. However, the Browns began moving the ball more effectively as the game progressed, forcing Shough and the Saints' offense to increase their pace and throw more often. He eventually connected with tight end Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime. Shough has now surpassed 250 passing yards in six of eight games this season, though he has thrown multiple passing touchdowns just three times. He should see plenty of volume again in Week 10 against the Panthers and ranks at QB7 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cooper Kupp Can be Avoided in Most Leagues for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 13, 2026, 11:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp can be left on the bench in fantasy leagues with 14 or fewer teams heading into Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. His volume has been inconsistent lately, and he's headed for an even smaller role this week now that Rashid Shaheed is returning from injury. Kupp is expected to operate as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Shaheed, and his target volume could also be scaled back with Drew Lock starting in place of Sam Darnold (elbow) for the second week in a row. So far, the 33-year-old is having the worst fantasy season of his career, despite not missing any games. He is the overall WR63 in PPR scoring with just 22 catches, 238 yards, and two touchdowns. There's some merit to leaving him on the bench in leagues with at least 12-14 teams in case Smith-Njigba gets hurt, but it does not justify actually inserting him into lineups for Week 10. He ranks as the overall WR62 in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Sinnott Earning More Targets Despite Modest Snap Share
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 13, 2026, 10:52 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night, showcasing himself as one of quarterback Jayden Daniels' preferred targets in the victory. It was encouraging to see the third-year Kansas State product finally carve out a role, as he had only caught one pass in his previous eight games this season. This increased volume share could generate some low-end appeal in deeper fantasy football leagues going forward. With that said, there are still some concerns with Sinnott's workload. Specifically, he played just 35% of the snaps on Thursday night, which ranked last among the Commanders' three tight ends. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Sinnott in fantasy leagues, but it's probably a bit too early to spend a roster spot on him in leagues with 14 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Yurosek Draws the Start in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 13, 2026, 10:48 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end Ben Yurosek is expected to earn the start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. The Vikings have ruled out T.J. Hockenson for this week, bumping Yurosek up to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. The second-year Georgia product has been used very sparingly since entering the NFL, so Sunday's game will be his first opportunity to carve out a noteworthy role on offense. Through 16 career games, the 24-year-old has just four catches and 48 receiving yards. We expect his volume to increase as the starter this week, but perhaps not enough to get him on the fantasy radar in leagues with 14 or fewer teams. He can be left on waivers in most leagues as newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins instead targets the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison (thumb), and Myles Price.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Upgrades to Full in Friday's Practice Estimation
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 13, 2026, 10:41 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (calf) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday, according to the team's official injury report. Bateman had been limited on Thursday, so his upgraded status on Friday should be seen as a very encouraging sign. With that being said, the Ravens held a walkthrough on Friday, so this latest practice report is merely an estimate. Nevertheless, we would expect Bateman to be able to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 10, barring a setback. The bad news for Bateman is that the Ravens' offense is currently on its fourth quarterback, and we have yet to see if Jacoby Brissett can support any additional fantasy-relevant receivers beyond Zay Flowers. For now, Bateman can be avoided in fantasy football, despite his favorable matchup against the 0-8 Chargers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Baltimore Ravens
David Njoku Logs Another Limited Practice on Friday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 13, 2026, 10:32 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (fibula) remained limited during practice on Friday ahead of Week 10, according to the team's official injury report. Njoku is currently on injured reserve, and it remains unclear whether the Chargers will choose to activate him for this week's Monday Night Football contest against the Baltimore Ravens. It's worth noting that Njoku also logged two limited practices in Week 9, but did not end up getting activated prior to kickoff. Therefore, he may need to log a full practice on Saturday in order to have a realistic chance of playing this week. The 30-year-old posted a solid stat line of five catches and 58 yards during his only healthy game of the season back in Week 1. If he does play this week, he could be in the mix to handle a very large target share with wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back, did not practice) trending in the wrong direction. In such a scenario, Njoku would rank as a mid-range TE2 with low-end TE1 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Ryan Fitzgerald Has Chance to Bounce Back in Week 10 Vs. Saints
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 10:19 PM ETCarolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald went 3-for-3 on extra points, but missed his lone field-goal attempt from 43 yards out in Week 9. Since the Panthers' Week 5 bye, Fitzgerald has only made four field goals on five attempts and has made six extra points on eight attempts. This poor scoring stretch has brought him down to the 23rd-ranked kicker in points per game (8.1) for the season. Nevertheless, Fitzgerald has an opportunity to bounce back in the Panthers' Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, whose defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. In addition, both teams are towards the top in total points against on the season, so the result could be a high-scoring back-and-forth competition. With this opportunity, Fitzgerald should greatly improve upon his Week 9 outing, but still, there are likely better streamers for fantasy managers to utilize. He slots in as RotoBaller's 17th-ranked kicker in Week 10.--Nathan Runyan
Source: CBS Sports
Jalen Coker Has Potential for Get-Right Game Against the Saints
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 9:53 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker has been on a disappointing run the past three weeks, only drawing 14 combined targets and catching seven of them for 74 yards and one touchdown; this after exciting production and a strong target share to begin the season. With tight end Darren Waller's 10-target showing in Week 9, and the potential return of fellow wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) in Week 10, Coker could see some more target competition, but a substantial increase in targets for him is not outside the realm of possibilities. This Week 10 bout has the makings of a shootout, with both teams towards the top of the league in most points allowed per game. Additionally, QBs Bryce Young and Tyler Shough are tied for first in pass attempts per game. The Saints' defense is middle of the pack in fantasy points per game allowed to wide receivers this season. Coker no doubt remains the number two option in this Panthers' passing game and has a good chance to capitalize in this matchup. Fantasy managers can plug Coker into their lineups as a low-end WR2, WR20 in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings.--Nathan Runyan
Source: StatMuse
Tre' Harris Practices in Full on Friday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 13, 2026, 9:52 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (calf) was upgraded to a full participant during Friday's practice. Harris was limited in practice to begin the week, but he appears to be making good progress. The 24-year-old appears to be on track to suit up against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night. If active, Harris will likely play a bigger role than normal with fellow wideout Ladd McConkey (back) trending in the wrong direction. Harris saw seven targets during last week's loss to the Houston Texans. The expectation is that he'll see a similar volume this week. He could be a possible deep league flex option, assuming he doesn't get downgraded during Saturday's practice. Fantasy managers should check back on Saturday, just in case, ahead of Monday's game.--Andy Webb
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Carson Beck Facing An Uphill Battle In NFL Debut
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 9:42 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck will make his first career start and regular-season appearance in an NFL game on Sunday. Beck is taking over in the aftermath of Jacoby Brissett being traded to the Ravens and Gardner Minshew (elbow) hitting injured reserve. Unfortunately, this opportunity is marked with significant challenges. For one, Beck will be up against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles is allowing 198.7 passing yards per game, has the third-highest pressure rate (39.7%) in the NFL, and last week got Myles Garrett (knee) back on the field for the first time since Week 1. On top of the challenging opponent, Arizona's wide receiver room has been gutted by injuries. Michael Wilson (neck) is the latest to fall, leaving Beck with the likes of Reggie Virgil, Devin Duvernay, and Simi Fehoko as his next options behind tight end Trey McBride. In Week 10, Beck is only viable as a last resort in two-QB formats.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com