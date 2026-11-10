Egor Demin Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Nov 10, 2026, 10:10 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after missing six straight games with a right leg bone bruise. The 20-year-old practiced Tuesday and appears on track to return for the first time since Oct. 27. Demin averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes through his first four games, though he shot just 28.6% from three. With Nolan Traore (calf) questionable, Demin could step back into a sizable ball-handling role right away, while Mikel Brown Jr. may see fewer minutes if Brooklyn's backcourt gets healthier.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ian BegleyComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Collin Murray-Boyles Questionable Against Celtics
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:55 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics after sitting out Monday against Memphis. The second-year forward had been playing well before the absence, including a 19-point, seven-rebound effort in Friday's win over Milwaukee. With Scottie Barnes (groin) ruled out again, Murray-Boyles should have a sizable role if he's cleared to return. If he remains sidelined, Kyle Anderson could draw another start after replacing him Monday, while Jamison Battle may also pick up additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Immanuel Quickley Iffy for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:51 PM ETToronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics after missing the past two games with right hamstring tightness. Quickley was limited in Sunday's practice, and the issue bears watching after a right hamstring strain kept him out of last season's entire first-round playoff series. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists through eight appearances. Jamal Shead has made the most of the extra ball-handling work, including a career-high 16 assists against Milwaukee, and remains a useful short-term option if Quickley sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Scottie Barnes Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:45 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Scottie Barnes (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics, marking his third straight absence. Barnes hasn't played since Nov. 4 against Denver and was off to a strong start before the injury, averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.3 steals through eight games. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) also sidelined, RJ Barrett should remain Toronto's primary scoring option. The Raptors play again Thursday in Philadelphia, giving Barnes another chance to return if his groin responds well enough.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Brandon Williams Sidelined at Least One Week
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:41 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) will miss at least one week after an MRI revealed a mild left hamstring strain. Williams exited Monday's 138-87 win over New Orleans in the first quarter and will be re-evaluated next week. The 26-year-old has been productive off the bench in his first season with Golden State, averaging 10.4 points and 2.3 assists in 16.1 minutes across 10 games. His absence opens more backcourt work on the Warriors' five-game road trip, with De'Anthony Melton and LJ Cryer both candidates for added minutes after Cryer scored 10 points in 20 minutes Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Trendon Watford Sidelined Again Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:33 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Trendon Watford (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to a right ankle sprain. It will be his second straight absence after he recorded five points and three rebounds in 17 minutes Sunday against the Clippers. Watford has provided steady minutes off the bench in his first season with New Orleans, including a season-high 12 points against Minnesota on Friday. His absence doesn't carry much fantasy weight by itself, but with Yves Missi (knee) also sidelined, DeAndre Jordan could work his way back into the frontcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Joel Embiid Limps to Locker Room After Fall
Halftime: Celtics 62, Sixers 51.— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 11, 2026
Jayson Tatum and Paul George were the best players on the floor by a wide margin in that half. Joel Embiid limping to the locker room after taking a tough fall in transition in the final minute of the frame.
Nov 10, 2026, 9:13 PM ET
Yves Missi Set to Miss 10th Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:08 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to a left knee contusion and bone bruise. It will be his 10th straight absence since he injured his knee on Oct. 23 against Utah. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks against Indiana but has barely built on it. Karlo Matkovic has taken on a larger role in Missi's absence and scored 18 points against Minnesota on Friday, making him the more useful short-term fantasy option until Missi gets closer to returning.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Trey Murphy III Probable for Wednesday Against Brooklyn
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:42 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy, according to Rod Walker of NOLA.com. Murphy sat out Monday against Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back after scoring 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting Sunday versus the Clippers. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. If Murphy returns as expected, Saddiq Bey is likely to move back to the bench, though he should still hold a meaningful role in the Pelicans' rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Tristan da Silva Ruled Out Tuesday at Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:34 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings due to a left calf strain, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. The 25-year-old had been one of Orlando's more reliable scorers, averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 30.6 minutes through nine games. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) also sidelined, Franz Wagner and Anthony Black should continue to carry a heavy offensive load. Black is coming off 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists against Golden State. Orlando plays again Wednesday at Utah, leaving da Silva's status worth watching on the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out for at Least Another Week
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:25 PM ETToronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) will remain sidelined for at least another week as he continues reconditioning following treatment for left knee swelling. Leonard hasn't played since Oct. 23 and has appeared in only two games this season, averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals despite shooting 32.4% from the field. Toronto plans to provide another update next week, but Leonard will need multiple practices before returning to game action. Ja'Kobe Walter should remain in the starting five in the meantime and is averaging 11.6 points across eight starts without Leonard.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Giannis Antetokounmpo Set to Play Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:16 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is available for Tuesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz after briefly being downgraded to questionable, according to Eric Nehm. The two-time MVP has continued to play through a right wrist sprain and enters Tuesday with seven straight double-doubles. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through 10 games. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined for Utah, Antetokounmpo should continue to see favorable opportunities around the rim. Miami is off until Friday after Tuesday's game, giving him a couple of days to rest the wrist.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Nehm
Jordan Walsh Returns to Starting Lineup for Celtics
Jordan Walsh returns to the starting lineup for the #Celtics.— Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) November 11, 2026
Walsh guarding Maxey last season: 6:27 across 2 games. Maxey: 2/11 FG, 6 PTS, 0/3 3PT, 2/2 FT, 2 AST, 0 TOV.
Nov 10, 2026, 7:57 PM ET
Giannis Antetokounmpo Downgraded to Questionable for Tuesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game against the Jazz.#TakeNote— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 11, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 7:29 PM ET
Rayan Rupert Active, Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Inactive for 76ers vs. BOS
Brad Camara
Sixers two-way statuses tonight vs. Boston, I am told:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 11, 2026
ACTIVE: Rayan Rupert
INACTIVE: Caleb Love, Tacko Fall
Sixers have 72 games of two-way availability left while under 15 players. Rupert has 40 games left, Love has 44 games left and Fall has 48 games left.
Nov 10, 2026, 7:08 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Isaiah Stewart Questionable vs Denver
Keith Hernandez
Status Report for @memgrizz, 11/11/26 vs Denver:— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 10, 2026
QUESTIONABLE
Isaiah Stewart - RT Knee Bone Bruise
OUT
Karim López - NBA G League Assignment
Scotty Pippen Jr. - Lumbar Disc Herniation
Quinten Post - Concussion Protocol
Richie Saunders - RT Knee Surgery Rehabilitation
Nov 10, 2026, 6:02 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Keegan Murray Available For Tuesday's Matchup With Magic
Andrew Lennox
Nov 10, 2026, 4:12 PM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (wrist) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic despite dealing with right wrist soreness. Murray returned Sunday from a seven-game absence due to left ankle capsulitis, coming off the bench against Miami to record 10 points, two assists, two steals, and one block across 23 minutes. The 26-year-old is still searching for his shooting touch, going 0-for-10 from three-point range through three games this campaign. Precious Achiuwa could see additional frontcourt minutes if Murray experiences any setbacks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Domantas Sabonis Available For Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 10, 2026, 4:00 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (knee) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic. Sabonis will return after missing Sunday's loss to Miami due to left knee soreness. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through nine games. Precious Achiuwa grabbed 14 rebounds in 36 minutes Sunday, while Dylan Cardwell started at center. Both could see reduced roles with Sabonis back in action.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zion Williamson Set to Suit Up on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 10, 2026, 3:50 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (rest) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after resting during Monday's 138-87 loss to Golden State. The 26-year-old has missed just one game this season, averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.2 steals in 33.0 minutes through 10 appearances. With Williamson returning, Herbert Jones will likely see fewer minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jordan Goodwin Back in Action on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 10, 2026, 3:36 PM ETPhoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) is available to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Goodwin is set to return after missing four consecutive contests due to right calf soreness. The 28-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 18.6 minutes per contest in five appearances. Collin Gillespie could see his role reduced with Goodwin back in the mix.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Lauri Markkanen Sidelined on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 10, 2026, 3:20 PM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against the Miami Heat due to a right wrist sprain. Markkanen missed Sunday's loss to Minnesota after aggravating the same wrist issue that first surfaced Oct. 26 against Memphis. Before sitting out, the 29-year-old recorded 24 points, eight rebounds, and one assist while knocking down eight three-pointers during Friday's loss to Dallas. Josh Green started in his place Sunday and could start again with Markkanen sidelined, while Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Okogie could see extended minutes. Utah hosts Orlando on Wednesday, so fantasy managers should monitor Markkanen's status for the second half of the back-to-back.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Utah Jazz