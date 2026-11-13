Amon-Ra St. Brown Questionable for Sunday
Nov 13, 2026, 12:01 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) is questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Munich. Detroit listed him as limited Thursday and Friday. Wednesday's limited designation was an estimate for the team's walkthrough. The same injury left him questionable last week, and he played 44 of Detroit's 59 offensive snaps in the win over Miami. He caught eight of 10 targets for 86 yards, including a 17-yard gain on third-and-eight that helped set up a fourth-quarter field goal. St. Brown has 24 catches for 285 yards over his last three games and remains a WR1 if active. Jameson Williams drew two targets against Miami after catching four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota, when St. Brown injured his rib. Tight end Sam LaPorta caught four of five targets for 32 yards in Miami and could pick up more of the short throws if St. Brown sits. The Lions kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tim Twentyman
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A.J. Brown Questionable for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 12:05 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Sunday. Head coach Mike Vrabel seems to think that Brown has a "pretty good" chance to return to action this weekend overseas as the Patriots look to get back in the win column after being diced up by the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 9. The 29-year-old Brown did not look right after returning from a stint on Injured Reserve due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and he has missed the last two games due to a knee issue. He could end up being a game-time decision this weekend, but the good news is that the Patriots have an early kickoff on Sunday morning in Germany. If Brown is active, he could have a limited number of snaps in his return as the Patriots look to keep him healthy, which will make him a volatile WR2 option for fantasy managers. The three-time Pro Bowler has been a major bust so far in 2026 in his first year with the Patriots, catching only nine passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games played. But when fully healthy, Brown could be a nice big-play artist downfield for quarterback Drake Maye. Brown's return would most negatively impact DeMario Douglas.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Denzel Boston (toe) Returns to Practice Friday
Keith Hernandez
Browns WR Denzel Boston (toe) returned to practice today.— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 13, 2026
S Ronnie Hickman (concussion) and FB Mike Burton (calf) remain sidelined. pic.twitter.com/W1g8vrnmKF
Nov 13, 2026, 12:03 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Marvin Harrison Jr. Not Practicing for Texans Friday
Not practicing so far today during portion open to media for #Texans: Keylan Rutledge (stinger), Danielle Hunter (hamstring), Will Anderson Jr. (Ankle), Brevin Jordan (foot, finger), Azeez Al-Shaair (groin, non-football personal reasons), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Hamstring) pic.twitter.com/aafPx7UfFG— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:54 AM ET
Carnell Tate Ruled Out Against Jaguars
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 11:51 AM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Paul Kuharsky. Tate missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after Tennessee's bye and is set to miss his second straight game. He leads the Titans with 413 receiving yards and caught 11 passes for 139 yards in his last two games against Indianapolis and Cleveland. In the first game without Tate, tight end Gunnar Helm led Tennessee with nine targets in an overtime loss to Cincinnati. Wan'Dale Robinson led the wide receivers with seven targets and caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown, keeping him the strongest PPR option among Tennessee's wideouts this week. Chimere Dike went from 13 offensive snaps against Cleveland to 63 against Cincinnati, the biggest increase among Tennessee's wide receivers. That put him ahead of Elic Ayomanor (50) and Calvin Ridley (40). Dike caught five of six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, topping the 53 receiving yards he had through the first seven weeks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Paul Kuharsky
David Montgomery Practices for Second Day in a Row Friday
Keith Hernandez
#Texans veteran running back David Montgomery second day in a row after missing past month with groin injury vs. #Titans pic.twitter.com/TKVF0dMW0C— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:50 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jonathon Brooks Takes Scout-Team Reps, Remains in Limited Capacity
Keith Hernandez
Jonathon Brooks and Mike Jackson took scout team reps Wednesday and Thursday. They were erroneously listed as full participants. Should’ve been limited.— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:47 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Garrett Wilson Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Aaron Glenn expects Garrett Wilson to clear concussion protocol, play vs. Bills. https://t.co/hTRWupwiUB— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:43 AM ET
Jameson Williams' Targets Slide Despite Steady Playing Time
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 11:37 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams scored five PPR points against the Miami Dolphins after putting up at least 16 in four straight games. His only catch went for 31 yards, and he added a nine-yard run. Williams drew nine targets against the Green Bay Packers, six against the Minnesota Vikings and two against Miami while playing at least 83% of Detroit's offensive snaps in each game. Jared Goff attempted 25 passes against both Minnesota and Miami, and Amon-Ra St. Brown drew a team-high 10 targets against the Dolphins on five fewer snaps than Williams. The uneven volume makes Williams a volatile WR2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Munich. He has a catch of at least 30 yards in five straight games and scored on both of his receptions against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. New England gave up 335 receiving yards and two touchdowns to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden last week, including four catches of at least 28 yards by Watson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks at Practice Friday
Woody Marks is here at practice today. pic.twitter.com/NmW0QMDI3J— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 13, 2026
Nov 13, 2026, 11:36 AM ET
Texans Waive Dare Ogunbowale
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 11:23 AM ETHouston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale was waived Thursday. Houston also claimed wide receiver and return specialist Nikko Remigio from the Kansas City Chiefs. Ogunbowale played 62 snaps on special teams and 16 on offense in five games after Houston signed him off the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad in late September. His only touch was a three-yard catch in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, when he also brought down Kimani Vidal on a fourth-quarter kickoff. Ogunbowale played all 17 games for Houston last season, finishing second on the team with 16 tackles on special teams and handling 21 touches on offense. Emari Demercado played twice as many offensive snaps as Ogunbowale against the Chargers and had seven touches in his Texans debut. He could start Sunday at Cleveland if Woody Marks and David Montgomery are both out, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Marks (knee) missed Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday, while Montgomery (groin) returned to limited practice Thursday after missing Houston's last three games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonathan M. Alexander
Omar Cooper Jr. "Good to Go" for Week 10
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 11:00 AM ETNew York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is "good to go" for his team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Cooper has been limited in practice this week by an ankle injury, but it appears he is healthy enough to play on Sunday. The 22-year-old suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that landed him on Injured Reserve and kept him sidelined through Week 5. However, Cooper has impressed since returning, recording 19 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets across the Jets' last four games. The Jets could get WR1 Garrett Wilson (concussion) back from the concussion that held him out in Week 9, which would likely take a few targets away from Cooper. Still, Cooper carries big-play upside and profiles as a viable flex option for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Tre Tucker's Fantasy Value Slips Ahead of QB Change
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 10:53 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has cooled off since totaling 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Weeks 6 and 7. He went without a catch against the Jets in Week 8 and caught four passes for 55 yards against San Francisco last Sunday. Tucker drew eight targets against the 49ers, but his snap share has fallen from 82% in Week 7 to 64% in Week 9. Las Vegas also traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, leaving rookie Fernando Mendoza in line for his first NFL start against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, adding another challenge for Tucker. His recent production and the uncertainty at quarterback make him a risky FLEX option heading into Week 10.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 10:47 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) has "one more step to go through" before he's cleared from concussion protocol, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Wilson missed the Jets' Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, and it appears his status for the team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills remains unclear. Wilson has had a strong season when healthy in 2026, recording 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns on 63 targets across eight games. Even with the recent emergence of Jets rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr., Wilson remains the clear No. 1 option in his team's passing game and profiles as a solid fantasy WR2 if active in Week 10. If Wilson remains out, both Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell could see an increase in target volume against the Bills.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Bhayshul Tuten "Good to Go" for Sunday Against Titans
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 10:45 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) is expected to play Sunday against Tennessee. Head coach Liam Coen said Friday that Tuten will be "good to go" after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. The rookie played through the injuries in last week's win over Baltimore, rushing 12 times for 29 yards and a touchdown. He played just 36% of the offensive snaps, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. handling additional work. Coen's comments are encouraging for Tuten's Week 10 availability, though his workload remains worth watching after last week's reduced playing time. Rodriguez (hand) is also dealing with an injury, which could affect Jacksonville's backfield rotation against the Titans.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Tee Higgins Emerging as an Elite Fantasy Wideout
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 10:40 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is on track for the best season of his career so far in 2026, as he's recorded 48 catches for 758 yards and six touchdowns on 67 targets across eight games. As long as fellow star Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase remains healthy, Higgins may not see the same level of consistent target volume as other top fantasy wideouts. However, Higgins has hauled in five touchdown catches in his last three games and has been one of the NFL's most consistent end zone targets in recent years, recording back-to-back seasons with double-digit touchdowns in 2024 and 2025. With Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow healthy, the Cincinnati offense is starting to look like one of the top units in the NFL. Over his last four games, Burrow has thrown for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns. As long as both he and Burrow stay on the field, Higgins profiles as a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Colby Parkinson Has Path to More Targets
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 10:36 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) could see more targets with Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined. Parkinson played 73% of the offensive snaps against Washington on Sunday, catching four passes for 13 yards. He has 14 receptions over his last three appearances, though the yardage has been limited. The Rams are also dealing with injuries at tight end. Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) remains sidelined, while Tyler Higbee missed Thursday's practice with an illness. Parkinson was limited Wednesday and Thursday with his own rib injury, making Friday's practice report important. If he's cleared to play against Arizona, the additional targets could make him a streaming option in deeper leagues, though he remains a risky Week 10 starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Could Be in Line for Second-Half Emergence
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 10:29 AM ETAcross six games in 2026, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has recorded 25 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 that caused him to miss two games. Since his return in Week 8, the 26-year-old has hauled in 12 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. While Rice has been the number one option in the Kansas City passing game when healthy, he's struggled to be efficient, averaging just 11.7 yards per reception and 9.1 yards per target. At the trade deadline, the Chiefs added another pass catcher by acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. While Downs could take a few targets away from Rice, his presence could also open up the Chiefs' offense overall. If playing with Downs gives Rice more room to operate, he could be in line for a big second half of the season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison Gains Fantasy Value With New QB
Ryan Pederson
Nov 13, 2026, 10:29 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison gets a boost with Kirk Cousins returning to Minnesota after Tuesday's trade with Las Vegas. Cousins has taken first-team practice reps and is expected to start Sunday against Green Bay. Addison caught just two passes for 28 yards against Buffalo on Monday, despite playing 96% of the offensive snaps. The two had success together in 2023, when Addison caught 36 passes for 482 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games with Cousins. His familiarity with Kevin O'Connell's offense should help ease the transition. The Packers present a difficult matchup, allowing the tenth-fewest fantasy points per opportunity to outside receivers over their last five games. Addison's outlook improves with Cousins back, but he's still a risky FLEX play for Week 10.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Texans Taking a "Wait-and-See" Approach with Woody Marks
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 10:24 AM ETThe Houston Texans are taking a "wait-and-see" approach with running back Woody Marks (knee) ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Wilson reports that Marks is dealing with residual soreness in his knee, which is why he was held out of practice on Thursday. With fellow Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) having missed the team's last three games with a groin injury, Marks has stepped into Houston's RB1 role. Marks has recorded at least 17 touches and 74 scrimmage yards in four straight contests, but he's been held out of the end zone in that span. If both Marks and Montgomery are unable to play against Cleveland, veteran back Emari Demercado would be in line to play a lead role in the Houston backfield in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Patrick Mahomes on Track to Start Sunday
Will Brady
Nov 13, 2026, 10:22 AM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) is on track to play in his team's Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mahomes suffered an elbow injury during Kansas City's Week 9 win over the New York Jets that briefly forced him to leave the game, but the veteran QB was able to finish that contest and appears to be healthy enough to avoid missing time. Across eight games in 2026, Mahomes has completed 67.3% of his pass attempts for 2,038 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Chiefs also provided Mahomes with another pass-catching weapon at the trade deadline by acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. As long as Mahomes is active, he profiles as a low-end QB1 for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport