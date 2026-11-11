Colts Coach Unaware of Any Keenan Allen Trade Request
Nov 11, 2026, 11:47 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen was traded by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday for a 2027 sixth-round pick. Asked whether Allen requested the move, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said, "No, not that I'm aware of," according to James Boyd. Allen signed with Indianapolis in August, reuniting with Steichen after seven seasons together with the Chargers. Allen cited that familiarity when he joined the Colts. He caught 40 of 58 targets for 351 yards and one touchdown in eight games with Indianapolis, including 31 catches for 230 yards on passes thrown fewer than 10 yards downfield. Allen finished his Colts stint with four catches for 26 yards on eight targets against Dallas, the same opponent San Francisco visits Sunday. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he did not expect Mike Evans to be ready this week and that Deebo Samuel Sr. was expected to return to practice Wednesday. Allen's work underneath gives Brock Purdy another short-area option while the 49ers wait for their receivers to get healthy.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James BoydComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Darnell Mooney's Fantasy Value Has Hit Rock Bottom
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 11, 2026, 11:46 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney has had a pretty quiet season after back-to-back seasons with 70-plus targets in Atlanta. In his first nine weeks with the Giants, he has earned 29 targets, hauled in 12 for 167 yards, and has no touchdowns. With the rise of rookie Malachi Fields over the past few weeks, who has seen his snap share increase to over 70 percent in each of the past four games, and the breakout of Isaiah Likely, to go along with superstar Malik Nabers getting most of the attention and targets, Mooney has seen his value tumble even more than it was earlier in the season. This season, he is now the WR100 and should be dropped in all formats; at 29 years old, he doesn't have much value even in fantasy. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for wide receiver depth.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Droppable While Dealing with Competition for Targets
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:57 AM ETHouston tight end Dalton Schultz has produced a little bit this season, but not consistently enough to hold him every week. With several pass catchers factoring in for Houston, that limits Schultz's fantasy outlook and makes him droppable in some leagues. He has 364 receiving yards and still no touchdowns across 35 receptions and 47 targets on the season. Schultz had just four targets in Week 9, catching two for 42 yards. He has gone over 45 receiving yards just once this season. He's a streaming option at a tough fantasy spot to find consistency, but on a team with so many viable pass catchers, Schultz is still not the best fantasy starting option.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Xavier Worthy Becoming a Cut Candidate After Chiefs Trade
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:55 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) caught six passes for 48 yards in Sunday's 35-12 win over the Jets before leaving with an injury. Worthy managed just 24 receiving yards over his previous two games and has scored only one touchdown this season. His fantasy outlook took another hit Tuesday when Kansas City acquired Josh Downs from Indianapolis. Downs primarily works out of the slot, but his arrival adds more competition for targets alongside Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce. Head coach Andy Reid called Worthy day-to-day Monday, leaving his availability for Week 10 against Atlanta uncertain. With limited production, a hamstring injury, and another receiver joining the offense, Worthy is becoming expendable in shallow redraft leagues. Managers in deeper formats may prefer to hold him until his injury status becomes clearer.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. Becoming a Fantasy Cut Candidate
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:49 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. caught two passes for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Chicago. Godwin played 91% of the offensive snaps but drew just three targets, continuing a disappointing season in which he has yet to reach 50 receiving yards in a game or score a touchdown. Emeka Egbuka returned against Chicago, while Tez Johnson also saw significant playing time. Godwin's lack of involvement is especially concerning given how often he's on the field. With Tampa Bay on its Week 10 bye, fantasy managers in 10-team leagues and shallower 12-team formats can consider dropping him for a more productive receiver. He's a tougher cut in deeper PPR leagues, where his playing time still offers some reason to hold.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Droppable in Most Fantasy Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:48 AM ETHouston wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is not worth holding in all standard fantasy leagues, and lackluster results of late also make him droppable in some deeper leagues. Across his first three games with the Texans, Harrison has just six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown over 11 targets. He played 32 offensive snaps in Week 9, which was the most he's logged with Houston, but also still just 45.7% of the team's total - it also came in a blowout win, and he was behind several other pass catchers. Harrison is only worth stashing in really deep leagues at this point, and he's not even a confident starting option in those leagues. Look elsewhere for fantasy wideout help in the meantime.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
J.K. Dobbins Losing Fantasy Value as Role Shrinks
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:42 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has taken a backseat to rookie Jonah Coleman. Dobbins carried just four times for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over Carolina, adding one reception for four yards. Coleman handled 17 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, further establishing himself as Denver's lead back. Dobbins has now totaled just 54 rushing yards over his last three games, with his carries dropping from six to four over the last two contests. Denver has a Week 10 bye, leaving little reason to hold Dobbins in shallow leagues. He still has some handcuff value while RJ Harvey (knee) remains on injured reserve, but managers needing an active contributor can consider moving on.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Not Worth Holding in Most Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:41 AM ETBaltimore tight end Mark Andrews hasn't lived up to expectations so far this season, and with more lackluster showings of late, he's a drop option in a lot of fantasy leagues. He has just 237 yards and a touchdown across 31 receptions and 43 targets on the season. Andrews has four or fewer targets in four straight games, and has just 60 receiving yards combined in that stretch. He hasn't been helped by the injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe), but gets a little boost with Jacoby Brissett joining the team. He will need to deliver more on the field before fantasy owners trust Andrews again though. His matchup against the Chargers suggests that won't come in Week 10, as LA is a bottom-five test for tight ends.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Emanuel Wilson Can Be Dropped in Most Leagues
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:39 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson hasn't played an offensive snap since Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returned in Week 8. Wilson carried 24 times for 100 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City in Week 7, but his opportunities have disappeared. In Sunday's 17-3 win over Arizona, Charbonnet handled 16 carries for 77 yards, while Price added nine carries and four receptions. Wilson never entered the game on offense. It's a dramatic change for a player who averaged more than 18 carries over a six-game stretch earlier this season. With Charbonnet and Price handling the workload, Wilson can be dropped in most redraft leagues. His only remaining appeal is as injury insurance in exceptionally deep formats.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Eyes More in Week 10 After Extra Time Off
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:34 AM ETJacksonville running back Bhayshul Tuten battled ankle and foot injuries going into Week 9, but after playing on Thursday, he had some extra time to heal, so he should be able to take on more in Week 10 and beyond. He only played 20 offensive snaps in Week 9 against Baltimore - that was 35.7% of the team's total, which was his lowest mark of the season, but it also came in a lopsided game. Tuten still had a rushing touchdown and 29 yards across 12 carries. He's been a pretty solid fantasy option this season, with 521 rushing yards and four touchdowns over 122 carries, plus has caught 15 of his 16 targets for 181 yards and three more scores. Fantasy owners should expect more good showings out of Tuten, starting in Week 10 in a slightly above-average matchup against Tennessee.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Zach Charbonnet Takes Bigger Role in Seahawks Backfield
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:32 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushed 16 times for 77 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over Arizona, adding one reception for nine yards. In his second game back from a torn ACL, Charbonnet saw his snap share jump from 37% in Week 8 to 57% in Week 9. His carries also increased from six to 16 as he moved ahead of rookie Jadarian Price in the backfield. Price remains involved, finishing Sunday with nine carries and four receptions for 54 yards, but Charbonnet handled most of the rushing work. Seattle faces Las Vegas in Week 10, a defense allowing a league-worst 5.21 yards per carry to opposing running backs. With his workload increasing and a favorable matchup ahead, Charbonnet is working his way back into the fantasy FLEX conversation.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Brevyn Spann-Ford Gains Fantasy Value as Role Expands
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:25 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is expected to take on a bigger role for the offense, and that gives him a little more fantasy appeal. Jake Ferguson (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks with an injury, so that opens the door for Spann-Ford to play and produce more. He already has 15 receptions for 130 yards across 20 targets this season. Spann-Ford has at least two receptions in four straight games, and he has two or more targets dating back five contests. With a chance at more snaps and production, he's got some deep-league fantasy appeal. He has a pretty average matchup coming against San Francisco in Week 10, and that's good enough to try him in some deeper leagues. Fantasy owners should want to see some improved production out of him before considering him in standard leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gunnar Helm Gaining Ground in Titans Passing Attack
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:24 AM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm returns from the Week 9 bye following his best performance of the season. Helm caught five of nine targets for 76 yards against Cincinnati in Week 8, setting career highs in receptions, targets, and receiving yards. The second-year tight end had caught three passes for 24 yards against Cleveland the previous week after seeing little involvement earlier in October. His nine targets against the Bengals were particularly encouraging, as Tennessee leaned heavily on the passing game in its 43-36 loss. Helm has not scored a touchdown this season, and his recent production comes from a small sample. Still, his growing involvement gives fantasy managers a reason to watch him heading into Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, especially in leagues where tight end options are limited.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Williams Seeing More Snaps in Patriots Offense
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:21 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams has seen a significant increase in playing time over the last two games. Williams played 83% of the offensive snaps against Miami in Week 8 and 78% against Green Bay in Week 9. He had played fewer than 40% in each of his previous seven games. The increased role hasn't produced consistent fantasy results, as Williams failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 45-27 loss to the Packers. He caught a 43-yard touchdown against Miami the previous week, showing his ability to make plays downfield. Williams has just seven receptions this season, so the lack of targets remains a concern. Still, his growing snap share makes him a player to monitor in deeper fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle a Rising Fantasy Asset After Past Two Showings
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:18 AM ETPittsburgh running back Rico Dowdle is on the rise as a fantasy asset after what he's done over the past two games. In Week 7 against New Orleans, Dowdle went for 41 rushing yards on nine attempts, plus caught all six of his targets for 45 more yards. In Week 8 against Cleveland, Dowdle finished with 56 rushing yards and a score over 15 carries, while not being targeted in the passing game. He logged 28 offensive snaps in both games, which was over 40% of the team's total in each contest. Dowdle is trending up heading into Week 10, which offers him a pretty average fantasy matchup against Cincinnati. He didn't face the Bengals earlier this season, but has a pretty solid outlook based on what we've seen from him of late, so he can be started in deeper leagues and considered as a flex-level option in standard leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Has Week 10 Streaming Appeal
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:17 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith draws a Buffalo defense that allowed 15 passing touchdowns through its first seven games. Smith threw for 577 yards and five touchdowns against Miami and Las Vegas before struggling in last Sunday's loss to Kansas City. He finished with just 165 passing yards, playing without Garrett Wilson (concussion), who remains uncertain for Week 10. Buffalo has faced more than 38 pass attempts per game this season, giving Smith a chance to rebound if the Jets are forced to throw frequently. Wilson's availability will be important when evaluating Smith for Sunday's matchup. Available in most fantasy leagues, Smith is a potential one-week streaming option, especially if Wilson returns to the lineup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Continues to Build on Strong Season
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:16 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren enters Week 10 riding one of his most productive stretches of the season. Warren rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against Cleveland before Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye. He also recorded 101 rushing yards against New Orleans in Week 7, giving him four 100-yard rushing performances in his last six games. Warren has handled at least 14 carries in six straight contests, maintaining a substantial workload despite sharing the backfield with Rico Dowdle. He has 704 rushing yards and 294 receiving yards through eight games, putting him close to 1,000 yards from scrimmage. The Steelers face Cincinnati in Week 10, a team Warren rushed for 127 yards against earlier this season. His production has firmly established him as a weekly fantasy starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Roman Wilson Worth Deep-League Stashes as He Nears Return
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:12 AM ETPittsburgh wide receiver Roman Wilson is worth stashing in some deep fantasy leagues despite him currently being on the injured reserve list. He's eligible to come off that list on November 22, which is Week 11 against Philadelphia. Before landing on IR, Wilson caught 14 of his 25 targets for 188 yards and two touchdowns across five games played. He looked to be emerging after tallying 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns across Weeks 3 and 4, but then got injured in Week 5. That opened the door for Germie Bernard to step into a larger role, so Wilson will not have to fight for snaps and targets with him. Of course, Pittsburgh already has DK Metcalf too, and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is another wideout to possibly deal with when he's activated down the road. That leaves Wilson as a better deep-league fantasy option only for now, but his production could change his outlook.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
De'Zhaun Stribling Worth Stashing in Deeper Leagues
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 11, 2026, 10:08 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) remains on injured reserve following surgery. The second-round rookie out of Ole Miss impressed during training camp and earned a starting role before suffering the injury in Week 1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to have Stribling back in December, though he may need time to work his way into the offense. San Francisco has dealt with receiver injuries all season, which could create opportunities when Stribling returns. The rookie has yet to record an NFL reception, leaving plenty of uncertainty about his fantasy value down the stretch. Managers in deeper leagues can consider using an open IR spot on Stribling, but he's not worth holding on an active roster in most redraft formats.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers Offers Streaming Upside in Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:04 AM ETPittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers carries some streaming appeal for his Week 10 matchup against Cincinnati. It's a pretty average matchup for a fantasy quarterback, but we've already seen this matchup once this season, and Rodgers delivered big in that contest. Back in Week 3, Rodgers completed 19 of his 34 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He was picked off once, and he finished with a season-high 10 rushing yards on three attempts. He's completed just 60.8% of his passes on the season, but for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns - he has six interceptions, while rushing for 23 yards on 12 attempts. Rodgers has been a solid fantasy option this season. Coming off his bye week and going into a matchup he's already had success in, that makes Rodgers worth possibly streaming in any fantasy league setup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kevin Coleman Jr. Facing Uphill Battle for Fantasy Relevance
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 11, 2026, 9:56 AM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has yet to establish himself as a fantasy-relevant option this season. In eight games, Coleman has caught eight of 21 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and added 16 yards on one carry. Since Caleb Douglas returned from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain, Coleman's snaps have decreased, and he has played just 19% of snaps over the last three games. Now, starting quarterback Malik Willis (groin) is being placed on injured reserve, which means backup Kyle McCord will start moving forward. The Dolphins' offense ranks 31st in passing yards this season. With the crowded receiving room, including Douglas, Malik Washington, and Chris Bell, and the team's struggles in the passing game, Coleman remains off the fantasy radar until proven otherwise.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller