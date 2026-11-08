Morgan Rielly Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Canadiens

Nov 7, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

Boston Bruins center James Hagens (back) faces a multi-week absence, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports. The 20-year-old rookie injured his back on a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard on Thursday night. "It's definitely gonna be a few weeks," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said after Saturday's practice. "Very unfortunate, it's not a dirty play or anything like that. Just got him at the wrong spot there and so he just needs some time to heal." The Bruins placed Hagens on Injured Reserve Saturday morning. In a corresponding move, Michael Eyssimont was recalled from the AHL. Eyssimont carries some fantasy intrigue as a player who was named the AHL's Player of the Month for October. He leads the AHL with 13 goals and has 16 points in just eight games.