Jordan Hudson Elevated From Practice Squad for Week 9
Nov 7, 2026, 3:24 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Jordan Hudson has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Mike Garafolo. The rookie out of SMU is receiving his first elevation of the season as Dallas deals with injuries at wide receiver. KaVontae Turpin (ribs) has been ruled out after missing practice throughout the week, while George Pickens (hamstring) is questionable after three limited sessions. Hudson could make his regular-season debut if active Sunday, joining a receiving corps that includes CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy, and Jonathan Mingo. With no established NFL receiving production and multiple options ahead of him, Hudson is primarily a depth addition rather than an immediate fantasy consideration.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike GarafoloComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Keon Coleman Avoids Injury Designation for Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 3:11 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (shoulder) carries no injury designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Coleman played a team-high 63 offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, but caught just one of three targets for four yards. His limited involvement was particularly concerning with DJ Moore returning to the lineup and immediately commanding a team-high seven targets. Coleman has recorded 20 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns across seven appearances, but his playing time has not consistently translated into receiving opportunities. RotoBaller's Week 9 PPR rankings place him at WR53, reflecting his limited appeal as a starting option in most 12-team fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Carson Wentz Has Potential In Week 9, And Possibly Beyond
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 3:05 PM ETWith quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) set to miss Week 9, Minnesota Vikings backup Carson Wentz carries potential for a Monday night game against Buffalo. The veteran has his flaws -- he took 19 sacks in five starts last year -- but he also can provide the downfield spark this offense so desperately needs against a Bills defense that ranks 22nd against fantasy quarterbacks. Wentz's three-touchdown performance in relief in Week 1 remains the Vikings' best passing game of the year, and at minimum, he will give top receiver Justin Jefferson plenty of chances. Even in one-QB formats, the journeyman is worth a speculative stash for managers looking to solidify their bench or repair their roster after a QB injury. The Vikings may still trade for another quarterback, but if Wentz plays well, he'll have the inside track to continue starting. As RotoBaller's No. 20 QB this week, Wentz is starting caliber in Superflex leagues, but there's also a chance he could carry value beyond this week if the Vikings look good on Monday.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Good to Go After Missing Friday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 3:03 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir carries no game-status designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after returning to practice Saturday. Shakir missed Friday's session because of an excused personal matter, with no injury reported. The 26-year-old has caught 27 of 38 targets for 354 yards and a touchdown across seven appearances this season. He remained involved following DJ Moore's return against Baltimore in Week 8, securing five of six targets for 64 yards. Shakir has exceeded 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games, although Moore and Dalton Kincaid remain significant competition for targets. RotoBaller ranks Shakir WR44 in its Week 9 PPR rankings, leaving him as a deeper-league flex consideration rather than a dependable WR3 against Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Aaron Jones Sr. Carries Some Appeal For MNF
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 3:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. will have renewed potential as his team makes a quarterback change in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Starter Kyler Murray (hamstring) will not play, giving way to journeyman Carson Wentz. For all of Wentz's flaws, he's likely to open up Minnesota's downfield passing game, which could present some opportunity for the Vikings' running backs. As the Vikings' best pass-catching back, Jones would benefit from Minnesota's passing attack gaining any steam as he prepares to face a Bills defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to PPR running backs. As RotoBaller's No. 29 running back this week, Jones carries RB3 potential and can start in most formats, but managers will have to ask how much they trust the Vikings' offense to turn things around.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Mason Tough To Rely Upon Amidst Vikings' Struggles
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:59 PM ETWhile the Minnesota Vikings might have the NFL's top defense, their offense can't throw effectively, can't run effectively, and seemingly can't figure out how to fix it, all of which makes running back Jordan Mason tough to trust in a Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense has looked brutal for most of the past two seasons, and Mason's 20 yards on eight carries last week in Detroit was unplayable from a fantasy perspective. The Vikings will make a switch to quarterback Carson Wentz after ruling out Kyler Murray (hamstring), which may open up the downfield passing game despite the veteran QB's flaws. That would be good news for both Mason and backfield mate Aaron Jones Sr. in time to face a Bills defense that ranks 26th against half-PPR running backs. As RotoBaller's No. 34 running back this week, Mason has fringe RB3/Flex appeal, though managers will have to weigh their trust in the Vikings' offense against their other options.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Can QB Switch Finally Unlock Justin Jefferson?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:55 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' inability to get the ball to wide receiver Justin Jefferson this season has been nothing short of embarrassing for head coach Kevin O'Connell and his languishing offense, though the Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills brings a glimmer of hope to fantasy managers. The Vikings will make a quarterback change after ruling out Kyler Murray (hamstring), whose welcome in Minnesota is already wearing thin. In his place steps veteran Carson Wentz, which is good news for Jefferson's fantasy output. The superstar receiver's best game of the season came with Wentz at the helm in Week 1, and the veteran QB peppered his top pass catcher with 50 targets in five starts last season. That is music to the ears of managers who roster Jefferson, who will see the switch in time to face a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most points to PPR receivers. The Vikings may still trade for another quarterback, but getting Jefferson more involved should be the No. 1 priority no matter who starts. For now, though, Jefferson is RotoBaller's No. 7 receiver this week, making him a WR1 in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Cleared for Week 9 Matchup Against Vikings
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 2:52 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) carries no injury designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the team's final injury report. Moore was limited in practice Thursday and Friday while continuing to manage the shoulder injury that previously sidelined him for two games. He returned against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and caught four of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, including a 49-yard reception. Moore led Buffalo in targets despite playing 66% of the offensive snaps, an encouraging sign for his involvement in Josh Allen's passing attack. RotoBaller's Week 9 PPR rankings place Moore at WR25, making him a strong WR3 option in 12-team leagues against Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Jordan Addison Could Benefit From Minnesota's QB Switch Vs. Bills
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:45 PM ETComing off another frustrating showing last week, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has new life as the Vikings make a quarterback change for Week 9 against Buffalo. Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is out, so Minnesota will turn to veteran Carson Wentz. For Addison, whom Murray targeted eight times last week for just three catches, the switch might be a good thing. During the past two seasons, most of Addison's best games came with Wentz at the helm. He went over 100 yards in two of Wentz's five starts and caught a touchdown in two others last year, as the veteran quarterback's penchant for taking downfield risks plays nicely with Addison's speed. The former first-round pick comes with risk given the Vikings' persistent struggles on offense, but the Bills rank 28th against PPR receivers, offering some matchup potential to boot. As RotoBaller's No. 34 receiver this week, Addison is in play as a WR3/Flex option.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jahan Dotson's Low Target Volume Makes for a Risky Flex Play
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 2:45 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson maintained his status as the team's deep threat last week, registering the highest average depth of target (ADOT) of any of Atlanta's pass catchers (13.6), converting two of five targets for 95 receiving yards. This week, Atlanta takes on Cincinnati in Madrid, Spain, a defense that is allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, yielding eight touchdowns to opposing wideouts through seven games (tied for fourth-most). The Penn State product hasn't caught a ton of passes, just 14 through eight games, but he's topped 50 yards in four of the last five and has more touchdowns (two) than Drake London (one) so far. In a game that has shootout potential, the former first-rounder is in the Flex conversation in deeper leagues, but he's a lottery ticket that could pay off or completely fall flat. The 26-year-old ranks as the No. 60 wide receiver overall at RotoBaller for this week.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Rising T.J. Hockenson An Option Against Buffalo
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:41 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson can be considered a starting option when his team plays the Week 9 finale against the Buffalo Bills. While the numbers for most of the Minnesota offense have been ghastly, the former Iowa Hawkeye has produced fairly consistently this season. Hockenson has ranked inside the top 10 among PPR tight ends in three of the past four games, and the only misfire was the result of a first-quarter concussion that forced him out of the game. Minnesota is making a change at quarterback now that Kyler Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out, turning to backup Carson Wentz. That shouldn't change the outlook for the tight end, who caught a touchdown from Wentz in Week 1 and saw at least five targets from him in four of the journeyman's five starts last season. As RotoBaller's No. 10 tight end this week, Hockenson is playable in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson Expected to Be Activated From Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 2:40 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to Jeremy Fowler. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has yet to make his regular-season debut after suffering a hamstring injury during an August joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyson returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since the injury and was limited in all three sessions, including Friday's final practice. He remains officially questionable for Sunday. Tyson's arrival could eventually affect Devaughn Vele, who played 89% of New Orleans' offensive snaps in Week 7 and caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. The rookie projects as a potential receiving complement to Chris Olave, although quarterback Tyler Shough acknowledged that the two have had limited practice time together. Tyson carries considerable long-term fantasy appeal, but an immediate full workload would be difficult to project.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
High-Scoring Potential For Will Reichard In Week 9
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:39 PM ETMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard is again a no-thought-required starting option when his team welcomes the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Despite the struggles of the Minnesota offense, their kicker has still performed, scoring double-digit fantasy points in four of the past five games. Behind backup quarterback Carson Wentz, the Vikings have to open up their offense to keep pace with Buffalo, but any improvement likely will mean more chances for Reichard. Additionally, the Bills rank 26th in defensive EPA and 29th against fantasy kickers, so the matchup is favorable. As RotoBaller's No. 4 player at his position this week, Reichard can be started in every format that plays a kicker.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Minnesota Vikings D/ST Is Risky, But Still An Option On MNF
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:37 PM ETAnother difficult matchup is on deck when the Minnesota Vikings' defense takes on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, though the unit's propensity to cause havoc for opposing offenses still makes Minnesota a fringe starting option. To be sure, Buffalo is among the league's best, leading the NFL in rushing EPA, yards per completion, and scoring percentage. Behind Josh Allen, who is both a rushing threat and the hardest quarterback to take down in the NFL, the Bills don't allow many sacks, but bouts of turnovers have been this offense's downfall at times. While Buffalo is always a threat to score 30-plus points, the Bills also rank 26th in turnover percentage, and the Vikings have excelled at forcing miscues. Through seven games, Minnesota has forced turnovers on 15% of its defensive possessions, one of the highest marks in the league. Playing the Vikings, RotoBaller's No. 12 defense this week, comes with risk, though there is also potential that they can swing the matchup by forcing turnovers.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Herbert Needs More Volume to Become Fantasy Relevant in Week 9
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 2:36 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert will get another week to perform as the team's backup running back, with Brian Robinson (hamstring) set to miss his third straight game. Robinson had found some success as Bijan Robinson's backup, notching three games with double-digit carries and even turning in a three-touchdown effort in Week 4; however, Herbert has earned just six carries for 21 yards in the two games he's played, adding two catches for 22 yards. This week's game in Madrid, Spain carries a lofty over/under of 52.5, so there should be plenty of scoring opportunities, and the Bengals are allowing the second-highest yards per rush (4.8) in the league, but the 28-year-old back is just a speculative dart throw for fantasy who owns a near-zero floor unless he were to vulture a touchdown. Ranking as the No. 59 running back overall this week at RotoBaller, the Virginia Tech product is a super risky RB5 or Flex play in very deep leagues.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jauan Jennings Ruled Out for Monday Night Against Bills
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 2:28 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has been ruled out for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to Will Ragatz. Jennings was limited in Thursday's practice before being downgraded to a nonparticipant Friday. The 29-year-old caught both of his targets for 11 yards during Minnesota's Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions and has recorded six receptions for 54 yards across six appearances this season. Jennings has been working behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but his absence could move rookie Tai Felton into the No. 3 receiver role. Felton has caught three passes for 41 yards this season, leaving him with limited demonstrated fantasy production despite the potential increase in playing time. Minnesota will also be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring), with Carson Wentz taking over under center against Buffalo.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Will Ragatz
Michael Penix Jr. Looks to Bounce Back in Potential Week 9 Shootout
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 2:28 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a forgettable Week 8, completing just eight of 24 passes for 125 yards and four interceptions. The lefty QB came into last week's contest with two straight three-touchdown performances and a 9:1 TD:INT, so he had been trending up. Perhaps some of the poor statistics can be chalked up to the inclement weather, and the former first-rounder can try to get back on track this weekend in Madrid, Spain in a matchup versus the Bengals. Cincinnati has been middle of the road in terms of allowing fantasy points to opposing QBs, but with the highest projected total on the slate this week (52.5), Penix may have to keep pace with Joe Burrow and company in order to keep this one close. The 26-year-old is ranked as the No. 22 QB overall this week at RotoBaller, but has shown the ability to finish as a QB1, so consider him a volatile low-end QB2 with a low floor and a high ceiling.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon McManus a Low-Floor Option in High-Scoring Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 2:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Brandon McManus has some fantasy appeal in deeper leagues ahead of Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. McManus is 8-for-8 on extra points since joining the Rams two weeks ago, and he also made his lone field-goal attempt last week. Ever since the start of the 2025 season, it has been tough for Rams kickers to carve out high-level fantasy value because a staggering number of the team's drives end in touchdowns, rather than field goals. That's a good problem to have for Rams fans, but it makes it difficult to start a Rams kicker in fantasy football. McManus needs at least one field goal to be even a mediocre option for fantasy football, and that's not a guarantee in this Los Angeles offense, especially in a potentially lopsided matchup against the Commanders. The upside is undeniable, but McManus also has a lower floor because of the low field goal volume. As a result, he ranks as the K14 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings. We'd prefer to start someone with higher upside than McManus, but in a worst-case scenario, the Rams' strong offense makes him a fine streaming option for managers seeking a short-term option to replace a kicker on their bye week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Los Angeles Rams D/ST Worth Starting with Star Player Back
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 2:18 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams D/ST has been a relatively mediocre option in fantasy football this season, but the unit belongs back in starting lineups with the return of star pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) ahead of Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. The Rams are coming off an impressive two-interception performance against the Chargers in which they surrendered just nine points. While the Commanders' offense has performed better than the Chargers, there's still a great chance for the Rams to impose their will, especially with Garrett back in the mix. Washington has dealt with several injuries on offense, and they'll be without Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin, IR), Terry McLaurin (knee), and Treylon Burks (foot) for this week's game. The Commanders don't turn the ball over that much, but they're averaging a modest 2.3 sacks and 22.7 points allowed per game, giving the Rams an opportunity to rank as a top-12 D/ST unit in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Pitts Sr. a TE2 with TE1 Upside in Week 9
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 2:18 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. drew five targets in Week 8, though he was only able to convert two of them into catches for a paltry six yards, however, the entire receiving corps was a disappointment in the rain in Tampa Bay. The offense should function better this week in a game against the Bengals in Madrid, Spain. The Bengals are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season, yielding the second-most total yards to opposing TEs (621) and second-most yards per game (88.7); however, the unit is one of just two teams that have not allowed an opposing TE to record a touchdown reception. Even so, the 6-foot-6 tight end had been trending up before last week's dud, having scored four touchdowns over the previous three games, and he's recorded at least five targets in four straight contests. Zachariah Branch's (hamstring) absence also may add a bonus target or two. Look for a bounceback game this week from the former first-rounder, and although he ranks as a mid-range TE2 at RotoBaller for Week 9, in a game that could be a shootout, the 26-year-old could sneak into TE1 range.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Joshua Palmer Ruled Out Against Vikings in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Sal Capaccio. Head coach Joe Brady confirmed that Palmer is the only Buffalo player ruled out for the game. The 27-year-old missed practice Thursday and Friday and was not spotted during Saturday's media viewing period. Palmer suffered his injury while running a deep route during Buffalo's Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and was unable to return. He has caught four of 12 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns across six appearances this season. Khalil Shakir returned to practice Saturday after missing Friday for personal reasons, while DJ Moore (shoulder) and Keon Coleman (shoulder) were limited Friday. Greg Dortch and Skyler Bell could see additional offensive snaps with Palmer unavailable, although his limited involvement this season leaves little established receiving volume to redistribute.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sal Capaccio