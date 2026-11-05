Josh Jacobs Believes He Has "Served His Time"
Nov 5, 2026, 9:44 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is not anticipating missing any more time after sitting out the first six weeks of the season on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List. The NFL has not completed its investigation into Jacobs' potential violations of the personal conduct policy, including previous allegations that came to light with the release of more records over the weekend. If there is a suspension forthcoming, the six games he missed would count towards serving that suspension, but Jacobs said, "It's really just up to them to make their final decision. But like I'm not worried about feeling like I'm going to miss any more time than I already have." Jacobs and the Packers take on the Patriots in Week 9, and unless the situation changes, it looks like the star running back will be available.--Zach Thompson
Source: Rob DemovskyComments1 · Join the chatOpen in app
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TreVeyon Henderson Losing Fantasy Value as Role Diminishes
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 5, 2026, 10:11 AM ETNew England running back TreVeyon Henderson is being dropped in more and more fantasy football leagues as his role and workload are low. He missed the team's game in Week 8 due to an illness. He missed the team's Wednesday practice because of an illness as well. In his last game played in Week 7, he had just three carries and two receptions across two targets, going for just 23 total yards. Henderson has seven or fewer carries in three straight games, and only has four receptions over that span. He's fallen behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the New England backfield, and Corey Kiner has also taken away a couple of touches, even when Henderson was healthy. Henderson ranks as RB53 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so he's one to skip in standard leagues, and maybe in deeper leagues too, even if he's healthy and despite a favorable matchup against Green Bay.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Maxx Crosby Hopes to Stay with Las Vegas
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 5, 2026, 10:04 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was nearly traded this past offseason to the Ravens, but the star defender has made it clear his desire is to remain with the Raiders at this year's NFL Trade Deadline. He told reporters on Wednesday, "I'm excited about everything; I love being a Raider. This is where I want to be. Superexcited for, obviously, the present, but what's to come as well." Crosby seems to have bought into the new direction under coach Klint Kubiak, and the team has looked much more competitive this season. The Raiders could be active at the deadline, but it doesn't look like moving Crosby is part of the plan, since the star seems happy with the team now. He has three sacks, 22 total tackles, and one forced fumble in his eight games with Las Vegas this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: Sam Warren
Xavier Worthy Losing Fantasy Value
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 5, 2026, 9:55 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy had a few weeks of opportunity to be the team's top receiver with Rashee Rice sidelined by a hamstring injury. Rice returned in Week 8, though, sliding Worthy back down the depth chart to the second receiver. Worthy had seven receptions for 73 yards in Week 6, while filling in for Rice, but he was held to three catches for 11 yards at Seattle in Week 7. With Rice's return, he caught three passes for 13 yards against the Broncos. He's averaging 3.9 catches per game but hasn't reached 75 yards or more in any contest this season. With just three catches in each of the last two weeks and Rice back to being the team's top receiver, Worthy's fantasy value is slipping. He's still the No. 43 WR in RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings, so he's usable in deep formats, although he's hard to trust in standard-sized leagues and can be dopped for options with more long-term potential in shallow leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST a Top Option Against Inexperienced QB
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 5, 2026, 9:51 AM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST was just a decent starting option in Week 9, but with Joe Fagnano starting at quarterback, the unit is suddenly among the absolute best defenses to stream this week. They are coming off their best game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts, allowing just seven points, forcing three turnovers, earning four sacks, and scoring a defensive touchdown. If Lamar Jackson were starting, they would most likely be considered a mid-tier option, but Lamar's injury changes everything for the Ravens' offense. They scored just 10 points last week against the Buffalo Bills, a weaker defense than the Jaguars. The Jaguars also have had a great run defense all year, meaning they have a good shot at slowing down Derrick Henry, which likely correlates with slowing down the offense altogether. Fantasy managers who had the Jaguars D/ST in their lineups last week should be ecstatic to have them in their Week 9 lineups as well.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller D/ST Rankings
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Ranked Higher Than Usual in Week 9
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 5, 2026, 9:37 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has a chance for much more opportunity in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. Starting back Bhayshul Tuten is currently questionable and hasn't practiced all week. That means whether Tuten plays or not, there is a good chance Rodriguez Jr. gets more volume than usual. He has hovered around just under 10 touches per game this season, but could approach 15 or even 20 this week. The 27-year-old back has been mostly touchdown-dependent this year, with last week's 58 scrimmage yards and a touchdown being his best performance of the season. Rodriguez Jr. should concede passing-down work to LeQuint Allen Jr. or Ameer Abdullah, and the Ravens rank sixth against running backs in fantasy, which both limit his upside. However, his floor is much higher than normal with the potential incoming volume. Fantasy managers should follow injury updates closely, but as of now, it seems Rodriguez Jr. is a reasonable starting option against the Ravens.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller RB Rankings
Colts at a Standstill with Jonathan Taylor Trade Talks
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 5, 2026, 9:34 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could still be on the move before the NFL Trade Deadline next week, but right now the team's high asking price hasn't been met, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Multiple teams are still interested and have offered a significant package of picks, but the team is looking for draft pick compensation similar to what the Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. The Colts still view Taylor as a key part of their future, so they seem comfortable keeping him and building around him if teams aren't willing to rise to their asking price. If he is traded, he'll have a major fantasy impact on the existing running back situation where he lands, and the Colts would likely turn to rookie Seth McGowan as their primary running back for the rest of the season.--Zach Thompson
Source: Ian Rapoport
Brian Robinson Back at Practice on Thursday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 5, 2026, 9:27 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was spotted at practice on Thursday after getting in a limited session on Wednesday. Robinson is working toward a return after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Before the injury, he was involved as a change-of-pace back behind Bijan Robinson, getting at least seven carries in every game before the injury. He had four touchdowns and ran for 211 yards on his 53 carries. While he has been out, Khalil Herbert stepped in as the primary backup and got six carries for 21 yards in two games. If Robinson is able to return, he'll be a deep-league option, and Herbert will not likely have any fantasy value in the short term. Keep an eye on whether Robinson is listed on the practice report as limited again or with a full practice, and check back for his game status on Friday.--Zach Thompson
Source: Daniel Flick
Bhayshul Tuten a Borderline RB1 if Healthy Against Ravens
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 5, 2026, 9:26 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) will be a great fantasy option once more in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens as long as he can play. He has not practiced all week and is currently listed as questionable. If he isn't able to play, backup Chris Rodriguez Jr. should be in line for most of the work. The young back is coming off back-to-back great performances, combining for four touchdowns and 246 total yards. Tuten has received consistent volume all season and is starting to raise his upside through more receiving work and finding the end zone more. The Ravens do rank sixth against running backs in fantasy, so there is a chance a hurt Tuten doesn't do as well with his touches, but if he is a full-go and not limited at all, then fantasy managers should not overthink it. As long as he gets a full workload, fantasy managers should be happy with Tuten in their starting lineups in Week 9.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller RB Rankings
Trevor Lawrence Once Again a Clear QB1 in Week 9
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 5, 2026, 9:17 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has hovered around 20 fantasy points in each game this season, and that should continue in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. The former top pick has been consistent this season, only producing two down weeks, one against the Denver Broncos and the other against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens defense has been solid at best this season, ranking 18th against quarterbacks in fantasy points allowed. The only concern for the Jacksonville offense heading into this Thursday night matchup is the potential lack of running game with a banged-up Bhayshul Tuten. The Ravens will be starting Joe Fagnano this week, meaning potentially better field position for the offense throughout the night. With all those factors, fantasy managers should have no hesitation starting Lawrence in Week 9.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller QB Rankings
Jordyn Tyson Feels "More Explosive Than I Ever Have"
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 5, 2026, 9:10 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) told reporters that he feels "more explosive than I ever have" after returning from his hamstring injury. He said "I ran the fastest I ran since I been here in rehab...So I think I'm doing pretty good. I think I'm doing just fine." Tyson injured his hamstring in joint practices this preseason and was placed on IR. He was designated for return from injured reserve this week, and he could make his NFL debut as early as this week against the Browns, although the team has not officially addressed his status. The first-round pick has great fantasy upside in a pass-heavy offense, and is a great addition from the waiver wire or via trade if he's available. He could need time to adjust to the league, but will likely take targets and playing time from Devaughn Vele as the Saints' second receiver.--Zach Thompson
Source: Pro Football Talk
Jalen Hurts Makes Appearance at the Eagles Practice Facility on Wednesday
Brad Camara
Brad Camara
Nov 5, 2026, 6:05 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) made an appearance at the Eagles facility for the first time since being placed on injured reserve for blood clots in his lungs. According to Tim McManus of ESPN, it marked the first time some of the players had seen him since he was placed on IR. The 28-year-old sat during meetings but did not address the team. "I've talked to him and am in constant communication with him and know he's resting and recovering," Sirianni said. "I miss him like crazy. But nothing new on that front. I know he's resting and recovering, and we're all still praying for him and hoping for a speedy recovery," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts is being held out of football activities and has been ruled out for the season, but the issue isn't expected to be long-term. Tanner McKee replaced Hurts in Week 6, but after struggling and going 0-3 in his three starts, the Eagles will turn to Joe Milton in Week 9's matchup against the New York Giants.--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Source: Adam Schefter of ESPN
Malik Nabers Dominating as Rapport Grows with New Quarterback
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 5, 2026, 12:32 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers saw his fantasy stock hit a brief skid early in the season when he was recovering from an injury and still adapting to the quarterback play of Jameis Winston. However, over the last four weeks, Nabers has elevated his production to the next level with Winston and J.J. McCarthy as his quarterbacks. The 23-year-old has been New York's alpha receiver on offense, totaling 44 targets, 30 catches, 397 yards, and one touchdown over his last three games. He ranks as the overall WR2 in half-PPR leagues during that span, and he should continue to operate as a must-start receiver going forward. The jury is still out on whether McCarthy, who is gearing up for his second start with the Giants, can lead this team to the playoffs. However, at the very least, he will continue to support top-five finishes from his No. 1 wide receiver. Nabers is coming off his bye week and will look to feast against a struggling Eagles squad in Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Alec Pierce Not Expected to Return "Anytime Soon"
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 5, 2026, 12:06 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is unlikely to return "anytime soon," according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Pierce hasn't played since Week 2, and for what it's worth, he hasn't been 100% healthy for a game since last season. It doesn't sound like the 26-year-old will be back on the field within the next couple of weeks, even though he is currently eligible to be activated from injured reserve. It's too early to tell whether Pierce is at risk of being shut down for the whole season, but it's something for the Colts to consider as they undergo a partial teardown of their roster. Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner have already been traded, and it seems like offensive staples Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs could be next. If Indianapolis does wave the white flag on their season, we wouldn't be totally shocked to see Pierce remain on IR and focus on getting healthy for 2027. The idea has gained some traction among local media in Indianapolis, as head coach Shane Steichen was asked if Pierce might not play again this year. "He's rehabbing; can't put a timetable on it right now," Steichen answered. The idea of Pierce being shut down is purely speculation at this point, of course, and we'd still advise managers to stash him in leagues with at least 10-12 teams. If he does return, he'd rank as a fringe WR2 in most leagues, especially if he no longer has to compete with Downs for targets.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Kevin Bowen
Jaylen Wright Absent From Wednesday's Practice with Quad Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 11:58 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quad) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. The 23-year-old will still have two more days to improve his practice status, but for now, he's trending in the wrong direction. Miami already lost De'Von Achane to a serious knee injury early in the season, so an injury to Wright would weaken their running back depth even further. Ollie Gordon II remains the lead back in Miami, while Kaytron Allen would step into the No. 2 role if Wright doesn't end up playing this week. With that being said, we wouldn't expect to see Allen get on the fantasy radar if he's merely filling Wright's role. Through six games this year, Wright has taken a backseat behind Gordon with just 22 carries, 41 rushing yards, and zero receptions.--Andersen Pickard
Source: David Furones
Treylon Burks Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Foot Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 11:43 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9. Although it's never ideal to see a player miss practice entirely, the good news is that Burks was on the injury report last week with a foot injury and was able to play on Sunday night without any clear limitations. There were no known setbacks with the ailment, so presumably, his absence on Wednesday was more precautionary. Managers will certainly feel better if he upgrades to a limited status on Thursday, and ideally, he'd enter the weekend without any sort of injury designation. The Commanders are short-staffed at receiver with Terry McLaurin (knee) done for the year, so they can't afford to lose Burks, too. The former first-round pick has been operating as the No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams. He played 67% of the snaps in Week 8, and he has 12 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns over his last five games. If he does play against the Rams in Week 9, he would have some low-end WR3/flex appeal in 14+ team leagues, especially with the Commanders projected for a negative game script.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Washington Commanders
Denzel Boston Limited with Calf Injury on Wednesday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 11:32 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (calf) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. This injury wasn't previously reported, so it could be something that he picked up during the game on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to force him out of the contest. With that being said, it's also possible that he suffered the injury in practice on Wednesday. Either way, managers will definitely want to check back after the Browns practice again. His status on Thursday will provide a strong indication of whether he's trending toward playing in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. If active, Boston would rank as a WR3 with a high ceiling. He generated some Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz at the start of the season, but he has since cooled off significantly with just 10 catches, 79 yards, and zero touchdowns over his last three games. Further complicating his outlook is the Browns' quarterback situation, as Shedeur Sanders is expected to draw the start with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Scott Petrak
Rashid Shaheed Does Not Practice During Wednesday's Walk-Through
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 4, 2026, 11:17 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, according to the team's official injury report. Shaheed's status is an estimate, as the Seahawks had a walk-through practice on Wednesday after falling to the Chicago Bears 34-17 on Monday Night Football in Week 8. The knee issue forced Shaheed to miss the game against the Bears. He has played in seven games this season and recorded 16 receptions for 163 yards (10.2 yards per reception), but he is yet to score a receiving touchdown. However, Shaheed has scored one rushing touchdown and amassed 39 rushing yards on four carries (9.8 yards per carry) this season. His practice activity will need to be watched closely ahead of a Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Jaylen Waddle a Full Participant in Practice with Broncos on Wednesday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 4, 2026, 11:05 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Denver's official injury report for Wednesday confirms his status. Quarterback Bo Nix noted on Wednesday that Waddle is getting "more and more comfortable" in Denver's offense and that he is playing with "confidence." Waddle has played in all eight of Denver's games in 2026 thus far and has recorded 29 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Zac Stevens - DNVR Broncos
Drew Lock Limited Wednesday with Elbow Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 4, 2026, 10:53 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow) logged a limited practice session on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that the Seahawks had a walk-through practice on Wednesday following a 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and that the players' statuses are estimated. Lock is expected to start in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, with Sam Darnold (quadricep/ribs) expected to miss the contest. However, Lock's status will need to be monitored leading up to Sunday. Lock has appeared in two games in 2026, including one start. He has completed 35 out of 48 passes (72.9%) for 422 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Kenny Gainwell Limited with Hip Injury on Wednesday
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 4, 2026, 10:40 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) was limited during Wednesday's practice with a hip injury, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The official injury report for the Buccaneers confirms Gainwell's status. Gainwell is coming off a breakout game in a 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, in which he recorded career highs in rushing attempts with 25 and rushing yards with 140, while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Earlier on Wednesday, Stroud reported that Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles noted that Gainwell is becoming the "1B" to Bucky Irving's "1A" that the Buccaneers envisioned for Gainwell when they signed him. Gainwell's status for a Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears will need to continue to be monitored throughout the week, but a limited session on Wednesday shouldn't be of too much concern as things currently stand.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Rick Stroud - Tampa Bay Times