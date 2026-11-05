Adrian Kempe Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
Nov 5, 2026, 9:30 AM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe scored a hat trick and added an assist as the team tore apart the San Jose Sharks 7-2 on Wednesday night. Kempe returned to the lineup after a one-game absence and already had three points in the first period. He finished the contest with two power-play points. Although the Kings have struggled offensively this season, Kempe still averages nearly a point per game. He's produced six goals and six assists in 13 appearances. The Swedish forward has been a consistent 70-point scorer in recent campaigns and should do the same in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 9:22 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets center Isac Lundestrom (Achilles) is close to making his season debut, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. He has resumed skating after undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer. Columbus has just waived a couple of players, a potential sign that it's opening up a roster spot for the Swedish forward. Lundestrom operates as an effective bottom-six forward but offers little to fantasy teams. In 2025-26, he recorded 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 68 outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Scheig
Victor Olofsson Could Return Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 9:15 AM ETVegas Golden Knights winger Victor Olofsson (undisclosed) could be back in the lineup on Thursday against Detroit, according to SinBin.vegas. Vegas assigned Jonas Rondbjerg and Viliam Kmec to the minors, suggesting the team is getting ready to activate Olofsson from long-term Injured Reserve. The Swedish forward sustained an undisclosed injury just two weeks into the season, landing on the shelf after recording four goals and five points in four games. Olofsson is unlikely to maintain that scoring pace, having finished last season with just 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 78 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: SinBin.vegas
Ridly Greig Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 5, 2026, 9:09 AM ETOttawa Senators forward Ridly Greig (lower body) is day-to-day after missing Wednesday's win over Buffalo. Greig was a late scratch with a lower-body injury, missing his third game of the season. He was unavailable for the first couple of contests due to a suspension. From a fantasy perspective, Greig hasn't done a lot this season, posting four points (two goals, two assists) in 14 games. Ottawa's frontline has taken several injury blows lately, giving Nick Cousins and Philip Tomasino top-six roles. The former has put in impressive performances, recording one goal and two assists in three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Yanni Gourde Close to Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 5:27 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (hip) could be an option during the team's upcoming road trip, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports. The Lightning face four straight road games after hosting the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night. Gourde hasn't played this season due to hip surgery. As a versatile forward, he will be a welcome addition to Tampa Bay, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect huge numbers from the 34-year-old. In 2025-26, Gourde tallied 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 82 games. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Benjamin Pierce
Miro Heiskanen Listed as Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 5:17 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is day-to-day after exiting early in Tuesday's win over Washington. He isn't expected to play Thursday night against Columbus, but the Finnish defensive star should return relatively quickly from his upper-body injury. Heiskanen is fourth on his team with eight assists and has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games. Trey Taylor is expected to replace Heiskanen in the lineup, while Thomas Harley will move to the first power-play unit, increasing his fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mathew Barzal Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 5:07 PM ETNew York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) participated in Wednesday's practice, Tyler Millen of the Islanders' official site reports. He's been out this season with knee inflammation, and this was the first time he had joined the team for practice. Barzal wore a non-contract jersey, indicating he still needs some work before he's ready for his season debut. Last season, Barzal missed only one game and put up 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists). He's one of the Islanders' most consistent offensive players, making him a player worth watching for fantasy managers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tyler Millen
Evgeni Malkin Might Be an Option Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 5:00 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) could return to the lineup on Thursday against Boston, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. The veteran star has been dealing with a lower-body injury and sat out Tuesday's loss to Vegas. But Malkin participated fully in Wednesday's practice, suggesting he will be available to return against Boston. So far, Malkin has been close to averaging a point per game, tallying six goals and five assists in 11 appearances. Andrei Kuzmenko figures to be the odd man out if Malkin is cleared to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dan Kingerski
Nick Suzuki Questionable for Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 4:51 PM ETMontreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (hand) is questionable to play in Thursday's meeting with Utah, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports. The Canadiens captain is close to returning from a hand injury, but it's unclear whether he'll be cleared to play on Thursday night. He's been out for six games. Suzuki had a big 101-point year in 2026-27 and has also been prolific this season, notching 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games. Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook have seen time in the top-line center role during Suzuki's absence, but they haven't produced much in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stu Cowan
Tyler Kleven Won't Play Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 4:40 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against Buffalo. The Senators' defense has rarely been at full strength this season and will miss another piece on Wednesday after Kleven woke up feeling under the weather. Kleven leads his team with 43 blocks and ranks first among defensemen in hits with 29. He hasn't provided much offense, settling for two goals and one assist in 16 games. Carter Yakemchuk is expected to come back into the lineup after sitting three games as a healthy scratch. Yakemchuk has more offensive upside than Kleven but has struggled to perform in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Jiri Kulich Clears Concussion Protocol
