Puka Nacua Targeting a Mid-December Return
Nov 13, 2026, 1:25 PM ETLos Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) was placed on injured reserve after suffering an MCL and PCL sprain, as well as turf toe, on the team's final offensive play of a Week 9 win over the Commanders, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that he is targeting a mid-December return. While that timeline would afford him the chance to ramp up ahead of a potential Rams playoff run, it likely puts his return close to the start or even midway through the fantasy playoffs. The WR2 by points per game, Nacua is one of the few players reasonably capable of making an immediate fantasy impact following an injury of this nature, putting contending fantasy managers in a bind as to whether to hold him or flip him for more reliable production. The two-time Pro Bowler is RotoBaller's WR31 in rest-of-season rankings.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
More Recent News
Zachariah Branch Ruled Out for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 1:40 PM ETAtlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) has been ruled out for this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Branch has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 8 in the loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will miss a second straight game this Sunday. The Falcons will go into their bye next week, so the 22-year-old third-rounder from Georgia will not return until at least the team's Week 12 game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 29. In his absence for the second straight week, look for Olamide Zaccheaus to see the field more in Atlanta behind Drake London and Jahan Dotson, although he will not be on the fantasy radar as a starting option in most formats in Week 10 against KC. Branch has been barely used in the Falcons' offense in his first year in the NFL in 2026, catching just 10 of his 12 targets for 64 yards (6.4 yards per reception) and no touchdowns in eight games played. Because of his lack of a consistent role, Branch is really only worth stashing in dynasty/keeper leagues for the time being.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Israel Abanikanda to Serve as Cowboys RB2
Patrick McGrath
Nov 13, 2026, 1:37 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda has not played in an NFL game since his 2023 rookie season, but with Tyler Goodson (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury suffered in a Week 9 win over the Colts, the former fifth-round pick of the New York Jets is expected to serve as the primary backup to Javonte Williams. Currently the fantasy RB6, Williams has handled nearly a 76% running back rush share, and although Goodson has matched his efficiency with 4.1 yards per carry, the former Bronco trails only D'Andre Swift with nine rushing touchdowns. With Abanikanda unlikely to eat into his workload, either near the goal line or between the 20s, Williams is RotoBaller's RB7 ahead of a Week 10 matchup with the 49ers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Joseph Hoyt
Denzel Boston Listed as Questionable
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 1:31 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) returned to practice on Friday but is listed as questionable to play in Week 10 on Sunday against the hosting Houston Texans, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Head coach Todd Monken said that Boston "moved around pretty good" in practice on Friday and is "trending in the right way" to play this weekend. The 22-year-old second-rounder from Washington picked up a toe injury in the Week 9 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints last weekend and missed the first two practices of the week. His injury was downplayed earlier in the week, though, and the young pass-catcher appears to be on the right side of questionable for Week 10 action. In last week's loss to the Saints, Boston had six catches on seven targets for a season-high 98 receiving yards while working with quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the first time all year. The move back to Deshaun Watson under center this week after he missed Week 9 due to a concussion could be a concern for Boston's fantasy managers, as well as the less-than-appealing matchup against Houston's defense. Boston has a nice 32-507-3 line in his first nine NFL games, but he could be a boom/bust WR2/3 against the Texans if he is active on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Denzel Boston Returns to Practice Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 13, 2026, 1:13 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) returned to practice on Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week with a toe injury. Fantasy managers will need to monitor the team's official injury report for his level of participation, but his mere presence is an encouraging sign for his Week 10 availability. The 2026 second-round pick ranks first among rookie wide receivers by both receiving yards and touchdowns, and he once again makes for a strong flex play if he's able to suit up against a Texans defense that has been surprisingly vulnerable to outside receivers. With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson already confirmed as the Week 10 starter after missing the team's previous game with a concussion, Boston is RotoBaller's WR25.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Bam Knight Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:57 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) has no injury designation and will be good to go against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 on Sunday, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Knight suffered a concussion in the Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys and did not play in last week's loss on the road against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. With rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) still on Injured Reserve, Knight will return this weekend and could take over lead-back duties from Tyler Allgeier. In the first matchup against the Rams in Week 6, Knight had a season-high 15 carries for 80 yards while adding two catches on two targets for 18 yards. Before suffering a concussion, Knight was the more effective back while sharing the workload with Allgeier. Albeit in a bad matchup against a Rams defense that is starting to hit its stride, Knight will be a flex option in deeper leagues at the RB position in what will likely be a timeshare with Allgeier. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 40 fantasy RB in Week 10. Knight has been very efficient with limited touches this year, gaining 168 yards on 28 rushing attempts (6.0 yards per carry), but he has yet to find the end zone.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Xavier Legette Questionable vs. Saints
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:47 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) is listed as questionable to play on Sunday in Week 10 against the division-rival New Orleans Saints, according to The Athletic's Joe Person. Legette was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, so he should be on the right side of questionable to come off Injured Reserve on Saturday and play on Sunday in New Orleans. The 25-year-old former first-rounder in 2024 has played in only two games so far in his third year in the NFL due to his knee injury. Before his injury, he was serving as the WR3 for Carolina behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, leading to just two receptions on six targets for 64 yards. Legette has been a major disappointment for the Panthers early in his career, catching 86 of his 154 targets for 924 yards (10.7 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns in 33 games played, and as long as McMillan and Coker stay healthy, he will have limited fantasy upside as a deep-league stash for WR depth. Legette is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues, and he will not be a recommended flex play in deeper leagues this weekend if he is active versus the Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Jonathon Brooks Doubtful vs. Saints
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen), who remains on Injured Reserve, is listed as doubtful to play in Week 10 on Sunday against the division-rival New Orleans Saints, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks took scout-team reps at practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was erroneously listed as a full participant. Instead, Brooks was limited, and he is unlikely to come off IR on Saturday and play on Sunday in New Orleans. It means that he most likely will not return from IR until next week at home against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas has had trouble staying healthy in his NFL career, playing in just five games since being drafted in 2024. He has only played in two games for the Panthers in 2026 due to a core-muscle injury, and he has only nine rushing attempts for 30 yards while catching two passes for 43 yards in the passing game. When healthy, he should return as the change-of-pace backfield complement to starting RB Chuba Hubbard in Carolina's passing game, making him a PPR stash at the running back position as he nears his return from IR. Hubbard will have another opportunity to dominate the touches for the Panthers this weekend against the Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Garrett Wilson Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:29 PM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he expects wide receiver Garrett Wilson (head) to clear the league's concussion protocol and play on Sunday against the division-rival Buffalo Bills in Week 10, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talks. "I see that happening," Glenn said. Wilson apparently has just one more step of the concussion protocol to clear before being given the green light to suit up on Sunday after he missed last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. When healthy in 2026, he has been the team's top pass-catcher, with 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns, so if he is active this weekend, Wilson should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups in a plus matchup against Buffalo's secondary. Wilson's return will be bad news for both Adonai Mitchell and rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who have both been extremely hit or miss in the last couple of weeks as flex plays for fantasy managers. In his last game in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Wilson caught six of 12 targets for 83 yards. He has double-digit targets in three games this year and already has two 100-yard performances as he works with veteran quarterback Geno Smith.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Myles Simmons
Alvin Kamara Slides to Flex Range in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 12:22 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara gained 28 of his 32 rushing yards in overtime against Cleveland. He had three carries for four yards in regulation, half as many attempts as he logged against Pittsburgh before the bye. Kamara caught seven passes for 57 yards against the Steelers and three for 17 against the Browns as his snap share dipped from 56% to 49%. He practiced fully Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, when the Saints listed him for rest and a back issue. Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was limited both days and remained on injured reserve Thursday. In the two games they played together this season, Etienne had 21 carries and four catches to Kamara's 18 carries and six catches. Kamara is a low-end flex in 12-team PPR leagues against Carolina after Audric Estimé handled 14 carries in regulation. Kamara drew four of the five targets thrown to Saints backs, including an eight-yard catch that got New Orleans to Cleveland's two-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Estimé took the handoff on the next play and scored.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry Cleared to Face Lions in Germany
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:20 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) was limited in practice all week but has been cleared to play in Week 10 on Sunday in Munich, Germany, against the Detroit Lions. Henry played through the foot injury in the Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but he played just 49% of the offensive snaps and caught all three of his targets for 35 yards. In Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, he played just 13% of the snaps and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards before leaving with his foot injury. Another week removed from the injury, fantasy managers are hoping that the veteran tight end will see the field more in a plus matchup against Detroit. Henry could have more competition for targets from quarterback Drake Maye if receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) returns from a two-game absence, but he should still be considered on the TE1 radar this weekend. RotoBaller has Henry ranked as the No. 9 player at his position for the week. In his 11th year in the NFL, Henry currently has 32 receptions on 37 targets for 361 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played for New England.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Jared Goff Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 12:14 PM ETDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (chest) has no game designation for Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich. The Lions listed him as a full participant Thursday and Friday after a limited listing on Wednesday's estimated report. Goff threw 14 touchdown passes in his first six games this season and has thrown one in his last two. He attempted 25 passes in each of those two wins, finishing with 176 yards against Minnesota and 170 against Miami while taking seven sacks. Center Cade Mays (ankle) will miss another game, leaving Juice Scruggs in line to start again against a New England defense that has recorded 25 sacks in nine games. The Patriots gave up 372 yards and three touchdown passes to Green Bay's Jordan Love last week. Goff remains a viable superflex starter. In one-quarterback leagues, Goff is a borderline starter if Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) plays. The questionable receiver has drawn 86 targets, nearly a third of Detroit's total, and caught five of Goff's 15 touchdown passes this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tim Twentyman
Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:12 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and is officially listed as questionable for the Week 10 game in Munich, Germany, on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After Stevenson injured his knee in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was expected that the 28-year-old would miss a couple of weeks. However, he has made good progress this week and has a realistic chance to suit up overseas. That is good news for fantasy managers, but keep in mind that the Patriots have their bye coming next week, so even if Stevenson is surprisingly active this weekend, he could play second fiddle in the backfield to Corey Kiner. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has been ruled out for a third straight game. Hopefully, we will have a better idea of Stevenson's Week 10 status before Sunday arrives, but right now, he is shaping up as a pretty risky RB3/flex option against Detroit with a questionable tag. In his sixth year in the league, Stevenson has been New England's clear RB1 with Henderson struggling and injured, and he has carried the ball 102 times for 399 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in nine games played, adding 26 catches on 31 targets for 258 yards and two more TDs as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
A.J. Brown Questionable for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:05 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Sunday. Head coach Mike Vrabel seems to think that Brown has a "pretty good" chance to return to action this weekend overseas as the Patriots look to get back in the win column after being diced up by the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 9. The 29-year-old Brown did not look right after returning from a stint on Injured Reserve due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and he has missed the last two games due to a knee issue. He could end up being a game-time decision this weekend, but the good news is that the Patriots have an early kickoff on Sunday morning in Germany. If Brown is active, he could have a limited number of snaps in his return as the Patriots look to keep him healthy, which will make him a volatile WR2 option for fantasy managers. The three-time Pro Bowler has been a major bust so far in 2026 in his first year with the Patriots, catching only nine passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games played. But when fully healthy, Brown could be a nice big-play artist downfield for quarterback Drake Maye. Brown's return would most negatively impact DeMario Douglas.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Amon-Ra St. Brown Questionable for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 12:01 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) is questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Munich. Detroit listed him as limited Thursday and Friday. Wednesday's limited designation was an estimate for the team's walkthrough. The same injury left him questionable last week, and he played 44 of Detroit's 59 offensive snaps in the win over Miami. He caught eight of 10 targets for 86 yards, including a 17-yard gain on third-and-eight that helped set up a fourth-quarter field goal. St. Brown has 24 catches for 285 yards over his last three games and remains a WR1 if active. Jameson Williams drew two targets against Miami after catching four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota, when St. Brown injured his rib. Tight end Sam LaPorta caught four of five targets for 32 yards in Miami and could pick up more of the short throws if St. Brown sits. The Lions kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tim Twentyman
Marvin Harrison Jr. Not Practicing for Texans Friday
Not practicing so far today during portion open to media for #Texans: Keylan Rutledge (stinger), Danielle Hunter (hamstring), Will Anderson Jr. (Ankle), Brevin Jordan (foot, finger), Azeez Al-Shaair (groin, non-football personal reasons), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Hamstring) pic.twitter.com/aafPx7UfFG— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:54 AM ET
Carnell Tate Ruled Out Against Jaguars
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 11:51 AM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Paul Kuharsky. Tate missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after Tennessee's bye and is set to miss his second straight game. He leads the Titans with 413 receiving yards and caught 11 passes for 139 yards in his last two games against Indianapolis and Cleveland. In the first game without Tate, tight end Gunnar Helm led Tennessee with nine targets in an overtime loss to Cincinnati. Wan'Dale Robinson led the wide receivers with seven targets and caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown, keeping him the strongest PPR option among Tennessee's wideouts this week. Chimere Dike went from 13 offensive snaps against Cleveland to 63 against Cincinnati, the biggest increase among Tennessee's wide receivers. That put him ahead of Elic Ayomanor (50) and Calvin Ridley (40). Dike caught five of six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, topping the 53 receiving yards he had through the first seven weeks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Paul Kuharsky
David Montgomery Practices for Second Day in a Row Friday
Keith Hernandez
#Texans veteran running back David Montgomery second day in a row after missing past month with groin injury vs. #Titans pic.twitter.com/TKVF0dMW0C— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:50 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jonathon Brooks Takes Scout-Team Reps, Remains in Limited Capacity
Keith Hernandez
Jonathon Brooks and Mike Jackson took scout team reps Wednesday and Thursday. They were erroneously listed as full participants. Should’ve been limited.— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:47 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jameson Williams' Targets Slide Despite Steady Playing Time
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 11:37 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams scored five PPR points against the Miami Dolphins after putting up at least 16 in four straight games. His only catch went for 31 yards, and he added a nine-yard run. Williams drew nine targets against the Green Bay Packers, six against the Minnesota Vikings and two against Miami while playing at least 83% of Detroit's offensive snaps in each game. Jared Goff attempted 25 passes against both Minnesota and Miami, and Amon-Ra St. Brown drew a team-high 10 targets against the Dolphins on five fewer snaps than Williams. The uneven volume makes Williams a volatile WR2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Munich. He has a catch of at least 30 yards in five straight games and scored on both of his receptions against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. New England gave up 335 receiving yards and two touchdowns to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden last week, including four catches of at least 28 yards by Watson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Returns to Practice Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 13, 2026, 1:50 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (knee) was seen back at practice on Friday after injuring his knee on Wednesday and logging a DNP on Thursday. With veteran David Montgomery (groin) missing the past three games with a groin injury, Marks has served as the team's lead back, averaging 78.7 total yards per game. Houston faces a Browns defense in Week 10 that has given up the sixth most fantasy points above average to the running back position, but with Montgomery back at practice and Marks dealing with his own ailment, fantasy managers will need to check back for the release of the official injury report and could face a game-time decision ahead of what should be a favorable matchup.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jonathan M Alexander