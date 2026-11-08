Konata Mumpfield Not an Option in Shallower Formats
Nov 8, 2026, 1:18 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield is too uninvolved to trust for fantasy in Sunday's road matchup with the Washington Commanders. Mumpfield currently ranks third among Rams wideouts in snaps, well ahead of his next-closest teammate, but it hasn't translated to the box score. In fact, he's been the clear second in the receiving hierarchy in snaps over the last two games since fellow WR Davante Adams (hamstring) went down with an injury. Still, the 24-year-old had recorded a sole reception on four targets. In the wake of Adams' ailment, LA has gone more run-heavy, consolidating pass attempts to the running backs, tight ends, and superstar pass catcher Puka Nacua. Despite a presumed continued larger role, Mumpfield shouldn't be expected to contribute viable fantasy numbers. With that in mind, he's off owners' radars in shallower formats as RotoBaller's PPR WR65 ahead of his meeting with the Commanders.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Spencer Shrader Should Bounce Back in Week 9
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 10:54 PM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader is hopeful for more action after not making much of an impact last weekend. Shrader made his lone extra point attempt and didn't attempt a field goal during the Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Week 7, Shrader missed two field goals in the defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for a rebound performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. The Cowboys rank 29th in the league when it comes to kicker points allowed. The Colts offense has been a disaster, which is holding Shrader back at times. They should be able to rebound this weekend and give Shrader plenty of chances. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable plugging in Shrader as their kicker this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Warren is Low-End TE1 for Week 9
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 10:41 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is hopeful for a bounce-back outing after posting a dud against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Warren made his return to the field in Week 8 after missing two games due to a groin injury. Warren was quiet as he hauled in four of his 10 targets for 18 yards in the loss. The double-digit targets are great to see, but it doesn't mean anything when the performance is terrible. Warren should rebound against the struggling Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 9. A unit that currently ranks 23rd in passing yards allowed coming into this game. Warren is ranked as Rotoballer's TE9 for Week 9 and should be considered a low-end TE1 for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Seth McGowan is Too Risky To Start
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 10:33 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan remains a top stash target ahead of the trade deadline. It sounds likely that the Colts will keep Jonathan Taylor, but fantasy managers should stash McGowan just in case. Last week, McGowan carried the ball five times for 29 yards during the blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Taylor possibly leaving, McGowan could see an expanded role during the Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. It's a favorable matchup with the Cowboys having the worst run defense in the league. Despite it being a great matchup, McGowan is too risky to start in fantasy formats with Taylor still on the team. The 25-year-old is worth stashing, but he isn't an ideal streaming option for Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jonathan Taylor is Strong RB1 for Week 9
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 10:21 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is set to play in Week 9 despite all the trade rumors surrounding him. It sounds increasingly likely that Taylor remains with the team. It doesn't sound like any organizations are offering premium capital for Taylor, so the Colts will likely keep him. That should mean that Taylor has a normal workload against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. Taylor saw a season-low eight rushing attempts during last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor should bounce back against the Cowboys, who have the worst run defense in the league. The stud back ranks as Rotoballer's RB10 and should be considered a strong RB1 against the horrendous Cowboys rush defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brandon Aubrey has Favorable Matchup in Week 9
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 10:13 PM ETDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is looking to bounce back after missing a crucial kick during last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Aubrey was mostly on point until he missed a 61-yard field goal ahead of halftime. Those three points ended up biting the Cowboys in their three-point loss. Through eight games this season, Aubrey has made 15-of-19 field goal attempts and 20-of-21 extra point attempts. He'll draw a favorable matchup in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts defense. A unit that ranks 22nd in total defense with 343.5 yards allowed per game. They've also allowed 78 points to opposing kickers, which makes this an appealing matchup for Aubrey. He ranks as one of the top kicking options for Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jake Ferguson is Shaky Starting Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 9:55 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) is currently listed as questionable ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Ferguson suffered a low-ankle sprain during last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He returned to practice in a limited fashion on Friday, but he remains uncertain for Week 9. Ferguson hasn't been much of a fantasy option lately anyway, with five receptions for 32 yards over his last four games. He'll draw a matchup against the Colts defense that ranks 12th in passing yards allowed this season. Ferguson currently ranks as Rotoballer's TE29 heading into Week 9. He's banged up and should be considered a low-end TE2 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ryan Flournoy Could Offer Deep League Value in Week 9
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 9:46 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy could be looking at an expanded role this weekend. Fellow wideout George Pickens (hamstring) is currently listed as questionable ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. If he's inactive, Flournoy would likely see more targets in the passing game. The 27-year-old has hauled in three or more receptions in five straight games coming into this contest. He has also scored a touchdown in two of the last three contests. The availability of Pickens will go a long way to determining his value, but Flournoy could be a deep league option for Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Javonte Williams Should Bounce Back in Week 9
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 9:34 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams will look to bounce back after giving fantasy managers a dud last week. Williams carried the ball 24 times for 56 yards during last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 24 carries were the second-most for Williams this season, but the 2.33 yards per carry won't get the job done. He also saw his touchdown streak come to an end after he scored in five straight games coming into last week's game. Fantasy managers should expect a bounce-back performance from Williams in Week 9. He'll face an Indianapolis Colts defense, which ranks 27th in the league in rushing yards allowed. Williams is ranked as Rotoballer's RB5 and is a must-start against the Colts defense this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brandon Aiyuk Reinstatment Being Delayed Over Bonus Dispute
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 9:20 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) recently met with the organization to discuss being reinstated. Aiyuk submitted the paperwork to be reinstated in late October, but there has yet to be a resolution. The biggest obstacle is the fact that Aiyuk owes the 49ers $13 million in bonus forfeitures. The expectation is that Aiyuk won't be reinstated until he pays back the money to the 49ers. The 28-year-old wideout hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL mid-season during the 2024 campaign. He claims to be fully healthy and ready to play again. It's unlikely that Aiyuk ever takes another snap for the 49ers, but he probably won't be able to continue his career until he pays back the $13 million.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Talk
Vikings Could Trade for Both Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 7:14 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings could try to acquire quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Minnesota is reportedly exploring the possibility of a quarterback trade after losing their first game of the season in Week 9, even though Kyler Murray (hamstring) turned in a fine performance with 210 passing yards, 35 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The run game has been a much bigger weakness for the Vikings, which explains their interest in Taylor, who already has 610 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns through eight games this season. Florio notes that the Colts would love to get a first-round pick -- they traded their own 2026 first-rounder to the Jets last year -- but packaging Jones and Taylor together might be their only path to securing a Day 1 selection. Trading a first-rounder for Jones, who has six touchdowns and 12 turnovers this year, and Taylor may feel like a steep price, but the fact that the pick will likely be later in the first round might soften the blow. It's also worth noting that the Vikings have a pre-existing connection to Jones, as they rostered the veteran passer as a backup between his stints with the Giants and the Colts.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Florio
Cam Skattebo "Unlikely" to Play in Week 9 Against Eagles
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 7:06 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is "unlikely" to play in Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. This report aligns with the official injury designation from the Giants, who listed Skattebo as doubtful. The 24-year-old will be inactive for the first time this season, and New York finally finds itself short-handed at the running back position after releasing Najee Harris and placing Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on IR. Raanan reports that Devin Singletary will play the bulk of the offensive snaps for New York, and he'll occasionally be spelled by Phil Mafah. Meanwhile, Greg Desrosiers will round out the running back depth chart, presumably playing on special teams. Singletary is worth deploying as a mid-to-low RB2 in fantasy football this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jordan Raanan
Christian Kirk Placed on Injured Reserve with Knee Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 6:58 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers have placed wide receiver Christian Kirk (knee) on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. He will now miss at least four games. Kirk's roster spot will go to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who was activated from IR on Saturday. The bad injury news continues for the Niners, who enter this week without receivers Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Kirk. This is Kirk's second time on injured reserve during the first half of the 2026 season. He missed the first six games of the year with a calf injury, returned to catch zero passes in his season debut in Week 7, was on a bye in Week 8, and is now back on the shelf ahead of Week 9. It's worth noting that this is a different injury than what he dealt with before, as head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the veteran receiver is now battling a meniscus issue. Robinson and Brandin Cooks are expected as the Niners' top wide receivers in Week 9, but quarterback Brock Purdy's favorite target will presumably be tight end George Kittle.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Matt Maiocco
Demarcus Robinson Activated From Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 6:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Additionally, the 32-year-old receiver no longer has an injury designation, which means that he will play this weekend versus Vegas. Robinson flashed upside when healthy this season, catching five passes for 84 yards and one touchdown between Weeks 1 and 2. He could immediately find himself in a meaningful role on Sunday, handling a significant volume share with Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), Christian Kirk (knee), and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) all sidelined. None of the Niners' healthy receivers are extremely appealing in fantasy football this week, but Robinson has the most value (and perhaps the highest ceiling) among the group. He can rank as a solid WR3/flex option in deeper 12+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Matt Maiocco
Pat Bryant Activated From Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 6:43 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve. He remains listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Carolina Panthers, but Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports that Bryant will play this weekend. The 23-year-old played in the first four games this season and has been sidelined since Week 5. He had nine catches for 133 yards and one touchdown across the four games in which he played. The second-year receiver may have a tough time finding a path to meaningful production upon his return. At best, he'll be the No. 3 receiver behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, who have been underwhelming in their own regard this year. However, Bryant could also end up operating behind Troy Franklin, at least for a short amount of time. Bryant isn't worth rostering in fantasy leagues with 14 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Zac Stevens
Mack Hollins Activated From Injured Reserve Ahead of Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 6:37 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. The 33-year-old remains listed as questionable to play, but his activation would seem to indicate that he'll suit up. Hollins isn't a very flashy name in fantasy football, but his ability to operate as a reliable target for Drake Maye will give him some WR3/flex appeal in 12+ team leagues. After all, Hollins posted a solid stat line of 15 catches and 209 yards from Weeks 1-4 before being placed on IR. His return comes at a perfect time for the Patriots, who recently placed Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on IR and will also be without A.J. Brown (knee) this week. Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Efton Chism III should be the team's top three wide receivers on Sunday, and they all have varying levels of WR3/flex intrigue in deeper formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Reiss
Dylan Laube Added to the Injury Report with Illness
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 6:31 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (illness) has been added to the injury report ahead of Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. It's important to note that Laube doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game, so he will play, barring a setback. Laube made some waves last week with a special teams touchdown, but he's not a reliable offensive contributor with just five carries, nine rushing yards, four catches, and 15 receiving yards this season. The Raiders did indicate that they want to get Laube some more opportunities out of the backfield going forward, but as long as he finds himself behind Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. on the depth chart, he'll remain off the fantasy football radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ryan McFadden
Eagles Elevate Elijah Mitchell for Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 6:24 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have elevated running back Elijah Mitchell to the active roster for Week 9 against the New York Giants. Mitchell had reverted to the practice squad following last week's game. The 28-year-old has suited up in two consecutive games for the Eagles, and Week 9 will be his third in a row. The veteran ball-carrier has totaled 14 carries, 45 rushing attempts, seven catches, and 26 receiving yards through his two games. His rushing workload and efficiency have been modest at best, but he has been a pleasant surprise in the passing game. Mitchell managed to log a 57% snap share and 15 touches last week, despite Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) being active. Barkley doesn't carry an injury designation into Week 9, but we could still see the Eagles manage his workload and give Mitchell more touches. He ranks as a low-end RB3/flex option in leagues with 12+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeff McLane
Josh Downs a WR4 Despite Favorable Home Matchup Against Cowboys
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 5:45 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs drew five targets in Week 8, and although he caught four of them, it amounted to just 23 receiving yards. On the bright side, the UNC product hauled in his first touchdown catch of the season, but at 5-foot-9, he's not a big end zone target, so it remains to be seen if he can continue that trend consistently going forward. The former third-rounder has never caught more than five touchdowns in a single season, however, this week's matchup with the Cowboys is one of the more favorable around, so he certainly has a shot to score in back-to-back weeks. Averaging under four catches and 42 yards per game, the 25-year-old has a low floor and a low ceiling, making him a solid but unexciting WR4/Flex play this week, with slight upside given the forgiving defense he'll be going up against.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
George Pickens Questionable, but Could Have a Big Day if Active
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 5:21 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice all week with a hamstring issue and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup against the Colts. There is optimism that he will play, but he would likely remain second fiddle to CeeDee Lamb. Be that as it may, in a contest with a high projected total and with the Colts missing multiple starters on defense, including safety A.J. Haulcy (ankle) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee), there should be plenty of offense to support multiple receiving options in this one. The 6-foot-3 wideout owns a 39-533-2 line through eight games and projects as a high-end WR2 at RotoBaller in Week 9, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status prior to the 1 PM EST start time and have a pivot in mind in the event that the 25-year-old is ruled out.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Keenan Allen a Potential WR3 in Favorable Matchup Against Cowboys
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 5:02 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen earned seven targets in Week 8, reeling in all seven for 67 yards. It was the fourth time in the last five games in which the veteran garnered at least seven targets, and he should be in line for a similar workload in Week 9 against a Dallas defense that has been generous to opposing wideouts. The Cowboys are yielding the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, allowing eight touchdowns and the sixth-most receiving yards to that position through eight weeks (1313; 164.1 yds/game). The Colts will be missing multiple pieces on defense in this one, so both offenses could have a chance to shine in a game with a high projected total. View the 34-year-old receiver as a borderline WR3/4 or solid Flex play in Week 9, with some upside in PPR formats.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller