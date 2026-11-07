Nov 7, 2026, 1:02 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Saturday that they officially activated star pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) from Injured Reserve. Garrett was placed on IR by the Rams after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee following the team's season-opening loss in Australia to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. The 30-year-old All-Pro defensive end did not look like himself in his debut for the Rams, but hopefully, he is now back to his elite pre-injury form, which would be a massive boost to an already strong defensive front in L.A. It is bad news for a banged-up Washington Commanders' offense this Sunday in Week 9. Because of Garrett's extended absence, the Rams could take it easy on him and limit the number of defensive snaps that he plays this weekend, which will make him riskier as a starting defensive lineman in IDP fantasy formats. Still, the NFL's single-season sack leader will provide a big boost alongside fellow star pass-rusher Aaron Donald.