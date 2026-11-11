Treylon Burks Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Nov 11, 2026, 1:55 PM ETIt sounds like Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) is trending towards playing on Thursday night in Week 10 against the division-rival New York Giants, according to Zach Selby of the team's official website. Burks was not on the field during the open portion of practice on Wednesday, but head coach Dan Quinn said that was part of the preparation process for game day. After missing the Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday due to a foot injury, the 26-year-old former first-rounder did not participate in practice on Monday, but he returned to a limited showing on Tuesday, putting him on track to have a chance to return this week. He could draw a questionable tag on Wednesday's final injury report for Week 10, but Burks appears to be on the right side of questionable right now. His return would be bad news for rookie Antonio Williams as he tries to earn more playing time in the wake of Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury. Burks has drawn at least five targets in each of his last three games and caught three of five targets for a season-high 81 yards in the Week 8 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles with McLaurin sidelined. Because of McLaurin's injury, Burks deserves a deep-league roster spot and will be battling Williams for the WR2 role for the rest of the year behind veteran Stefon Diggs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders.com - Zach SelbyComments · Join ChatOpen App
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David Montgomery (groin) Out of Texans Practice Wednesday
#Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) remains sidelined at practice— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 1:55 PM ET
Malik Willis Hopes to Return in 2026
Patrick McGrath
Nov 11, 2026, 1:49 PM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (groin) was recently placed on injured reserve due to a lingering groin injury, but according to beat reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques, he has hopes of returning by the end of the season. Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal this offseason, and in his first stint as a full-time starter, he had completed 58.2% of his passes through nine weeks, throwing six touchdowns to six interceptions, while adding 226 yards and three more scores on the ground. In his absence, the Dolphins will turn to second-year quarterback Kyle McCord, a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in 2025 who spent his rookie season on Philadelphia's practice squad before signing a reserves/futures contract with the Packers and ultimately landing in Miami via a preseason trade.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques
Xavier Worthy Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 1:48 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) will practice for the Chiefs on Wednesday, and head coach Andy Reid said he is "actually feeling pretty good," according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Worthy was deemed day-to-day after leaving Sunday's Week 9 win over the New York Jets, and it looks like the 23-year-old should be fine to play this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. The problem for Worthy is that his already shaky fantasy football value will be negatively affected by Tuesday's acquisition of receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. The former first-rounder has had at least six targets in each of the last five games, but he has not gone over 50 receiving yards in the last three games and has only scored once in 2026, back in the Week 2 win over the Colts. The addition of Downs will likely cause Worthy's target volume to shrink, making him an even more unreliable low-upside WR4/flex for fantasy managers going forward. In his third year in the NFL, Worthy has 33 receptions on 47 targets for 278 yards and one touchdown, after he scored just once in 14 games as a sophomore in 2025. RotoBaller has Worthy ranked as the WR58 for the upcoming Week 10 matchup against Atlanta.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
De'Von Achane has Knee Surgery, Recovery Progressing Well
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 1:38 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that running back De'Von Achane (knee) underwent knee surgery, and his recovery is progressing well, according to Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated. Achane tore the ACL in his left knee in the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve. It was a tough break for a Dolphins offense light on experienced and explosive weapons for new quarterback Malik Willis (groin), who is now on IR himself. Because the 25-year-old Achane's knee injury came early in the year, barring a setback in his lengthy and grueling rehab, he should have a chance to be ready to go for the start of the 2027 regular season next fall. With Achane out for the year in 2026, Ollie Gordon II has taken over as Miami's clear lead back, and the 22-year-old has been a nice waiver-wire pickup for fantasy managers, carrying the ball 107 times for 463 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns in eight games played. He has added seven receptions on 10 targets for 23 yards through the air in his second season in the NFL. However, with Willis now out for at least four games, Gordon is expected to see more stacked boxes with Kyle McCord taking over for the Dolphins under center. The good news is Gordon should still be on the RB1/2 borderline for a strong Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alain Poupart
Tyjae Spears Not Practicing Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 11, 2026, 1:38 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) will not practice Wednesday, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. Spears has not played since the team's Week 6 win over the Colts, missing two games with a knee injury before Tennessee's Week 9 bye. While he has totaled only 141 yards on his 35 opportunities in 2026, the fourth-year back became a popular stash with teammate Tony Pollard's name surfacing ahead of the NFL's annual trade deadline. With the deadline now come and gone and Pollard still rostered by the Titans, Spears can be comfortably dropped in any league without an IR spot.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Turron Davenport
Micah Parsons Not at Practice Wednesday Due to Illness
Matt LaFleur says the plan is for Micah Parsons to do team this week but he's not here today due to an illness.— weston hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 11, 2026
Packers could "potentially" get Sean Rhyan back, but it's "day to day."
Nov 11, 2026, 1:37 PM ET
Chuba Hubbard, Darren Waller Off to the Side at Practice Wednesday
Will Lee and Damien Lewis back in action at practice. Darren Waller, Bobby Okereke and Chuba Hubbard are off to the side. #Panthers— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 1:26 PM ET
Carnell Tate Not Practicing Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 11, 2026, 1:26 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) will not practice Wednesday, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. The first-round rookie missed the team's Week 8 loss to the Bengals with a shoulder injury before Tennessee went on bye in Week 9. Prior to the injury, Tate had reached 69 receiving yards in three of his last four contests, scoring once and playing as the fantasy WR21 over that stretch. While a missed practice coming out of the bye is never an encouraging sign, Tate will have two more opportunities to rejoin his teammates on the practice field ahead of a divisional matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Jacksonville using the trade deadline to improve upon what has already been one of the league's best defenses and Tate facing a potential pitch count upon his return, fantasy managers should be looking for other options even if the rookie is able to suit up on Sunday.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Turron Davenport
Josh Jacobs Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 1:21 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger), who will have surgery later this week on his broken ring finger, could return as quickly as two to three weeks, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Packers will decide on Saturday if placing Jacobs on Injured Reserve is necessary, but it is not guaranteed. He will miss the Week 10 divisional showdown at home against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday before the team's Week 11 bye. After that, Jacobs will have a shot to return in Week 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 25, on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. If the Packers find out after Jacobs' surgery that he needs to go on IR, the star RB would miss at least four games and would not be eligible to return until Dec. 20 at home against the Miami Dolphins. The Packers' bye comes at a good time with respect to Jacobs, who fractured his finger on a stiff-arm in Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. With MarShawn Lloyd sitting out last weekend with a knee injury, Kaleb Johnson served as the team's lead back following Jacobs' injury and saw 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. If Lloyd misses Sunday's game against Minnesota, Johnson will be in play as an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Jacobs needs to be stashed in all leagues while he recovers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Panthers Open Practice Window for Jonathon Brooks
Patrick McGrath
Nov 11, 2026, 1:14 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers have opened the 21-day practice window for running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen). The former second-round pick has not played since aggravating an existing groin strain in the team's Week 2 win over the Falcons, leading to core muscle surgery and his current stint on Injured Reserve. Brooks began the year in a change-of-pace role behind veteran Chuba Hubbard, who has since played as the fantasy RB10 in his six games as the Panthers' bell cow. Although he is now on track to return for the fantasy playoffs, Brooks should be viewed as little more than a stashable backup, unlikely to see enough standalone work to warrant a start, but he would see his value rise in the event of an injury ahead of him.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mike Kaye
Denzel Boston Expected to Return to Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 12:56 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken expects rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) to return to the practice field on Thursday, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Boston is not expected to practice on Wednesday in the team's first session of the week, but the 22-year-old's toe injury does not appear to be serious enough to sideline him this weekend against the Houston Texans. The second-rounder out of the University of Washington caught six of his seven targets for a season-high 98 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints in second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders' first start of the season in place of Deshaun Watson (concussion). Boston has had a strong showing so far in his first nine NFL games, catching 32 of his 61 targets for 507 yards and three touchdowns, but he has not found the end zone since the Oct. 11 loss to the New York Jets, and his fantasy value could take a hit in Week 10 against the Texans with Watson returning to the starting role for the Browns. As long as Boston is active this weekend, he should be on the WR2/3 borderline in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Alec Pierce Still in Rehab Process, No Timetable for a Return
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 12:46 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen did not have a positive update on wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) on Wednesday when he was asked about his chance to return in 2026, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. "We'll see. Like I said last week, he's still in that rehab process, and I'm not going to put a timetable on return," Steichen said. Pierce has been sidelined since Sept. 26 after aggravating his surgically repaired heel, and fantasy managers who have been stashing him in an Injured Reserve spot are beginning to wonder if he will be able to return this year. At 2-7 through the first nine weeks of the season, the Colts have no reason to rush Pierce back, even after trading both Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at Tuesday's deadline. With Pierce still on IR and Allen and Downs out of town, the Colts will go into their Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins with Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, and Anthony Gould as their presumed top three receivers. Pierce had his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 in his fourth year in the NFL, and he led the league in yards per reception in each of the last two years, but the 2026 campaign is shaping up to be a lost one for the big-play wideout.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Titans Value Tony Pollard for QB's Long-Term Development
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 12:38 PM ETTennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi agreed with the sentiment that running back Tony Pollard is important for second-year quarterback Cam Ward's growth and development when he was asked about why the team did not trade Pollard at Tuesday's deadline, according to Ben Arthur of FOX Sports. Pollard definitely drew interest around the league because he is still on the right side of 30 and is on an expiring contract on a Titans team that is 1-7 through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season. The former fourth-rounder from Memphis in 2019 has not been much of a pass-catcher (14 catches for 70 yards) this year, but on the ground, he has been one of the more quietly consistent RBs in the league, especially in the last five weeks. Pollard has carried the ball 133 times for 595 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and six rushing touchdowns in eight games played. He is well on his way to setting a new career high in rushing TDs if he can stay healthy in the second half. In the last five weeks, Pollard ranks as the RB8 in half-PPR scoring with 374 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Now that he is staying in Tennessee for the rest of the 2026 season, the Titans could consider signing Pollard to a contract extension before free agency in March.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Ben Arthur
Rex Ryan Arrested in Nashville Wednesday
Former NFL HC Rex Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning in Nashville after allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians with his pickup truck last week.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2026
Police say Ryan continued driving before the pedestrians caught up to him at a red light. He allegedly got out, argued… pic.twitter.com/xnFsRxcXqI
Nov 11, 2026, 12:34 PM ET
Omar Cooper Jr. Will be "Just Fine"
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 12:28 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) will be "just fine," head coach Aaron Glenn told SNY's Connor Hughes. Cooper suffered an ankle injury in his NFL debut in Week 1 and did not return until Week 6 against the New England Patriots, when he exploded for six catches, 103 yards, and his first career touchdown reception on seven targets. Cooper also had a 100-yard game with a touchdown the following week in the loss to the Miami Dolphins before not being targeted at all in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Glenn may say that the 22-year-old is fine for this weekend's divisional clash against the Buffalo Bills, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status this week. Another factor going into the 30th overall pick's Week 10 value will be the potential return of WR1 Garrett Wilson, who missed last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a concussion. If Cooper is not 100% and Wilson returns, he will be a volatile boom/bust flex play for fantasy managers, even in a plus matchup against Buffalo's secondary.--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 12:20 PM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he is "very hopeful" that wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) will play in Week 10 against the division-rival Buffalo Bills, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. The Jets should get their WR1 back for the contest against Buffalo after he sat out of Sunday's Week 9 blowout loss in Kansas City to the Chiefs. New York's offense struggled to move the ball effectively in a hostile environment without their top receiver last weekend. If the 26-year-old can clear the league's concussion protocol this week, fantasy managers should be throwing him back into their starting lineups against a Bills secondary that has had its issues this year defending the pass. Through eight games played in 2026, Wilson has caught 43 passes for 527 yards and three touchdowns as quarterback Geno Smith's go-to target. Wilson's return would be bad news for any fantasy managers considering using either Adonai Mitchell or rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. in their lineups in Week 10. In the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Cooper did not catch any passes, while Mitchell put up a donut for his fantasy managers without Wilson in the fold on Sunday in Kansas City. Both WRs will be volatile if Wilson returns from his concussion.--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Chargers Reportedly Never Discussed Trading Justin Herbert
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 12:14 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has never been discussed internally as a trade candidate, Tom Pelissero said, as reported by Alex Insdorf. Minnesota asked about Herbert before Tuesday's deadline, and Los Angeles quickly shut down the inquiry, Jordan Schultz reported. A Chargers source gave Adam Schefter a similar account in October, saying the club had never discussed moving Herbert. His contract includes a no-trade clause, and his 2027 salary became fully guaranteed in March. Herbert remains first on the Chargers' unofficial depth chart and projects as a low-end QB2 in Superflex leagues for Monday night's game at Baltimore. Against Houston, Quentin Johnston turned a slant from Herbert into a 58-yard touchdown, ending a stretch of 37 Chargers possessions without a touchdown. Herbert also found Keandre Lambert-Smith for 50 yards on fourth-and-one, and those two throws accounted for 108 of his 193 passing yards. Baltimore has allowed 26 completions of at least 20 yards through nine games, giving Herbert a chance at similar gains if his offensive line holds up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Insdorf
Denzel Boston Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 12:13 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) is not expected to participate in the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. A DNP in the first practice of the week is notable with a new injury for the first-year receiver, but the 22-year-old still has two more days to get back on the practice field. We will keep a close eye on Boston's status over the next couple of days. If he is unable to play this weekend against the Houston Texans, fellow rookie pass-catcher KC Concepcion Jr. would essentially become a must-play flex option in fantasy lineups, with veteran Jerry Jeudy also becoming more intriguing as a deep-league flex. Boston caught six of his seven targets for 98 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, and he now has a 32-507-3 line in the first nine games of his NFL career. The 98 yards he had on Sunday were a new season high, but Boston has not found the end zone since Oct. 11, and he has only one game with double-digit targets so far. The Browns' move back to quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) this weekend probably hurts Boston's short-term value.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Jerry Jeudy's Fantasy Value Continues to Plummet in Cleveland
Nicho Roessler
Nov 11, 2026, 12:04 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's stock has fallen significantly in 2026 with the additions of rookies Denzel Boston and K.C. Concepcion Jr. Jeudy has seen his target share drop to 8.9 percent on the season, and while he runs 27.7 routes per game, he only sees 2.8 targets per game and ranks 103rd out of 114 in yards per route run. Jeudy, who is now in his seventh NFL season, appears to have lost most, if not all, of his fantasy value after finishing as the WR15 in 2024 and seeing over 100 targets in 2025. Considering Jeudy did not get traded at the deadline and his current role with the Browns is diminishing, Jeudy can be dropped in all redraft formats and is likely one of the last few people on your roster in dynasty formats, but even then, his value is plummeting, so if needed, fantasy managers could drop him.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Anthony Gould Expected to Take Over Colts' Slot Role
Bruno Mulé
Nov 11, 2026, 12:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould is expected to take over in the slot after Tuesday's trade sent Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs. Stephen Holder reported that head coach Shane Steichen plans to use Gould in that role and give rookie Deion Burks more playing time. The Colts listed Gould behind Downs on their unofficial Week 9 depth chart and moved him into Downs' spot for Week 10. Downs played 49 offensive snaps against Dallas on Sunday. Gould played one, catching a 16-yard pass on his first target of the season. Burks played 17 offensive snaps against Dallas and has six catches for 60 yards this season. In deeper PPR leagues, Gould is worth tracking against Miami on Sunday, when his route count will give a first look at his new workload. Downs and Keenan Allen, whom the Colts traded to San Francisco, accounted for 115 of Indianapolis' 287 targets through Week 9. Tight end Tyler Warren leads the remaining Colts with 53 targets despite missing two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Stephen Holder