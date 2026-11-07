Ladd McConkey Offers Safe WR2 Floor in Week 9 vs. Texans
Nov 7, 2026, 12:54 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey has become the only fantasy-relevant player on the Chargers roster. The 25-year-old has posted solid outings when healthy, and sees enough volume to provide a safe floor for managers to bank on. McConkey enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's PPR WR24 in an intriguing matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans defense has allowed the third-most 20-plus-yard passing plays and the ninth-most yards per reception. In addition, McConkey likely won't be shadowed by Derek Stingley Jr. on Sunday. McConkey has been moved around the formation and mainly deployed out of the slot this season, while Stingley mainly lines up on perimeter receivers. The Georgia product should be viewed as a WR2 who provides a safe floor in Week 9.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jordyn Tyson Should Be "Good to Go" to Face Browns Sunday
Sources: #Saints rookie WR Jordyn Tyson plans to make his NFL debut Sunday vs the #Browns.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 7, 2026
Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick, has yet to play this season due to a hamstring, but “should be good to go” for New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/jjce1i6LnP
Nov 7, 2026, 12:52 PM ET
Khalil Shakir Back at Practice on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:52 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (personal) is back at practice on Saturday after being a non-participant on Friday due to a personal issue, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. Shakir will most likely be removed from the team's final Week 9 injury report on Saturday and play on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. The 26-year-old will be a risky WR4/flex option going into the primetime game on the road against one of the best defenses in the league. Through eight weeks, the Vikings' defense has allowed the third-fewest half-PPR points to opposing receivers, with only the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs allowing fewer. Shakir is a reliable weapon for quarterback Josh Allen in the passing attack in Buffalo, but he has always had a relatively low floor for fantasy football managers, and he has yet to have a 100-yard receiving game in 2026. He is averaging 13.1 yards per catch in seven games this season on 27 catches (38 targets) for 354 yards and only one touchdown. Shakir has never had more than four touchdown receptions in his four NFL campaigns coming into this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio
Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Will Return After Week 11 Bye
Patriots optimistic A.J. Brown will return after Week 11 bye (@TomPelissero)— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 12:51 PM ET
Keaton Mitchell Off Deep-League Radars in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:51 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell has slid off fantasy radars after having encouraging fantasy performances earlier in the year. Mitchell hasn't surpassed six fantasy points in his last three outings, with Kimani Vidal getting more work. Vidal has been given more carries over the last three games, causing Mitchell to see his fantasy value diminish. As a result, Mitchell enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's PPR RB50 in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans defense has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards and the 11th-fewest rushing yards per carry. In addition, the Texans are coming off their bye week, giving them an extra week to prepare for the Chargers offense. Mitchell should be viewed as a desperation flex option in deeper leagues, but left on benches if possible.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Will Kimani Vidal Lead the Chargers Three-Man Backfield in Week 9?
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:48 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has slowly become more involved in the Chargers' backfield each week. The 25-year-old led the team in rushing yards and snaps played in Week 8. With his gradual emergence, the Chargers have shifted to a three-man committee in their backfield. Vidal enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's PPR RB44 in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans defense has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards and the 11th-fewest rushing yards per carry. In addition, the Texans are coming off their bye week, giving them an extra week to prepare for the Chargers offense. Despite Vidal's emergence, he hasn't established himself as a standalone fantasy asset. Instead, he's made the Chargers backfield useless for fantasy managers taking carries from Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. Vidal should be out of fantasy lineups and should be viewed as a low-end handcuff running back.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Jordyn Tyson a Priority Addition in Redraft Leagues
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:45 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy football managers ahead of Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. While it's still unclear whether Tyson will actually be activated from injured reserve before Sunday's game, managers should get ahead of the waiver wire scrum and add Tyson now, if it's not too late. The 22-year-old rookie projects as New Orleans' No. 2 receiver and is already rostered in 58% of leagues, but there are still opportunities for managers to pick him up in shallower leagues. Tyson is a 2026 first-round pick, and he has the potential to immediately contribute as a WR3/flex option in his NFL debut, whether it be this week or next week. He should offer an immediate spark to both fantasy managers and the 2-5 Saints.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton Difficult to Trust in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:45 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has seen his role diminish in the backfield each week. Hampton recorded the lowest snap percentage in the Chargers' backfield, his lowest of the year in Week 8. Kimani Vidal has gradually emerged as the lead back, turning the backfield into a three-man committee. As a result, Hampton enters Week 9 as RotoBallers PPR RB32 in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans' defense has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards and the 11th-fewest rushing yards per carry. In his limited role, Hampton needs to score touchdowns to be fantasy-relevant. He should be viewed as a low-end flex play with a low floor in Week 9.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Does Lamar Jackson Have a Shot to Return This Season?
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:43 PM ETThe Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's (thumb) odds of playing again in 2026 depend on his recovery from right-thumb surgery and whether veteran QB Jacoby Brissett can keep the Ravens in the playoff picture. Jackson injured his right thumb on the first offensive snap of the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he was expected to miss the rest of the season. However, even though the 29-year-old two-time MVP has been placed on Injured Reserve, the Ravens have not completely closed the door on his return this year. Baltimore is currently 4-5 and in last place in the AFC North after their blowout loss on Thursday night to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but if Brissett can keep them afloat late into the regular season, perhaps Jackson will have a shot at making a return if the Ravens have a shot at the postseason. The likelihood of Jackson producing again for fantasy managers in 2026 is still very remote, though. The four-time Pro Bowler has become a much bigger injury risk as a top-flight QB1 in fantasy going into the 2027 season after also playing in only 13 games last year due to various injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Myles Garrett Activated Off IR
Myles Garrett activated off of IR by the Rams https://t.co/mTQ1CozRuH— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 12:41 PM ET
Justin Herbert a Tough Superflex Start in Week 9 vs. Texans
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 7, 2026, 12:39 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert didn't show signs of turning his season around after his bye. The 28-year-old scored under 10 fantasy points, threw two interceptions, and was QB21 on the week. It marked the third time this season Herbert failed to reach double-digit fantasy points, dropping him to QB27 overall. Herbert enters Week 9 as RotoBaller's QB24 in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans have allowed the 11th-fewest passing touchdowns but have allowed the third-most 20-plus-yard passing plays this season. Houston hasn't had a menacing defense this season, but it isn't a defense to pick on for fantasy football. Herbert is an uninspiring QB2 and is best left out of fantasy lineups in Week 9.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:35 PM ETThe Athletic's Jonathan Jones reports that the New York Jets have no desire or intention to trade running back Breece Hall or wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) by Tuesday's deadline, according to multiple sources. "It is very unlikely to happen," one team source says. Trade chatter around Hall has increased in recent weeks due to the emergence of Braelon Allen, who has more than 100 scrimmage yards in each of his past four games. Since Week 5, Allen ranks third among RBs in scrimmage yards. The Jets are 2-6 and in third place in a two-team division with a trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this weekend. After his first career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, Hall has been a disappointment and will be returning on Sunday for the first time since Sept. 27 due to a quad injury. The Jets have the fourth, sixth, and 10th picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, so it isn't as if they are desperate for draft capital for next year. Hall is currently averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry with one rushing touchdown in three games as he gets set to return in Week 9, where he will likely yield more of the backfield work to Allen, who has looked much better so far this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Kalif Raymond Belongs on the Bench for Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:26 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond has seen a reduced role on offense over the last five weeks, making him an unappealing fantasy option for Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Raymond appeared to be headed for a much larger role than expected at the start of the year, but he cooled off in Week 4 and has yet to rebound since then. He did post 7.3 PPR points last week, but even that number was inflated by a 39-yard rush, which he likely won't replicate going forward. If you ignore the rushing attempt, Raymond would have fewer than 4.0 PPR points in each of his last five games. This week's matchup won't do him any favors, either, as the Bucs have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. Raymond can be left on the bench in most fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:22 PM ETQuarterback Daniel Jones might prefer a trade, but the Indianapolis Colts have told interested teams that they are not trading him, according to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. Teams have reached out to the Colts about acquiring the 29-year-old signal-caller, but they apparently have not received any offers to their liking, and he is likely to stick around for the rest of the 2026 season. In addition to Jones, it is increasingly unlikely that Indy will trade star running back Jonathan Taylor by Tuesday's deadline unless they receive an offer that they cannot refuse. Jones has mostly struggled this year after tearing his right Achilles tendon on Dec. 7 of last year, completing a career-low 60.4% of his pass attempts for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns, and nine interceptions in eight starts. The Colts are 2-6 going into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, and Jones may need to turn things around quickly to avoid being benched in favor of Anthony Richardson Sr. It has not helped Jones' cause that his top wideout, Alec Pierce (heel), has missed most of the season. Even in a good matchup in Week 9 against Dallas, Jones is a low-end QB2 option in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Jonathan Taylor Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:14 PM ETThe Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that the most likely destination for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at the Nov. 10 trade deadline is staying with the Colts. Only the type of blockbuster trade offer that no team has made could potentially pry him away from Indianapolis. The Colts reportedly quickly rejected an offer of a 2027 second-round pick plus another pick for Taylor. Pelissero adds that no team has come close to offering the type of premium capital that would persuade Indy to deal him. Taylor is still only 27 years old and just signed a two-year, $4 million contract extension in August. Barring an injury during the rest of the 2026 season, he will have just as much, if not more, trade value next March, when a new general manager will be in place for the Colts. At this point, only a blockbuster offer would change the Colts' mind. For fantasy football purposes, a trade to a contender would certainly be a boost for Taylor's immediate value, but it does not look like that is going to happen. Regardless, he will continue to be a high-end, must-start RB1, and he has a nice bounce-back opportunity against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Dameon Pierce Drawing Interest From Teams
Keith Hernandez
Nov 7, 2026, 12:05 PM ETFree-agent running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring), who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury settlement, is recovering quickly from a relatively minor hamstring injury and is rehabbing in Houston, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The former Houston Texans starter and Pro Bowl alternate has already drawn interest from multiple NFL teams, including being contacted by the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers, according to agent Elton Patterson. In his three games with the Eagles in 2026, Pierce was productive, rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries while adding seven catches for 14 yards on 11 targets. He has rushed for 1,780 career yards and 10 touchdowns, with 52 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown in the passing game. As long as Pierce recovers from his hamstring injury soon, he could find himself back with a new team, although that will not guarantee that he will become an attractive waiver-wire target at RB in fantasy football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Denver Broncos D/ST Can Capitalize on Carolina's Protection Issues
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 12:04 PM ETThe Denver Broncos defense/special teams unit is a Week 9 start at Carolina after the Panthers allowed 11 sacks in their last two games. Green Bay sacked Bryce Young six times and intercepted him once last week. Tampa Bay recorded five sacks and forced three offensive turnovers the game before. Carolina left guard Damien Lewis (knee) missed Friday's practice and will sit again, leaving the line shorthanded against a Denver defense with 15 sacks over its last four games. The Broncos got to Patrick Mahomes twice in Week 8, though he still passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Denver safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) is out after missing practice all week, and Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) is questionable after limited sessions Thursday and Friday. They've accounted for four of the team's seven interceptions, so Hufanga's status matters to the secondary. RotoBaller ranks Denver D/ST8 for Week 9. The pass rush gives the Broncos a route to a strong fantasy day in 12-team leagues even if the secondary gives up some production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Samaje Perine a Risky Play Despite Favorable Matchup
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 12:02 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has cooled off over the last couple of weeks, making him a risky fantasy football option for Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. Perine remains the No. 2 option behind Chase Brown in the Cincinnati backfield, and he's been a modest contributor in the passing game behind the likes of Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Gesicki. The most intriguing factor to consider is the matchup, as the Falcons have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards, fifth-most rushing touchdowns, fourth-most receptions, and second-most receiving touchdowns to running backs this year. However, Perine's role remains a primary concern for fantasy managers. There's a chance that we could see Perine get a little more involved if the Bengals blow out the Falcons, but the fact that he has just one game with more than 8.0 PPR points this season is enough to justify staying away from him in fantasy football this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Wil Lutz Is a Week 9 Streaming Option
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 12:01 PM ETDenver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has converted nine of his last 10 field-goal attempts. He hit from 39 and 45 yards against Kansas City in Week 8 and made all three of his tries at Arizona the week before. He also went five-for-five on extra points across those two games, as the Broncos scored 28 and 30 points. Lutz is a reasonable streamer for Sunday's trip to Carolina, where the Panthers are allowing 27.6 points per game. RotoBaller ranks him K12 for Week 9. Opponents have attempted only 11 field goals against Carolina in seven games, converting 10. Green Bay scored four touchdowns against the Panthers last week without attempting a field goal, so the favorable scoring matchup can still turn into a day with mostly extra points. Lutz is 14-for-17 on field goals this season and has been perfect on seven attempts inside 40 yards. He has also made two of three attempts from 50 or longer, including a 53-yarder, which gives him added appeal in leagues with distance bonuses.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Evan Engram Remains a Bench Option Despite Favorable Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 12:00 PM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram faces a Carolina defense that has allowed five receiving touchdowns to tight ends in seven games. The Panthers also gave up 34 catches for 331 yards to the position, including six receptions for 53 yards and a score to Tucker Kraft last week. Denver's rotation makes it difficult to bet on Engram taking advantage Sunday. He played 30 offensive snaps against Kansas City in Week 8 and failed to catch any of his three targets. Adam Trautman played 35 snaps and caught two passes for 30 yards, while Nate Adkins scored on one of his two catches despite playing just 19 snaps. Engram had four catches for 55 yards against the Chargers in Week 5, but he has combined for three catches and 15 yards in the three games since. He has one touchdown on the season and sits at TE31 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings. Carolina's track record gives Engram some appeal in leagues that start two tight ends. He belongs on the bench in standard 12-team formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Courtland Sutton Is a Deep-League Flex Against Carolina
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 11:59 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has climbed from 19 receiving yards in Week 6 to 45 at Arizona and a season-high 53 against Kansas City. He caught all four of his targets against the Chiefs and led Denver's wide receivers with 50 offensive snaps. Jaylen Waddle drew 6 targets on 28 snaps, though, so Sutton's edge in playing time hasn't meant an edge in opportunities. Sutton was limited Wednesday for rest, practiced fully Thursday and Friday and carries no game designation for Sunday's trip to Carolina. The Panthers allowed seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown to Green Bay's Matthew Golden last week and will be without cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring), who did not practice Friday. That gives Sutton a chance to build on his recent yardage gains. He has 20 catches for 221 yards and one touchdown in eight games, and RotoBaller ranks him WR49 in its weekend PPR rankings. That profile fits a flex in deeper leagues, where his regular playing time and the matchup carry more weight.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller