Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev Out Sunday
Nov 8, 2026, 5:45 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defensemen Morgan Rielly (lower body) and Chris Tanev (maintenance) won't play on Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils. Rielly suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's loss to Montreal, while Tanev will be kept out of action for scheduled maintenance. He only recently rejoined the lineup after recovering from an upper-body injury. Dakota Mermis and Cole McWard will enter the lineup against New Jersey. Both Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Troy Stecher are expected to see increased minutes on defense, but neither has much fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: SportsnetComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Anthony Mantha to Miss Time With Throat Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:37 PM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (throat) will exit the lineup on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports. Mantha took a high stick to the throat in Saturday's win over the Islanders and will miss some time, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. Early in the season, Mantha couldn't get anything going, but he's enjoyed a hot spell recently, with eight points in as many games. Overall, Mantha has tallied 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 17 outings. Connor Brown will be among the candidates to fill in for Mantha on the third line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sam Kasan
Kevin Bahl to Miss Rest of Season With Achilles Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:29 PM ETCalgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl (Achilles) is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon. He suffered the injury during pregame warmups ahead of Friday's contest against Anaheim. Bahl leads Calgary in ice time at 21:55 per game, though he hasn't made much of an impact in fantasy. In 16 games, Bahl has recorded two points (one goal, one assist), 12 SOG, 16 blocks, and 22 hits. The Flames placed Bahl on Injured Reserve Sunday and recalled Brayden Pachal from the minors. Joel Hanley has replaced him on the first defensive unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Yanni Gourde Expected to Make Season Debut Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:21 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (hip) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to make his season debut in Sunday's matchup with Winnipeg, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Gourde was initially expected to be out until December after offseason hip surgery. He will bolster Tampa Bay's bottom six. Gourde is unlikely to make a difference in fantasy hockey. Last season, he logged 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists), 114 SOG, and 115 hits in 82 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
Haydn Fleury Available Against Lightning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:14 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury (hand) has been cleared to play on Sunday against Tampa Bay, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. Fleury injured his hand in Thursday's win over Vancouver, initially leaving him questionable for the weekend's action. The 30-year-old has recorded two assists, 13 SOG, 10 blocks, and 16 hits in 12 games this season. While Fleury contributed an assist against the Canucks, his overall offensive production isn't good enough to warrant fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mike McIntyre
Josh Morrissey Remains Sidelined Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 5:08 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (wrist) will miss a 14th straight game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jamie Thomas of the Jets' official site reports. Earlier this week, it emerged that Morrissey was trending toward a return on Sunday. He wore a regular jersey in Saturday's practice and during the morning skate on Sunday. Yet Morrissey still needs a bit more time before he's ready to return. As a result, Neal Pionk will continue to skate on the first power-play unit. Dylan Samberg has also taken on more responsibility in Morrissey's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie Thomas
Sidney Crosby Moves to Sixth on All-Time Scoring List
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:58 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby had a special outing in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, taking sole possession of the sixth spot on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He scored two goals to break a tie with Marcel Dionne. Crosby reached 1,773 points (660 goals, 1,113 assists) in his 1,437th career game. Next, he will set his sights on Ron Francis, who ranks fifth all-time with 1,798 points. After a slow start to the campaign, Crosby has averaged a point per game across his last six appearances, though this run includes three pointless efforts. He still has plenty of work to do to reach that scoring pace for the season, sitting on 12 points (six goals, six assists) after 17 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Morgan Rielly Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:48 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (lower body) is questionable for Sunday's action against New Jersey after being hurt in Saturday's loss to Montreal. He sustained a lower-body injury in the contest, logging just 5:45 of ice time. Rielly has been hot recently, boasting eight games in his last eight outings. He's second on his team with 12 assists this season, but Rielly hasn't yet lit the lamp in 18 games. Toronto will likely turn to Dakota Mermis if Rielly needs to be replaced on Sunday. At the same time, Oliver Ekman-Larsson could take on more of the workload.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
William Carrier Makes Precautionary Exit in Blowout Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:39 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing William Carrier (knee) didn't play in the third period of Saturday's 9-2 thumping for precautionary reasons, Tom Gullitti of NHL.com reports. The power forward is managing a right knee injury, and the team didn't see a reason to keep him on the ice after taking a 7-0 lead in the first two periods. Carrier has beefed up Carolina's first line this season and has been a great fit, recording 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and 57 hits in 19 games. With less than a quarter of the season played, Carrier needs just two more assists to set a new career high.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tom Gulitti
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Exits Early Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:29 AM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (head) didn't finish Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Oilers lost him when Nugent-Hopkins took a puck to the side of his head during his first shift in the second period. Fortunately, he avoided major damage and isn't expected to miss additional time. "I don't think he is (going to miss time)," Oilers head coach Mike Babcock said after the game. "(We were) initially worried about a broken jaw ... but he seems to be doing OK." After missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury, Nugent-Hopkins has put up 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in nine games, including seven power-play points (three goals, four assists).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Sandis Vilmanis Expected to Miss Time
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:20 AM ETFlorida Panthers left wing Sandis Vilmanis (undisclosed) will miss at least two games, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. The Latvian forward was injured on Saturday when Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson sent him head-first into the boards. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Vilmanis will be properly evaluated when the team returns home from its three-game road trip. Florida will make its second stop on Sunday against Boston. Vilmanis has notched seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 games this season. His absence will open a top-six spot, and Florida must also adjust its second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Anton Lundell Questionable Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 8, 2026, 9:11 AM ETFlorida Panthers center Anton Lundell (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's matinee against the Boston Bruins, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Lundell's status is uncertain after he missed his first game of the season on Saturday against Washington. He was labeled day-to-day before the game, so Lundell isn't expected to be out long-term, and his absence could be limited to one game. Lundell recently scored a hat trick, bringing his season total to six points. He has four goals and two assists in 16 games, making him a low-end fantasy contributor.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
James Hagens to Miss "Few Weeks"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:59 PM ETBoston Bruins center James Hagens (back) faces a multi-week absence, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports. The 20-year-old rookie injured his back on a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard on Thursday night. "It's definitely gonna be a few weeks," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said after Saturday's practice. "Very unfortunate, it's not a dirty play or anything like that. Just got him at the wrong spot there and so he just needs some time to heal." The Bruins placed Hagens on Injured Reserve Saturday morning. In a corresponding move, Michael Eyssimont was recalled from the AHL. Eyssimont carries some fantasy intrigue as a player who was named the AHL's Player of the Month for October. He leads the AHL with 13 goals and has 16 points in just eight games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Russo
Alexander Nikishin Makes Season Debut Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:52 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin is penciled in for his season debut Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Russian rearguard missed the start of the season after failing to agree to a new contract with the Hurricanes. He remained an unsigned restricted free agent until Oct. 25, when he inked a one-year, $3 million deal. Nikishin has a point to prove, but his starting position isn't ideal, as the Hurricanes plan to use him on the third defensive pairing. He will also join the second power-play unit. Still, Nikishin had a strong rookie campaign and is worth watching for fantasy managers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Kailer Yamamoto Moved to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:37 PM ETUtah Mammoth right wing Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) has been placed on Injured Reserve, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey News reports. He will miss a fourth consecutive game on Saturday against Ottawa. After opening the season as a healthy scratch, Yamamoto forced his way into the lineup with strong play last month. He has posted seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine appearances. The former Oiler has also been a physical force, averaging two hits per game. Yamamoto's exit from the lineup has coincided with Michael Carcone's return, but he hasn't made an offensive impact from the fourth line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley
Sam Steel Available Against Sharks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:26 PM ETDallas Stars forward Sam Steel (personal) is available on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. He missed the Stars' last game for personal reasons. Steel hasn't been impactful in fantasy, recording three points (one goal, two assists) in 13 games. His struggles are well summed up by the fact that Steel has no points and a minus-five rating in his last five appearances. While Steel faces a favorable matchup on Saturday, he is unlikely to be a difference-maker, joining Justin Hryckowian and Tyler Seguin on the third line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Josh Anderson Won't Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:18 PM ETMontreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (personal) will sit out Saturday's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN's Mark Masters reports. He's away from the team for personal reasons. Anderson has been one of Montreal's best players recently, posting three goals and one assist in three games. Overall, he has notched 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 16 outings while delivering a team-high 34 hits. Owen Beck will replace Anderson in the lineup and is worth a look in some fantasy formats, as he has finished on the score sheet in each of his last three appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Zach Hyman Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:10 PM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (neck) will return from a five-game absence on Saturday against Vancouver. Hyman has been unlucky with injuries all season, appearing in just six games. He has one goal and no assists. Saturday's matchup gives Hyman a good chance to kick-start his campaign, as the Canucks allow a league-worst 4.61 goals per game. In his last four outings against Vancouver, Hyman has tallied three goals and two assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Devon Levi Returns to Oilers Crease
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:05 PM ETEdmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (lower body) has been named the starter for Saturday's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. He's ready for work after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Tristan Jarry (illness) is also available, giving Edmonton its top two goalies back. While Jarry has a better goals-against average and save percentage, Levi has put together an outstanding 6-1-0 record. He is likely to improve it on Saturday night, facing the NHL's worst team.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alex Turcotte Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 10:13 AM ETLos Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He suffered an undisclosed injury just three games into the season. Turcotte managed one assist in three outings before his injury. While Turcotte's return would provide Kings head coach Peter Laviolette with another option up front, he isn't expected to make noise in fantasy. In 165 career games, Turcotte has contributed only 13 goals and 31 assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Joonas Korpisalo Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 10:08 AM ETNew York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (foot) was activated from Injured Reserve and will be available to make his season debut on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. In a corresponding move, the team waived James Reimer. With Igor Shesterkin (knee) out for the season, Korpisalo will compete with Dylan Garand for the top job in New York. He is far more experienced than Garand, but Korpisalo didn't have a great time with the Boston Bruins last season, allowing 3.15 goals with an .894 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Colin Stephenson