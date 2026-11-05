Sean Durzi Misses Third Straight Game Thursday

Nov 5, 2026, 5:49 PM ET

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (upper body) will re-enter the lineup Thursday against the New Jersey Devils. The Blues have been without him for two games. Theo Lindstein will head to the press box as a healthy scratch to make room for Parayko. Last season, Parayko's offensive numbers dipped sharply, and they haven't improved in 2026-27. In 13 games, he has no goals and four assists. Defensively, Parayko has averaged two blocks per game while delivering nine hits. The 33-year-old will join Justin Barron on the second defensive pairing. With no power-play duty, Parayko isn't expected to be a major fantasy factor in the matchup against New Jersey.