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 9:56 AM ETBuffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (concussion) could be back in action Wednesday against Ottawa after clearing concussion protocol. He has missed four games since being hurt late last month. The 22-year-old has been a full participant in practice for the past few days. Kulich has three points (one goal, two assists) in eight games this season. His return will probably bump Tyson Kozak out of the lineup. While Kulich's return is great news for the Sabres, he isn't a player fantasy players should be watching.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Buffalo Sabres
Zach Benson Available Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 9:44 AM ETBuffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's Atlantic Division clash against the Ottawa Senators, Jane McNally of the Sabres' official site reports. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff has confirmed Benson is good to go after missing Monday's practice. He practiced at full capacity Tuesday. Having Benson in the lineup is great news for Buffalo, as he's been red-hot lately. The 21-year-old has posted back-to-back multi-point games and has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) over his last nine outings. Benson skates on the first line and the first power-play unit. The Senators have killed just 72.9 percent of penalties, so this is a great spot for Benson to keep up his form.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jane McNally
Isaac Howard Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 9:34 AM ETEdmonton Oilers left wing Isaac Howard (knee) will miss "a couple of weeks," according to head coach Mike Babcock. Howard was involved in a knee-on-knee collision against the Islanders on Saturday and missed a second straight game on Tuesday night against New Jersey. Playing on the fourth line, Howard has contributed one goal and two assists in 13 games this season. His absence has given Filip Hallander a chance to re-enter the lineup, but he hasn't done much to impress. In fact, Hallander is still searching for his first points as an Oiler since being acquired from Pittsburgh on Oct. 7.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Tom Willander Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 9:22 AM ETVancouver Canucks defenseman Tom Willander (lower body) was a late scratch on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. He was ruled out with a lower-body injury that Willander suffered during the morning skate. Willander has played an important role on the Canucks' blue line during his sophomore campaign, averaging 20:25 of ice time. He has three assists, 12 SOG, 17 blocks, and 10 hits in 16 games. With Willander out, Guillaume Brisebois made his third appearance of the season, logging 13:45 of ice time. Vancouver's defense has little fantasy value beyond Filip Hronek.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
John Gibson Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 9:13 AM ETDetroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (lower body) exited Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay after the first period. The Lightning put two pucks past Gibson in the opening 20 minutes, and he didn't come out for the second frame. Daniil Tarasov did a solid job in relief, allowing only one goal and recording a .923 save percentage. Gibson has struggled to find form this season, posting a 3.46 goals-against average and a .860 save percentage. He has a 4-5-1 record. If Gibson misses time, the Red Wings must lean more on Tarasov, who has done much better than Gibson this season, with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Miro Heiskanen Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 4, 2026, 9:08 AM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is being evaluated after leaving Tuesday's matchup with Washington early. His night ended in the second period due to an upper-body injury. Heiskanen logged just 9:41 of ice time and went scoreless after posting three assists in the previous two games. Overall, Heiskanen has amassed eight assists and 11 points in 13 games this season. Heiskanen's potential absence in the upcoming games would elevate Thomas Harley's fantasy value. Harley tallied two assists against Washington and has picked up his scoring pace lately after a slow start to the season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
John Tavares Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 6:58 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (lower body) was upgraded to day-to-day on Tuesday. He will miss a ninth straight game on Tuesday against Utah, but the veteran star is nearing his return. Tavares was hot at the start of the season, posting seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games. In his absence, Nicholas Paul has handled the second-line center duties, but he's been a disappointment for fantasy managers, recording just one goal and one assist since moving up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 6:51 PM ETNew Jersey Devils forwards Evan Rodrigues (illness) and Anthony Mantha (undisclosed) will play on Tuesday against Edmonton. Mantha sustained an undisclosed injury on Friday night against Vegas but has had enough time to recover and will remain in the lineup. Rodrigues' status was initially in doubt after he sat out Monday's practice due to illness. Mantha and Rodrigues skate on the third line alongside Jesper Boqvist. With four points in five games, Mantha's fantasy stock has been on the rise recently. Rodrigues has been in an offensive slump, going scoreless in five of his last six outings, making him a tough player to trust in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Kirby Dach Unavailable Against Jets
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 6:45 PM ETMontreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach (illness) will miss a second straight game on Tuesday against Winnipeg. Dach was on the ice Tuesday morning, but he hasn't recovered from his illness well enough to be available. It's been a difficult season for Dach, who's averaging a career-low 10:45 of ice time. In 13 outings, he hasn't scored a goal and has only three assists. Owen Beck has replaced Dach on the fourth line. He notched an assist in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh, but Beck shouldn't be on fantasy radars.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Sean Durzi Remains Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 6:38 PM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the St. Louis Blues. The Rangers' blue line will be without Durzi for a second consecutive game. Durzi has chipped in at both ends of the ice, recording five points (two goals, three assists), 12 SOG, 21 blocks, and nine hits in 14 appearances. His absence on Sunday night against Edmonton gave Scott Morrow a chance to make his season debut. While Morrow logged one assist and three SOG in 15:02 of ice time, he is not a recommended fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Colton Parayko Misses Second Consecutive Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 6:30 PM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (upper body) will be sidelined for a second consecutive game on Tuesday against the New York Rangers. He's been dealing with an upper-body injury since late last week. After Parayko missed Friday's practice, he was labeled as probable for Saturday's tilt against Detroit, but he wasn't in the lineup. His absence leaves a huge hole in the Blues' defense. Parayko has recorded four assists and 26 blocks in 13 games. Theo Lindstein stepped into the lineup over the weekend, making his fifth appearance of the season. He has not been a viable fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com