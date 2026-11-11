George Pickens Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday

Nov 11, 2026, 2:21 PM ET

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the plan is for All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee, illness) to do team drills in practice this week, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. However, Parsons is not at practice on Wednesday due to an illness. Parsons, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform list and has yet to play in 2026 after tearing his ACL in December of last year, had his 21-day practice window opened last week. If the 27-year-old can return to practice later this week, he will have a shot at being officially activated from IR to play this Sunday against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Despite not playing in the first nine weeks of the 2026 season, Parsons should be rostered in all IDP fantasy football leagues as a game-changing defensive line asset when he is healthy. The five-time Pro Bowler has 65 sacks in his five NFL seasons, and he was on pace for a new career high in that category last year in his first season with Green Bay before he injured his knee. Parsons had 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in 14 games in his first year with Green Bay. His return will make the Packers' pass rush much more dynamic.