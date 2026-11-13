Jayden Daniels Survives Giants in Week 10
Nov 13, 2026, 2:22 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 23 of 33 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in Thursday night's 24-21 win over the hosting New York Giants. He added 28 yards on 11 carries. Daniels wasn't at his best in Week 10, but redeemed two fourth-quarter interceptions with a game-sealing 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They were the LSU product's first two picks of the season. Daniels has been solid this year for Washington, albeit underwhelming for fantasy due to a lack of a running game and injuries to his WR corps. Still, it was his first three-touchdown game since Week 6 of 2025, and his ball placement has been sound. He'll get another chance to be a fantasy contributor his next time out against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati has been a bit tougher on fantasy quarterbacks than the Giants, but is by no means a scary matchup, and Washington should be forced to score points.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Isaiah Likely Torments Commanders' Secondary on TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 13, 2026, 2:05 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely piled up 127 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-11 receiving in his team's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. Likely was involved from the get-go on Thursday night, ripping off nine yards on the Giants' third play from scrimmage. Washington had no answer for the former fourth-round pick, as he consistently worked open across the middle of the field. Likely's highlight of the night was a 66-yard catch-and-run that gave New York the lead midway through the fourth quarter. With the monster effort, he set new career highs in single-game receiving yards, as well as receiving yards (575) and touchdowns (seven) in a season. There figures to be some ups and downs for the 26-year-old on a Giants squad that's still figuring it out, but he's one of the league's most enticing TE options for fantasy, and is getting the long-awaited volume he deserves. Next up for New York is a clash with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Cam Skattebo Excels in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 13, 2026, 1:50 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in Thursday night's 24-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders. He added 44 yards on 3-of-4 receiving. The second-year pro out of Arizona State missed Week 9's win over the Eagles with a hamstring injury, but was back out in full force for this one, running with his signature ferocity en route to his second career multi-touchdown performance. After Skattebo's soft benching back in Week 6, when he didn't record a touch, he responded with back-to-back excellent showings while compiling a 35/202/3 rushing line. If the 24-year-old can maintain his work in the passing game, he's likely to remain a valuable fantasy asset for the rest of the season. Either way, Skattebo profiles as a strong RB2 at his best and is finally looking like himself as we hit the back half of the campaign. We'll see if he can keep it up in next weekend's unfavorable draw against a stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Terrance Ferguson Continues to be Held Out of Practice
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 11:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) did not practice on Thursday, according to Blaine Grisak of Rams on SI. Ferguson remains on injured reserve and has now missed back-to-back practices. The Rams designated him to return last week, but shortly after doing so, he suffered a hamstring injury on top of his existing ankle issue. Now, all signs point to Ferguson being sidelined for at least a couple more weeks. The Rams will need to make a decision on whether to activate or shut down Ferguson by Nov. 26. If the 23-year-old does get back on the field at some point this season, he'll have low-end TE1 appeal. After all, he caught six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in his last full game before injuring his ankle in Week 3. Any sort of fantasy relevance for Ferguson is at least a couple of weeks away, leaving Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee (illness) in line to lead the Rams' tight end room in the meantime. Parkinson is a fringe TE1 in fantasy football with Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee) on injured reserve, while Higbee is more of a low-end TE2 with an iffy floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Blaine Grisak
Tyler Higbee Sidelined Thursday with an Illness
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 11:05 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (illness) did not practice on Thursday, according to Blaine Grisak of Rams on SI. This is a new issue for Higbee, who had not appeared on the injury report Wednesday. Fantasy managers will have to stay tuned for updates on his status when the Rams release their final injury designations on Friday afternoon. Even with Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle) sidelined lately, Higbee has been underwhelming with just four catches over his last three games. The 33-year-old's recent track record isn't great, but he has an even more glaring opportunity to get involved in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals with Puka Nacua (knee) joining Adams and Ferguson on IR. With that being said, Colby Parkinson is still the top Rams tight end to roster in fantasy football, with Higbee serving as more of a low-end streamer in deeper leagues, assuming he plays on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Blaine Grisak
Eagles Waive Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:58 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have waived wide receiver Hollywood Brown, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. He had played in just three games this season, totaling five catches for 63 yards while averaging around 50% of the offensive snaps per game. Brown's limited production is presumably the main reason behind his waiving, but the Eagles' season trajectory could be a factor, too. Philadelphia sits at 2-7 and is in last place in the NFC East. Their playoff odds are nearly zero percent, and so there isn't much incentive to give reps to a veteran like Brown when it makes more sense to get some of the younger receivers involved. Players like Darius Cooper and Makai Lemon, who combined for a 93% snap share and 17 targets last week, should continue to operate as the top receivers in this banged-up offense led by third-string quarterback Joe Milton III.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jordan Schultz
Mike Evans Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:49 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) "is real close" to returning, head coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR (via David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard). Shanahan noted that Evans, who is dealing with Achilles tendinitis, would likely be playing through the injury if it were the playoffs. That would seem to indicate that the 49ers are managing Evans' workload so that he can fully recover and be healthy for the second half of the season. The veteran pass catcher has been a very impressive contributor when active this year, catching 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns through parts of six games in 2026. Evans is one of several Niners receivers dealing with injuries, joining Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (knee). Assuming Evans sits out Week 10, the 49ers will roll out Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, and newly acquired Keenan Allen as their top wide receivers. Among that group, Allen has the best fantasy outlook, but only if he has made enough progress learning the 49ers' offense since Tuesday's trade.--Andersen Pickard
Source: David Lombardi
David Njoku Remains Limited as Prep for Week 10 Begins
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:42 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (fibula) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, according to the team's official injury report. Njoku, who is currently on injured reserve, logged two limited sessions last week. Therefore, although Thursday's participation level is a step in the right direction, it's still far from a guarantee that he'll play in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. The good news is that the Chargers play on Monday night, giving Njoku an extra day to get healthy as he continues to work his way back from a fibula injury that he suffered in Week 2. Njoku had five catches for 58 yards in his only fully healthy game this season, and he is expected to be a key part of the passing attack if activated, especially with wide receivers Ladd McConkey (back) and Tre' Harris (shoulder) uncertain for this week. Managers should stay tuned for updates on Njoku's status after the Chargers wrap up practice on Friday and Saturday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Tre' Harris Limited Thursday with a Shoulder Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:37 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, according to the team's official injury report. Harris has taken on a larger role lately, playing 83% of the snaps and being targeted seven times in Week 9 with Ladd McConkey (back) sidelined. The 24-year-old has arguably been a more steady contributor this season than teammate Quentin Johnston, although both players rank outside the top 75 receivers in PPR scoring so far this year. If McConkey isn't able to suit up in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Harris (if healthy himself) would be in line to operate as one of quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite targets. A limited practice session is better than a flat-out absence, but managers should still stay tuned for injury updates from the Chargers over the next couple of days. Los Angeles doesn't play until Monday night, so Harris has a little extra time to get healthy, but managers may have to make a critical lineup decision on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Chig Okonkwo Returns to Thursday's Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 10:02 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (back) has returned to Thursday's Week 10 contest against the New York Giants. Okonkwo was forced to exit to the locker room in the second quarter with a back issue. Before leaving, Okonkwo hauled in both of his targets for 17 yards. He missed the rest of the second quarter, but Okonkwo is back for the second half of this game. The return of Okonkwo should mean that Ben Sinnott goes back to having a minimal role.--Andy Webb
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
Justin Herbert is Ready to Go for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:57 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) did not appear on the injury report ahead of Monday's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Herbert suffered an injury to his left middle finger, but the imaging came back negative for a fracture. It's on his non-throwing hand, so it doesn't sound like the issue is going to impact Herbert. It looks like the 28-year-old will be a full-go as the Chargers look to win their first game of the season on Monday Night. So far this season, Herbert has thrown for 1,591 passing yards with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions across eight games. He currently ranks as RotoBaller QB25 ahead of this Week 10 contest.--Andy Webb
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey is Absent from Thursday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:50 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was absent from Thursday's practice session. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he viewed McConkey as day-to-day with back spasms. McConkey is hopeful to contribute this week after not logging in any snaps during last week's loss to the Houston Texans. The 25-year-old will still have two more chances to practice ahead of Monday's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. If McConkey is downgraded, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris (shoulder) would likely see expanded roles. Fantasy managers will need to check back on Friday and Saturday for more updates on McConkey.--Andy Webb
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Deebo Samuel Sr. is Limited on Thursday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:39 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) remained a limited participant during Thursday's practice session. This is now back-to-back limited practice sessions for Samuel, who has missed the last three games. Samuel is hopeful to get back on the field this weekend after being sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Samuel during Friday's injury report. There is a decent chance that Samuel can get back on the field for the Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. If he returns, Samuel should be considered a strong flex option against the struggling Cowboys defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Matt Maiocco
Justin Jefferson Praises Kirk Cousins' Leadership
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:31 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is excited to have quarterback Kirk Cousins back with the organization. On Thursday, Jefferson said that it's a joy to have Cousins' leadership in the locker room. It has been a down year for Jefferson, who is currently averaging a career-low 56.1 receiving yards per game. It hasn't been easy for him with Kyler Murray (hamstring), Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer as his quarterbacks this season. He'll now be reunited with Cousins, who was under center in Minnesota for the first four years of Jefferson's career. Jefferson averaged nearly 100 yards per game when he had Cousins under center. The hope is that the two of them can quickly reignite their chemistry. Cousins is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.--Andy Webb
Source: Alec Lewis
Chig Okonkwo Questionable to Return With Back Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:20 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (back) is considered questionable to return for Thursday's Week 10 contest against the New York Giants. Okonkwo headed to the locker room with the trainers due to a back issue in the second quarter. The severity of the issue is unknown at the moment. Before exiting, Okonkwo hauled in both of his targets for 17 yards. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on his status as this game goes on. John Bates and Ben Sinnott should see increased reps while Okonkwo is out.--Andy Webb
Source: Pat Leonard
Rashod Bateman Limited With Calf Injury on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:43 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (calf) was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Bateman is now questionable to play in the Week 10 Monday night contest at home against the winless Los Angeles Chargers, but he could come off the injury report by Saturday if he returns to a full practice in the next two days. Baltimore's offense tanked in last Thursday's blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano making the first start of his career, but there is hope going forward that veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett can help turn things around with both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) out for the rest of the season. Expectations should still be tempered for the 26-year-old Bateman, who only has 20 receptions for 294 yards and a touchdown through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season. His lone touchdown came back in the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and he has not eclipsed 50 receiving yards since Oct. 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. Coming off back-to-back one-catch efforts against the Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, Bateman should not be trusted as a fantasy flex in standard-sized leagues if he plays on Monday night, even with a QB upgrade.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Bam Knight Returns to Full Participation on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:25 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) was upgraded to full practice participation on Thursday and should be good to go on Sunday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Knight should be active in Week 10, and with rookie first-round RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) still sidelined, Knight could be the Cardinals' preferred backfield option in a tough matchup against the Rams, with rookie quarterback Carson Beck making his NFL debut. Knight's impending return to Arizona's backfield is bad news for Tyler Allgeier, who was outproduced by Knight after Love's ankle injury. The 25-year-old fourth-year back had a season-high 15 carries for 80 yards and also caught two passes for 18 yards in the first meeting against the Rams on Oct. 18. Still, Knight should not be considered much more than a low-upside, touchdown-dependent RB3/flex, at best, if he returns this weekend. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 40 RB for Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Jauan Jennings Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:10 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day. Jennings' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said earlier this week that his client's calf injury is not serious and that he expects to play in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, but he now must return to the practice field on Friday to avoid being ruled out for a second straight game. The Vikings' passing game was taken hostage by a terrible Carson Wentz at quarterback in Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but with veteran Kirk Cousins now in the fold, Minnesota is hoping that their offense can now complement one of the best defenses in the NFL. Jennings has been nearly non-existent in his first year with the Vikings as the WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, catching only six passes for 54 yards and no touchdowns in six games played. The addition of Cousins at the trade deadline on Tuesday should be a boost for the offense for the rest of the season, but Jennings still will not be much more than a deep-league bench stash at wide receiver. If he is active at Lambeau on Sunday, he should be planted on fantasy benches. He is rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:04 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) missed another day of practice on Thursday, and his status is now firmly up in the air for Sunday's Week 10 showdown against the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Hockenson being ruled out would be bad news for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins as he makes his return to the Vikings after being acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. In Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, Hockenson caught four of his seven targets for 33 yards in a game in which veteran QB Carson Wentz threw for under 100 yards in a pitiful performance. Fantasy managers who have been using Hockenson as their TE1 all season will want to have an insurance plan in place in case he is ruled out on Friday. Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew would be asked to step up at the position in Minnesota, but neither player would be a realistic tight end streamer if Hockenson is ruled out. Hockenson, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been a touchdown-dependent TE1 in fantasy football this year in a Vikings offense that has really struggled, catching 35 of 44 targets for 328 yards and three touchdowns. The hope is that Hockenson's fantasy value will be on the rise after the addition of Cousins at QB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Puka Nacua Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:42 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams placed star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) on Injured Reserve on Thursday, according to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. The Rams were hoping to avoid putting Nacua on IR in hopes that he could return for a crucial game against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13. Now that he is on IR, Nacua will have to sit out at least four games and will not be eligible to return until Dec. 20 against the Dallas Cowboys at home. The Rams now have their two top receivers on IR in Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring), as well as receiver Jordan Whittington (back) and tight end Terreance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring). The good news for fantasy managers is that the 25-year-old Nacua is now IR-eligible, which will give you an extra roster spot. The Rams will head into their Week 10 matchup against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals this weekend with Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, rookie CJ Daniels, and Xavier Smith as their top receivers. Tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson will be intriguing TE streamers in fantasy until Nacua and Adams return. Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum should also be expected to see more targets out of the backfield. Nacua had 70 catches on 93 targets for 715 yards and four touchdowns before an MCL/PCL and turf-toe injury. He should be stashed in all fantasy football leagues in hopes that he can help you in the playoffs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Greg Beacham
Marvin Harrison Jr. Sits Out of Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:30 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Harrison was limited in practice on Wednesday, so his status on Thursday is a downgrade and puts his status in doubt for the Week 10 game on Sunday against the hosting Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Tank Dell was upgraded to a full participant and will not have any restrictions this weekend in his third game back from a gruesome knee injury in 2024 that caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign. If the 24-year-old Harrison cannot play against Cleveland, Dell, Kayshon Boutte, and Xavier Hutchinson would see more snaps behind WR1 Nico Collins a week after quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers. Harrison, the former fourth overall pick in 2024, continues to be a fantasy bust after being traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Texans, with only six catches on 11 targets for 60 yards and one touchdown in three games since the trade. Now with an injury to deal with, fantasy managers should be avoiding Harrison in a flex spot against the Browns, even in deeper leagues. In seven games in 2026, he has only 11 receptions on 24 targets for 145 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson