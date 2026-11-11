David Montgomery Out of Texans Practice on Wednesday

Nov 11, 2026, 2:00 PM ET

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan was arrested Wednesday in Nashville after an incident last week in which he allegedly ran over the feet of two pedestrians while driving his vehicle. According to police and NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Ryan continued driving before the pedestrians caught up to him at a red light, where he allegedly exited his pickup truck and argued with them before driving away without exchanging information. A Super Bowl-winning defensive line coach with the Baltimore Ravens, Ryan has 12 years of experience as an NFL coordinator or head coach, and he now faces six misdemeanor charges, including leaving the scene of an accident.