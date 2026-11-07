Can QB Switch Finally Unlock Justin Jefferson?
Nov 7, 2026, 2:55 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' inability to get the ball to wide receiver Justin Jefferson this season has been nothing short of embarrassing for head coach Kevin O'Connell and his languishing offense, though the Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills brings a glimmer of hope to fantasy managers. The Vikings will make a quarterback change after ruling out Kyler Murray (hamstring), whose welcome in Minnesota is already wearing thin. In his place steps veteran Carson Wentz, which is good news for Jefferson's fantasy output. The superstar receiver's best game of the season came with Wentz at the helm in Week 1, and the veteran QB peppered his top pass catcher with 50 targets in five starts last season. That is music to the ears of managers who roster Jefferson, who will see the switch in time to face a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most points to PPR receivers. The Vikings may still trade for another quarterback, but getting Jefferson more involved should be the No. 1 priority no matter who starts. For now, though, Jefferson is RotoBaller's No. 7 receiver this week, making him a WR1 in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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DJ Moore Cleared for Week 9 Matchup Against Vikings
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 2:52 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) carries no injury designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the team's final injury report. Moore was limited in practice Thursday and Friday while continuing to manage the shoulder injury that previously sidelined him for two games. He returned against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and caught four of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, including a 49-yard reception. Moore led Buffalo in targets despite playing 66% of the offensive snaps, an encouraging sign for his involvement in Josh Allen's passing attack. RotoBaller's Week 9 PPR rankings place Moore at WR25, making him a strong WR3 option in 12-team leagues against Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Jordan Addison Could Benefit From Minnesota's QB Switch Vs. Bills
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:45 PM ETComing off another frustrating showing last week, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has new life as the Vikings make a quarterback change for Week 9 against Buffalo. Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is out, so Minnesota will turn to veteran Carson Wentz. For Addison, whom Murray targeted eight times last week for just three catches, the switch might be a good thing. During the past two seasons, most of Addison's best games came with Wentz at the helm. He went over 100 yards in two of Wentz's five starts and caught a touchdown in two others last year, as the veteran quarterback's penchant for taking downfield risks plays nicely with Addison's speed. The former first-round pick comes with risk given the Vikings' persistent struggles on offense, but the Bills rank 28th against PPR receivers, offering some matchup potential to boot. As RotoBaller's No. 34 receiver this week, Addison is in play as a WR3/Flex option.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jahan Dotson's Low Target Volume Makes for a Risky Flex Play
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 2:45 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson maintained his status as the team's deep threat last week, registering the highest average depth of target (ADOT) of any of Atlanta's pass catchers (13.6), converting two of five targets for 95 receiving yards. This week, Atlanta takes on Cincinnati in Madrid, Spain, a defense that is allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, yielding eight touchdowns to opposing wideouts through seven games (tied for fourth-most). The Penn State product hasn't caught a ton of passes, just 14 through eight games, but he's topped 50 yards in four of the last five and has more touchdowns (two) than Drake London (one) so far. In a game that has shootout potential, the former first-rounder is in the Flex conversation in deeper leagues, but he's a lottery ticket that could pay off or completely fall flat. The 26-year-old ranks as the No. 60 wide receiver overall at RotoBaller for this week.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Cowboys Elevate WR Jordan Hudson with George Pickens Questionable
The #Cowboys placed rookie first-round LB Malachi Lawrence on IR and activated OLB Marist Liufau from IR. The team elevated WR Jordan Hudson and TE James Mitchell from the practice squad.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 7, 2026
DT Jonathan Bullard will remain on IR and has been ruled out for tomorrow.
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 7, 2026, 2:45 PM ET
Rising T.J. Hockenson An Option Against Buffalo
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:41 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson can be considered a starting option when his team plays the Week 9 finale against the Buffalo Bills. While the numbers for most of the Minnesota offense have been ghastly, the former Iowa Hawkeye has produced fairly consistently this season. Hockenson has ranked inside the top 10 among PPR tight ends in three of the past four games, and the only misfire was the result of a first-quarter concussion that forced him out of the game. Minnesota is making a change at quarterback now that Kyler Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out, turning to backup Carson Wentz. That shouldn't change the outlook for the tight end, who caught a touchdown from Wentz in Week 1 and saw at least five targets from him in four of the journeyman's five starts last season. As RotoBaller's No. 10 tight end this week, Hockenson is playable in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson Expected to Be Activated From Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 2:40 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to Jeremy Fowler. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has yet to make his regular-season debut after suffering a hamstring injury during an August joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyson returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since the injury and was limited in all three sessions, including Friday's final practice. He remains officially questionable for Sunday. Tyson's arrival could eventually affect Devaughn Vele, who played 89% of New Orleans' offensive snaps in Week 7 and caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. The rookie projects as a potential receiving complement to Chris Olave, although quarterback Tyler Shough acknowledged that the two have had limited practice time together. Tyson carries considerable long-term fantasy appeal, but an immediate full workload would be difficult to project.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
High-Scoring Potential For Will Reichard In Week 9
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:39 PM ETMinnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard is again a no-thought-required starting option when his team welcomes the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Despite the struggles of the Minnesota offense, their kicker has still performed, scoring double-digit fantasy points in four of the past five games. Behind backup quarterback Carson Wentz, the Vikings have to open up their offense to keep pace with Buffalo, but any improvement likely will mean more chances for Reichard. Additionally, the Bills rank 26th in defensive EPA and 29th against fantasy kickers, so the matchup is favorable. As RotoBaller's No. 4 player at his position this week, Reichard can be started in every format that plays a kicker.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Minnesota Vikings D/ST Is Risky, But Still An Option On MNF
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:37 PM ETAnother difficult matchup is on deck when the Minnesota Vikings' defense takes on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, though the unit's propensity to cause havoc for opposing offenses still makes Minnesota a fringe starting option. To be sure, Buffalo is among the league's best, leading the NFL in rushing EPA, yards per completion, and scoring percentage. Behind Josh Allen, who is both a rushing threat and the hardest quarterback to take down in the NFL, the Bills don't allow many sacks, but bouts of turnovers have been this offense's downfall at times. While Buffalo is always a threat to score 30-plus points, the Bills also rank 26th in turnover percentage, and the Vikings have excelled at forcing miscues. Through seven games, Minnesota has forced turnovers on 15% of its defensive possessions, one of the highest marks in the league. Playing the Vikings, RotoBaller's No. 12 defense this week, comes with risk, though there is also potential that they can swing the matchup by forcing turnovers.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Herbert Needs More Volume to Become Fantasy Relevant in Week 9
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 2:36 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert will get another week to perform as the team's backup running back, with Brian Robinson (hamstring) set to miss his third straight game. Robinson had found some success as Bijan Robinson's backup, notching three games with double-digit carries and even turning in a three-touchdown effort in Week 4; however, Herbert has earned just six carries for 21 yards in the two games he's played, adding two catches for 22 yards. This week's game in Madrid, Spain carries a lofty over/under of 52.5, so there should be plenty of scoring opportunities, and the Bengals are allowing the second-highest yards per rush (4.8) in the league, but the 28-year-old back is just a speculative dart throw for fantasy who owns a near-zero floor unless he were to vulture a touchdown. Ranking as the No. 59 running back overall this week at RotoBaller, the Virginia Tech product is a super risky RB5 or Flex play in very deep leagues.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jauan Jennings Ruled Out for Monday Night Against Bills
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 2:28 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has been ruled out for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to Will Ragatz. Jennings was limited in Thursday's practice before being downgraded to a nonparticipant Friday. The 29-year-old caught both of his targets for 11 yards during Minnesota's Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions and has recorded six receptions for 54 yards across six appearances this season. Jennings has been working behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but his absence could move rookie Tai Felton into the No. 3 receiver role. Felton has caught three passes for 41 yards this season, leaving him with limited demonstrated fantasy production despite the potential increase in playing time. Minnesota will also be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring), with Carson Wentz taking over under center against Buffalo.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Will Ragatz
Michael Penix Jr. Looks to Bounce Back in Potential Week 9 Shootout
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 2:28 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a forgettable Week 8, completing just eight of 24 passes for 125 yards and four interceptions. The lefty QB came into last week's contest with two straight three-touchdown performances and a 9:1 TD:INT, so he had been trending up. Perhaps some of the poor statistics can be chalked up to the inclement weather, and the former first-rounder can try to get back on track this weekend in Madrid, Spain in a matchup versus the Bengals. Cincinnati has been middle of the road in terms of allowing fantasy points to opposing QBs, but with the highest projected total on the slate this week (52.5), Penix may have to keep pace with Joe Burrow and company in order to keep this one close. The 26-year-old is ranked as the No. 22 QB overall this week at RotoBaller, but has shown the ability to finish as a QB1, so consider him a volatile low-end QB2 with a low floor and a high ceiling.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Brandon McManus a Low-Floor Option in High-Scoring Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 2:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Brandon McManus has some fantasy appeal in deeper leagues ahead of Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. McManus is 8-for-8 on extra points since joining the Rams two weeks ago, and he also made his lone field-goal attempt last week. Ever since the start of the 2025 season, it has been tough for Rams kickers to carve out high-level fantasy value because a staggering number of the team's drives end in touchdowns, rather than field goals. That's a good problem to have for Rams fans, but it makes it difficult to start a Rams kicker in fantasy football. McManus needs at least one field goal to be even a mediocre option for fantasy football, and that's not a guarantee in this Los Angeles offense, especially in a potentially lopsided matchup against the Commanders. The upside is undeniable, but McManus also has a lower floor because of the low field goal volume. As a result, he ranks as the K14 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings. We'd prefer to start someone with higher upside than McManus, but in a worst-case scenario, the Rams' strong offense makes him a fine streaming option for managers seeking a short-term option to replace a kicker on their bye week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Los Angeles Rams D/ST Worth Starting with Star Player Back
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 2:18 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams D/ST has been a relatively mediocre option in fantasy football this season, but the unit belongs back in starting lineups with the return of star pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) ahead of Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. The Rams are coming off an impressive two-interception performance against the Chargers in which they surrendered just nine points. While the Commanders' offense has performed better than the Chargers, there's still a great chance for the Rams to impose their will, especially with Garrett back in the mix. Washington has dealt with several injuries on offense, and they'll be without Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin, IR), Terry McLaurin (knee), and Treylon Burks (foot) for this week's game. The Commanders don't turn the ball over that much, but they're averaging a modest 2.3 sacks and 22.7 points allowed per game, giving the Rams an opportunity to rank as a top-12 D/ST unit in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Pitts Sr. a TE2 with TE1 Upside in Week 9
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 2:18 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. drew five targets in Week 8, though he was only able to convert two of them into catches for a paltry six yards, however, the entire receiving corps was a disappointment in the rain in Tampa Bay. The offense should function better this week in a game against the Bengals in Madrid, Spain. The Bengals are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season, yielding the second-most total yards to opposing TEs (621) and second-most yards per game (88.7); however, the unit is one of just two teams that have not allowed an opposing TE to record a touchdown reception. Even so, the 6-foot-6 tight end had been trending up before last week's dud, having scored four touchdowns over the previous three games, and he's recorded at least five targets in four straight contests. Zachariah Branch's (hamstring) absence also may add a bonus target or two. Look for a bounceback game this week from the former first-rounder, and although he ranks as a mid-range TE2 at RotoBaller for Week 9, in a game that could be a shootout, the 26-year-old could sneak into TE1 range.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Joshua Palmer Ruled Out Against Vikings in Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 2:16 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Sal Capaccio. Head coach Joe Brady confirmed that Palmer is the only Buffalo player ruled out for the game. The 27-year-old missed practice Thursday and Friday and was not spotted during Saturday's media viewing period. Palmer suffered his injury while running a deep route during Buffalo's Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and was unable to return. He has caught four of 12 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns across six appearances this season. Khalil Shakir returned to practice Saturday after missing Friday for personal reasons, while DJ Moore (shoulder) and Keon Coleman (shoulder) were limited Friday. Greg Dortch and Skyler Bell could see additional offensive snaps with Palmer unavailable, although his limited involvement this season leaves little established receiving volume to redistribute.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sal Capaccio
Drake London a Low-End WR1 in Game with High Projected Point Total
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 2:08 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was a huge letdown in Week 8, but with Michael Penix Jr. completing just eight passes and throwing four interceptions, it is hard to fault London. Week 8 aside, the 6-foot-4 wideout has shown excellent chemistry with his quarterback, drawing at least six looks in all six games they've played together this season, and tallying 10-plus targets in four out of six. Week 9 brings a contest in Madrid, Spain against the Bengals that has shootout potential written all over it, and London should stand to benefit. The Bengals are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, allowing eight touchdowns to opposing wideouts through seven games (tied for fourth-most). With a projected point total in this one that is north of 50, the 25-year-old appears primed to get back on track with a big performance, though touchdowns have been hard to come by this season as he's found the end zone just once. View the USC product as a low-end WR1 for this week's international game.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Colby Parkinson a Deep-League Option for Week 9 if Active
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 2:08 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, but he has the potential to carve out standalone value in deeper fantasy leagues if he suits up. Parkinson is working his way back from missing Week 8, and managers are hopeful that he can return to the level of productivity that he demonstrated in Weeks 6-7. Across those two games, he totaled 10 catches, 79 yards, and one touchdown. Los Angeles has seen subpar production from Tyler Higbee in Parkinson's absence, so the 27-year-old should step right into the No. 1 role upon his return, especially with Terrance Ferguson (ankle) still on injured reserve. Additionally, we would expect Parkinson to operate as one of Matthew Stafford's top targets behind Puka Nacua, with Ferguson and Davante Adams (hamstring) both sidelined. In addition to the solid role, Parkinson should benefit from a matchup against the Commanders, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. If he suits up, he should be a mid-range TE2 in fantasy football with TE1 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson Remains a Must-Start Against Bengals in Madrid
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 2:05 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed 19 times for 76 scoreless yards in last week's loss to the Bucs, and was held catchless for the first time since the 2023 season. Let's just chalk that one up to bad weather and poor quarterback play, and expect things to get back to normal this week for the team's matchup against the Bengals in Madrid, Spain. Though Cincinnati has a solid run defense by various metrics, the unit ranks near the bottom in terms of yards allowed per rush attempt, yielding the fourth-most in the NFL (4.8 yards/rush). Robinson, who is averaging 5.2 yards per rush (fourth-most), should be able to take advantage this week, and in a game that has the highest projected point total on the slate (52.5), expect the former Longhorn to be a big reason why it is so high. The 24-year-old ranks as the No. 3 running back overall in Week 9 at RotoBaller, so season-long and DFS managers should feel confident slotting him in as a high-floor, high-ceiling RB1.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee a Risky Week 9 Option Despite Enticing Matchup
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 1:57 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has an enticing matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 9, but his recent track record keeps him off the fantasy football radar in most leagues. Higbee has had several opportunities to produce over the last few weeks, including Week 7 as the Rams' No. 1 tight end against a Raiders defense that struggles to cover the position. Instead, he has contributed just three catches over his last two games. Even with players like Colby Parkinson (rib), Terrance Ferguson (ankle), and Davante Adams (hamstring) missing time, Higbee has not produced like many fantasy managers initially expected. That pattern may continue in Week 9, especially with Parkinson, who is listed as questionable, in the mix to suit up. The matchup is undeniably encouraging, as the Commanders have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. However, Higbee's frustrating track record against subpar defenses over the last two weeks makes him avoidable on Sunday, even if Parkinson doesn't end up playing. He ranks as the TE20 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Remains a Strong QB1 Option Against Washington
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 7, 2026, 1:48 PM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has maintained QB1 value despite the absence of Davante Adams (hamstring), and he should continue to rank as a top-10 option for Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. Although the veteran quarterback hasn't had one of his primary receivers available, he has still been able to produce at a high level for fantasy football thanks to his advanced passing skills and a supporting cast headlined by superstar Puka Nacua. The 38-year-old routinely gets the Rams into scoring position, and he's now up to 15 touchdowns this season (plus eight turnovers). It seems unlikely that he'll replicate last season's QB3 finish, but he is still the QB10 in scoring this year. He'll also benefit from this week's matchup against the Commanders, who have allowed the fifth-most passing touchdowns and ninth-fewest interceptions to opposing quarterbacks. He ranks as the overall QB10 in RotoBaller's Week 9 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller