Patrick Mahomes Set to Start Against Atlanta
Nov 13, 2026, 3:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right elbow) practiced fully Friday for the third straight day and has no game designation for Sunday's trip to Atlanta. Mahomes briefly left the win over the New York Jets after hurting his elbow on a second-quarter sack, then returned and finished 23-of-31 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He's thrown five touchdown passes without an interception over his last two games, a stretch that includes 321 yards and three scores at Denver. Both touchdowns against the Jets went to running back Kenneth Walker III, who is questionable after missing Friday's practice with a groin injury. The Chiefs will be without tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle), who also left the Jets game early. Rashee Rice (knee) and Xavier Worthy (hamstring), who combined for 11 catches against New York, both practiced fully on Friday and carry no game designations. He remains a fantasy QB1 against an Atlanta defense that gave up 271 yards and three touchdown passes to Joe Burrow on 29 attempts in last week's loss to Cincinnati.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
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Bhayshul Tuten, Jakobi Meyers, Chris Rodriguez Jr. Off the Injury Report
#JAXvsTEN Status Report pic.twitter.com/BYQKjUie5W— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 4:14 PM ET
Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell Questionable for Sunday
Jets listed as questionable for Sunday include— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 13, 2026
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper
Jarvis Brownlee
Harrison Phillips
Joe Ossai
AD Mitchell
VJ Payne
Nahshon Wright
Nov 13, 2026, 4:12 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson, Jauan Jennings Ruled Out, Jordan Addison Questionable
The #Vikings final Week 10 injury report— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 13, 2026
OUT: LB Blake Cashman, TE T.J. Hockenson, DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, WR Jauan Jennings and QB Kyler Murray
QUESTIONABLE: WR Jordan Addison (thumb), S Joshua Metellus (shoulder) and OLB Kyle Van Noy pic.twitter.com/WU1CfJg9Hr
Nov 13, 2026, 4:07 PM ET
Xavier Worthy Has No Game Designation for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 4:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) has no game designation for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. He was a full participant Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday after leaving the win over the New York Jets early. Worthy caught all six of his targets for 48 yards and led Kansas City's wide receivers by playing 74% of the offensive snaps. Rashee Rice drew seven targets and tight end Travis Kelce drew six. Worthy is a flex option in deeper PPR leagues. His six catches against the Jets matched his total from the prior two games, when he gained 24 yards combined against Seattle and Denver. He has 33 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown this season. Against the Jets, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen drew three targets between them, while Andrew Armstrong played 22 snaps without a target. The Chiefs acquired Josh Downs from Indianapolis this week, and head coach Andy Reid said he would see how the newcomer settles in before deciding how much to play him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
David Montgomery (groin) Fully Practices Friday, Listed as Questionable
#Texans questionable include Will Anderson Jr. (ankle, still regarded as having a shot to play), Trent Brown (wrist, expected to play), Wyatt Teller (back, illness), Jake Hummel (groin, ready to be activated), Jaylin Smith (hamstring, ready to be activated), David Montgomery…— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 3:59 PM ET
Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) Ruled Out for Week 10
#Texans officially ruled out Azeez Al-Shaair (groin), Brevni Jordan (foot), Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring), Danielle Hunter (hamstring), Keylan Rutledge (stinger)— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 3:58 PM ET
Kenneth Walker Questionable Against Atlanta
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 3:55 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) missed Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. He was absent from the injury report Wednesday and Thursday, and head coach Andy Reid said Walker reported groin discomfort when he arrived at the facility Friday. Emmett Johnson is the first pickup for fantasy managers who need to cover a potential Walker absence. He's listed next on Kansas City's depth chart and ran for 34 yards and a touchdown on six carries against the New York Jets last week. Johnson also has 14 catches for 237 yards this season. Jaydn Ott had three carries for 19 yards against the Jets and is also questionable after being limited Friday with a hamstring injury. Walker produced 143 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns against New York, with 102 yards on 18 carries and 41 yards on four catches. With 872 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through eight games, Walker remains an RB1 if active for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Tyjae Spears Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 3:51 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) upgraded to a full practice on Friday but is still listed as questionable to play on Sunday in the Week 10 divisional clash at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Spears started off the week as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday. The 25-year-old remains up in the air to play this weekend, but he is trending in the right direction after missing each of the last two games. If Spears is back on Sunday against the Jaguars, he should return to a pass-catching role as the complement to lead back Tony Pollard, who was not moved at Tuesday's trade deadline. Spears came into the 2026 season with an opportunity to have a bigger role as a pass-catcher in coordinator Brian Daboll's offense, but injuries have held him back. In six games played, Spears has 18 carries for 66 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns, while adding 15 receptions for 75 yards and no touchdowns through the air. If he gets the green light to return in Week 10, Spears will be a low-upside RB3/flex in deep PPR leagues, at best. He is currently ranked as the No. 54 fantasy RB for this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Andrei Iosivas Listed as Doubtful
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 3:42 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) is listed as doubtful to play on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Iosivas has been out since Sept. 20 due to a thumb injury, and he is unlikely to return this weekend. The 27-year-old's next chance to be activated from Injured Reserve to return to the field will come in Monday night's matchup on the road against the Washington Commanders in Week 11. Iosivas returned to practice on Thursday and was limited in two practices, but it was not enough to convince the coaching staff that he is ready to play in a game. Dohnte Meyers will serve as Cincy's WR3 for another week behind star pass-catchers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. When Iosivas returns to the Bengals offense, he will merely be a WR bench stash in the deepest of fantasy football formats as a distant No. 3 behind Chase and Higgins. In just two games played in 2026, in his fourth year in the league, Iosivas has only three receptions on four targets for 19 yards. He should remain on the waiver wire in the vast majority of leagues in 2026 unless Chase or Higgins miss time with an injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Dont'e Thornton Jr. Questionable Against Seattle
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 3:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (back) missed Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Klint Kubiak said, according to Sam Warren. Thornton was off the Week 10 injury report through Thursday. He was limited last Thursday with a back injury, practiced in full Friday, and entered the San Francisco game without a designation before being made inactive. He was also inactive against the New York Jets in his first game back on the roster after Las Vegas activated him from injured reserve on Oct. 27. Thornton has yet to make his season debut after hurting his hamstring in training camp. Tre Tucker caught four passes for 55 yards against the 49ers and tied tight end Brock Bowers for the team lead with eight targets. Jalen Nailor played 37 of 50 offensive snaps, while Jack Bech played 17. The Raiders will start rookie Fernando Mendoza for the first time Sunday, after trading Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. Thornton is a watch-list option in redraft until he starts getting snaps in that offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
T.J. Hockenson Absent From Friday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 3:20 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) was absent from the practice field Friday, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Hockenson missed Thursday's practice and was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated report. Minnesota had yet to post his game designation for Sunday's trip to Green Bay. Hockenson leads the Vikings with 35 catches and had four for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Packers in Week 1. He also caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown at Detroit in Week 8. In Monday's loss to Buffalo, he played 39 of Minnesota's 48 offensive snaps and caught four of seven targets for 33 yards. Only Justin Jefferson drew more targets in that game. Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew combined for 16 offensive snaps against Buffalo, and neither was targeted. Bartholomew has seven catches for 54 yards this season and Yurosek has two for 34. With both backups seeing so little work in the passing game, fantasy managers should line up a replacement from another team if they've been starting Hockenson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Spencer Shrader a Quality Fantasy Kicker for Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 3:15 PM ETIndianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader has been the best fantasy football kicker to this point in the season, and his Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins sets him up well to keep delivering. Miami is allowing 326.1 total yards and 25 points per game, so opposing offenses are moving the ball against them. The Colts' offense has not been great, and after trading Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, it might struggle even more. That could open the door for several field goal attempts for Shrader though. He is listed as K5 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, so he remains a fantasy kicker to keep starting this week. That might change as the weeks pass, but his matchup is good enough this week to try him at least one more time.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Colts D/ST a Streaming Option in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 3:07 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts D/ST is a possible fantasy streaming option in Week 10 for the team's matchup against Miami. The Dolphins haven't been a very good offense this season, and they will be starting Kyle McCord over Malik Willis (groin) at quarterback, creating a good outlook for the D/ST. The Colts' defense hasn't been very good this season, allowing 361.8 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. The 27.7 points per game allowed is the third-worst mark in the league. The Colts D/ST is listed as DST10 in our Week 10 projections, showing they could be a pretty solid option this week. It would be a bit of a risk to try them, so expect the DST to be more utilized in deeper fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Daniel Jones Offers Deep-League Streaming Upside in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:59 PM ETIndianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones has not had a very good season, but he could be in for one of his better fantasy showings against Miami in Week 10. The Dolphins are a favorable matchup, and this is one of the few winnable games the Colts have remaining, so Jones' outlook is pretty solid. He has completed just 60.3% of his passes for 1,722 yards and six touchdowns, while being intercepted 10 times. Jones has 86 rushing yards and a score on 28 attempts as well. There's not much to be excited about with Jones, except for the matchup - he will also be missing reliable pass catchers after Keenan Allen and Josh Downs were traded away. Jones is listed as QB22 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's still just a deep-league starting option despite his favorable matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Deion Burks a Player to Watch as Playing Time Increases Starting in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:52 PM ETIndianapolis rookie wide receiver Deion Burks has not produced much this season, but better days could be ahead as his role and playing time expand. The Colts traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, so that opens the door for wide receivers to step up, and Burks could be one of those guys. He has just nine targets over nine games played so far, catching six for 60 yards. He's also gotten three rushing attempts, gaining 21 yards. He's logged just 15.6% of the team's offensive snaps so far, but that should change starting in Week 10. His matchup against the Dolphins is not a favorable one, so his fantasy outlook isn't very bright. He's listed as WR72 on our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's only an option in really deep leagues. He's one to keep tabs on moving forward though.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ashton Dulin Eyes More Production as Role Expands in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:45 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Ashton Dulin will take on a larger role for his team after Keenan Allen and Josh Downs were traded away. Despite that, Dulin is not a very big fantasy asset, especially because he's going into a tough fantasy test against the Dolphins in Week 10. Dulin has played in five games this season, and he has four receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown across nine targets. He has played just 21.9% of the team's offensive snaps so far. His role should expand, starting this week, but he's going to need to prove his worth before becoming a legit fantasy asset. Dulin is WR66 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's only an option in the deepest leagues out there.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Seth McGowan a Deep-League Option in Week 10 in Reserve Role
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:41 PM ETIndianapolis running back Seth McGowan is just a deep-league fantasy option due to Jonathan Taylor remaining with the team after the trade deadline. McGowan has carved out a decent offensive role though, carrying the ball 43 times for 208 yards and a touchdown so far, while also hauling in five of his six targets for nine yards. He has played 22.3% of the team's offensive snaps so far. Miami is a pretty favorable matchup for running backs, so McGowan has a little fantasy appeal, but just in deeper leagues. He's RB46 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's only startable in deeper setups. McGowan would only become a standard league option if Taylor were injured, so that's something to keep in mind, especially with the Colts' season fading away.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Laquon Treadwell Primed for Bigger Role Starting in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:36 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Laquon Treadwell should have a bigger offensive role beginning in Week 10 against Miami, so his fantasy outlook improves a little bit. The Colts traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, so there's a ton of snaps and production to replace, and Treadwell could be one of the beneficiaries. Over nine games so far, Treadwell has 16 receptions for 215 yards over 29 targets. He's played 76% of the team's offensive snaps. The matchup against the Dolphins is actually a tough one for fantasy wide receivers though. Treadwell is listed at WR49 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's just a deep-league option for this week. He's one to keep an eye on in case he steps into the WR1 role for Indianapolis.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Myles Garrett Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 2:32 PM ETLos Angeles Rams All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) will be listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday's Week 10 game against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but he is feeling good and is expected to play, head coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. The 30-year-old made an immediate impact in the Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders after returning from Injured Reserve, picking up three sacks for the Rams. He continues to take it easy because of his knee in practice, but all signs point to Garrett being available for this weekend's game against the Cardinals, who are now down to rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who will be making his NFL debut in Week 10. Even if Garrett is not 100% with his knee on Sunday, he will be licking his chops to get to Beck and could easily have another multi-sack performance for fantasy managers in IDP leagues. The Rams defense is finally starting to hit its stride this year, and getting Garrett back is a big reason why. As long as he is active, as expected, he should be locked into all starting lineups in IDP formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Tyler Warren Eyes Big Fantasy Outing in Favorable Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:29 PM ETIndianapolis tight end Tyler Warren is primed for a big fantasy showing in the team's Week 10 game against Miami. Not only are the Dolphins a favorable fantasy matchup for tight ends, but after the trades of Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, Warren should serve a big role in the passing game for the Colts. Across seven games so far, Warren has 275 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions and 53 targets. He also has six rushing yards and a score across three carries. The tight end has underwhelmed for most of the season, but between the matchup and his outlook in his own offense, Warren is set up really well. He's listed as TE3 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's a quality starting option in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN