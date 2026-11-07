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Zach Hyman Returning From Neck Injury Saturday

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Nov 7, 2026, 5:10 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (neck) will return from a five-game absence on Saturday against Vancouver. Hyman has been unlucky with injuries all season, appearing in just six games. He has one goal and no assists. Saturday's matchup gives Hyman a good chance to kick-start his campaign, as the Canucks allow a league-worst 4.61 goals per game. In his last four outings against Vancouver, Hyman has tallied three goals and two assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (lower body) has been named the starter for Saturday's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. He's ready for work after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Tristan Jarry (illness) is also available, giving Edmonton its top two goalies back. While Jarry has a better goals-against average and save percentage, Levi has put together an outstanding 6-1-0 record. He is likely to improve it on Saturday night, facing the NHL's worst team.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 7, 2026, 10:13 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He suffered an undisclosed injury just three games into the season. Turcotte managed one assist in three outings before his injury. While Turcotte's return would provide Kings head coach Peter Laviolette with another option up front, he isn't expected to make noise in fantasy. In 165 career games, Turcotte has contributed only 13 goals and 31 assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Nov 7, 2026, 10:08 AM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (foot) was activated from Injured Reserve and will be available to make his season debut on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. In a corresponding move, the team waived James Reimer. With Igor Shesterkin (knee) out for the season, Korpisalo will compete with Dylan Garand for the top job in New York. He is far more experienced than Garand, but Korpisalo didn't have a great time with the Boston Bruins last season, allowing 3.15 goals with an .894 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Colin Stephenson
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Nov 7, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Calgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl (lower body) was a late scratch against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Just before puck drop, the team announced that Bahl would miss the game with a lower-body injury and would be replaced by Joel Hanley. Bahl leads Calgary in ice time with 21:55 per game. However, he doesn't have much fantasy value, as Bahl has registered two points (one goal, one assist), 12 SOG, 16 blocks, and 22 hits in 16 games. Hanley scored his first goal of the season against Anaheim, but fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into it.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 7, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Minnesota Wild center Michael McCarron (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against Tampa Bay after being hurt in Friday's win over San Jose, Heather Rule of NHL.com reports. McCarron left the ice in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Entering Friday's action, McCarron had scored in back-to-back games. He's been an impactful player all over the ice for Minnesota, recording eight points (three goals, five assists), 32 SOG, and 53 hits in 18 outings. Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman are likely to receive more ice time if McCarron isn't available on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Heather Rule
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Nov 7, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov (upper body) didn't finish Friday's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He's being evaluated for an upper-body injury after leaving the contest in the third period. This marks another disappointing moment for Voronkov, who has averaged less than 10 minutes of ice time this season and has been scratched regularly in recent weeks. He has no goals and two assists in 10 appearances. Sean Monahan (lower body) also got hurt Friday night, potentially forcing head coach Rick Bowness to make several lineup changes for the next game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Nov 7, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (lower body) was injured in the second period of Friday's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He exited the action after blocking a shot from Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin while on the penalty kill. Monahan assisted Kent Johnson on Columbus' first goal, but his night ended on a disappointing note. Over the last five games, Monahan has provided three assists, but his overall performance has been disappointing in 2026-27. The 32-year-old sits on six points (one goal, five assists) through 15 games. If Monahan misses time, Adam Fantilli and Charlie Coyle would move up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 6, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig (lower body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's clash with the Utah Mammoth, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. He will likely have to sit out a second straight game due to a lower-body injury. In total, Ottawa is currently without four forwards, resulting in Nick Cousins and Philip Tomasino joining the top six. Tomasino has hit the ground running since making his season debut a week ago, notching three points (one goal, two assists) in three games. He will try to tie his career high with a four-game point streak on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:44 PM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven (illness) participated in Friday's practice, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. He was back on the ice after missing Wednesday's win over Buffalo due to illness. The Senators look set to have Kleven available on Saturday night against Utah. Kleven is a strong performer in the defensive zone, recording 43 blocks and 29 hits in 16 games. But he contributes little offensively, which limits his fantasy value. He has two goals and one assist this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:37 PM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) practiced fully on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. The former Vezina Trophy winner sustained a lower-body injury in mid-October and has missed seven games. While Saturday's game against Utah appears to be too soon for Ullmark to return to action, the Senators should have their No. 1 back next week. Ullmark is a key player for the team, with a 7-1-0 record, a 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. Ottawa's save percentage has dropped to .858 in games without Ullmark this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:28 PM ET

Calgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau (hip) was on the ice in a regular jersey Friday morning. The 33-year-old has made big strides in his recovery from hip surgery and could be available for action soon. Huberdeau hasn't yet played this season after undergoing a hip procedure in March. The Flames have missed his creativity, as they have averaged the third-fewest goals in the NHL. In his prime, Huberdeau was a point-per-game player, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to reach those levels again. In 2025-26, Huberdeau averaged 0.5 points, with 10 goals and 15 assists in 50 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:21 PM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the San Jose Sharks. Heiskanen sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's win over Washington and sat out Thursday's game against Columbus. Although there were signs his absence might be limited to one game, he is likely to miss at least one more contest. Heiskanen's injury has created a spot in the lineup for Trey Taylor, while Thomas Harley has moved into the No. 1 defenseman role. Harley logged 28:31 of ice time against Columbus and should have a busy night on Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:13 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins will suit up for the first time this season when the team hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. The 28-year-old missed the start of the season due to a lower-body injury. He was cleared to play earlier this week, but Timmins sat out Wednesday's contest against Ottawa as a healthy scratch. Last season, Timmins had eight assists, 44 SOG, and 81 blocks in 39 games with the Sabres. Although he doesn't contribute much to fantasy teams, the Sabres rate him highly as a penalty-killer. Timmins will work with Zach Metsa on the third defensive pairing.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Nov 6, 2026, 5:07 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (lower body) is expected to play Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports. Tavares has missed nine games with a lower-body injury. Nicholas Paul has filled in for Tavares as the second-line center, but it looks like the two will be linemates in Saturday's game. Paul and Tavares skated alongside William Nylander on the second line during Friday's practice. Before injury struck, Tavares was enjoying a fruitful spell, picking up seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dave McCarthy
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Nov 6, 2026, 10:02 AM ET

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury (hand) exited Thursday's 6-2 win over Vancouver in the third period. He couldn't finish the contest after blocking a shot with his left hand. Fleury recorded a power-play assist when Alex Iafallo opened the scoring in the first period. Typically, Fleury doesn't contribute on offense. This was his second assist of the season, and he has no goals in 12 games. The Jets hope to get Josh Morrissey (wrist) back for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, and he may replace Fleury in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 6, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

Boston Bruins forward James Hagens (lower back) was forced to leave early against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now reports. After receiving a hit from Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard, Hagens was holding his lower back and left the ice. Hagens has been one of the best-performing rookies this season in the NHL, boasting 12 points (six goals, six assists) through 17 games. The 20-year-old hasn't shied away from the dirty work either, recording 19 blocks. Boston also lost Matthew Poitras (nose) this week, so the team could have several fresh faces in the lineup on Sunday against Florida.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jack Studley
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Nov 6, 2026, 9:45 AM ET

Utah Mammoth defenseman Nate Schmidt (upper body) didn't finish Thursday's contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Schmidt logged an assist just 1:42 into the game, but an upper-body injury limited him to 3:59 of ice time. The 35-year-old has been ever-present in the Mammoth lineup, recording four points (one goal, three assists), 17 SOG, 14 blocks, and 20 hits in 17 games. He must recover by Saturday to avoid missing his first game of the season. Utah must turn to Artem Duda if Schmidt isn't available. In his previous two appearances this season, Duda hasn't done anything to warrant fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Utah Mammoth PR
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Nov 6, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley (lower body) has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of Friday's contest against the Anaheim Ducks. He has missed the last four games while nursing an upper-body injury. Dustin Wolf has played well in Cooley's absence, so he may remain between the sticks on Friday night. But the Flames will be delighted to have Cooley back in the mix. The 29-year-old has won four of his last five starts, posting a 4-3-0 record for the season. He has a 2.69 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Nov 6, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) is expected to travel with the team on its three-game road trip next week. The Swedish netminder appears to be nearing his season debut. He's been out of action so far because of an offseason hip injury. Gustavsson racked up more than 100 wins in the Wild crease over the past four seasons, making him highly valuable in fantasy. However, he may struggle to earn playing time in 2026-27, with Jesper Wallstedt ahead of him on the depth chart and looking sensational. Wallstedt is tied for the league lead in wins (10), helping Minnesota post the best defensive record (2.24 GAA).--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nov 6, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (skull) returned to practice on Thursday, joining his team on the ice for the first time since fracturing his skull in a preseason game. He has been ruled out for the next two games, but Faber is scheduled to join the Wild for next week's three-game road trip. While any team would miss a player of Faber's quality, the Wild have enjoyed a great start to the season, sharing the top spot in the Western Conference and allowing a league-low 2.24 goals per game. Their run of form is even more impressive given that the defense has also been without Jared Spurgeon (lower body) for three games. The Wild captain is also expected to travel next week..--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Hyman

Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Devon Levi

Returns to Oilers Crease
Luka Dončić

(back) Questionable for Sunday vs. Detroit
Isaiah Joe

Practices, Nearing a Return After Missing Five Games Due to a Right Hip Contusion
Jordan Goodwin

(right calf) Doubtful vs. Rockets
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Questionable for Saturday’s Game vs. the Thunder
Jalen Johnson

(left ankle sprain) Probable for Saturday’s Game vs. Brooklyn
Desmond Bane

(illness) Out vs. Golden State
Jordyn Tyson

Should be "Good to Go" to Face Browns
A.J. Brown

Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Will Return After Week 11 Bye
Breece Hall

Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Daniel Jones

Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Jonathan Taylor

Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Kyler Murray

Has Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
Drake Powell

Recalled from G League
Noah Clowney

Questionable vs. Hawks
Jase Richardson

Enters Magic's Starting Lineup
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Joonas Korpisalo

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kevin Bahl

Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Ladd McConkey

Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Ladd McConkey
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Justin Herbert
Michael McCarron

Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Dmitri Voronkov

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Sean Monahan

Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Derrick Henry

Expected to Remain in Baltimore Through the Trade Deadline
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Could Miss Another Game Saturday
T.J. McConnell

Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Draymond Green

Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Josh Hart

Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
DeMar DeRozan

Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Brandon Aiyuk

is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
Dalton Kincaid

Practices in Full on Friday
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Scottie Barnes

(adductor) Out, Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) Out
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
James Hagens

Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Nate Schmidt

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Devin Cooley

Activated From Injured Reserve
Filip Gustavsson

Set to Join Wild for Road Trip
Brock Faber

Returns to Practice
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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