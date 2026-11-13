Dylan DeMelo Out Week-to-Week

Nov 12, 2026, 9:21 AM ET

Utah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz (lower body) made an early exit against the Vegas Golden Knights, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey News reports. He was hurt when he took a hard hit along the boards. Schmaltz was able to return to the game but lasted only a couple of shifts. The Mammoth initially announced that Schmaltz was questionable to return, so he may have avoided a serious injury. However, it's uncertain whether the prolific forward will be available for Thursday's tilt against St. Louis. Schmaltz has contributed nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games, doing most of his damage on the power play. Utah was already without Logan Cooley (upper body) and Dylan Guenther (upper body) for Wednesday's action, leaving head coach Andre Tourigny facing an injury crisis up front.