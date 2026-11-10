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Egor Demin Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans

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Nov 10, 2026, 10:10 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after missing six straight games with a right leg bone bruise. The 20-year-old practiced Tuesday and appears on track to return for the first time since Oct. 27. Demin averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes through his first four games, though he shot just 28.6% from three. With Nolan Traore (calf) questionable, Demin could step back into a sizable ball-handling role right away, while Mikel Brown Jr. may see fewer minutes if Brooklyn's backcourt gets healthier.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ian BegleyComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 10, 2026, 9:55 PM ET

Toronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics after sitting out Monday against Memphis. The second-year forward had been playing well before the absence, including a 19-point, seven-rebound effort in Friday's win over Milwaukee. With Scottie Barnes (groin) ruled out again, Murray-Boyles should have a sizable role if he's cleared to return. If he remains sidelined, Kyle Anderson could draw another start after replacing him Monday, while Jamison Battle may also pick up additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
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Nov 10, 2026, 9:51 PM ET

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics after missing the past two games with right hamstring tightness. Quickley was limited in Sunday's practice, and the issue bears watching after a right hamstring strain kept him out of last season's entire first-round playoff series. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists through eight appearances. Jamal Shead has made the most of the extra ball-handling work, including a career-high 16 assists against Milwaukee, and remains a useful short-term option if Quickley sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
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Nov 10, 2026, 9:45 PM ET

Toronto Raptors forward/center Scottie Barnes (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics, marking his third straight absence. Barnes hasn't played since Nov. 4 against Denver and was off to a strong start before the injury, averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.3 steals through eight games. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) also sidelined, RJ Barrett should remain Toronto's primary scoring option. The Raptors play again Thursday in Philadelphia, giving Barnes another chance to return if his groin responds well enough.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
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Nov 10, 2026, 9:41 PM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) will miss at least one week after an MRI revealed a mild left hamstring strain. Williams exited Monday's 138-87 win over New Orleans in the first quarter and will be re-evaluated next week. The 26-year-old has been productive off the bench in his first season with Golden State, averaging 10.4 points and 2.3 assists in 16.1 minutes across 10 games. His absence opens more backcourt work on the Warriors' five-game road trip, with De'Anthony Melton and LJ Cryer both candidates for added minutes after Cryer scored 10 points in 20 minutes Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Nov 10, 2026, 9:33 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trendon Watford (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to a right ankle sprain. It will be his second straight absence after he recorded five points and three rebounds in 17 minutes Sunday against the Clippers. Watford has provided steady minutes off the bench in his first season with New Orleans, including a season-high 12 points against Minnesota on Friday. His absence doesn't carry much fantasy weight by itself, but with Yves Missi (knee) also sidelined, DeAndre Jordan could work his way back into the frontcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker

Halftime: Celtics 62, Sixers 51.

Jayson Tatum and Paul George were the best players on the floor by a wide margin in that half. Joel Embiid limping to the locker room after taking a tough fall in transition in the final minute of the frame.

— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 9:13 PM ET

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Nov 10, 2026, 9:08 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to a left knee contusion and bone bruise. It will be his 10th straight absence since he injured his knee on Oct. 23 against Utah. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks against Indiana but has barely built on it. Karlo Matkovic has taken on a larger role in Missi's absence and scored 18 points against Minnesota on Friday, making him the more useful short-term fantasy option until Missi gets closer to returning.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:42 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy, according to Rod Walker of NOLA.com. Murphy sat out Monday against Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back after scoring 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting Sunday versus the Clippers. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. If Murphy returns as expected, Saddiq Bey is likely to move back to the bench, though he should still hold a meaningful role in the Pelicans' rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:34 PM ET

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings due to a left calf strain, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. The 25-year-old had been one of Orlando's more reliable scorers, averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 30.6 minutes through nine games. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) also sidelined, Franz Wagner and Anthony Black should continue to carry a heavy offensive load. Black is coming off 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists against Golden State. Orlando plays again Wednesday at Utah, leaving da Silva's status worth watching on the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:25 PM ET

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) will remain sidelined for at least another week as he continues reconditioning following treatment for left knee swelling. Leonard hasn't played since Oct. 23 and has appeared in only two games this season, averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals despite shooting 32.4% from the field. Toronto plans to provide another update next week, but Leonard will need multiple practices before returning to game action. Ja'Kobe Walter should remain in the starting five in the meantime and is averaging 11.6 points across eight starts without Leonard.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:16 PM ET

Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is available for Tuesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz after briefly being downgraded to questionable, according to Eric Nehm. The two-time MVP has continued to play through a right wrist sprain and enters Tuesday with seven straight double-doubles. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through 10 games. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined for Utah, Antetokounmpo should continue to see favorable opportunities around the rim. Miami is off until Friday after Tuesday's game, giving him a couple of days to rest the wrist.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Nehm

Jordan Walsh returns to the starting lineup for the #Celtics.

Walsh guarding Maxey last season: 6:27 across 2 games. Maxey: 2/11 FG, 6 PTS, 0/3 3PT, 2/2 FT, 2 AST, 0 TOV.

— Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 7:57 PM ET

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game against the Jazz.#TakeNote

— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 7:29 PM ET

Sixers two-way statuses tonight vs. Boston, I am told:

ACTIVE: Rayan Rupert

INACTIVE: Caleb Love, Tacko Fall

Sixers have 72 games of two-way availability left while under 15 players. Rupert has 40 games left, Love has 44 games left and Fall has 48 games left.

— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 7:08 PM ET

--Brad Camara - RotoBaller

Status Report for @memgrizz, 11/11/26 vs Denver:

QUESTIONABLE
Isaiah Stewart - RT Knee Bone Bruise

OUT
Karim López - NBA G League Assignment
Scotty Pippen Jr. - Lumbar Disc Herniation
Quinten Post - Concussion Protocol
Richie Saunders - RT Knee Surgery Rehabilitation

— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 10, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 6:02 PM ET

--Keith Hernandez
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:12 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (wrist) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic despite dealing with right wrist soreness. Murray returned Sunday from a seven-game absence due to left ankle capsulitis, coming off the bench against Miami to record 10 points, two assists, two steals, and one block across 23 minutes. The 26-year-old is still searching for his shooting touch, going 0-for-10 from three-point range through three games this campaign. Precious Achiuwa could see additional frontcourt minutes if Murray experiences any setbacks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (knee) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic. Sabonis will return after missing Sunday's loss to Miami due to left knee soreness. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through nine games. Precious Achiuwa grabbed 14 rebounds in 36 minutes Sunday, while Dylan Cardwell started at center. Both could see reduced roles with Sabonis back in action.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 3:50 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (rest) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after resting during Monday's 138-87 loss to Golden State. The 26-year-old has missed just one game this season, averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.2 steals in 33.0 minutes through 10 appearances. With Williamson returning, Herbert Jones will likely see fewer minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 3:36 PM ET

Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) is available to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Goodwin is set to return after missing four consecutive contests due to right calf soreness. The 28-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 18.6 minutes per contest in five appearances. Collin Gillespie could see his role reduced with Goodwin back in the mix.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 3:20 PM ET

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against the Miami Heat due to a right wrist sprain. Markkanen missed Sunday's loss to Minnesota after aggravating the same wrist issue that first surfaced Oct. 26 against Memphis. Before sitting out, the 29-year-old recorded 24 points, eight rebounds, and one assist while knocking down eight three-pointers during Friday's loss to Dallas. Josh Green started in his place Sunday and could start again with Markkanen sidelined, while Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Okogie could see extended minutes. Utah hosts Orlando on Wednesday, so fantasy managers should monitor Markkanen's status for the second half of the back-to-back.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Utah Jazz
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Collin Murray-Boyles

Questionable Against Celtics
Immanuel Quickley

Iffy for Wednesday
Scottie Barnes

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Brandon Williams

Sidelined at Least One Week
Trendon Watford

Sidelined Again Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Joel Embiid

Limps to Locker Room After Fall
Yves Missi

Set to Miss 10th Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Probable for Wednesday Against Brooklyn
Tristan da Silva

Ruled Out Tuesday at Sacramento
Kawhi Leonard

Ruled Out for at Least Another Week
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Set to Play Tuesday
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jordan Walsh

Returns to Starting Lineup for Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Downgraded to Questionable for Tuesday
Rayan Rupert

Active, Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Inactive for 76ers vs. BOS
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable vs Denver
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Keegan Murray

Available For Tuesday's Matchup With Magic
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Domantas Sabonis

Available For Tuesday
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Zion Williamson

Set to Suit Up on Tuesday
Jordan Goodwin

Back in Action on Tuesday
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined on Tuesday
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Kirk Cousins

Vikings Targeting Kirk Cousins Ahead of Trade Deadline
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Tyreek Hill

Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Rasmus Sandin

Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Eric Cole

Must Watch Out for That One Bad Round in Austin
Daniel Berger

Returns After Long Layoff in Austin
Mike Evans

Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Cam Skattebo

Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Ladd McConkey

Considered Day-to-Day
Sam LaPorta

Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Jake Evans

Hurt at Practice
Tom Willander

Remains Out Monday
Conor Garland

Out Indefinitely With Upper-Body Injury
Mathew Barzal

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Alexander Wennberg

Expected to Return Monday
Alberts Smits

Labeled Week-to-Week
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Available Versus Rangers
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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