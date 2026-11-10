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Lauri Markkanen Sidelined on Tuesday

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Nov 10, 2026, 3:20 PM ET

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against the Miami Heat due to a right wrist sprain. Markkanen missed Sunday's loss to Minnesota after aggravating the same wrist issue that first surfaced Oct. 26 against Memphis. Before sitting out, the 29-year-old recorded 24 points, eight rebounds, and one assist while knocking down eight three-pointers during Friday's loss to Dallas. Josh Green started in his place Sunday and could start again with Markkanen sidelined, while Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Okogie could see extended minutes. Utah hosts Orlando on Wednesday, so fantasy managers should monitor Markkanen's status for the second half of the back-to-back.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Utah JazzComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:54 AM ET

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to a right wrist sprain. Markkanen missed Sunday's loss to Minnesota after aggravating the same wrist issue that first surfaced Oct. 26 against Memphis. Before sitting out, the 29-year-old scored 24 points with eight rebounds and eight three-pointers Friday in Dallas. Josh Green started in his place Sunday and could remain with the first unit if Markkanen sits again, while Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Okogie would also be candidates for extra minutes. Utah hosts Orlando on Wednesday, so Markkanen's status is worth tracking closely on the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:38 AM ET

Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz despite a right wrist sprain. Antetokounmpo has continued to play through the issue, including a 20-point, 14-rebound, four-assist effort against Golden State last Thursday. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 56.6% through 10 games. His 62.2% mark at the free-throw line remains a weak spot, but the wrist has yet to keep him out. Bobby Portis would be the most obvious candidate for extra frontcourt minutes if Antetokounmpo suffers a late setback.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:22 AM ET

New York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks due to right ankle soreness. Hart has missed the last two games, though head coach Mike Brown has downplayed the severity of the issue. The 31-year-old is shooting just 38.6% from the field through seven appearances, but he's still contributing 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Landry Shamet has filled in as a starter during Hart's absence and knocked down three triples Saturday against Cleveland, giving him some short-term appeal if Hart remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:14 AM ET

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the New York Knicks due to a right knee contusion. Herro briefly left Sunday's 117-97 loss to Boston before returning and finishing with 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting. The 26-year-old has played all 10 games this season and leads Milwaukee with 21.4 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. His absence would leave a struggling Bucks offense without its top scorer, with Brayden Burries and Ryan Rollins likely to take on larger roles if Herro is ruled out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 10, 2026, 8:05 AM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) left Monday's 138-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter and did not return. Williams scored four points on 2-for-3 shooting before exiting with a left hamstring injury, which Steve Kerr called a "big concern." The 26-year-old is set for an MRI after averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 17.7 minutes through nine games. Williams also missed time earlier this month with a left quad contusion. Any extended absence would open more backcourt minutes for LJ Cryer, while De'Anthony Melton could also see his role grow.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Warriors PR
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Nov 9, 2026, 9:50 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to right wrist soreness. It's a new issue for Murray, who returned Sunday from a seven-game absence caused by left ankle capsulitis. The 26-year-old came off the bench against Miami and finished with 10 points, two assists, two steals, and one block in 23 minutes. Murray is still searching for his shot, going 0-for-10 from three through three appearances this season. If he can't play Tuesday, Precious Achiuwa could remain in the starting lineup and continue to handle an expanded frontcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
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Nov 9, 2026, 9:40 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to left knee soreness, according to James Ham. Sabonis missed Sunday's loss to Miami, his first absence of the season, and the issue bears watching after he underwent surgery on the same knee last February to repair a meniscus tear. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through nine games. Precious Achiuwa grabbed 14 rebounds in 36 minutes Sunday, while Dylan Cardwell started at center, and both could see another bump if Sabonis remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
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Nov 9, 2026, 9:32 PM ET

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to a right ankle sprain. George suffered the injury Sunday against Minnesota after putting up 19 points, eight assists, and five rebounds through three quarters. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists through 10 games for a Jazz team riding an eight-game losing streak. Isaiah Collier should get more time on the ball in George's absence, while Darryn Peterson could also take on a larger offensive role if Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is unavailable. Utah plays again Wednesday against Orlando, giving George his next opportunity to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
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Nov 9, 2026, 9:22 PM ET

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Gary Payton II (knee) won't play Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He was listed as questionable before being downgraded to out with left knee inflammation. The 33-year-old dealt with right calf tightness last week but still logged 13 minutes in Saturday's overtime win over Orlando, posting four points and two steals. Payton is averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes across 10 games, so his absence won't shake up many fantasy lineups. With Will Richard (thumb) also sidelined, De'Anthony Melton should see extra work and offers steals upside.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 9, 2026, 8:59 PM ET

Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is available for Monday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after dealing with left knee tendinitis. Santos returned from a two-game absence Saturday against Orlando, starting but finishing with just three points, one rebound, and one steal in 12 minutes. The 24-year-old is averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes across seven appearances. With Will Richard (thumb) sidelined, Santos could remain in the starting five, though Saturday's limited workload makes his fantasy upside difficult to trust for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 9, 2026, 8:45 PM ET

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) is progressing in his recovery from a right knee bone bruise and has resumed on-court work, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. There is still no timetable for his return, and Suggs will miss Tuesday's matchup with Sacramento for his seventh straight absence. Anthony Black has taken advantage of the increased opportunity, posting 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals, and three blocks Saturday against Golden State. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) also sidelined Tuesday, Black should continue to handle a sizable workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
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Nov 9, 2026, 8:39 PM ET

Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. Suns coach Jordan Ott said the team is hopeful Goodwin can return Tuesday against the Clippers after he missed the previous three games with right calf soreness. The 28-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists through five appearances. His potential return on the second night of a back-to-back makes Tuesday's status worth watching, while Collin Gillespie should continue to see extra backcourt minutes until Goodwin is cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
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Nov 9, 2026, 8:33 PM ET

Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets despite being listed with a right ankle sprain. Johnson missed three games with the injury earlier this season but has appeared in Denver's last four contests. He turned in his best scoring effort of that stretch Saturday, finishing with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting against Indiana. Johnson's return has pushed Trevon Brazile back into a reserve role, while the 30-year-old should continue to get quality looks alongside Nikola Jokic in Denver's starting unit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
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Nov 9, 2026, 8:27 PM ET

Denver Nuggets forward DeMar DeRozan (back) is available for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets after being listed with low back spasms. The issue kept him out against Toronto last Wednesday, but he returned Saturday and finished with 11 points and five assists in 22 minutes off the bench against Indiana. DeRozan has had a quiet start in his sixth-man role, averaging 10.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 42.0% through seven games. With Julian Strawther (knee) still sidelined, DeRozan should continue to handle a steady role with Denver's second unit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
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Nov 9, 2026, 8:22 PM ET

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Christian Braun (calf) is available for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets after being listed with a left calf contusion and an illness. Braun has started all eight games this season and is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 51.9% from the field. The 25-year-old has cooled off from his hot start beyond the arc, but the defensive production has remained useful for fantasy managers. With both issues cleared for Monday, Braun should handle his usual workload in Denver's starting five.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
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Nov 9, 2026, 8:17 PM ET

Denver Nuggets forward/center Aaron Gordon (calf) is available for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets despite being listed for left calf injury management. Gordon has started all eight games this season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.3% from the field. The 31-year-old was limited to 36 regular-season appearances last year, so Denver may continue to keep an eye on his workload. For Monday, though, Gordon is cleared to handle his usual starting role. Trevon Brazile remains the most likely frontcourt beneficiary whenever Gordon gets a night off.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
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Nov 9, 2026, 8:10 PM ET

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (shin) is available for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets despite a left shin/tibia contusion. Murray was part of a crowded injury report after Denver's travel problems out of Mexico City disrupted its preparation for the game. The 29-year-old has led the Nuggets in scoring through eight appearances, averaging 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He's also logging 36.6 minutes per game, the second-highest mark in the league. Murray is cleared for his usual role Monday, though the heavy workload makes the shin worth monitoring.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
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Nov 9, 2026, 8:05 PM ET

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (elbow) is available for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets despite a right elbow sprain. Jokic landed on the injury report after logging 36 minutes in Saturday's 114-102 win over Indiana, where he finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists. The three-time MVP is averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists through eight games while recording three triple-doubles. Houston is without two of its frontcourt reserves, so Jokic has a clear path to another big night on the glass.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
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Nov 9, 2026, 7:57 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Morez Johnson Jr. (shin) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to a left shin/tibia contusion. The rookie had appeared in each of Dallas' first 10 games and was finding his footing lately, collecting 26 rebounds over his last two outings, including a career-high 17 against Utah. Johnson is averaging 7.6 points and 5.1 boards in 17.0 minutes per game. With Dereck Lively II (foot) also sidelined, Santi Aldama could pick up additional frontcourt minutes alongside Daniel Gafford. Johnson's next chance to return comes Thursday in Minnesota.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 9, 2026, 6:09 PM ET

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (right hamstring tightness) is questionable to play on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Quickley missed Toronto's Friday win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He is averaging 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season on 40.9 percent shooting from the field. Jamal Shead and Alijah Martin could see more minutes if Quickley is to miss another game on Monday night. Quickley is a nice contributor of points and assists and also contributes 1.1 steals per game on the defensive end. Fantasy managers will want to see Quickley return to the lineup in what is a good matchup against Memphis.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
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