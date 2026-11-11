Miro Heiskanen to Remain Out Thursday

Nov 11, 2026, 5:13 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov is not available for a trade, according to general manager Daniel Briere. On Tuesday, it was reported that Michkov was unhappy in Philadelphia and was looking for a move elsewhere. "This is all news to me," Briere said Wednesday. "No, that's not the plan at all. We've never discussed that." Michkov has struggled for regular ice time with the Flyers, but Briere said he was "happy" with how the 21-year-old has played this season. Michkov leads the team with 10 goals and is tied for first with 14 points in 20 games. He's done a decent job but hasn't played quite to his full potential, and a trade could boost his fantasy value.