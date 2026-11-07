Cam Skattebo "Unlikely" to Play in Week 9 Against Eagles

Nov 7, 2026, 4:55 PM ET

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (neck) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport. The 26-year-old suffered a serious neck injury while making a tackle during the fourth quarter of Detroit's Week 8 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Campbell recorded 57 tackles across seven appearances this season after registering 176 in 2025. He was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated injury report before missing practice Thursday and Friday, and had already been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Campbell will miss at least four games, making Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons his earliest possible return, although his recovery timeline remains uncertain. In a statement Wednesday, Campbell reported full movement in his lower body and continued progress with upper-body movement. Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Trevor Nowaske are expected to help fill the void, with Barnes and Rodriguez preparing to handle Detroit's defensive calls.