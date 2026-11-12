Eagles Waive Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown
Nov 12, 2026, 10:58 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have waived wide receiver Marquise Brown, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. He had played in just three games this season, totaling five catches for 63 yards while averaging around 50% of the offensive snaps per game. Brown's limited production is presumably the main reason behind his waiving, but the Eagles' season trajectory could be a factor, too. Philadelphia sits at 2-7 and is in last place in the NFC East. Their playoff odds are nearly zero percent, and so there isn't much incentive to give reps to a veteran like Brown when it makes more sense to get some of the younger receivers involved. Players like Darius Cooper and Makai Lemon, who combined for a 93% snap share and 17 targets last week, should continue to operate as the top receivers in this banged-up offense led by third-string quarterback Joe Milton III.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jordan SchultzComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Mike Evans Close to Returning From Achilles Tendinitis
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:49 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) "is real close" to returning, head coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR (via David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard). Shanahan noted that Evans, who is dealing with Achilles tendinitis, would likely be playing through the injury if it were the playoffs. That would seem to indicate that the 49ers are managing Evans' workload so that he can fully recover and be healthy for the second half of the season. The veteran pass catcher has been a very impressive contributor when active this year, catching 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns through parts of six games in 2026. Evans is one of several Niners receivers dealing with injuries, joining Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Christian Kirk (knee). Assuming Evans sits out Week 10, the 49ers will roll out Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, and newly acquired Keenan Allen as their top wide receivers. Among that group, Allen has the best fantasy outlook, but only if he has made enough progress learning the 49ers' offense since Tuesday's trade.--Andersen Pickard
Source: David Lombardi
David Njoku Remains Limited as Prep for Week 10 Begins
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:42 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (fibula) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, according to the team's official injury report. Njoku, who is currently on injured reserve, logged two limited sessions last week. Therefore, although Thursday's participation level is a step in the right direction, it's still far from a guarantee that he'll play in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. The good news is that the Chargers play on Monday night, giving Njoku an extra day to get healthy as he continues to work his way back from a fibula injury that he suffered in Week 2. Njoku had five catches for 58 yards in his only fully healthy game this season, and he is expected to be a key part of the passing attack if activated, especially with wide receivers Ladd McConkey (back) and Tre' Harris (shoulder) uncertain for this week. Managers should stay tuned for updates on Njoku's status after the Chargers wrap up practice on Friday and Saturday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Tre' Harris Limited Thursday with a Shoulder Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 12, 2026, 10:37 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, according to the team's official injury report. Harris has taken on a larger role lately, playing 83% of the snaps and being targeted seven times in Week 9 with Ladd McConkey (back) sidelined. The 24-year-old has arguably been a more steady contributor this season than teammate Quentin Johnston, although both players rank outside the top 75 receivers in PPR scoring so far this year. If McConkey isn't able to suit up in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Harris (if healthy himself) would be in line to operate as one of quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite targets. A limited practice session is better than a flat-out absence, but managers should still stay tuned for injury updates from the Chargers over the next couple of days. Los Angeles doesn't play until Monday night, so Harris has a little extra time to get healthy, but managers may have to make a critical lineup decision on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Chig Okonkwo Returns to Thursday's Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 10:02 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (back) has returned to Thursday's Week 10 contest against the New York Giants. Okonkwo was forced to exit to the locker room in the second quarter with a back issue. Before leaving, Okonkwo hauled in both of his targets for 17 yards. He missed the rest of the second quarter, but Okonkwo is back for the second half of this game. The return of Okonkwo should mean that Ben Sinnott goes back to having a minimal role.--Andy Webb
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
Justin Herbert is Ready to Go for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:57 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) did not appear on the injury report ahead of Monday's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Herbert suffered an injury to his left middle finger, but the imaging came back negative for a fracture. It's on his non-throwing hand, so it doesn't sound like the issue is going to impact Herbert. It looks like the 28-year-old will be a full-go as the Chargers look to win their first game of the season on Monday Night. So far this season, Herbert has thrown for 1,591 passing yards with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions across eight games. He currently ranks as RotoBaller QB25 ahead of this Week 10 contest.--Andy Webb
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey is Absent from Thursday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:50 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was absent from Thursday's practice session. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he viewed McConkey as day-to-day with back spasms. McConkey is hopeful to contribute this week after not logging in any snaps during last week's loss to the Houston Texans. The 25-year-old will still have two more chances to practice ahead of Monday's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. If McConkey is downgraded, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris (shoulder) would likely see expanded roles. Fantasy managers will need to check back on Friday and Saturday for more updates on McConkey.--Andy Webb
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Deebo Samuel Sr. is Limited on Thursday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:39 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) remained a limited participant during Thursday's practice session. This is now back-to-back limited practice sessions for Samuel, who has missed the last three games. Samuel is hopeful to get back on the field this weekend after being sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Samuel during Friday's injury report. There is a decent chance that Samuel can get back on the field for the Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. If he returns, Samuel should be considered a strong flex option against the struggling Cowboys defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Matt Maiocco
Justin Jefferson Praises Kirk Cousins' Leadership
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:31 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is excited to have quarterback Kirk Cousins back with the organization. On Thursday, Jefferson said that it's a joy to have Cousins' leadership in the locker room. It has been a down year for Jefferson, who is currently averaging a career-low 56.1 receiving yards per game. It hasn't been easy for him with Kyler Murray (hamstring), Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer as his quarterbacks this season. He'll now be reunited with Cousins, who was under center in Minnesota for the first four years of Jefferson's career. Jefferson averaged nearly 100 yards per game when he had Cousins under center. The hope is that the two of them can quickly reignite their chemistry. Cousins is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.--Andy Webb
Source: Alec Lewis
Chig Okonkwo Questionable to Return With Back Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 12, 2026, 9:20 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (back) is considered questionable to return for Thursday's Week 10 contest against the New York Giants. Okonkwo headed to the locker room with the trainers due to a back issue in the second quarter. The severity of the issue is unknown at the moment. Before exiting, Okonkwo hauled in both of his targets for 17 yards. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on his status as this game goes on. John Bates and Ben Sinnott should see increased reps while Okonkwo is out.--Andy Webb
Source: Pat Leonard
Rashod Bateman Limited With Calf Injury on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:43 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (calf) was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Bateman is now questionable to play in the Week 10 Monday night contest at home against the winless Los Angeles Chargers, but he could come off the injury report by Saturday if he returns to a full practice in the next two days. Baltimore's offense tanked in last Thursday's blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano making the first start of his career, but there is hope going forward that veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett can help turn things around with both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) out for the rest of the season. Expectations should still be tempered for the 26-year-old Bateman, who only has 20 receptions for 294 yards and a touchdown through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season. His lone touchdown came back in the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and he has not eclipsed 50 receiving yards since Oct. 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. Coming off back-to-back one-catch efforts against the Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, Bateman should not be trusted as a fantasy flex in standard-sized leagues if he plays on Monday night, even with a QB upgrade.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Bam Knight Returns to Full Participation on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:25 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) was upgraded to full practice participation on Thursday and should be good to go on Sunday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Knight should be active in Week 10, and with rookie first-round RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) still sidelined, Knight could be the Cardinals' preferred backfield option in a tough matchup against the Rams, with rookie quarterback Carson Beck making his NFL debut. Knight's impending return to Arizona's backfield is bad news for Tyler Allgeier, who was outproduced by Knight after Love's ankle injury. The 25-year-old fourth-year back had a season-high 15 carries for 80 yards and also caught two passes for 18 yards in the first meeting against the Rams on Oct. 18. Still, Knight should not be considered much more than a low-upside, touchdown-dependent RB3/flex, at best, if he returns this weekend. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 40 RB for Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Jauan Jennings Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:10 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day. Jennings' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said earlier this week that his client's calf injury is not serious and that he expects to play in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, but he now must return to the practice field on Friday to avoid being ruled out for a second straight game. The Vikings' passing game was taken hostage by a terrible Carson Wentz at quarterback in Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, but with veteran Kirk Cousins now in the fold, Minnesota is hoping that their offense can now complement one of the best defenses in the NFL. Jennings has been nearly non-existent in his first year with the Vikings as the WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, catching only six passes for 54 yards and no touchdowns in six games played. The addition of Cousins at the trade deadline on Tuesday should be a boost for the offense for the rest of the season, but Jennings still will not be much more than a deep-league bench stash at wide receiver. If he is active at Lambeau on Sunday, he should be planted on fantasy benches. He is rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson Does Not Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 8:04 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) missed another day of practice on Thursday, and his status is now firmly up in the air for Sunday's Week 10 showdown against the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Hockenson being ruled out would be bad news for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins as he makes his return to the Vikings after being acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. In Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, Hockenson caught four of his seven targets for 33 yards in a game in which veteran QB Carson Wentz threw for under 100 yards in a pitiful performance. Fantasy managers who have been using Hockenson as their TE1 all season will want to have an insurance plan in place in case he is ruled out on Friday. Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew would be asked to step up at the position in Minnesota, but neither player would be a realistic tight end streamer if Hockenson is ruled out. Hockenson, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been a touchdown-dependent TE1 in fantasy football this year in a Vikings offense that has really struggled, catching 35 of 44 targets for 328 yards and three touchdowns. The hope is that Hockenson's fantasy value will be on the rise after the addition of Cousins at QB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Puka Nacua Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:42 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams placed star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) on Injured Reserve on Thursday, according to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. The Rams were hoping to avoid putting Nacua on IR in hopes that he could return for a crucial game against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13. Now that he is on IR, Nacua will have to sit out at least four games and will not be eligible to return until Dec. 20 against the Dallas Cowboys at home. The Rams now have their two top receivers on IR in Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring), as well as receiver Jordan Whittington (back) and tight end Terreance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring). The good news for fantasy managers is that the 25-year-old Nacua is now IR-eligible, which will give you an extra roster spot. The Rams will head into their Week 10 matchup against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals this weekend with Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, rookie CJ Daniels, and Xavier Smith as their top receivers. Tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson will be intriguing TE streamers in fantasy until Nacua and Adams return. Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum should also be expected to see more targets out of the backfield. Nacua had 70 catches on 93 targets for 715 yards and four touchdowns before an MCL/PCL and turf-toe injury. He should be stashed in all fantasy football leagues in hopes that he can help you in the playoffs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Greg Beacham
Marvin Harrison Jr. Sits Out of Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:30 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Harrison was limited in practice on Wednesday, so his status on Thursday is a downgrade and puts his status in doubt for the Week 10 game on Sunday against the hosting Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Tank Dell was upgraded to a full participant and will not have any restrictions this weekend in his third game back from a gruesome knee injury in 2024 that caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign. If the 24-year-old Harrison cannot play against Cleveland, Dell, Kayshon Boutte, and Xavier Hutchinson would see more snaps behind WR1 Nico Collins a week after quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers. Harrison, the former fourth overall pick in 2024, continues to be a fantasy bust after being traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Texans, with only six catches on 11 targets for 60 yards and one touchdown in three games since the trade. Now with an injury to deal with, fantasy managers should be avoiding Harrison in a flex spot against the Browns, even in deeper leagues. In seven games in 2026, he has only 11 receptions on 24 targets for 145 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
David Montgomery Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:22 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant, according to Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Montgomery now has a chance to return for a Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after he did not practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, backfield mate Woody Marks (knee) was downgraded from a limited practice on Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday. The Texans' backfield is now firmly up in the air for this weekend. The 29-year-old Montgomery has not played since Week 5, but if he is active on Sunday and Marks is out, he could take on a heavy workload right away and give him RB2 upside. The former Detroit Lions RB scored two times on the ground in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills in his Texans debut, but he is averaging an ugly 2.7 yards per carry for 138 rushing yards on his 52 carries in his first five games with the Texans. If both Monty and Marks are active, Montgomery will not be much more than a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex for fantasy managers in Week 10. With Montgomery's status still uncertain for this weekend, he is ranked as the No. 38 RB at RotoBaller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
George Pickens Continues Limited Practice Participation Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 7:11 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens continues to be limited after missing the Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. If the 25-year-old cannot upgrade to a full practice on Friday, he could head into the Week 10 contest on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers as a game-time decision once again, which is not what fantasy managers want. Keep in mind that the Cowboys play in the late window on Sunday, which would make the decision on whether to start Pickens in fantasy lineups even more difficult. Hopefully, we get more clarity on Pickens' status on Friday when the Cowboys release their final Week 10 injury report. Despite missing last week with a hamstring injury, Pickens will be worth returning to most fantasy football lineups if he is cleared to play against the 49ers on Sunday. The former second-rounder from Georgia has 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns for Dallas so far in eight games this year after a 2025 breakout as the team's top receiver. Owner Jerry Jones has clamored recently for Pickens to see more passes thrown his way, so an uptick in targets could be coming when he gets back on the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Drew Lock Limited, Rashid Shaheed Log Full Practice Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Seahawks injury report for Thursday— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) November 12, 2026
Charles Cross practices as LIMITED
No other real changes pic.twitter.com/cViKsMKQKA
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 12, 2026, 7:07 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Xavier Worthy Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Worthy exited Sunday's Week 9 win over the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, but with two full practices under his belt this week, the 23-year-old should be fine to play in Week 10 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite Rashee Rice missing a few games with an injury, the speedy Worthy did not really take advantage with a major boost in production for fantasy managers. Through eight games in his third season in the NFL, he has a modest 33 receptions on 47 targets for 278 yards (8.4 yards per reception) and only one touchdown, which came back in Week 2 in the overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Consistent targets have not been the issue -- he has had at least six targets in each of the last five games -- but a drop in targets should be expected after the Chiefs added receiver Josh Downs in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. Downs will make his debut with the team on Sunday against the Falcons and could immediately have a negative impact on Worthy's fantasy ceiling and floor. RotoBaller has Worthy ranked as the No. 58 fantasy wideout for this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 6:32 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow, knee) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Mahomes had an injury scare when he sprained his right elbow on a sack-fumble in the Week 9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but he returned to the game and has practiced fully on both Wednesday and Thursday. Receivers Rashee Rice (knee) and Xavier Worthy (hamstring) have also been practicing in full, so the 31-year-old two-time MVP signal-caller should have both of his top receivers available to face the Atlanta Falcons on the road this weekend, in addition to new trade acquisition Josh Downs, who was acquired at Tuesday's trade deadline from the Indianapolis Colts. With another weapon and a strong matchup upcoming, Mahomes should be on the QB1 radar in fantasy football after two straight strong outings as a passer against the Jets and division-rival Denver Broncos. Mahomes has thrown for 563 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in the last two weeks, and he is RotoBaller's No. 9 fantasy QB this week as the Chiefs look to win a second game in a row.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Chiefs