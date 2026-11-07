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Mack Hollins Activated From Injured Reserve Ahead of Week 9

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Nov 7, 2026, 6:37 PM ET

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. The 33-year-old remains listed as questionable to play, but his activation would seem to indicate that he'll suit up. Hollins isn't a very flashy name in fantasy football, but his ability to operate as a reliable target for Drake Maye will give him some WR3/flex appeal in 12+ team leagues. After all, Hollins posted a solid stat line of 15 catches and 209 yards from Weeks 1-4 before being placed on IR. His return comes at a perfect time for the Patriots, who recently placed Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on IR and will also be without A.J. Brown (knee) this week. Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Efton Chism III should be the team's top three wide receivers on Sunday, and they all have varying levels of WR3/flex intrigue in deeper formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike ReissComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 7, 2026, 6:31 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (illness) has been added to the injury report ahead of Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. It's important to note that Laube doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game, so he will play, barring a setback. Laube made some waves last week with a special teams touchdown, but he's not a reliable offensive contributor with just five carries, nine rushing yards, four catches, and 15 receiving yards this season. The Raiders did indicate that they want to get Laube some more opportunities out of the backfield going forward, but as long as he finds himself behind Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. on the depth chart, he'll remain off the fantasy football radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ryan McFadden
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Nov 7, 2026, 6:24 PM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles have elevated running back Elijah Mitchell to the active roster for Week 9 against the New York Giants. Mitchell had reverted to the practice squad following last week's game. The 28-year-old has suited up in two consecutive games for the Eagles, and Week 9 will be his third in a row. The veteran ball-carrier has totaled 14 carries, 45 rushing attempts, seven catches, and 26 receiving yards through his two games. His rushing workload and efficiency have been modest at best, but he has been a pleasant surprise in the passing game. Mitchell managed to log a 57% snap share and 15 touches last week, despite Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) being active. Barkley doesn't carry an injury designation into Week 9, but we could still see the Eagles manage his workload and give Mitchell more touches. He ranks as a low-end RB3/flex option in leagues with 12+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeff McLane
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:45 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs drew five targets in Week 8, and although he caught four of them, it amounted to just 23 receiving yards. On the bright side, the UNC product hauled in his first touchdown catch of the season, but at 5-foot-9, he's not a big end zone target, so it remains to be seen if he can continue that trend consistently going forward. The former third-rounder has never caught more than five touchdowns in a single season, however, this week's matchup with the Cowboys is one of the more favorable around, so he certainly has a shot to score in back-to-back weeks. Averaging under four catches and 42 yards per game, the 25-year-old has a low floor and a low ceiling, making him a solid but unexciting WR4/Flex play this week, with slight upside given the forgiving defense he'll be going up against.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:21 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice all week with a hamstring issue and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup against the Colts. There is optimism that he will play, but he would likely remain second fiddle to CeeDee Lamb. Be that as it may, in a contest with a high projected total and with the Colts missing multiple starters on defense, including safety A.J. Haulcy (ankle) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee), there should be plenty of offense to support multiple receiving options in this one. The 6-foot-3 wideout owns a 39-533-2 line through eight games and projects as a high-end WR2 at RotoBaller in Week 9, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status prior to the 1 PM EST start time and have a pivot in mind in the event that the 25-year-old is ruled out.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:02 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen earned seven targets in Week 8, reeling in all seven for 67 yards. It was the fourth time in the last five games in which the veteran garnered at least seven targets, and he should be in line for a similar workload in Week 9 against a Dallas defense that has been generous to opposing wideouts. The Cowboys are yielding the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, allowing eight touchdowns and the sixth-most receiving yards to that position through eight weeks (1313; 164.1 yds/game). The Colts will be missing multiple pieces on defense in this one, so both offenses could have a chance to shine in a game with a high projected total. View the 34-year-old receiver as a borderline WR3/4 or solid Flex play in Week 9, with some upside in PPR formats.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller

If Cam Skattebo can't go (it's unlikely he plays) this is the Giants RB group:

1. Devin Singletary -- He'll get a majority of the carries and snaps.

2. Phil Mafah -- He is likely next up. He's been on the practice squad. Has played in 1 NFL game last year for Cowboys.

3. Greg… pic.twitter.com/YqOna7Bqk8

— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 7, 2026, 4:59 PM ET

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Nov 7, 2026, 4:55 PM ET

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (neck) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport. The 26-year-old suffered a serious neck injury while making a tackle during the fourth quarter of Detroit's Week 8 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Campbell recorded 57 tackles across seven appearances this season after registering 176 in 2025. He was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated injury report before missing practice Thursday and Friday, and had already been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Campbell will miss at least four games, making Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons his earliest possible return, although his recovery timeline remains uncertain. In a statement Wednesday, Campbell reported full movement in his lower body and continued progress with upper-body movement. Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Trevor Nowaske are expected to help fill the void, with Barnes and Rodriguez preparing to handle Detroit's defensive calls.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Nov 7, 2026, 4:41 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is coming off his third straight week with double-digit targets and is currently leading the league in that statistic with 92, converting them into 60 catches for 709 yards, both of which rank third-most in the NFL; he has six TDs to boot (second most). The superstar will take on a vulnerable Indianapolis defense in Week 9 that will be missing their top three tacklers, including safety A.J. Haulcy (ankle) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee). Throw in George Pickens' (hamstring) questionable status, and Lamb could be in for another big week. The road matchup in Indy has one of the highest over/unders on the board this week (51.5), so in a game that should have plenty of scoring opportunities, it will be another week where the 27-year-old projects as a high-end WR1, ranking as the No. 4 WR overall at RotoBaller for Week 9.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller

The 49ers activated WR Demarcus Robinson off the injured reserve list. He takes the roster spot that was created with the club placing WR Christian Kirk (knee) on injured reserve.

The 49ers also elevated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad. Hodge is a core special-teamer.

— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 7, 2026, 4:33 PM ET

The 49ers activated WR Demarcus Robinson off the injured reserve list. He takes the roster spot that was created with the club placing WR Christian Kirk (knee) on injured reserve.

The 49ers also elevated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad. Hodge is a core special-teamer.

— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 7, 2026, 4:31 PM ET

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Nov 7, 2026, 4:30 PM ET

Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad following Brian Robinson Jr.'s (hamstring) placement on injured reserve, according to Marc Raimondi. Herbert served as Bijan Robinson's primary backup in each of Atlanta's previous two games, recording six carries for 21 yards and two receptions for 22 yards. His workload remained modest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, when he played just 10 offensive snaps and recorded four carries for 12 yards and one reception for three yards. Bijan Robinson handled 19 carries for 76 yards in that contest and has accumulated 150 rushing attempts for 780 yards through eight games. Herbert now has a more secure roster spot, but his limited involvement during Robinson's previous absences makes him a speculative insurance option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Marc Raimondi

Huge news for the Broncos:

Pat Bryant has been activated off IR and will play against the Panthers on Sunday.

Bryant has quickly become one of Bo Nix’s favorite targets. He’s back. pic.twitter.com/VVHooNMGhg

— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 7, 2026, 4:21 PM ET

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Nov 7, 2026, 4:19 PM ET

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Marc Raimondi. The 27-year-old has missed Atlanta's previous two games and was already ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals despite being limited in practice throughout the week, including Friday's final session. Robinson has recorded 53 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns across six appearances, with three of those scores coming against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. His earliest potential return is Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, as Atlanta has a bye in Week 11. Khalil Herbert has been signed to the active roster to replace Robinson, leaving Bijan Robinson with an established backup for the coming weeks. Robinson is now primarily an injured-reserve stash.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Marc Raimondi
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Nov 7, 2026, 4:05 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will start against the Dallas Cowboys despite being replaced in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 42-7 loss to Jacksonville. He completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before Anthony Richardson Sr. took over with the Colts trailing by 35. Coach Shane Steichen attributed the switch to the lopsided score, but Jones has thrown only five touchdowns against nine interceptions across eight games. Dallas presents one of the friendlier passing matchups, allowing 15 touchdowns through the air while ranking 30th in defensive EPA allowed per dropback. The Cowboys were exposed again in Week 8 after Gardner Minshew II replaced Jacoby Brissett late in the third quarter and threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns in Arizona's overtime win. Even so, RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings place Jones at QB27, making him a desperation option in Superflex leagues. He has taken 13 sacks over his last three starts, while right tackle Jalen Travis (thumb, hamstring) is questionable despite a full Friday practice.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 7, 2026, 3:49 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enters Sunday's road game against the Indianapolis Colts as a strong QB1, with RotoBaller's November 7 rankings placing him at QB5. The Colts rank 12th in net passing yards allowed (211.8 per game), but have surrendered 14 passing touchdowns while intercepting only two passes. That vulnerability was clear in Week 8, when Trevor Lawrence needed just 14 attempts to throw for 210 yards and three touchdowns against Indianapolis. Prescott's recent outings have been less consistent: he threw three touchdowns against Philadelphia in Week 7, then managed 195 passing yards against Arizona, scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season. Still, he has 2,046 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns through eight games, and Dallas averages 37.8 pass attempts per contest. The primary uncertainty concerns his receiving corps. George Pickens (hamstring) was limited in all three practices, while Jake Ferguson (ankle) sat out Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday. Both are questionable, and KaVontae Turpin (ribs) is out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 7, 2026, 3:37 PM ET

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson faces a New Orleans Saints defense surrendering 139.4 rushing yards per game, but most of that matchup benefit belongs to early-down runner Quinshon Judkins. Sampson's opportunity comes through the passing game. He caught six of eight targets for 62 yards in Cleveland's Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh, playing 39 offensive snaps (56%) while Judkins carried 11 times and Sampson only once. That workload came as the Browns trailed, so the snap advantage should not be mistaken for a takeover. Since returning from injured reserve in Week 7, Sampson has nine catches for 94 yards and seven carries for 52 yards. The Saints were off in Week 8; in their previous game, Pittsburgh backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for nine catches and 81 receiving yards, highlighting the clearest route to useful production for Sampson. Shedeur Sanders is making his first start of the season, adding uncertainty to Cleveland's passing volume and checkdown opportunities. Sampson is absent from Friday's final injury report, and RotoBaller's updated Week 9 PPR rankings list him RB35. He's a fringe PPR flex, not a dependable starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 7, 2026, 3:24 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jordan Hudson has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Mike Garafolo. The rookie out of SMU is receiving his first elevation of the season as Dallas deals with injuries at wide receiver. KaVontae Turpin (ribs) has been ruled out after missing practice throughout the week, while George Pickens (hamstring) is questionable after three limited sessions. Hudson could make his regular-season debut if active Sunday, joining a receiving corps that includes CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy, and Jonathan Mingo. With no established NFL receiving production and multiple options ahead of him, Hudson is primarily a depth addition rather than an immediate fantasy consideration.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
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Nov 7, 2026, 3:11 PM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (shoulder) carries no injury designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Coleman played a team-high 63 offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, but caught just one of three targets for four yards. His limited involvement was particularly concerning with DJ Moore returning to the lineup and immediately commanding a team-high seven targets. Coleman has recorded 20 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns across seven appearances, but his playing time has not consistently translated into receiving opportunities. RotoBaller's Week 9 PPR rankings place him at WR53, reflecting his limited appeal as a starting option in most 12-team fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
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Nov 7, 2026, 3:05 PM ET

With quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) set to miss Week 9, Minnesota Vikings backup Carson Wentz carries potential for a Monday night game against Buffalo. The veteran has his flaws -- he took 19 sacks in five starts last year -- but he also can provide the downfield spark this offense so desperately needs against a Bills defense that ranks 22nd against fantasy quarterbacks. Wentz's three-touchdown performance in relief in Week 1 remains the Vikings' best passing game of the year, and at minimum, he will give top receiver Justin Jefferson plenty of chances. Even in one-QB formats, the journeyman is worth a speculative stash for managers looking to solidify their bench or repair their roster after a QB injury. The Vikings may still trade for another quarterback, but if Wentz plays well, he'll have the inside track to continue starting. As RotoBaller's No. 20 QB this week, Wentz is starting caliber in Superflex leagues, but there's also a chance he could carry value beyond this week if the Vikings look good on Monday.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 7, 2026, 3:03 PM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir carries no game-status designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after returning to practice Saturday. Shakir missed Friday's session because of an excused personal matter, with no injury reported. The 26-year-old has caught 27 of 38 targets for 354 yards and a touchdown across seven appearances this season. He remained involved following DJ Moore's return against Baltimore in Week 8, securing five of six targets for 64 yards. Shakir has exceeded 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games, although Moore and Dalton Kincaid remain significant competition for targets. RotoBaller ranks Shakir WR44 in its Week 9 PPR rankings, leaving him as a deeper-league flex consideration rather than a dependable WR3 against Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
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